Cottonwood Restaurant & Bar
10142 Rue Hilltop
Truckee, CA 96161
DINNER
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce + blue cheese + pickled red onion + cherry tomatoes + blue cheese dressing + bacon
Pork Belly
Braised pork belly + Napa cabbage slaw + sweet chili sauce + lemon zest
Tomato & Burrata
Roasted tomato + avocado spread + burrata + arugula + balsamic drizzle
Buffalo Cauliflower
Roasted cauliflower + buffalo sauce + ranch dressing
Chicken Wings
Jumbo chicken wings + house bbq sauce + ranch dressing
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk brined chicken thigh + Napa cabbage slaw + garlic aioli + pepperoncini + hoagie roll + fries + pickle spear
Cheeseburger
1/2 Pound Durham Ranch all natural patty + lettuce + tomato + onion + brioche bun + fries + pickle spear
Veggie Burger
House made black bean base veggie burger + lettuce + tomato + onion + brioche bun + fries + pickle spear
Ribeye
14 oz. Durham Ranch ribeye + mashed potatoes + asparagus
Bavette
10 oz Durham Ranch Bavette steak + chimichuri + seasoned fries
Pork Shank
Braised Pork shank + roasted Brussels sprouts + creamy polenta + au jus
Salmon
8 oz pan seared Verlasso Salmon + red bean salad + cauliflower purée
Grilled New Zealand Lamb
Grilled lamb chops + purple mashed potatoes + asparagus + pickled red onion + tzatziki
Vegan Meatloaf
Soy black bean base + sweet spice ketchup + sautéed kale + marble potatoes
Bucatini with House Marinara
House marinara + bucattini + fresh basil
Chipotle Chicken
House made coriander-lime fettuccine + chipotle cream sauce + airline chicken breast + manchego cheese
Veggie Tenders
A better alternative to chicken tenders. These are made from vegetables. Comes with fries.
Kid Cheesy Bun & Fries
Kids Pasta
Side French Fries
Side Truffle Parmesan Fries
Side Chopped Caesar Salad
Side Marbled Potatoe
Side Veggies
Side Shrimp
Side Chicken
Chocolate Cake
Carrot Cake
Ice Cream
Bread pudding
Cookies
Side Anchovies
Wine GLS
Sorgente Prosecco
Prosecco made from the Glera grape. This is a project between The Source, wine distributor, and a private estate in Italy. This is a mineral driven, high acid wine pairs well rich or acidic foods such as creamy pasta dishes or tomato based sauces and soups.
1/2 Gls Prosseco
2020, Rose
Our 2020 Rosé was made from a combination of Grenache, Syrah, Mourvèdre, and Counoise from the Windmill vineyard in the Dunnigan Hills, and Syrah grapes from the Hurley Vineyard in Napa Valley. Its citrusy aromas and clean flavors will complement the wonderful spring foods that show up on the table as the weather thaws (salads, rabbit, frittatas, peas, favas, green garlic…). Perfect for springtime holiday meals, or enjoying on the porch all summer.
1/2 Gls Rose
2019, Sauvignon Blanc, Emmanuell Mellot, Loire, France
Emmanuelle Mellot, daughter of renowned French winemaker Alphonse, negotiates with an anonymous, close friend of hers to produce this Sauvignon, grown not too far from Mellot's hometown Sancerre. Stainless fermentation, stainless aging for 6 months. Tasting Notes: Accessible and gentle, with familiar brightness, citrus, and minerality.
1/2 Gls Melot SB
2021 Liwa Sauvignon Blanc
1/2 Gls Liwa
2017, Tokaji Furmint, Kirludvar, Tokaji, Hungary
Furmint – the signature grape of Hungary – is a unique, distinctive variety with a flavour profile quite unlike any other. Traditionally, Hungarian Furmint is sweet however dry varietal Furmint has grown in popularity and production, producing fine, complex and ageworthy whites. The Királyudvar Tokaji Frumint Sec is a stunning example of this style. Bursting with aromas of lime cordial, Seville orange, and a strong mineral character. It displays beautiful tension, with bright acidity on the palate and vibrant flavours of citrus peel, spices, and white pepper.
1/2 Gls Tokaji
2018, Chardonnay, Pence Santa Barbara
94 point Wine Enthusiast Named for a historic piece of property next door to the producer, now owned and dry-farmed as its own estate, this white is creamy, salty and earthy, with lovely layers of pear, peach and mango. Soft and supple on the palate, it offers balanced ripeness and acidity.
1/2 Gls Chard
2018, Pinot Noir Folk Machine
Bright cranberry in color, the nose is fragrant with fall spices, loam and dark forest fruit. The palate is bright and fresh due to the high acidity, good intensity with darker earth flavors and bright raspberry fruit. Fine tannins add structure and balance to a long finish
1/2 Gls Pinot Noir
2021, luuma, Cabernet Sauvignon, CA
Aromas of strawberry, raspberry, ripe plum, licorice, baking spice and mint, all tinged with smoke (rather fitting given the name). The wine tastes smooth and medium-bodied. Fresh fruit flavors (cherry, strawberry, blueberry and a little cranberry), good earthiness, a little leather and spice and lots of pepper lead into the mouth-drying finish. The wine ends dry with lingering sweet fruit, pepper and perhaps a hint of tobacco.
1/2 Gls Cab
GSM
Organic Wine Bright and fruity with classic Roussillon minerality, this is joyful yet has a serious edge to it.
1/2 Gls GSM
Glass Monastrell
1/2 Monastrell
Sparkling Wine BTL
Louis Roederer, Brut Premier, France NV
The freshness, finesse, and brightness of Brut Premier make it the perfect wine for festive occasions. Its structured texture, richness, and length are distinctly winey. It is a full, complex wine that is both rich and powerful, whilst remaining a great classic.
Iron Horse, Wedding Cuvee, Green Valley 2014
”this is iron horse’s most romantic bubbly. We describe it as dangerously deliciously easy to drink fruit forward dry and elegant with tiny bubbles and a remarkabley long finish. Tasting notes by nose: raspberry mandarin orange peel and nutmeg. In the mouth: stone fruit pink grapefruit tahitian lime blood orange raspberry with a gentle mouthfeel. Food pairing notes a food friendly wine that works with most styles sauces and preparations. Pairs well with full flavored fish pork chops and chicken. Also try with crispy kale and stir fried vegetables. All you really need is dark bittersweet chocolate.” – iron horse vineyards
1/2 BTL NV, Taittinger, Brut, France
Le Mesnil, Chardonnay, Champagne, France, NV
Le Mesnil's Chardonnay vineyards are famed for producing Champagnes of richness, perfume and longevity. The Rare Wine Co. has selected superb lots of Grand Cru Le Mesnil Chardonnay for this special bottling.
Wine White BTL
1/2 BTL, Sauvignon Blanc, Laducette, Pouilly-Fume, France
1/2 btl 2016, Chardonnay, Ramey, Russian River Valley
Coming from special vineyard sites, our Chardonnays show great depth of flavor, length of finish, aromatic complexity, and a fine balance between richness and delicacy. Typically, the climate is cool and the soil vigor low, producing graceful yet vibrant wines.
2020, Rose, Chateau Valcombe, Ventoux, Rhone, France
The Rosé is vinified via the direct press method from a blend of Grenache Noir (60%), Cinsault (20%), Carignan (10%) and a touch of Clairette (10%). Interestingly, the vines for the Rosé are of an average age of 40 years. This is a completely dry Rosé. Organic.
2020, Rose, La Rame, Bordeaux, France
Cabernet Sauvignon (80%) and Merlot (20%) This wine is a relatively recent addition to the range of wines produced at La Rame. The grapes are sourced from a two hectare parcel of younger vines (20 years of age as of 2011) that are on the flanks of a hill that descends towards the Garonne River in the village of Sainte Croix du Mont. The wine is produced via the direct-press method and is fermented in temperature-controlled vats for six months before it is bottled and released in the spring following the harvest. The grape varieties are Cabernet Sauvignon (80%) and Merlot (20%). About 15,000 bottles are produced annually and we reserve 4200 for our use in the USA. Organic
2017, Terrebrunne Rose, Bandol, France
Domaine de Terrebrune Bandol Rose has an exotic nose dominated by pomelo, then honeysuckle and wet roses emerge, and then develops the complexity of a potpourri of flower petals. The palate is marked by the delicate structure of its bitters. Its intensely fruity flavors are enhanced by the minty and peppery side. This racy, expressive Rosé will develop its full potential in harmony with the fresh and exotic summer cuisine, or structured and complex dishes.
