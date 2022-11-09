A map showing the location of Corner Bar of SOHO 402 S HOWARD AVEView gallery
Corner Bar of SOHO 402 S HOWARD AVE

review star

No reviews yet

402 S HOWARD AVE

TAMPA, FL 33606

DRAFT BEER LIST

ANGRY ORCHARD

$2.00

MANGO CART

$5.00

JAI ALAI

$5.00

STELLA

$5.00

YUENGLING

$4.50

BLUE MOON

$5.00

FREE DIVE

$5.00

BUD LT DRAFT

$2.00Out of stock

GUINNESS

$4.50Out of stock

KONA BG WAVE

$5.00Out of stock

MILLER LT DRAFT

$2.00Out of stock

SPACE DUST

$2.00Out of stock

SPACE GRASS HAZY

$2.00Out of stock

October

$2.00Out of stock

Prison Pal

$2.00Out of stock

SHIPYARD

$2.00Out of stock

APPS AND SIDES

HH PHILLY ROLLS

$6.00

HH 10 BONELESS

$7.00

HH PRETZEL

$8.00

ENTREES

HH BURGER AND FRIES

$7.00

HH FAJITA BOWL

$6.00

HH CHICK TACO PLATTER

$6.00

DOOR

$20

$20.00

$40

$40.00

$100

$100.00

WED DRINK

$ TITOS

$6.00

$ JAMESON

$6.00

$6 GOOSE PEACH

$6.00

$6 GOOSE WTR

$6.00

$6 GOOSE STRAW

$6.00

$7 FROSE'

$7.00

$6 GOOSE

$6.00

$4 HN PEACH

$4.00

$4 HN PINEAPPLE

$4.00

$4 HN LEMON

$4.00

$4 HN PASSIONFRUIT

$4.00

WED FOOD

$7 SHRIMP DILLA

$7.00

$7 CHK FAJITA DILLA

$7.00
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
MEET FRIENDS!!

402 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA, FL 33606

