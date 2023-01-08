Restaurant header imageView gallery

Olive Tree Cafe and Catering

review star

No reviews yet

333 Second Avenue

South Charleston, WY 25303

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Hummus

$4.00+

Red Pepper Hummus

$4.00+

Baba Ghanoush

$4.00+

Olive Tree Fries

$3.00+

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$7.00+

Feta and Olives

$11.00

Pierogies

$4.00+

Falafel App

$7.00

Sultan Wings

$12.00+

Buffalo Wings

$12.00+

Fried Feta

$11.00

Antipasto Board

$20.00

Za'atar Bread

$7.00

Loaded Fries

$8.00+

Shrimp Ceviche

$10.00

Mediterranean Nachos

$12.00

Mazza Platter

$25.00+

Xtra Pita(5pc)

$0.75

1lb Hummus

$14.99

Pita Bag

$3.00

Labne 16 Oz

$5.99

Salads

Pasta Salad

$3.00+

Potato Salad

$3.00+

Greek Salad

$8.00+

Cucumber & Tomato Salad

$3.00+

Tommy O

$15.00

Mediterranean Fatoush

$6.00+

Tabbouleh

$7.00+

Side Salad

$5.00

Soup

Mediterranean Tomato Bisque

$4.00+

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Deli Sandwiches

The Godfather

$10.00+

The Boss of Bosses

$11.00+

Turkey Club

$10.00

Mediterranean Veggie

$8.00

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

$9.00

Tuna Salad

$9.00

The Hot Italian Beef

$11.00+

Build Your Own

$10.00

Hot From the Grill

Olive Tree Shawarma

$11.00

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Falafel Wrap

$9.00

The Real Philly

$11.00+

El Cubano

$10.00+

Il Duche

$9.00

The Legit Reuben

$10.00

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Pastrami on Rye

$10.00

Olive Tree Dog

$6.00

Mediterranean Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Big Doug

$13.00

Tony P

$13.00

Greek Gyro

$10.00

Olive Tree Gyro

$10.00

Desserts

Baklawa

$3.00

Baklawa Sundae

$7.00

Cookies & Brownies

$2.00

Jersey Boardwalk Waffle Sundae

$9.00

Special of the Week

$8.00

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Bottled Drink

$2.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Turkish Coffee

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Gallon of Tea

$5.00

Gallon of Lemonaide

$5.00

Kids

Gourmet Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kids are only available with a purchase of an entree.

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids are only available with a purchase of an entree

Kids Chicken Breast

$10.00

Kids are only available with a purchase of an entree

Kids Grilled Steak

$10.00

Kids are only available with a purchase of an entree

Kids Half Build Your Own

$7.00

Kids are only available with a purchase of an entree

The After 4 Menu (Copy)

Black Angus Filet

$32.00

Fire Roasted Lamb

$28.00

Mediterranean Style Mahi

$28.00

Fire Roasted Chicken Breast

$23.00

Char-Coal Roasted Shrimp

$24.00

Fire Roasted Sea Scallops

$32.00

The Iron Mike

$52.00

Loin Cut Lamb Chops

$32.00

Cover

$10.00

Bottled Beer (Copy)

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Mich Ultra Lime

$4.00

Mighty Swell Seltzer

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Yuengling Lager

$4.00

Redbridge Gluten Free

$4.00

Red By The Bottle

BTL Josh Reserve Cabernet

$35.00

BTL Federalist Cabernet

$30.00

BTL Concannon Cabernet

$30.00

BTL Medalla Cabernet

$31.00

BTL Joseph Carr Cabernet

$49.00

BTL El Enemigo Cabernet

$50.00

BTL Markham Merlot

$57.00

BTL Elouan Pinot Noir

$30.00

BTL Benton-Lane Pinot Noir

$75.00

BTL Lamole di Lamole Chianti

$42.00

BTL Masi Bonacosta Valpolicella

$30.00

BTL Damilana Laciquevigne Barolo

$37.00

BTL Boroli Barolo

$85.00

BTL Dona Paula Malbec

$30.00

BTL Palazzo Della Torre

$42.00

BTL Frog Leap Zinfandel

$70.00

BTL 1448 Red Table

$30.00

BTL Chateau Musa Musar Jeune Red

$47.00

White By The Bottle

BTL Complicated Chardonnay

$41.00

BTL Catena Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL Rombauer Chardonnay

$75.00

BTL Louis Jadot Bourgogne

$36.00

BTL Bogle Chardonnay

$29.00

BTL Steorra Brut

$31.00

BTL Dom Perignon

$250.00

BTL Kettmeir Pinot Bianco

$42.00

BTL Chateau Musa Musar Jeune White

$47.00

Cover

Cover

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

An old world Philadelphia style deli with authentic Mediterranean delicacies, specialty sandwiches

Location

333 Second Avenue, South Charleston, WY 25303

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Happy Days Cafe
orange star4.5 • 342
600 D St South Charleston, WV 25303
View restaurantnext
Graziano's Pizza - 12 Riverwalk Mall, So Charleston
orange starNo Reviews
12 River Walk Mall S Charleston, WV 25303
View restaurantnext
Husson's Pizza - South Charleston/ Dunbar
orange star4.0 • 23
4010 MacCorkle Ave South Charleston, WV 25309
View restaurantnext
Cozumel Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 4,164
1120 Fledderjohn Rd Charleston, WV 25314
View restaurantnext
Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill II - 423 Virginia Street West
orange starNo Reviews
423 Virginia Street West Charleston, WV 25302
View restaurantnext
Barkadas at the Fort
orange starNo Reviews
100 Cantley Drive Charleston, WV 25314
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in South Charleston

Cozumel Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 4,164
1120 Fledderjohn Rd Charleston, WV 25314
View restaurantnext
Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille
orange star4.2 • 1,368
218 Capitol Street Charleston, WV 25301
View restaurantnext
Laury's Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 490
350 MacCorkle Ave SE Charleston, WV 25314
View restaurantnext
KITA Modern Japanese
orange star4.5 • 343
2815 Mountaineer Blvd South Charleston, WV 25309
View restaurantnext
Happy Days Cafe
orange star4.5 • 342
600 D St South Charleston, WV 25303
View restaurantnext
Hale House
orange star4.8 • 328
212 Hale Street Charleston, WV 25301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South Charleston
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Barboursville
review star
No reviews yet
Huntington
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Athens
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bluefield
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Blacksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Radford
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston