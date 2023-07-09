Cold Spot Charleston
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Experience the iconic Cold Spot in Charleston, WV since 1974. Delighting customers for over 20 years with the valley's best chicken wings. Enjoy 1/2 pound burgers, fresh salads, tacos, and pizzas. Savor our secret-spiced, crispy wings in BBQ, buffalo, or teriyaki. Sink your teeth into juicy burgers, relish vibrant salads, and indulge in flavorful tacos. Our pizzas are a cheesy delight. Pair your meal with a choice of 64 draft beers on tap, including local crafts. With a cozy ambiance and attentive staff, Cold Spot is perfect for any occasion. Join us and be a part of our legendary culinary journey.
Location
4005 Washington Street West, Charleston, WV 25313
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Graziano's Pizza - 12 Riverwalk Mall, So Charleston
No Reviews
12 River Walk Mall S Charleston, WV 25303
View restaurant
Husson's Pizza - South Charleston/ Dunbar
4.0 • 23
4010 MacCorkle Ave South Charleston, WV 25309
View restaurant