Restaurant header imageView gallery

Colori Kitchen Venice Blvd New 2019 Venice Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

2019 Venice Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Soft Drinks

Sodas

Limonata San Pellegrino

Limonata San Pellegrino

$4.00

Limonata has an intense bouquet of tasty zest crisp bubbles; contains 16% juice from ripe lemons of southern Italy that make it a sparking delight.

Aranciata San Pellegrino

Aranciata San Pellegrino

$4.00

Aranciata has a medium sweetness that is balanced with subtle bitter notes of orange that is carried through to a caramelized orange finish, creating a truly unique taste that dances in the mouth. Aranciata its lively orange color, with fine bubbles that are pleasantly visible.

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$3.00

Original American Classic Coca-Cola’s crisp, delicious taste

Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

A lemon-lime soda with 100% natural flavors.

Root Beer A&W

Root Beer A&W

$3.00

Root beer is a sweet North American soft drink non-alcoholic, caffeine-free, carbonated soda. Like beer, it usually has a thick foam. Its was traditionally made using the root bark of the sassafras tree.

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

It's the one and only Diet Coke® naturally flavored feisty cherry and ginger lime, there's a whole flavor adventure waiting for you. No Sugar & No Calories.

Ice Tea & Lemonade

Organic Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Homemade Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer (half iced tea and half lemonade)

$3.00

Bottle Water

San Pellegrino Small

$4.50

San Pellegrino Large

$6.00

Acqua Panna Small

$4.50

Acqua Panna Large

$6.00

San Pellegrino Can

$4.50

Coffee

Espresso

$5.00

Double Expresso

$6.00

Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Extra Shot of Espresso

$2.00

Double Shot Cappuccino

$7.00

Organic Tea

Jasmine Green

$6.00

Aged Earl Grey

$6.00

Berry Black

$6.00

Chamomile Lemon

$6.00

Breakfast Blend

$6.00

Gunpowder Green

$6.00

Moroccan Mint

$6.00

White Orange Spice

$6.00

Food Menu

Appetizers

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.00

Grilled ciabatta bread, topped with chopped roma tomatoes, basil, garlic and extra virgin olive oil.

Melanzane Parmigiana

Melanzane Parmigiana

$16.00

Grilled eggplants topped with tomato sauce and covered with melted fresh mozzarella cheese

Crostini ai Funghi

$14.00

Grilled ciabatta bread topped with champignon, shiitake and porcini mushroom sauce

Verdure alla Griglia

Verdure alla Griglia

$17.00

Endive, tomatoes, radicchio, zucchini and eggplant grilled and drizzled with EVOO

Carpaccio di Carne

Carpaccio di Carne

$20.00

Home cured beef carpaccio with wild arugula salad topped with shaved parmesan cheese in a light lemon dressing

Meatballs

Meatballs

$12.00

Homemade, freshly ground, all beef meat balls (no hormones)

Italian Sausage

$12.00

Italian sausage, bell peppers, and onions. Uncle's secret recipe

Ciabatta Bread and Spread

Ciabatta Bread and Spread

$3.00

Freshly baked Ciabatta bread with garbanzo spread

------ COURSE ------

Soups

Minestrone Soup

Minestrone Soup

$11.00

Hearty Italian Vegetables Soup (contains soy beans)

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$9.00

Velvety tomato sensation

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$11.00

Pure soup, blend of California, Ancho and Pasilla chilies, chicken broth base with a touch of tomato, served with sour cream and tortilla chip

Minestrone Soup Cup

Minestrone Soup Cup

$6.50

Hearty Italian Vegetables Soup (contains soy beans)

Tomato Soup Cup

Tomato Soup Cup

$5.00

Velvety tomato sensation

Tortilla Soup Cup

Tortilla Soup Cup

$6.00

Pure soup, blend of California, Ancho and Pasilla chilies, chicken broth base with a touch of tomato, served with sour cream and tortilla chip

------ COURSE ------

Bread

$1.00

Salads

Insalata Verde

Insalata Verde

$8.00

Baby greens and string carrots in balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Insalata Caesar

Insalata Caesar

$14.00

Crunchy romaine heart lettuce with homemade croutons, homemade Caesar dressing topped with shaved parmesan cheese

Insalata Caprese

Insalata Caprese

$13.00

Roma tomatoes with fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, Kalamata olives, topped with extra virgin oil

Rucola e Parmigiano

Rucola e Parmigiano

$11.00

Baby wild arugula topped with shaved parmesan cheese in Lemon dressing

Insalata Greca

Insalata Greca

$15.00

Organic Persian cucumbers, fresh grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onions, feta cheese, rice dressing

Insalata Verde Appetizer

Insalata Verde Appetizer

$4.00

Baby greens and string carrots in balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Insalata Caesar Appetizer

Insalata Caesar Appetizer

$5.50

Crunchy romaine heart lettuce with homemade croutons, homemade Caesar dressing topped with shaved parmesan cheese

