Cold Spot Charleston

4005 Washington Street West

Charleston, WV 25313

FOOD

APPETIZERS

SEARED AHI TUNA

$12.00

SEARED AHI TUNA STEAK WITH PICO DE GALLO AND CHIPOTLE CREAM SAUCE

ROASTED SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.00+

OVEN ROASTED SWEET POTATO FRIES

HUMMUS & PITA

$6.00

FRESH HUMMUS AND TOASTED PITA BREAD

HUMMUS & PITA WITH GYRO

$10.00

FRESH HUMMUS TOPPED WITH GYRO SERVED WITH TOASTED PITA BREAD

HUMMUS PLATTER

$8.00+

FRESH HUMMUS, OLIVES, FETA CHEESE, CELERY, CARROTS, & CUCUMBERS SERVED WITH TOASTED PITA BREAD

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.00

CRISPY TORTILLA CHIPS WITH HOUSE MADE SALSA

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00+

CRISPY FRIES SEASONED IN OUR SPECIAL HOUSE RUB

ONION RINGS

$4.00+

THICK CUT BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS

BATTERED SHROOMS

$5.00+

BEER BATTERED AND DEEP FRIED BUTTON MUSHROOMS SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$5.00+

OVEN ROSTED CAULIFLOWER DUSTED WITH OUR HOUSE RUB AND DRENCHED IN OUR SPECIAL TAHINI SAUCE

DEEP FRIED CAULIFOWER

$5.00+

GLODEN FRIED CAULIFLOWER "NOT BATTERED OR BREADED" DUSTED WITH OUR HOUSE RUB AND DRENCHED IN OUR SPECIAL TAHINI SAUCE

MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS

$8.00

CRISPY FRIED BATTER DIPPED MOZZARELLA STICKS SERVED WITH MARINARA

JALAPENO POPPERS

$8.00

CREAM CHEESE FILLED BREADED JALAPENO PEPPERS SERVED WITH MARINARA

ROASTED CORN

$3.00

OVEN ROASTED CORN DRENCHED IN BUTTER, HOUSE RUB, AND PARMESAN CHEESE

FRIED PICKLES

$5.00+

CHEESE FRIES

$4.00+

ENTREES & PLATTERS

WING DINN

$14.00

10 WINGS YOUR CHOICE BONE IN OR BONELESS SERVED WITH CELERY, CARROTS, RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE DRESSING WITH FRENCH FRIES

GYRO PLATTER

$14.00

SLICED GYRO SERVED WITH TZATZIKI, GREEK SALAD, PITA BREAD AND CHOICE OF FRIES OR HUMMUS

GRILLED CHICKEN PLATTER

$14.00

2 GRILLED CHICKEN BREASTS WITH CHOICE OF 2 SIDES: FRENCH FRIES, ONION RINGS, ROASTED CORN OR SIDE SALAD

FRIED CHICKEN PLATTER

$14.00

2 CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN BREASTS WITH CHOICE OF 2 SIDES: FRENCH FRIES, ONION RINGS, ROASTED CORN OR SIDE SALAD

BASIC TACO PLATTER

$14.00

Your choice of 3 Beef, Chicken, Steak, BBQ Chicken, or Veggie Tacos served with Roasted Corn and French Fries

SEAFOOD TACO PLATTER

$15.00

Your Choice of 3 Mahi Mahi, Shrimp, or Seared Ahi Tuna Tacos served with Roasted Corn and French Fries.

WINGS

6 WINGS

$7.00

12 WINGS

$12.00

18 WINGS

$17.00

24 WINGS

$22.00

50 WINGS

$45.00

100 WINGS

$90.00

200 WINGS

$170.00

6 BONELESS

$7.00

12 BONELESS

$12.00

18 BONELESS

$17.00

24 BONELESS

$22.00

50 BONELESS

$45.00

100 BONELESS

$90.00

200 BONELESS

$170.00

SALADS

GARDEN SALAD

$6.00+

RASPBERRY SALAD

$7.00+

GREEK SALAD

$7.00+

CAESAR SALAD

$7.00+

ITALIAN SALAD

$7.00+

SPINACH SALAD

$7.00+

SANDWICHES

WILD BILL BURGER

$14.00

DOUBLE 1/3LB ALL BEEF PATTIES, BACON, LETTUCE TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES, MAYO, KETCHUP, MUSTARD SERVED WITH CHOICE OR FRIES, ONION RINGS, OR ROASTED CORN

WILD BILL JUNIOR

$12.00

THE WILD BILL WITH ONLY ONE PATTY

B&E BURGER

$14.00

1/2LB BURGER WITH BACON, FRIED EGG, LETTUCE TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES, MAYO, KETCHUP, MUSTARD SERVED WITH CHOICE OR FRIES, ONION RINGS, OR ROASTED CORN

HAMBURGER

$12.00

1/2LB 100% FRESH GROUND BEEF, LETTUCE TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES, MAYO, KETCHUP, MUSTARD SERVED WITH CHOICE OR FRIES, ONION RINGS, OR ROASTED CORN

CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

1/2LB 100% FRESH GROUND BEEF, AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES, MAYO, KETCHUP, MUSTARD SERVED WITH CHOICE OR FRIES, ONION RINGS, OR ROASTED CORN

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

HALF POUND FRESH GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, TOPPED WITH LETTUCE TOMATO, ONION, AND MAYO SERVED WITH FRIES, ONION RINGS, OR ROASTED CORN

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

HALF POUND CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN BREAST, TOPPED WITH LETTUCE TOMATO, ONION, AND MAYO SERVED WITH FRIES, ONION RINGS, OR ROASTED CORN

PITAS

PHILLY STEAK WRAP

$12.00

STEAK, ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS, CHEDDAR CHEESE

CHICKEN PHILLY WRAP

$12.00

CHICKEN, ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS, CHEDDAR CHEESE

CHICKEN WRAP

$12.00

CRISPY CHICKEN, WING SAUCE, DRESSING, LETTUCE, TOMATOES

HUMMUS WRAP

$12.00

HUMMUS, GREEK SALAD BLEND, FETTA CHEESE

ORIGINAL GYRO

$12.00

GYRO, TZATZIKI, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION

CHICKEN GYRO

$12.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, TZATZIKI, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$12.00

BBQ CHICKEN WRAP

$12.00

TACOS

GROUND BEEF TACO

$3.00

GROUND BEEF, CABBAGE, PICO DE GALLO, CHEDDAR CHEESE, & CILANTRO CREAM SAUCE

CHICKEN TACO

$3.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, CABBAGE, PICO DE GALLO, CHEDDAR CHEESE, & CILANTRO CREAM SAUCE

BBQ CHICKEN TACO

$3.00

BBQ CHICKEN, CABBAGE, PICO DE GALLO, CHEDDAR CHEESE, & CILANTRO CREAM SAUCE

VEGGIE TACO

$3.00

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER, CABBAGE, CARMELIZED ONIONS, PICO DE GALLO, & CILANTRO CREAM SAUCE

STEAK TACO

$4.00

SHAVED RIBEYE, CABBAGE, PICO DE GALLO, CHEDDAR CHEESE, & CILANTRO CREAM SAUCE

SHRIMP TACO

$4.00

SHRIMP, CABBAGE, PICCO DE GALLO, CHIPOTLE CREAM SAUCE

AHI TUNA TACO

$4.00

SEARED AHI TUNA, CABBAGE, PICCO DE GALLO, CHIPOTLE CREAM SAUCE

FISH TACO

$4.00

MAHI MAHI, CABBAGE, PICCO DE GALLO, CHIPOTLE CREAM SAUCE

PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA

$7.00

CHOICE OF MOZZARELLA, CHEDDAR, OR FETA CHEESE WITH MARINARA

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$8.00

PEPPERONI PIZZA WITH MOZZARELLA AND MARINARA

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$8.00

MOZZARELLA, TOMATOES, ONIONS, OLIVE OIL, AND ITALIAN SEASONINGS

RANCH PIZZA

$8.00

CHOICE OF PEPPERONI, GRILLED, OR CRISPY CHICKEN, LOADED WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE, BAKED TO PERFECTION, AND DRENCHED WITH RANCH DRESSING

PBS PIZZA

$10.00

MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, CHEDDAR, PEPPERONI, BACON, & STEAK

PHILLY PIZZA

$10.00

MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, SHAVED RIBEYE, GRILLED ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, & MUSHROOMS

GREEK PIZZA

$10.00

GRYO, MOZZARELLA & FETA CHEESE, TOMATOES, BLACK OLIVES TOPPED WITH TZATZIKI

VEGGIE PIZZA

$10.00

KIDS

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$7.00

KIDS CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.00

KIDS 4 WINGS

$7.00

KIDS 4 BONELESS

$7.00

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE PITA

$7.00

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$7.00

VEGGIES, SAUCES, & EXTRAS

CELERY STICKS

$2.00

CARROT STICKS

$2.00

PITA BREAD

$2.00

RANCH DRESSING

$1.50+

BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

$1.50+

SIDE OF WING SAUCE

$1.50+

BEVERAGE

WATER

COKE

$2.75

DIET COKE

$2.75

COKE ZERO

$2.75

PIBB

$2.75

MELLO YELLO

$2.75

SPRITE

$2.75

SWEET TEA

$2.75

UNSWEET TEA

$2.75

LEMONADE

$2.75

FANTA ORANGE

CHERRY COKE

DESSERTS

CHEESECAKE

$5.00

BROWNIES

$5.00

BAKLAVA

CAKE OF THE DAY

$5.00

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$5.00

WINE

RED

LEESE CABERNET

$8.00

BOGLE CABERNET

$7.00

BOGLE MERLOT

$9.00

OLD SOLE PINOT NOIR

$9.00

BOGLE PINOT NOIR

$7.00

POGGIO SWEET RED

$8.00

WHITE

BOGLE CHARDONNAY

$7.00

DOUGLASS HILL WHITE ZINFANDEL

$6.00

ZACCAGNINI PINOT GRIGIO

$12.00

BOGLE PINOT GRIGIO

$7.00

BOGLE SAUVIGNON BLANC

$7.00

POGGIO MOSCATO

$8.00

ROSE

BOGLE ROSE

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Experience the iconic Cold Spot in Charleston, WV since 1974. Delighting customers for over 20 years with the valley's best chicken wings. Enjoy 1/2 pound burgers, fresh salads, tacos, and pizzas. Savor our secret-spiced, crispy wings in BBQ, buffalo, or teriyaki. Sink your teeth into juicy burgers, relish vibrant salads, and indulge in flavorful tacos. Our pizzas are a cheesy delight. Pair your meal with a choice of 64 draft beers on tap, including local crafts. With a cozy ambiance and attentive staff, Cold Spot is perfect for any occasion. Join us and be a part of our legendary culinary journey.

4005 Washington Street West, Charleston, WV 25313