2016, Chardonnay, Henri Perrusset, Macon-Village, Burgundy, FR
2019, Chardonnay, Deforville, Piemonte, Italy
Vinified and aged exclusively in stainless steel, the Piemonte Chardonnay is brisk and clean but rather full-bodied as it naturally achieves 13% alcohol annually. The wine is bottled in the spring of the year following harvest then given several months of bottle age before being shipped to the USA.
2019, Thevenet & Fils, Vignobles, Pierreclos, Macon, France
This seeming-humble Chardonnay from one of the Macon's finest villages is beautifully balanced, with bright, pure apple and tangarine fruit, a dash of salty minerality and a touch of Burgundy's signiture brioche.
2020, Chardonnay, Matthiason, Linda Vista Vineyard, Sonoma, California
Certified Organic Wine Golden Delicious apples, yellow peaches, musk melon, and honey on the nose and through to the palate, the medium acidity is balanced by pleasant fleshiness, finishing very clean with a hint of minerality.
2019, Jean-Philippe Fichet, Bourgogne Blanc Cote d'Or, Burgundy, France
This white burgundy with notes of fresh white flowers and elegant aromas of fresh yellow fruit can be enjoyed young but retains a good aging potential due to its good acidity. This wine shows a very good balance on the palate. From three parcels in the village of Meursault with average vine age exceeding 50 years. Fermented in stainless steel tanks before ~12 months of aging in cement tanks.
2017, Chardonnay, Johan Vineyards, Van Duzer Corridor, Willamette Valley, OR
100% Chardonnay With some extended lees contact and 19 months in used oak, this wine has serious structure and elegance. With high acid bringing intensity to its yellow fruit and a slightly creamy texture, it drinks like old-school Chablis made its way to Oregon. Pair it with oysters, lean sushi, or creamier pastas.
2019, Chardonnay, Rombauer, Carneros, Napa Valley, CA
Buttery, oakey, full bodied wine.
2015, Chardonnay, Neely, Home Block, Santa Cruz Mountains, California
True vintage to vintage, Home Block offers more weight and richness than the other blocks. Its medium lemon color compliments the intense aromas of lemon curd, white peach, vanilla, and brioche. The palate is weighty yet balanced by crisp acidity and exhibits riper citrus and melon flavors balanced by a light coconut in the finish.
2019, Domaine Pillot, Chassagne-Montrachet Blanc, Cote-de Beaune, France
My favorite of Pillot's communal bottlings is the terrific 2019 Chassagne-Montrachet Les Masures, a satiny and incisive wine that's evocative of citrus zest, freshly baked bread and crisp orchard fruit. Medium to full-bodied, vibrant and concentrated, it concludes with a long, saline finish. - Robert Parker 92pts
2018, Rochiolo, Russian River Valley, Sonoma
97 point wine This straw-yellow wine has a concentrated aroma of ripe apple, apricot, vanilla, and a touch of spice. The rich apple flavors and crisp acidity combine with a hint of hazelnut for a long, balanced finish. As most know, those with the patience to cellar this wine will be rewarded. Pair this wine alongside grilled chicken, lobster, crab cakes, linguine with white clam sauce.
2018, Domaine Huet, Chenin Blanc, Loire Valley, FR
Wine Spectator 93 pt wine -- Pure and expressive, with cardamom and verbena notes framing the core of yellow apple and quince fruit. Electric acidity fuels the flavors, but this remains a bit intense. The appeal comes through, but this is not fully open yet. Best from 2021 through 2031.
2015, Grenache Blanc, Pinol Portal, Terra Alta, Spain
Perfumed scents of white peach, melon, tangerine and honey. Pliant, expansive orchard and pit fruit flavors are lifted and focused by juicy acidity, with complicating honey and floral qualities on the back end. This rich but energetic and nervy wine finishes with strong thrust and lingering mineral and floral notes.
2017, Riesling, Bechtold, Engelberg, Alsace, France
Domaine Bechtold Engelberg Riesling is a white natural wine made from 100% Riesling grapes, classified Alsace Grand Cru, farmed biodynamically. Extraordinarily complex Riesling, notes of white ripe fruit on the nose, great salinity and acidity; a medium body white wine perfect with white meat, fish, risotto, and aromatic dishes.