Insalata Adriano

$14.00

Chef’s favorite. A tri-colored salad with sweet romaine heart lettuce, baby wild arugula, and a contrasting radicchio topped with grated Parmesan cheese in Caesar dressing

------ COURSE ------

Bread

$1.00

Meat and Fish

Pollo Funghi Vino Marsala

Pollo Funghi Vino Marsala

$21.00

Chicken breast and champignon mushrooms in a traditional Marsala wine sauce

Pollo alla Parmigiana

Pollo alla Parmigiana

$22.00

Chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and gratinee mozzarella cheese

Pollo Piccata

Pollo Piccata

$20.00

Chicken breast filled then sauteed with lemon and cappers sauce

Lamb Rack

Lamb Rack

$39.00

New Zealand rack of lamb grilled, and oven-cooked with wholegrain Dijon sauce and a drizzle of White Truffle Oil

Salmone Dijon

Salmone Dijon

$26.00

Fresh Atlantic Salmon grilled and topped with our signature creamy Dijon sauce

Sogliola Piccata

$22.00

Fresh filet of Sole sauteed with lemon and cappers sauce

Sogliola al Limone

Sogliola al Limone

$22.00

Fresh filet of Sole sauteed with lemon sauce and a touch of white wine

Pork Chop Funghi Marsala

Pork Chop Funghi Marsala

$30.00

Grilled pork chop topped with champignon mushrooms in a traditional Marsala wine sauce

Pollo alla Senape

$17.00

Chicken breast topped with creamy mustard sauce

Sogliola Puttanesca

$16.00

Fresh filet of sole topped with cherry tomatoes, black olives and capers

Salmon Pesto

$26.00

Salmon al Limone

$26.00

Fresh Atlantic Salmon grilled sauteed with lemon sauce and a touch of white wine

------ COURSE ------

Bread

$1.00

Pasta

Spaghetti pasta with tomato sauce and Parmesan cheese
Spaghetti Pomodoro

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$16.00

Spaghetti pasta with tomato sauce and parmesan cheese

Spaghetti Meatballs

Spaghetti Meatballs

$17.00

Created by Italian immigrants at the start of 19th century, it is the combination of Spaghetti tomato and homemade beef-only meatballs

Spaghetti Carbonara

Spaghetti Carbonara

$19.00

Spaghetti pasta with Carbonara Sauce made with organic brown eggs, bacon, and a touch of cream

Spaghetti al Pesto

Spaghetti al Pesto

$18.00

Spaghetti pasta with our famous creamy green Pesto Sauce made with fresh basil, garlic, pine nuts, parmesan cheese, and a touch of cream

Spaghetti Aglio & Olio

Spaghetti Aglio & Olio

$16.00

Spaghetti pasta with extra virgin olive oil, garlic and a touch of of parsley

Spaghetti in Salsa Rosa

$17.00

Spaghetti pasta in delicious creamy Pink Sauce made with tomato sauce, touch of cream, and parmesan cheese

Fettucine Alfredo

Fettucine Alfredo

$18.00

Fresh egg Fettuccine 'alla panna', known in the US as Alfredo, is an irresistible heavy cream sauce with butter and parmesan cheese

Capellini Puttanesca

Capellini Puttanesca

$18.00

Angel hair pasta, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, capers with a touch of tomato sauce and extra virgin olive oil

Tagliatelle alla Bolognese

Tagliatelle alla Bolognese

$21.00

Fresh egg Tagliatelle pasta with Bolognese meat Ragu sauce made with angus beef, ground in house, and a touch of tomato.

Lasagna della Nonna

Lasagna della Nonna

$22.00

Grandma's recipe, layers of fresh pasta with Angus Bolognese Ragu, bechamel, ricotta cheese and tomato sauce. Topped with melted fresh mozzarella

Spaghetti Mare

$28.00

Spaghetti pasta with Manilla Clams, Tiger Shrimp, Black Mussels, and Calamari in white or red sauce (option spicy)

Spaghetti alla Vongole

$24.00

Spaghetti pasta with Manilla clams in white or red garlic sauce with a touch of parsley (option spicy)

Risotto ai Funghi di Bosco

Risotto ai Funghi di Bosco

$18.00

Parmesan Risotto with champignon, shiitake, and porcini mushrooms

Ravioli Ricotta e Spinaci

Ravioli Ricotta e Spinaci

$18.00

Homemade ravioli, filled with spunach and ricotta cheese, in tomato sauce topped with parmesan cheese

Ravioli di Zucca

Ravioli di Zucca

$18.00

Chef Luigi's signature dish homemade ravioli filled with pumpkin in a creamy walnut sauce

Fettucine Salmone Zucchini

$20.00

Fettucine with sauteed Atlantic Salmon and zucchini, in a creamy sauce with a touch of curry

Penne Pomodoro

$14.00

Penne pasta with tomato sauce

Penne alla Bolognese

$18.00

Penne pasta with Angus beef meat sauce made in house

Spaghetti Arrabiata

Spaghetti Arrabiata

$16.00

Spaghetti pasta with tomato spicy sauce and parmesan cheese

------ COURSE ------

Bread

$1.00

Bread

$1.00

Desserts

Cannoli Luigi

Cannoli Luigi

$16.00

Homemade pastry tubes, lightly fried and filled with a mascarpone and ricotta cream with homemade slices of caramelized oranges

Ricotta Cheesecake

Ricotta Cheesecake

$14.00

A light and fluffy cake made with ricotta cheese and Luigi's secret ingredient, served with homemade strawberry and vanilla sauce, Italian name is Tortino di Ricotta, 'LA's best!'

