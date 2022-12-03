Restaurant header imageView gallery

Colombians Place

review star

No reviews yet

1602 Village Market Blvd

Suite 120

Leesburg, VA 20175

9 EMPANADAS
ROSCON AREQUIPE
9 DEDOS DE QUESO

AREPAS

Arepa Cheese

Arepa Cheese

$6.00

Cornmeal with cheese Harina de maiz con queso We put it on the grill for some time, to make it a little crispy. Recommmended with different drinks or some meats

Arepa Chicken and Cheese

Arepa Chicken and Cheese

$9.00

Arepa rellena de Pollo. Arepa stuffed with chicken and cheese. A combination of shredded chicken with its respective flavor, cheese, pink and green sauces

Arepa beef and cheese

$9.00
Arepa Mixed (Chicken, beef and cheese

Arepa Mixed (Chicken, beef and cheese

$10.00

AREPA DE CHOCLO

AREPA CHOCL CHEESSE

AREPA CHOCL CHEESSE

$10.00

Naturally sweet and with a very special cheese

AREPA CHOL CHICKEN

AREPA CHOL CHICKEN

$12.00

AREPA CHOCL BEEF

$12.00
AREPA CHOCL MIX

AREPA CHOCL MIX

$13.00

Remains naturally sweet by adding shredded beef and chicken and some sauces.

APREPA LOCA

Arepa Loca Beef

Arepa Loca Beef

$9.00

Is the presentation , how we can combine our flavors Arepa de queso as a base, putting shredded meat on top, some avocado slices, And finally a fried egg. Let's not forget to add the house sauces. Wuuuaaa to enjoy it.

Arepa Loca Chicken

Arepa Loca Chicken

$9.00

Arepa Loca Mixed Beef , Chicken

$10.00

EMPANADAS

1 EMPANADA

1 EMPANADA

$2.75
3 EMPANADAS

3 EMPANADAS

$8.00
6 EMPANADAS

6 EMPANADAS

$15.00
9 EMPANADAS

9 EMPANADAS

$20.00

12 MINI EMPANADAS

$15.00

DEDOS DE QUESO

3 DEDOS DE QUESO

$7.00

6 DEDOS DE QUESO

$12.00

9 DEDOS DE QUESO

$17.00

4 DEDOS DE QUESO & GUAYABA

$9.50

PANDEBONOS RESTAURANT

1 PANDEBONO

$2.75

10 PQNDEBONOS

$22.00

BUNUELOS

1 bunuelo

$2.75

10 bunuelos

$22.00

LUNCH/DINNER

ARROZ CON POLLO

$17.00
CHULETA VALLUNA

CHULETA VALLUNA

$17.00

Breaded pork with rice, french frice, and organic salad. original from Valle de Cali

BISTEC A CABALLO

BISTEC A CABALLO

$17.00

COCONUT FISH

$19.00
BANDEJA PAISA

BANDEJA PAISA

$19.00

A platter of ground beef, beans, chicharron, arepa, plantains, egg, avocado & rice. Is the best combination of different flavors . And will make you feel in Medellin Antioquia

SANCOCHO

SANCOCHO

$19.00

It's a soup make with chicken, serving it in a cup, with coriander to taste, And your other ingredients in a separate dish, Mixing different products: yucca, green plantain, cob potato, and its exquisite stew on these.

AJIACO

AJIACO

$17.00

Will able to savor three type of potatos, chicken, corn and mixing with heavy cream and capers. accompanied by rice and avocado. originally Bogota Cundinamarca

PICADA PARA 2

PICADA PARA 2

$40.00
PICADA PARA 4

PICADA PARA 4

$75.00
CAZUELA DE FRIJOLES

CAZUELA DE FRIJOLES

$17.00

APPETIZER

CHORIZO CON AREPA

CHORIZO CON AREPA

$10.00
MORCILLA CON PAPA CRIOLLA

MORCILLA CON PAPA CRIOLLA

$10.00
CHICHARRON CON PATACON

CHICHARRON CON PATACON

$10.00

CHICHARRON CON AREPITAS

$10.00
CHUNCHULLO

CHUNCHULLO

$11.00
SALCHIPAPAS

SALCHIPAPAS

$10.00

PATACONES

BEEF PATACON

$9.00

CHICKEN PATACON

$9.00

MIXTO PATACON

$10.00

ESPECIALES

PLANTAIN SOUP

$15.00

MONDONGO

$16.00

LECHONA

$15.00

TAMALES

$15.00

Mazamorra

$10.00

Hot Dog

$9.00

Hot Dog Combo (FF+Soda)

$11.00

Hamburger

$11.00

Hamburger Combo (FF+Soda)

$13.00

KIDS MEAL

SALCHIPAPAS/JUGO/FRUTA

SALCHIPAPAS/JUGO/FRUTA

$9.00

CHICKEN NUGGETS/JUGO/FRUTA

$9.00

DESSERTS

TORTA NEGRA PORCION

$7.00

TORTA NEGRA

$36.00

TRES LECHES

$6.00
CHOLAO

CHOLAO

$9.00
ENSALADA DE FRUTAS

ENSALADA DE FRUTAS

$9.00

SALPICON

$6.00

MILO POSTRE

$7.00

SIDES

PLATANO MADURO

$5.00

ARROZ/RICE

$5.00
FRIES

FRIES

$5.00

PATACONES

$5.00

FRIJOLES/BEANS

$5.00

YUCA FRIES

$5.00

AREPA PEQUENA X 3

$5.00

CARNE ASADA

$8.00

AGUACATE 1/4

$1.50

SODAS COLOMBIANAS

COLOMBIANA

COLOMBIANA

$3.50
MANZANA

MANZANA

$3.50
PONY

PONY

$3.50

SODAS

COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

JUGOS NATURALES

JUICE WATER

JUICE WATER

$6.00
JUICE MILK

JUICE MILK

$6.00

JUGOS HIT

HIT LULO

HIT LULO

$3.00
HIT MORA/BLACK BERRY

HIT MORA/BLACK BERRY

$3.00

CAFE/COFFEE

CAFE/COFFE

$3.00

WATER

WATER

$2.00

AGUA DE PANELA CON LIMON

AGUA DE PANELA CON LIMON

AGUA DE PANELA CON LIMON

$5.00

ICE TEA

ICE TEA

ICE TEA

$3.50

EXTRAS

HUEVOS DE CODORNIZ X2

$1.00

CHORIZO SOLO

$5.00

CHICARRON SOLO

$5.00

AGUACATE 1/4

$1.50

SALSITAS

SALSITAS

$0.30

SALAD

CP SALAD

CP SALAD

$14.00

Organic vegetable, mango, avocado, carrot, tomatillo, shredded chicken with its original flavor of the house. With their respective dressing and sauces also from the house.

MAZORCADA

MAZORCADA

$12.00

Is the combination of baby corn, lettuce, mix chesses, it can be with chicken or beef, potato chips, quail egg. With their respective sauces, pink, green and pineapple. To enjoy.

MIX MAZORCADA

MIX MAZORCADA

$13.00

Is the combination of baby corn, lettuce, mix chesses, it can be with chicken and beef, potato chips, quail egg. With their respective sauces, pink, green and pineapple. To enjoy.

AMASIJOS

ALMOJABANAS

$2.25

BUNUELOS

$2.25Out of stock

BUNUELOS X 10

$20.00Out of stock

PANDEBONOS

$2.25Out of stock

PANDEBONOS X 10

$20.00Out of stock

PANADERIA

PAN ALINADO

$6.99

PAN TRENZA

$7.99

PALITO DE QUESO

$2.99

PASABOCAS

$2.00

PASTEL GLORIA

$2.50

ROSCON BOCADILLO

$2.99

ROSCON AREQUIPE

$3.50

ROSCON ESPECIAL

$8.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