2020 Chenin Blanc, Domaine Massiac, Languedoc-Roussillon, France
Certified organic. Grapes are harvested early to take advantage of the cool morning hours. Fermentation and elevage in tank, contact with the fine lies and some batonnage; bottling takes place during the spring season following harvest. Fresh peach and apricot flavors are pure and balanced, with green tea and orange blossom aromas in the background, all set on a crisp and delicate frame.
2020, Melon de Bourgogne, La Pepiere "La Pepie", Sevre-et-Maine Sur Lie, Loir Valley, France
The 2020 version is a fine bottle, offering up a bright and wide open bouquet of breadfruit, wet stone minerality, a nice touch of ocean breeze salinity and a topnote of dried flowers. On the palate the wine is bright, fullish and complex, with a good core, lovely mineral drive, sound acids and a long, gently leesy and nicely balanced finish.
2018, Chenin Blanc, Pinon, Vouvray, Touraine, Loire, France
The long and cold two to three month fermentation of this wine with native yeast and no chaptalization endows delicate aromas of lemon zest, greengage plum, and quince, nuances that would be lost with a hotter fermentation. The racy mineral core given by the chalk subsoils is balanced by a slight amount of residual sugar. This wine benefits from an hour or two of decanting so that its complex aromas can fully unfold.
2020, Jacquere, Romain Chamiot, "Apremont", Savoie, France
100% Jacquere from Savoie. Mirroring the famous clay and limestone that nurtures these grapes- this wine is a rough, crumbly, unpolished dagger holstered in a smooth, creamy leather sheath. Aromas of honeycrisp apple and stone fruits open for bracing acidity, a light/medium body and a sharp mineral core.
2020, Pinot Grigio, Bruno Verdi, Oltropo Pavese, Lombardia, Italy
Verdi’s Pinot Grigio is a fine, elegant wine of great balance and relatively low alcohol, perfect as an aperitif or to accompany fish, white meats, or simply prepared vegetables.
2020 Viogner, Domaine Rostaing, Collines Rhodaniennes, Rhone, France
The wine shows a gorgeous yellow hue in the glass, with a wildly aromatic nose of stone fruit and flowers. Luscious and plump on the palate, the wine pairs beautifully with white meat and seafood.
2020, Carricante, Calabretta, Terre Siciliane, Sicily, Italy
Mediterranean brush and yellow spring flower aromas mingle with the barest hint of smoke and a yeasty whiff of bread crust. Linear and medium bodied, the palate features mature lemon rind, ripe yellow apple and toasted almond before a saline close.
Charmes
La Rame Sauv
Plumpjack, Reserve, Napa Valley 2017
Ghodtwriter Chard
2018 Henri Perrusset, Macon-Villages
2020, Sauvignon Blanc, Marc Deschamps, Pouilly-Sur-Loire, Loire Valley, France
Slightly more than one-half hectare is planted to an old vines parcel (60+ year old vines as of 2012) of the Chasselas grape from which Deschamps produces his appellation “Pouilly-sur- Loire”. This parcel is a mix of clay on a deep base of limestone. Deschamps vinifies his Chasselas in a manner exactly similar to the way he handles the Sauvignon Blanc with the Chasselas being the first of his wines to be bottled in the spring following harvest. Production is very limited and we rarely have the opportunity to purchase more than 1200 bottles of this strikingly fresh and dry wine.
Sauvignon Blanc, Land of Saints,
Tasting Notes: This bright Sauvignon Blanc shows the citrusy, sunny side of Angela Osborne’s collaborative winemaking prowess. Dry, zippy, and refreshing, the Land of Saints Sauvy B is tropical as all get out, with notes of ripe mango, passionfruit, lemon, and peach candy. Recommended Pairings: Shellfish, and vegetarian dishes - especially those containing goat cheese!
