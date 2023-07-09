Cold Spot Charleston

Restaurant info

Experience the iconic Cold Spot in Charleston, WV since 1974. Delighting customers for over 20 years with the valley's best chicken wings. Enjoy 1/2 pound burgers, fresh salads, tacos, and pizzas. Savor our secret-spiced, crispy wings in BBQ, buffalo, or teriyaki. Sink your teeth into juicy burgers, relish vibrant salads, and indulge in flavorful tacos. Our pizzas are a cheesy delight. Pair your meal with a choice of 64 draft beers on tap, including local crafts. With a cozy ambiance and attentive staff, Cold Spot is perfect for any occasion. Join us and be a part of our legendary culinary journey.