Olive Tree Cafe and Catering
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
An old world Philadelphia style deli with authentic Mediterranean delicacies, specialty sandwiches
Location
333 Second Avenue, South Charleston, WY 25303
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Graziano's Pizza - 12 Riverwalk Mall, So Charleston
No Reviews
12 River Walk Mall S Charleston, WV 25303
View restaurant
Husson's Pizza - South Charleston/ Dunbar
4.0 • 23
4010 MacCorkle Ave South Charleston, WV 25309
View restaurant
Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill II - 423 Virginia Street West
No Reviews
423 Virginia Street West Charleston, WV 25302
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in South Charleston
More near South Charleston