Copper Club 70 W Madison

review star

No reviews yet

70 W Madison

Chicago, IL 60602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Medium Roast from our Friends at Groundswell Roasters

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50+Out of stock

Made in House

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.50+

Double Shot, Milk, Chai

Latte

$4.25+

Double Espresso with Steamed Milk and Foamed Milk

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Equal Parts Espresso, Steamed Milk, Topped with Foamed Milk

Mocha

$4.75+

Latte with Dark Chocolate

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Latte with Chai

Tea

$3.00+

Hot Water & Choice of Tea

Espressso

$2.50

Double Shot of Espresso

Americano

$3.00

Double Espresso and Water

Cortado

$3.50

Double Espresso with Warm Milk

Macchiato

$3.50

Double Espresso with Dash of Steamed Milk

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Steamed Milk and Chocolate

N/A Beverage

Sanpellegrino Blood Orange

$3.50

Sanpellegrino Limonata

$3.50

Open Water Still btl

$3.50

Coke Can

$2.50

Sprite Can

$2.50

Coke Zero Can

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

70 W Madison, Chicago, IL 60602

Directions

