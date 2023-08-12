Food Menu

Appetizers

Bang Bang Shrimp

$11.50

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.99

5 jumbo shrimp, fried, buffalo sauce,celery, blue cheese

Calamari

$9.99

handbreaded and fried

Chesapeake Fries

$3.75

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Clam Strips

$9.50

fried to a golden brown

Clams Casino

$8.99

Bacon,oinion,provolone

Combo Appetizer

$7.99

Crab Balls

$15.00

5 backfin- broiled or fried

Crab Cake Sliders (3)

$14.99

BF crab cake, pickles, remoulade sauce

Crab Dip

$13.99

served with french bread

Crab Egg Rolls

$12.50

2 w/ chipotle aioli

Crab Pretzel

$10.50

soft pretzel topped with crab dip, cheddar cheese

Crab Quesadilla

$14.99

cheddar, pico degallo, chipotle aioli, sour cream

Crabby Tots

$14.99

Hush Puppies

$4.99

Nashville Hot Fried Oysters

$15.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Oyster Rockefeller

$12.50

Seafood Nachos

$15.50

Soft Crab Dippers

$12.99

Wings (10)

$12.99

buffalo,chesapeake,honey chesapeake,BBQ

Wings (20)

$23.99

buffalo,chesapeake,honey chesapeake,BBQ

Wings (40)

$44.99

buffalo,chesapeake,honey chesapeake,BBQ

Soups

MD Crab (1/2pt)

$4.99

Cream of Crab (1/2pt)

$6.99

Half & Half (1/2pt)

$5.99

MD Crab (Gallon)

$62.00

Cream of Crab (Gallon)

$89.00

MD Crab (Pint)

$8.99

Cream of Crab (Pint)

$11.99

Half & Half (Pint)

$9.99

Half & Half (Gallon)

$75.00

EXTRA CRAB MEAT (2 oz)

$6.00

MD Crab (QT)

$16.99

Cream of Crab (QT)

$22.99

Half & Half (QT)

$19.99

Salads

Conrad Salad

$9.99

Garden Salad

$6.99

Greek Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Crab-N-Shrimp Cobb

$19.99

avocado,egg,crumbled bacon,bleu cheese crumbles topped with grilled shrimp and MD crabmeat

Conrad Salad w/chix

$14.99

Garden Salad w/chix

$11.99

Greek Salad w/chix

$14.99

Caesar Salad w/chix

$11.99

Apple Cider Salmon Salad

$18.99

grilled salmon,dried cranberries,mandarin oranges, red onion, candiedpecans-maples vinaigrette dressing

Conrad Salad w/shrimp

$16.99

Garden Salad w/shrimp

$13.99

Greek Salad w/shrimp

$16.99

Caesar Salad w/shrimp

$13.99

Grilled Ahi Tuna Salad

$17.99

seared medium tuna,mixed greens, cucumber,tomato, red onion,crispy tortillas, ginger soy vinaigrette

Conrad Salad w/salmon

$17.99

Garden Salad w/salmon

$14.99

Greek Salad w/salmon

$17.99

Caesar Salad w/salmon

$14.99

Caesar Salad w/crabmeat

$22.99

Conrad Salad w/crabmeat

$25.99

Garden Salad w/crabmeat

$22.99

Greek Salad w/crabmeat

$25.99

Sandwiches

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.99

Fried or broil

Backfin Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.99

Fried or broil

Baltimore Club

$19.99

fried MD crabcake, shrimp salad,lettuce,tomato, toasted white

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$11.50

BLT

$4.99

Captain's Catch

$5.00

your choice of any fish-broiled,fried, or grilled

Caribbean Salmon Wrap

$13.50

fresh grilled salmon, caribben spices, lettuce, tomato,onion, honey mustard galze

Chicken Chesapeake

$15.99

Crab Dip Burger

$11.50

8 oz angus burger topped with crab dip

Fried Oyster Sandwich

$12.99

four hand breaded oysters

Fried Po Boy

$13.99

Brioche sub roll, lettuce, tomato, remoulade sauce, served W/ chips

Gourmet Burger

$9.50

Grilled Chicken

$9.99

chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon,provolone

Grilled Shrimp BLT

$11.50

5 XL shrimp,bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Hey Hon! Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Maryland Melt

$15.99

grilled american cheese, tomato, bacon, crab meat

Orange Roughy Sandwich

$13.50

broiled or fried- american cheese,lettuce,tomato, and tartar sauce

Salmon Ruben

$13.99

rye bread, fresh salmon, coleslaw,swiss cheese, russian dressing

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$11.50

homemade and overflowing

Soft Crab Sandwich

$13.50

1 fried or sauteed whale crab

Entrees

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (Single)

$22.99

Broiled or fried

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (Double)

$38.99

Broiled or fried

Backfin Crab Cake (Single)

$18.99

Broiled or fried

Backfin Crab Cake (Double)

$31.50

Broiled or fried

Stuffed Shrimp Entree

$26.99

4 Jumbo shrimp stuffed with crab imperial

Butterflied Shrimp Entree

$19.99

5 jumbo, handbreaded,fried

Grilled Shrimp Entree

$16.99

half pound XL shrimp

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

6 Xl shrimp, scampi sauce, served with penne pasta &tasted bread (no additonal sides)

Chicken Chesapeake (Entree)

$19.99

Chicken breast topped with crab imperial

Crab Imperial Entree

$23.50

6 oz.portion served in scallop shell

Soft Crabs Entree

$19.50

2 jumbo soft crabs fried or sauteed

Clam Boat

$17.99

fried to a golden brown

Crab Fluff

$23.99

beer battered BFCC, deep fried

Fried Oyster Entree

$17.99

6 hand breaded oysters, fried

Seafood Combo

$34.99

fried or broiled 2 scallops, 2 jumbo shrimp, and a piece of fish

Sea Scallops Entree

$23.50

half pound- broiled or fried

Fried Hard Crab

$22.99

beer battered stuffed crab, deep fried

Fresh Catch

$7.00

broiled, fried or grilled

Fish-N-Chips

$9.99

broiled or fried with french fries

Shrimp Taco Entree

$9.50

mild or spicy- lettuce, cheddar cheese,chipotle aioli, served with fries

Seafood Mac and Cheese

$21.99

A La Carte

Crab Fluff ONLY

$19.99

beer battered BFCC, deep fried

Fried Hard Crab ONLY

$18.99

beer battered stuffed crab, deep fried

Codfish Cakes

$5.50

homemade salted coddies, deep fried

JLCC (A LA CARTE)

$18.99

fried or broiled

BFCC (A LA CARTE)

$14.99

fried or broiled

Breaded Oyster (EA)

$2.75

hand breaded oysters, fried

Butterflied Shrimp (EA)

$2.99

handbreaded,fried

Stuffed Shrimp (EA)

$5.50

Jumbo shrimp stuffed with crab imperial

Crab Imperial (A LA CARTE)

$18.50

3 oz.portion served in scallop shell

Fish Taco (EA)

$3.99

mind or spricy- lettuce, cheddar cheese,chipotle aioli,

Shrimp Taco (EA)

$3.99

mind or spricy- lettuce, cheddar cheese,chipotle aioli,

Top with crab imperial

$9.99

Cooked Lobster

$17.99

Gluten Free Crab Cake JL

$19.99

Cold Sides

Deviled Eggs

$1.25

Deviled Eggs (w/crab)

$3.50

Deviled Egg Tray (12)

$7.00

Crab Deviled Egg Tray (12)

$18.00

Cole Slaw (1/2pt)

$2.75

Cole Slaw (Pint)

$4.99

Cole Slaw (QT)

$8.99

Potato Salad (1/2pt)

$2.75

Potato Salad (Pint)

$4.99

Potato Salad (QT)

$8.99

Greek Pasta Salad (1/2pt)

$3.25

Greek Pasta Salad (Pint)

$5.99

Greek Pasta Salad (Quart)

$11.50

Tomato Cucumber Salad (1/2pt)

$3.25

Tomato Cucumber Salad (Pint)

$5.99

Tomato Cucumber Salad (QT)

$11.50

Mac Salad (1/2pt)

$2.75

Mac Salad (Pint)

$4.99

Mac Salad (QT)

$8.99

Beets (1/2pt)

$2.75

Beets (Pint)

$4.99

Beets (QT)

$8.99

Broccoli Salad (1/2pt)

$3.25

Broccoli Salad (Pint)

$5.99

Broccoli Salad (QT)

$11.50

Small Garden Salad

$3.25

Small Greek Salad

$6.25

Small Caesar Salad

$3.25

Side

Small Fries

$2.75

Large Fries

$3.75

Onion Rings

$4.99

Chesapeake Chips (Bag)

$1.00

Hush Puppies

$4.99

Red Bliss Potatoes

$2.75

Veggie Medley

$2.75

Corn (1 ear)

$1.50

Steamers

Conrad's Steamer

$29.99

gulf shrimp,clams,mussles.a snowcrab cluster, carrots, onions, and potato

Cajun Steamer

$18.99

gulf shrimp, crawfish and mixed spicy veggies

Garlic Mussels (1lb)

$8.99

P.E.I. Mussels steamed in garlic butter and white wine- served with french bread

Garlic Mussels (2lb)

$15.99

P.E.I. Mussels steamed in garlic butter and white wine- served with french bread

Steamed Crawfish

$9.99

1 Pound Steamed. Seasoned with our signature seafood seasoning.

Snow Crab Legs 1 POUND

$21.99

1 Pound Steamed. 5/8oz Size. Apx 2-3 clusters per pound. Price is based on per pound

King Crab Legs 1 POUND

$44.99

1 Pound Steamed. Apx. 1 leg and one claw per pound. The per pound price may vary a little at in store checkout. Price is based on per pound.

Kid's Menu

Kids Fish Bites w/fries

$6.50

Kids Chicken Tenders w/fries

$5.99

Kids Fried Shrimp w/fries

$8.99

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$4.50

Kids Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$4.99

Kids MD Crab w/ Salad

$5.99

Shrimp

Shrimp (Large)

steamed- with or without onions

Shrimp (X-Large)

steamed- with or without onions

Shrimp (Jumbo)

steamed- with or without onions

P & D Tail ON

P & D Tail OFF

Large Shrimp - Price

$13.99

X-Large Shrimp - Price

$16.99

Jumbo Shrimp - Price

$20.99

1/2 LB Large Shrimp - Price

$7.00

1/2 LB X-Large Shrimp - Price

$8.50

1/2 LB Jumbo Shrimp - Price

$10.50

Cooked

Cooked Fish

$2.00

broiled,fried,grilled,blackened,steamed

Cooked Steamed

Cooked Shellfish

$2.00

steamed or broiled

Cooked Soft Crab

$2.00

fried or sauteed

Monthly Specials

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Coconut Shrimp

$14.99

Conrad's Snack Wrap

$9.99

Crab Rangoons

$12.99

Firework Custard

$5.25

Peaches & Cream Cheesecake

$5.25

Pecan Crusted Snakehead

$15.99

Snake Bites

$14.99

Steak Quesadilla

$12.99

Raw Item

Raw Fish Type

Crab Meat

Crab CLAW MD

$23.99

Crab JUMBO MD

$46.99

Crab BACKFIN MD

$29.99

Crab Claws (Quart)

