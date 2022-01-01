Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coneytown, Gyroland Food Court

No reviews yet

200 Renaissance Center

Detroit, MI 48243

Popular Items

Cilli Frie

Salads

Chicken/Gyro Greek Salad

$9.90

Our classic Greek salad topped with marinated chicken. Served with pita bread.

Greek Salad

$7.50

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, beets, feta cheese, olives, and our homemade Greek dressing. Served with pita bread.

Chicken Fattoush Salad

$9.90

Fattoush salad topped with, Marinated chicken, Tomatoes, Cucumber, and Homemade Fattoush Dressing. Served with pita.

Fattoush Salad

$7.50

Fattoush salad topped with, Tomatoes, Cucumber, and Homemade Fattoush Dressing. Served with pita.

Chicken Spinach Salad

$9.90

Our classic Spinach salad topped with marinated chicken. Served with pita bread

Spinach Salad

$7.50

Baby spinach leaves, tomatoes and cucumbers and our Homemade Fattoush dressing, Served with pita bread.

Side Greek Salad

$3.25
Pita Bread

$0.94

Coneys

Coney Combo

$8.25

Coney Island Hotdog, Fries and a Drink

Dubble Dog Combo

$9.43

2 Coneys, Fries, and drink

Coney

$2.83

Served with our family’s original chili, mustard, and chopped white onions.

RenCen Combo

$8.95

1 koney, side Greek salad, and soft drink.

Burgers

Burger topped with bacon and american cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a sesame bun.
Cheeseburger Combo

$9.43

Served with Fries and a Soft Drink

Classic Cheeseburger

$5.35

Burger served with american cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a sesame bun

Bacon Cheeseburger Combo

$9.95

Served with Fries and Soft Drink

Bacon Cheeseburger

$5.95

Burger topped with bacon and american cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a sesame bun.

Gyros & More

Gyro Combo

$9.90

Gyro with french fries and soft drink.

Gyro

$6.93

A blend of seasoned beef and lamb on a pita with onions, tomatoes and our homemade gyro sauce.

Chicken Gyro Combo

$9.90

Chicken gyro with french fries and soft drink.

Chicken Gyro

$6.93

Chicken breast, sliced served with onions, tomatoes, and homemade Gyro Sauce.

Gyro Platter

$8.96

Sides of juicy Gyro meat, tomatoes, lettuce, onions served with gyro sauce and pita.

Chicken Gyro Platter

$8.96

Sliced chicken, tomatoes, lettuce, and onions, served with gyro sauce and pita.

Chicken Pita Melt Combo

$9.90

Served with Fries and a soft drink.

Chicken Pita Melt

$6.93

Chicken, American and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo in a pita.

Mediterranean

Chicken Shawarma Combo

$9.90

Served with Fries and a Soft Drink.

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$6.93

Charbroiled Chicken with hummus, garlic, tomatoes and mediterranean pickles in a pita.

Sandwiches

Chicken Club Combo

$9.90

Served with Fries and a Soft Drink.

Chicken Club Sandwich

$6.93

Chicken sandwich served with bacon, American cheese, and mayo on a bun.

Tuna Melt Combo

$9.90

Served with Fries and A Soft Drink.

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$5.90

Tuna on Grilled Rye bread with American Swiss Cheese & Tomato.

Grilled Cheese Combo

$7.56

Served with Fries and A Soft Drink.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.95
Patty Melt Combo

$10.24

1/3 lb burger topped with grilled onions and swiss cheese in grilled rye bread. with fries and drink

Patty Melt

$6.45

1/3 lb burger topped with grilled onions and swiss cheese in grilled rye bread.

Fries

Fries

$3.25
Chilli & Cheese Fries

$4.95

Fries smothered with chili and melted cheese.

Cilli Frie

$3.96

Topped with our famous Chili.

Cheese frie

$3.96

Topped with melted cheese.

Pita Bread

$0.94

Beverages

Coke

$1.84+
Diet Coke

$1.84+
Coke Zero

$1.84+
Sprite

$1.84+
H-C Fruit Punch

$1.84+
Root Beer

$1.84+Out of stock
Bottle Water

$1.45
Coffee

$1.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 Renaissance Center, Detroit, MI 48243

Directions

