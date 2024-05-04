No reviews yet
2575 West Pico Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90006
1/2 Dinos Famous charbroiled chicken on a bed of fresh cut french fries, topped with our signature marinade and seasonings with a side of coleslaw and 3 corn tortillas
1/2 DInos Famous charbroiled chicken topped with our signature marinade and seasonings with shredded lettuce and tomato salad, and 3 corn tortillas
1/2 DInos Famous charbroiled chicken topped with our signature marinade and seasonings with rice, beans, fries, and 3 corn tortillas
Ham, cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, on your choice of bread
freshly sliced pastrami, mustard, pickles on a french roll