$2.99

Cocktail Claws

$5.99

Salmon Head

$3.00

Crab BACKFIN MD SPECIAL

$22.99

Soft Crab

Soft Crab MED EA

$3.00

Soft Crab MED DZ

$33.00

Soft Crab HOTEL EA

$4.00

Soft Crab HOTEL DZ

$44.00

Soft Crab PRIME EA

$5.00

Soft Crab PRIME DZ

$66.00

Soft Crab JUMBO EA

$7.00

Soft Crab JUMBO DZ

$88.00

Soft Crab WHALE EA

$9.00

Soft Crab WHALE DZ

$110.00

Soft Crab SLAB EA

$12.00

Soft Crab SLAB DZ

$132.00

Shellfish

Clams Littleneck EA

$0.80

Clams Topneck EA

$0.90

Clams Chowder EA

$1.00

Oysters Malpeque (1/2dz)

$9.50

Oysters Damariscotta (1/2dz)

$12.00

Clams Littleneck DZ

$7.99

shucked or whole

Clams Topneck DZ

$8.99

shucked or whole

Clams Chowder DZ

$9.99

shucked or whole

Oysters Malpeque (DZ)

$17.99

shucked or whole

Oysters Damariscotta (DZ)

$22.99

shucked or whole

Oyster Selects (1/2 Pint)

$11.99

Oyster Selects (Pint)

$23.99

Oyster Selects (Quart)

$47.99

Oysters Malpeque (BOX)

$135.00

Oysters Damariscotta (BOX)

$85.00

Shucking FEE ($2/dz)

$2.00

Raspberry Pts

$20.99

1/2 dz Raspberry pt

$10.99

$1 Malpeque Oysters

$1.00

Shelf Items

Assorted Mix

$3.99

Bee Hoss

$9.99

Bread (2 Slices)

$0.50

Bushel Box

$5.00

Crab Cake Classic

$2.99

JO Blackening (4.5oz)

$4.99

Lobster Cracker

$5.99

Logo Tumbler

$20.00

Logo Wine (12oz)

$18.00

Mix (Cream of Crab)

$5.25

Mix (MD Crab)

$4.50

Oyster Knife

$8.00

Platter

$5.00

Scaler

$4.99

Seafood Seasoning (4.5oz)

$5.50

Seafood Seasoning (12oz)

$9.99

Shrimper

$4.99

Vinegar Cider (16oz)

$2.50

Vinegar Malt (16oz)

$3.99

Short Sleeve

$17.00

Long Sleeve

$20.00

Crewneck

$40.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Carhartt Beanie

$40.00

Baseball Hat

$25.00

EMP Short Sleeve

$12.00

EMP Long Sleeve

$15.00

EMP Baseball Hat

$16.00

EMP Carhartt Beanie

$30.00

EMP Hoodie

$30.00

EMP Crewneck

$30.00

Lemon

$1.00

Cocktail (3oz)

$0.50

Cocktail (1/2pt)

$2.99

Tartar (1/2pt)

$2.99

Tarter (3oz)

$0.50

Ice Pack (ea)

$1.50

Shipping Box

$12.00

Tidal Blue Wine Glass

$12.99

Tidal Blue Pint Glass

$12.99

Eagle Wing Hot Sauce

$7.99

Joggers

$45.00

EMP Joggers

$35.00

UA crewneck

$55.00

Shipface Bloody Mary

$14.99

Rise Up Coffee

$14.99

Catering

Catering Platters

Crab Ball Platter (BF)

$129.99

fried or broiled

Crab Ball Platter (JL)

$159.99

fried or broiled

Crab Dip Platter

$44.99

Deviled Egg Platter (Crab)

$49.99

Deviled Egg Platter (Reg)

$18.99

Half Pan Side

$25.00

Full Pan SIde

$49.00

Pick 3 Platter

$119.99

Shrimp Cocktail (1lb)

$24.99

Shrimp Cocktail (2lb)

$49.99

Shrimp Cocktail (3lb)

$66.99

Shrimp Cocktail (4lb)

$89.99

Smoked Salmon Platter

$59.99

Veggie Tray

$29.99

Taco Bar

$74.99

Cookie Platter

$29.99

Sushi Platter

$82.99

Crab Cake Slider Platter

$79.99

fried or broiled

Boneless Bites

$48.99

Super Steamer

$89.99

Mac and Cheese (Reg)

$31.99

Mac and Cheese (Crab)

$56.99

Stuffed Mushroom Platter

$59.99

Chicken Tender Platter (Catering)

$44.99

Boneless chicken bites

$48.99

Lobby Treats

Lobby Treat

Assorted Dessert

$5.25

Berger Cookie (2pk)

$3.50

Berger Cookie (LG)

$8.99

Carrot Cake

$5.25

Chocolate Cake

$5.25

Crab Chocolate

$3.50

Crab Non perils

$14.75

Fish Chocolate

$5.25

Fudge Brownie

$3.50

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.99

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

$5.25

Taharka Ice Cream Pint

$7.99

Raw Bar Prices

Raw Seafood Prices

Ahi Tuna

$21.99

3031

Black Sea Bass

$11.99

3030

Bronzini

$13.99

3022

Catfish Fillet

$7.99

3026

Chilean Sea Bass

$30.99

3015

Cod Fillet

$13.99

3006

Cooked $2/lb

$2.00

3040

Crappie

$4.99

3038

Crawfish

$7.99

3507

Croaker

$6.99

3023

Eel

$2.99

3021

Flounder Fillet

$22.99

3007

Frog Legs

$13.99

1934

Grouper

$29.99

3004

King Crab

$42.99

3206

Lake Trout

$6.99

3032

Live Lobster (1-2lb)

$22.99

3503

Live Lobster (2lb+)

$24.99

3508

Lobster Tail

$48.99

1904

Mahi Fillet

$14.99

3016

Mussels

$4.99

3203

Octopus

$10.99

1935

Orange Roughy

$16.99

3014

Porgies

$5.99

3028

Red Snapper

$14.99

3013

Rockfish Fillet

$14.99

3005

Salmon Fillet

$16.99

3024

Sea Scallops

$29.99

3209

Seafood Salad

$17.99

723

Shrimp (Ex Large)

$16.99

3505

Shrimp (Jumbo)

$20.99

3506

Shrimp (Large)

$13.99

3504

Shrimp Salad

$17.99

720

Snakehead Filet

$9.99

Snow Crab

$19.99

3205

Spot

$6.99

3208

Squid

$8.99

3207

Steakfish

$12.99

3017

White Perch

$5.99

3034

Whole Rockfish

$7.99

3029

Whole Salmon

$11.99

3003

Whole Shad

$3.99

3011

Yellow Perch

$6.99

3033

Tilapia

$6.99

Swordfish

$19.99

STEAMED CRABS

STEAMED CRABS - TODAY'S SPECIALS

Availability may vary. Coupons/discounts not available in this section. Special prices reflective as of 8/1/23. DO NOT order and/or pay for ANY other day or your order will be canceled. Thank you!

🔥 🔥$0.75 Hot Lite Crabs🔥🔥

$0.75

75 cents each for hot lite crabs. Mix of males and females and sizes.

🔥🔥Picking Bushel🔥🔥

$65.00

Size varies. No guarantee on male or female crabs, there likely will be a mix. These crabs are LIGHT, and may have cracks in them due to sorting for heavy crabs.

$1 Small Males

$1.00

$2.25 Medium Males

$2.25

$5 Large Males

$5.00

$7 XL Males

$7.00

$9 Jumbo Males

$9.00

$1 Small Females

$1.00

$2 Medium Females

$2.00

$3 Large Females

$3.00

SHRIMP/SNOW CRAB/KING CRAB

Shrimp Large (31/35)

$13.99

steamed- with or without onions

Shrimp X-Large (21/25)

$16.99

steamed- with or without onions

Shrimp Jumbo (10/15)

$20.99

steamed- with or without onions

Steamed Crawfish

$9.99

1 Pound Steamed. Seasoned with our signature seafood seasoning.

King Crab Legs 1 POUND

$44.99

1 Pound Steamed. Apx. 1 leg and one claw per pound. The per pound price may vary a little at in store checkout. Price is based on per pound.

Snow Crab Legs 1 POUND

$21.99

1 Pound Steamed. 5/8oz Size. Apx 2-3 clusters per pound. Price is based on per pound

STEAMED CRABS - BY THE DOZEN

Availability may vary. Coupons/discounts not available in this section. Prices reflective as 8/1/23 ONLY. DO NOT order and/or pay for ANY other day or your order will be canceled. Thank you!

Small Males (Dozen)

$34.00

5 – 5.75 inches. (Per Dozen)

Medium Males (Dozen)

$64.00

5.75 – 6.25 inches. (Per Dozen)

Large Males (Dozen)

$89.00

6.25 – 6.75 inches. (Per Dozen)

XL Males (Dozen)

$135.00

6.75 – 7.25 inches. (Per Dozen)

Jumbo Males (Dozen)

$160.00

7.25 + inches. (Per Dozen)

Small Females (Dozen)

$32.00

5 – 5.75 inches. (Per Dozen)

Medium Females (Dozen)

$52.00

5.75 – 6.25 inches. (Per Dozen)

Large Females (Dozen)

$72.00

6.25 + inches. (Per Dozen)

STEAMED CRABS - BY THE BUSHEL

Availability may vary. Coupons/discounts not available in this section. Prices reflective as 8/1/23 ONLY. DO NOT order and/or pay for ANY other day or your order will be canceled. Thank you!

Small Male (Bushel)

$179.00

5 – 5.75 inches. (Apx 8 dz. Bushel)

Medium Male (Bushel)

$259.00

5.75 – 6.25 inches. (Apx 6 dz. Bushel)

Large Male (Bushel)

$299.00

6.25 – 6.75 inches. (Apx 5 dz. Bushel)

Small Female (Bushel)

$169.00

5 – 5.75 inches. (Apx 8 dz. Bushel)

Medium Female (Bushel)

$199.00

5.75 – 6.25 inches. (Apx 6 dz. Bushel)

1/2 Bushel of Picking

$40.00

Size varies. No guarantee on male or female crabs, there likely will be a mix. These crabs are LIGHT, and may have cracks in them due to sorting for heavy crabs.

🔥🔥Picking Bushel🔥🔥

$65.00

Size varies. No guarantee on male or female crabs, there likely will be a mix. These crabs are LIGHT, and may have cracks in them due to sorting for heavy crabs.

CRAB FEAST ADDITIONS

Corn (Steamed)

$1.50

Per Ear

Corn Dozen (Steamed)

$15.00

Crab Paper

$2.00

1 roll FREE per order. 2 FREE for a bushel. Paper is $2/roll for any individually priced special crabs including cold crabs, $1, $1.50, $2, $2.50, $3, $5, $7 crabs

Crab Mallet

$1.50

Butter (8oz)

$4.00

Crab Seasoning

$5.00

1lb. bag of our special J.O. blend

STEAMED CRABS- BY THE HALF DOZEN

Availability may vary. Coupons/discounts not available in this section. Prices reflective as 8/1/23 ONLY. DO NOT order and/or pay for ANY other day or your order will be canceled. Thank you!

Small Males (1/2 Dozen)

$17.00

Medium Males (1/2 Dozen)

$32.00

Large Males (1/2 Dozen)

$44.50

XL Males (1/2 Dozen)

$67.50

Jumbo Males (1/2 Dozen)

$80.00

Small Females (1/2 Dozen)

$16.00

Medium Females (1/2 Dozen)

$26.00

Large Females (1/2 Dozen)

$36.00