Panna Cotta

$10.00

A vanilla custard made with thick, but light, cream and served with homemade strawberry sauce. Most popular dessert in Italy!

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$14.00

Layers of imported Italian lady fingers dipped in espresso and topped with creamy mascarpone cheese and finished with a drizzle of chocolate powder.

Flan Napoletano

Flan Napoletano

$12.00

Cooked in a bagnomaria (double boiler), this rich silky custard is a mix of Ricotta and Mascarpone cheese, brown eggs, and evaporated milk, draped with a luscious caramel sauce

Mousse al Cioccolato

$10.00

This delicate mousse made with dark chocolate drops melted in cream and Italian espresso is topped with whipped cream and a touch of homemade strawberry sauce

------ COURSE ------

Lunch Combos

Penne Pomodoro Combo

$15.00

Penne Arrabbiata Combo

$15.00

Spaghetti Meatballs Combo

$16.00

Fettuccine Alfredo Combo

$16.00

White Fish Lemon Combo

$17.00

Chicken Senape Combo

$17.00

Salmon Dijon Combo

$19.00

------ COURSE ------

Bread

$1.00

Lunch Specials

Caesar Salad with Salmon

$17.00

Crunchy romaine lettuce with homemade Caesar dressing topped with shaved Parmesan cheese and croutons and grilled Atlantic Salmon.

Trancio di Calamari

Trancio di Calamari

$19.00

A Calamari Steak grilled to perfection, topped with extra virgin olive oil, garlic sauce, and a lemon, served with Organic mixed baby greens salad, Kalamata olives and Cherry tomatoes.

Italian Sausage and Peppers

Italian Sausage and Peppers

$18.00

Flavorful chunks of Italian sausage cooked with bell peppers and onions, served with a side of Spaghetti Aglio and Olio.

Lasagna della Nonna

Lasagna della Nonna

$20.00

Grandma's recipe! Layers of fresh pasta with ricotta cheese, Angus Bolognese and Bechamel, topped with Parmesan and Mozzarella cheese.

Pork Chop Marsala

Pork Chop Marsala

$29.00

Grilled Pork Chops topped with mushroom Marsala Sauce. Served with broccoli and potatoes.

New Zealand Lamb Rack

New Zealand Lamb Rack

$39.00

New Zealand rack of lamb grilled, and oven-cooked with wholegrain Dijon sauce and a drizzle of White Truffle Oil

Cioppino con Crostone all Aglio

Cioppino con Crostone all Aglio

$48.00

Traditional Italian fish soup, Manilla clams, shrimp, black mussels, and fish of the day in a light tomato soup, topped with one Hawaiian jumbo freshwater prawn on a garlic jumbo crouton.

------ COURSE ------

Guazzetto di Mare

$24.00

Fisherman Seafood Stew made with Mediterranean Sole filet, Manilla Clams and Black Mussels, in a light broth with cherry tomatoes, and black olives (spicy on request)

Dinner Specials

Burrata

Burrata

$20.00

Creamy mozzarella cheese with rich-buttery heart, served over sliced Heirloom tomatoes, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

Trancio di Calamari

Trancio di Calamari

$19.00

Calamari Steak grilled to perfection, topped with garlic lemon sauce, served with organic baby mix salad, Kalamata olives, and cherry tomatoes.

Cioppino con Crostone al Aglio

Cioppino con Crostone al Aglio

$48.00

Traditional Italian fish soup, Manilla clams, shrimp, black mussels, and fish of the day in a light tomato soup, topped with one Hawaiian jumbo freshwater prawn on a garlic jumbo crouton.

------ COURSE ------

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2019 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90006

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Guelaguetza Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
3014 W Olympic Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90006
View restaurantnext
El Cholo - Los Angeles-Western Ave-The Original
orange starNo Reviews
1121 S Western Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90006
View restaurantnext
Hibi - Los Angeles
orange starNo Reviews
3121 West Olympic Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90006
View restaurantnext
Nature's Brew
orange star4.2 • 1,746
2316 S Union Ave Los Angeles, CA 90007
View restaurantnext
Bacari W. Adams - West Adams
orange starNo Reviews
2308 SOUTH UNION AVE Los Angeles, CA 90007
View restaurantnext
8 Eight Korean BBQ - KTown - 863 S. Western Ave
orange starNo Reviews
863 S. Western Ave Los Angeles, CA 90005
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Triple Beam Pizza - HIGHLAND PARK
orange star4.7 • 8,805
5918 N. Figueroa Street Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston