Conrad's Crabs & Seafood Market- Bel Air 1207 Baltimore Pike
No reviews yet
1207 Baltimore Pike
Bel Air, MD 21014
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Appetizers
Bang Bang Shrimp
Buffalo Shrimp
5 jumbo shrimp, fried, buffalo sauce,celery, blue cheese
Calamari
handbreaded and fried
Chesapeake Fries
Chicken Tenders
Clam Strips
fried to a golden brown
Clams Casino
Bacon,oinion,provolone
Combo Appetizer
Crab Balls
5 backfin- broiled or fried
Crab Cake Sliders (3)
BF crab cake, pickles, remoulade sauce
Crab Dip
served with french bread
Crab Egg Rolls
2 w/ chipotle aioli
Crab Pretzel
soft pretzel topped with crab dip, cheddar cheese
Crab Quesadilla
cheddar, pico degallo, chipotle aioli, sour cream
Crabby Tots
Hush Puppies
Nashville Hot Fried Oysters
Onion Rings
Oyster Rockefeller
Seafood Nachos
Soft Crab Dippers
Wings (10)
buffalo,chesapeake,honey chesapeake,BBQ
Wings (20)
buffalo,chesapeake,honey chesapeake,BBQ
Wings (40)
buffalo,chesapeake,honey chesapeake,BBQ
Soups
MD Crab (1/2pt)
Cream of Crab (1/2pt)
Half & Half (1/2pt)
MD Crab (Gallon)
Cream of Crab (Gallon)
MD Crab (Pint)
Cream of Crab (Pint)
Half & Half (Pint)
Half & Half (Gallon)
EXTRA CRAB MEAT (2 oz)
MD Crab (QT)
Cream of Crab (QT)
Half & Half (QT)
Salads
Conrad Salad
Garden Salad
Greek Salad
Caesar Salad
Crab-N-Shrimp Cobb
avocado,egg,crumbled bacon,bleu cheese crumbles topped with grilled shrimp and MD crabmeat
Conrad Salad w/chix
Garden Salad w/chix
Greek Salad w/chix
Caesar Salad w/chix
Apple Cider Salmon Salad
grilled salmon,dried cranberries,mandarin oranges, red onion, candiedpecans-maples vinaigrette dressing
Conrad Salad w/shrimp
Garden Salad w/shrimp
Greek Salad w/shrimp
Caesar Salad w/shrimp
Grilled Ahi Tuna Salad
seared medium tuna,mixed greens, cucumber,tomato, red onion,crispy tortillas, ginger soy vinaigrette
Conrad Salad w/salmon
Garden Salad w/salmon
Greek Salad w/salmon
Caesar Salad w/salmon
Caesar Salad w/crabmeat
Conrad Salad w/crabmeat
Garden Salad w/crabmeat
Greek Salad w/crabmeat
Sandwiches
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich
Fried or broil
Backfin Crab Cake Sandwich
Fried or broil
Baltimore Club
fried MD crabcake, shrimp salad,lettuce,tomato, toasted white
Blackened Salmon Sandwich
BLT
Captain's Catch
your choice of any fish-broiled,fried, or grilled
Caribbean Salmon Wrap
fresh grilled salmon, caribben spices, lettuce, tomato,onion, honey mustard galze
Chicken Chesapeake
Crab Dip Burger
8 oz angus burger topped with crab dip
Fried Oyster Sandwich
four hand breaded oysters
Fried Po Boy
Brioche sub roll, lettuce, tomato, remoulade sauce, served W/ chips
Gourmet Burger
Grilled Chicken
chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon,provolone
Grilled Shrimp BLT
5 XL shrimp,bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Hey Hon! Hot Chicken Sandwich
Maryland Melt
grilled american cheese, tomato, bacon, crab meat
Orange Roughy Sandwich
broiled or fried- american cheese,lettuce,tomato, and tartar sauce
Salmon Ruben
rye bread, fresh salmon, coleslaw,swiss cheese, russian dressing
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
homemade and overflowing
Soft Crab Sandwich
1 fried or sauteed whale crab
Entrees
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (Single)
Broiled or fried
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (Double)
Broiled or fried
Backfin Crab Cake (Single)
Broiled or fried
Backfin Crab Cake (Double)
Broiled or fried
Stuffed Shrimp Entree
4 Jumbo shrimp stuffed with crab imperial
Butterflied Shrimp Entree
5 jumbo, handbreaded,fried
Grilled Shrimp Entree
half pound XL shrimp
Shrimp Scampi
6 Xl shrimp, scampi sauce, served with penne pasta &tasted bread (no additonal sides)
Chicken Chesapeake (Entree)
Chicken breast topped with crab imperial
Crab Imperial Entree
6 oz.portion served in scallop shell
Soft Crabs Entree
2 jumbo soft crabs fried or sauteed
Clam Boat
fried to a golden brown
Crab Fluff
beer battered BFCC, deep fried
Fried Oyster Entree
6 hand breaded oysters, fried
Seafood Combo
fried or broiled 2 scallops, 2 jumbo shrimp, and a piece of fish
Sea Scallops Entree
half pound- broiled or fried
Fried Hard Crab
beer battered stuffed crab, deep fried
Fresh Catch
broiled, fried or grilled
Fish-N-Chips
broiled or fried with french fries
Shrimp Taco Entree
mild or spicy- lettuce, cheddar cheese,chipotle aioli, served with fries
Seafood Mac and Cheese
A La Carte
Crab Fluff ONLY
beer battered BFCC, deep fried
Fried Hard Crab ONLY
beer battered stuffed crab, deep fried
Codfish Cakes
homemade salted coddies, deep fried
JLCC (A LA CARTE)
fried or broiled
BFCC (A LA CARTE)
fried or broiled
Breaded Oyster (EA)
hand breaded oysters, fried
Butterflied Shrimp (EA)
handbreaded,fried
Stuffed Shrimp (EA)
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with crab imperial
Crab Imperial (A LA CARTE)
3 oz.portion served in scallop shell
Fish Taco (EA)
mind or spricy- lettuce, cheddar cheese,chipotle aioli,
Shrimp Taco (EA)
mind or spricy- lettuce, cheddar cheese,chipotle aioli,
Top with crab imperial
Cooked Lobster
Gluten Free Crab Cake JL
Cold Sides
Deviled Eggs
Deviled Eggs (w/crab)
Deviled Egg Tray (12)
Crab Deviled Egg Tray (12)
Cole Slaw (1/2pt)
Cole Slaw (Pint)
Cole Slaw (QT)
Potato Salad (1/2pt)
Potato Salad (Pint)
Potato Salad (QT)
Greek Pasta Salad (1/2pt)
Greek Pasta Salad (Pint)
Greek Pasta Salad (Quart)
Tomato Cucumber Salad (1/2pt)
Tomato Cucumber Salad (Pint)
Tomato Cucumber Salad (QT)
Mac Salad (1/2pt)
Mac Salad (Pint)
Mac Salad (QT)
Beets (1/2pt)
Beets (Pint)
Beets (QT)
Broccoli Salad (1/2pt)
Broccoli Salad (Pint)
Broccoli Salad (QT)
Small Garden Salad
Small Greek Salad
Small Caesar Salad
Side
Steamers
Conrad's Steamer
gulf shrimp,clams,mussles.a snowcrab cluster, carrots, onions, and potato
Cajun Steamer
gulf shrimp, crawfish and mixed spicy veggies
Garlic Mussels (1lb)
P.E.I. Mussels steamed in garlic butter and white wine- served with french bread
Garlic Mussels (2lb)
P.E.I. Mussels steamed in garlic butter and white wine- served with french bread
Steamed Crawfish
1 Pound Steamed. Seasoned with our signature seafood seasoning.
Snow Crab Legs 1 POUND
1 Pound Steamed. 5/8oz Size. Apx 2-3 clusters per pound. Price is based on per pound
King Crab Legs 1 POUND
1 Pound Steamed. Apx. 1 leg and one claw per pound. The per pound price may vary a little at in store checkout. Price is based on per pound.
Kid's Menu
Shrimp
Shrimp (Large)
steamed- with or without onions
Shrimp (X-Large)
steamed- with or without onions
Shrimp (Jumbo)
steamed- with or without onions
P & D Tail ON
P & D Tail OFF
Large Shrimp - Price
X-Large Shrimp - Price
Jumbo Shrimp - Price
1/2 LB Large Shrimp - Price
1/2 LB X-Large Shrimp - Price
1/2 LB Jumbo Shrimp - Price
Cooked
Monthly Specials
Raw Item
Shellfish
Clams Littleneck EA
Clams Topneck EA
Clams Chowder EA
Oysters Malpeque (1/2dz)
Oysters Damariscotta (1/2dz)
Clams Littleneck DZ
shucked or whole
Clams Topneck DZ
shucked or whole
Clams Chowder DZ
shucked or whole
Oysters Malpeque (DZ)
shucked or whole
Oysters Damariscotta (DZ)
shucked or whole
Oyster Selects (1/2 Pint)
Oyster Selects (Pint)
Oyster Selects (Quart)
Oysters Malpeque (BOX)
Oysters Damariscotta (BOX)
Shucking FEE ($2/dz)
Raspberry Pts
1/2 dz Raspberry pt
$1 Malpeque Oysters
Shelf Items
Assorted Mix
Bee Hoss
Bread (2 Slices)
Bushel Box
Crab Cake Classic
JO Blackening (4.5oz)
Lobster Cracker
Logo Tumbler
Logo Wine (12oz)
Mix (Cream of Crab)
Mix (MD Crab)
Oyster Knife
Platter
Scaler
Seafood Seasoning (4.5oz)
Seafood Seasoning (12oz)
Shrimper
Vinegar Cider (16oz)
Vinegar Malt (16oz)
Short Sleeve
Long Sleeve
Crewneck
Hoodie
Carhartt Beanie
Baseball Hat
EMP Short Sleeve
EMP Long Sleeve
EMP Baseball Hat
EMP Carhartt Beanie
EMP Hoodie
EMP Crewneck
Lemon
Cocktail (3oz)
Cocktail (1/2pt)
Tartar (1/2pt)
Tarter (3oz)
Ice Pack (ea)
Shipping Box
Tidal Blue Wine Glass
Tidal Blue Pint Glass
Eagle Wing Hot Sauce
Joggers
EMP Joggers
UA crewneck
Shipface Bloody Mary
Rise Up Coffee
Catering
Catering Platters
Crab Ball Platter (BF)
fried or broiled
Crab Ball Platter (JL)
fried or broiled
Crab Dip Platter
Deviled Egg Platter (Crab)
Deviled Egg Platter (Reg)
Half Pan Side
Full Pan SIde
Pick 3 Platter
Shrimp Cocktail (1lb)
Shrimp Cocktail (2lb)
Shrimp Cocktail (3lb)
Shrimp Cocktail (4lb)
Smoked Salmon Platter
Veggie Tray
Taco Bar
Cookie Platter
Sushi Platter
Crab Cake Slider Platter
fried or broiled
Boneless Bites
Super Steamer
Mac and Cheese (Reg)
Mac and Cheese (Crab)
Stuffed Mushroom Platter
Chicken Tender Platter (Catering)
Boneless chicken bites
Raw Bar Prices
Raw Seafood Prices
Ahi Tuna
3031
Black Sea Bass
3030
Bronzini
3022
Catfish Fillet
3026
Chilean Sea Bass
3015
Cod Fillet
3006
Cooked $2/lb
3040
Crappie
3038
Crawfish
3507
Croaker
3023
Eel
3021
Flounder Fillet
3007
Frog Legs
1934
Grouper
3004
King Crab
3206
Lake Trout
3032
Live Lobster (1-2lb)
3503
Live Lobster (2lb+)
3508
Lobster Tail
1904
Mahi Fillet
3016
Mussels
3203
Octopus
1935
Orange Roughy
3014
Porgies
3028
Red Snapper
3013
Rockfish Fillet
3005
Salmon Fillet
3024
Sea Scallops
3209
Seafood Salad
723
Shrimp (Ex Large)
3505
Shrimp (Jumbo)
3506
Shrimp (Large)
3504
Shrimp Salad
720
Snakehead Filet
Snow Crab
3205
Spot
3208
Squid
3207
Steakfish
3017
White Perch
3034
Whole Rockfish
3029
Whole Salmon
3003
Whole Shad
3011
Yellow Perch
3033
Tilapia
Swordfish
STEAMED CRABS
STEAMED CRABS - TODAY'S SPECIALS
🔥 🔥$0.75 Hot Lite Crabs🔥🔥
75 cents each for hot lite crabs. Mix of males and females and sizes.
🔥🔥Picking Bushel🔥🔥
Size varies. No guarantee on male or female crabs, there likely will be a mix. These crabs are LIGHT, and may have cracks in them due to sorting for heavy crabs.
$1 Small Males
$2.25 Medium Males
$5 Large Males
$7 XL Males
$9 Jumbo Males
$1 Small Females
$2 Medium Females
$3 Large Females
SHRIMP/SNOW CRAB/KING CRAB
Shrimp Large (31/35)
steamed- with or without onions
Shrimp X-Large (21/25)
steamed- with or without onions
Shrimp Jumbo (10/15)
steamed- with or without onions
Steamed Crawfish
1 Pound Steamed. Seasoned with our signature seafood seasoning.
King Crab Legs 1 POUND
1 Pound Steamed. Apx. 1 leg and one claw per pound. The per pound price may vary a little at in store checkout. Price is based on per pound.
Snow Crab Legs 1 POUND
1 Pound Steamed. 5/8oz Size. Apx 2-3 clusters per pound. Price is based on per pound
STEAMED CRABS - BY THE DOZEN
Small Males (Dozen)
5 – 5.75 inches. (Per Dozen)
Medium Males (Dozen)
5.75 – 6.25 inches. (Per Dozen)
Large Males (Dozen)
6.25 – 6.75 inches. (Per Dozen)
XL Males (Dozen)
6.75 – 7.25 inches. (Per Dozen)
Jumbo Males (Dozen)
7.25 + inches. (Per Dozen)
Small Females (Dozen)
5 – 5.75 inches. (Per Dozen)
Medium Females (Dozen)
5.75 – 6.25 inches. (Per Dozen)
Large Females (Dozen)
6.25 + inches. (Per Dozen)
STEAMED CRABS - BY THE BUSHEL
Small Male (Bushel)
5 – 5.75 inches. (Apx 8 dz. Bushel)
Medium Male (Bushel)
5.75 – 6.25 inches. (Apx 6 dz. Bushel)
Large Male (Bushel)
6.25 – 6.75 inches. (Apx 5 dz. Bushel)
Small Female (Bushel)
5 – 5.75 inches. (Apx 8 dz. Bushel)
Medium Female (Bushel)
5.75 – 6.25 inches. (Apx 6 dz. Bushel)
1/2 Bushel of Picking
Size varies. No guarantee on male or female crabs, there likely will be a mix. These crabs are LIGHT, and may have cracks in them due to sorting for heavy crabs.
🔥🔥Picking Bushel🔥🔥
Size varies. No guarantee on male or female crabs, there likely will be a mix. These crabs are LIGHT, and may have cracks in them due to sorting for heavy crabs.
CRAB FEAST ADDITIONS
Corn (Steamed)
Per Ear
Corn Dozen (Steamed)
Crab Paper
1 roll FREE per order. 2 FREE for a bushel. Paper is $2/roll for any individually priced special crabs including cold crabs, $1, $1.50, $2, $2.50, $3, $5, $7 crabs
Crab Mallet
Butter (8oz)
Crab Seasoning
1lb. bag of our special J.O. blend
STEAMED CRABS- BY THE HALF DOZEN
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Welcome to Conrad’s Crabs & Seafood Market in Maryland, featuring fresh fish and a full raw bar daily, lunch and dinner entrees, and the BEST in live and steamed crabs! Why? We catch our own! Tony Conrad has been a commercial waterman for the past 18 years. Finally, he is able to bring his crabs right off the boat and offer them directly to you! NOW THAT’S FRESH!
1207 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air, MD 21014