Brea Chard
Crochet Sancerre
Wine Red BTL
2/4 Corkage
Corkage For The 5th +
2018, Garnacha, Barnabeleva, Navaherreros, Spain
92 point Robert Parker "The 2018 Navaherreros Garnacha de Bernabeleva faithfully represents a year of good yields and slow ripening of the grapes, a year of fresh and balanced wines. It has floral varietal notes of the Garnacha and the serious texture of the granite soils along with fine-grained tannins and very good balance. This has to be the finest vintage for this bottling. It was bottled in January 2020. Drink 2020-2024." Apr 2020 - Robert Parker
2017, Granache, Petalos, Mencia, Bierzo, Spain
93 points Robert Parker - Biodynamic Robert Parker, Jr.'s Wine Advocate: "Their regional wine achieves unheard of levels of complexity and nuance with the 2018 Pétalos del Bierzo. This is the wine that showcases the house style and the character of the vintage, which, in this case, is delicate and very much from the zone. There is an aromatic purity and elegance that is very captivating with a faint flinty background, the cherry essence (Mediterranean) and a touch of fern (Atlantic) plus a honeyed twist that shows up after a couple of hours in the glass. It has a silky texture, soft and caressing, with very fine tannins and the faint bitter twist in the finish. In an ideal world, this should be the first wine people drink from Bierzo, and fortunately, in many cases, it is, given the availability, even if they did a more severe selection. Drink 2020-2025. - Robert Parker
2016 Gaglioppo, Du Cropio, Serra Sanguigna, Calabria, Italy
The serra sanguigna is generally composed of 70% gaglioppo 15% malvasia nera and 15% greco nero. It is the most rustic wine of the estate marked by a powerful plum-infused fruit robust in weight deep ruby in color and surprisingly lithe on the palate.
NV, Nerello Mascalese, Calabretta, "Cala Cala" Vino Rosso, Sicily, Italy
There is an old Nebbiolo-like profile to the wines. The aromas are steeped in dried cherries, tar, licorice, and hints of ashy/volcanic soil tones. Given the high elevation and big diurnal temperature shifts (they have ski slopes on Etna as well!), the wines retain a freshness and delineation that recalls a mature Barolo, northern Rhone or even a sturdier, earthier red Burg. With the provenance and age of the wines, they represent a terrific relative value. Cala Cala means "Gulp, Gulp"
2017, Pinot Noir, Room by Annie Favia Erickson, Marin County, CA
Extremely low production wine by Annie Favia Erikson.
2017 Pinot Noir, Jean-Chauvenet, Nuit-Saint Goerge, Burgundy, France
2014, Merlot, Robert Sinskey Vineyards, Los Carnerosm Napa Valley
A California Merlot with soul… a rich, silky-smooth soul. Commanding aromas of ripe black cherries, bramble, summer plum jam, dark chocolate, clove and tobacco take the lead while a bouquet of red flowers and bay leaf form atop as the wine is poured. Behind the delicious fruit lies a backbone of black tea and accents of forest floor that lend structure and complexity. The wine exhibits a hedonistic harmony with a ripeness that is mouth-filling with a mouth watering vibrancy that is balanced by finely woven tannins for a deliciously long finish.
2018, Barbera, G. Mascarello, "Scudetto", Piedmont, Italy
From the famed traditional producer who uses Slavonian botti for aging the wines, this single vineyard Barbera is a special bottling indeed. Deeply colored, full-bodied, and with great concentration, this is a structured and savory dry red. Scudetto means shield, and reflects the vineyard's shape.
2016, Nebbiolo, Produtorri de Barbaresco, Italy
96 points Robert Parker The 2016 Barbaresco is a tight and beautiful wine that will require more time to unwind and soften. This beautifully balanced vintage is characterized by a tight inner core of fruit that underlines the graceful aging capacity of these wines. The 2016 is shaping up to be one destined for long cellar aging. Now in its youth, the wine offers wild berry, rose and licorice aromas.
2017, Barolo, Brovia, Piedmont, Italy
94 points James Suckling "A dense, layered red with lightly chewy and dusty tannins. It’s full and juicy with succulent character. Balanced and rather subtle."
2019 Syrah, J.L. Chave, Croze-Hermitage, France
2018 Syrah, Xavier Gerard, Cote-Rotie, Rhone, France 2018
A fully dimensional and illustrative nose of grilled meat, savory herbs, bramble, black cherry, cured olive, and granitic minerals is both classic and precise. A deftly crafted palate shows generous, fine tannins. A Syrah lover's Syrah, it's at home with grilled lamb chops, seared duck breast, or medium-aged cheeses.
2019, Cabernet Sauvignon, Luuma, Oak Knoll, Napa Valley, CA
Oak Knoll District lies at the southern end of Napa Valley where the growing season is longer - cooler in summer than the warmer Upper Valley and drier in winter allowing soils to warm earlier in the spring. The cooler nights and slowly rising daytime temperatures create a naturally long hangtime for fruit to achieve bright acidity, great texture, fruit-forward aromas and elegant flavors. The wine was aged in 100% neutral French oak barrels for 8 months. 1,400 cases produced. Intense dark purple color. A slight anise aroma at first, which then transitions into blueberry, tobacco, and spice. The tannins are round, and mouth filling with well balanced acid.
2019, Cabernet Sauvignon, Matthiasson, Napa Valley, CA
Smooth, elegant cab highlighting the softer side of new world wine making, “Matthiasson is always among my favorite representations of über-classic, elegantly crafted Cabernet Sauvignon and their 2017 is poised to make deafening noise on a global scale. This is one of the most sought-after, tried-and-true labels in America for a reason.” Ian Cauble, Master Sommelier
2013, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chappellet, "Prichard Hill", Napa Valley, CA
97 points James Suckling "Amazing aromas of dark fruits but there's a soulful undertone of forest floor, sweet tobacco and leaves. Full body, ultra-fine tannins and a delicious finish. Ultra-refined. So drinkable now. Harmonious and thoughtful. Elegant."
2019, Gamay, Jean-Paul Brun, Terres Dorees L'Ancien, Beaujolais, France
Made from Jean-Paul's oldest vines, which grow in tighter bunches with fewer and smaller, thicker-skinned berries, yielding more concentrated flavor. The grapes are harvested late with a naturally high sugar level. The wine is vinified using traditional Burgundy techniques. Deeply colored with rich red-fruit aroma and flavor and soft tannins.
2015 Zin, Sky Vineyards, Mt Veeder, Napa Valley, CA
Sky uses dry farming and holds bottles back 2-4 years before release. Crimson in color. 14% ABV. Riveting nose of red fruits, baking spices and pepper. Medium body with mouth watering acidity. Claret style with juicy fruits in spades. Raspberry compote, salmonberry, blood orange and pepper on the palate. Exceptional length on the finish. Such a unique and absolutely delicious Zinfandel.
2018 Cab Sauv/ Merlot, Cht. Moulin de Tricot, Haut Medoc, Bourdeaux, France
2018, Cabernet Sauvignon, Scribe Winery, Atlas Peak West, Napa
* CACAO * BLACK RASPBERRY * ALMOND * This vineyard is on a west-facing slope, above the fog line, on the northern ridge of the Atlas Peak AVA. The Hambright and Guenoc soils are dominated by red volcanic material with lots of flat rock, providing exceptional drainage to the hillside vineyard. Winery Notes
2019 Gamay, Louis Boillot, Vieilles Vignes, Moulin a Vent, Beaujolais, France
This has a well-defined bouquet of blueberry and black plum aromas, the whole bunch neatly interwoven. The palate is well balanced with juicy ripe black fruit, fine acidity and very good structure on the finish. An excellent Moulin-à-Vent.
2019, Syrah, Dom. Rostaing, Les Lezardes, Colline Rhodaniennes, France
Ripe dark fruits, candied licorice, olive and potpourri on the fragrant nose, along with a peppery nuance and a hint of smoked meat. Coats the palate with nicely concentrated cassis and bitter cherry flavors that become more livelier with air. A violet pastille nuance adds a touch of sweetness to the clinging finish, where dusty tannins lend shape and gentle closing grip.
2017, Uphold Wines, Cabernet Sauvignon, For Education, California
100% of the profits of these wines go to charities, with "For Education" Cab supporting education causes domestically and abroad. This honest and delicious Cabernet ticks all the right boxes, with earth, dark fruit, and tobacco on the nose and continuing through with plumb and cocoa powder on the palate.
2019, Pinot Noir, Ryme Cellars, Las Brisas, Carneros, California
The Las Brisas Pinot Noir is always full of energy and aromatically driven. The 2019 vintage yielded considerable concentration and finesse. This wine is full of crushed red fruit, cinnamon and sandalwood. Very pretty and polished.
2018, Zinfandel, Precedent Wine, Victors Vineyard Lodi Ca
The 2018 ‘Evangelho’ is deeply perfumed with dark red fruit and bramble. The wines from this site are exotic with old-vine intensity, yet they manage to balance the power from the California sun with the purity and lift of the Oakley sands.
2020, Pinot Noir/ Gamay, Pence Vineyards, Sta. Rita Hills, California
50% Pinot/ 50% Gamay Aromas of dried roses, cran-berries and cherries balance by mild spices and minerality. Fruity and supple on the palate with a nice freshness. The depth and sophistication of a Pinot Noir with the levity and floral notes of a Gamay create an exceedingly versatile, well-balanced wine that is as refreshing as it is age-worthy.
2015, Cabernet Sauvignon, Favia, Coombsville, Napa, California
94 points Wine Spectator Outer quote mark Dark and ripe, but focused, with light charcoal threads adding contrast to the steeped plum, fig and blackberry fruit flavors. Reveals an alluring smoldering feel on the finish. (JM) Inner quote mark (3/2019)
2019, Syrah, Drew Family Cellars, Valenti Ranch, Mendocino Ridge, CA
The nose immediately reminds of a classic cool climate Syrah with distinctive cracked pepper notes, blue and black fruits, game, white pepper, black tea and purple violets . This very aromatic, intensely flavored Syrah will pair beautifully with leg of lamb or a grilled steak with herbed mashed potatoes.
2018, Bordeaux Blend, Chateau Chantecler, Pauillac, France
2020, Rose Blend, Les Mesclances, Charmes, IGP Mediteranee, France
Sourced from the vines abutting the two streams that intersect on the estate, classic varieties including Grenache, Cinsault, Syrah and Tibouren comprise this fresh, red-fruited rosé. Pressed shortly after harvest with minimal skin contact, the pale color and bright acid lead to an effortless enjoyment of this cuvée.
2020, Pinot Noir, Folk Machine, Central Coast, CA
The Folk Machine Pinot Noir is always fairly light weight and light in color with relaxed tannins and medium acid. It is a very lively and an easy wine to serve with most foods. Keep expecting a fun Pinot that is elegant, pretty, and drinkable. Though light in color due to no attempt to extract or over manipulate, the wine does not lack for flavor or body, but rather shows the silky more subtle side of the variety. Drink often, pair with anything (seriously.)
2019, Pinot Noir, Canopus, Pintom, Uco Valley, Argentina
Soil, climate and a meticulous organic – biodynamic farming outline elegant, vibrant and silky wines, showing precision and freshness.
2017, Mencia, Terra Brava, Xastre, Ribeira Sacra, Spain
This wine, made of 85% Mencia, is seductive with fresh berry and earthy nuances along with a natural propensity for being a strong transmitter of mineral and metal impressions, associated with the bedrock it’s grown in. The textural grit is expansive and the pressure of the finish is clearly weighted in the back and side palate on the finish.
Ashes & Diamonds, Napa Valley, Cab Franc
2021 Brea, Pinot Noir, Central Coast, Ca
2020 monastrell. Altos de LA hoya
2019 Ridge Zin Lytton
Beaujolais-villages
Montepeloso
2020 Cabernet Franc, Olga Raffault, Chinon, France
Aromas of black cherries, cassis, cigar wrapper, gravelly soil tones and a smoky topnote. On the palate, the wine is bright, full-bodied and complex, with a fine core of fruit, modest tannins and a long, beautifully balanced finish.
2020 Gamay, Jean-Paul Brun, Beaujolais, France
91 point - Robert Parker The 2020 Beaujolais l’Ancien soars from the glass with scents of cherries, red fruit compote and plums. Medium to full-bodied, ample and fleshy, it’s rich and enveloping, with succulent acids and an expansive finish. More gourmand than its 2019 counterpart, it’s a dramatic, appealing wine that’s already drinking well.
2019, Cabernet Sauvignon, Montesecondo Rosso Il Rospo, Tuscany, Italy
Montesecondo's 2019 Il Rospo is 100% Cabernet Sauvignon that spent a year in cement. A bold, pungent wine, the 2019 is super-expressive, but also very much on the eccentric side of things
2020, Pinot Noir, Ceritas, Cuvee Chloe,
2018, Pinot Noir, Jean Chauvenet, Noyer de Pendu, Bourgone, France
From a half-hectare parcel in the commune of Nuits Saint Georges comes this wine of precision and purity. The vines are of an average age of 40 years and are planted on gravelly soil. This modest appellation produces a firmly-structured wine of rich color, bright aromatics and black-cherry flavored fruit. A serious value that should not be overlooked.
2018, Pinot Noir, Brooks "Janus", Willamette Valley, Oregon
Red fruit driven, with elegant floral notes on the nose and warm spice notes of clove oil and cinnamon bark on the finish. A beautifully balanced and approachable Pinot Noir. In Roman mythology, Janus is the God for new beginnings, as well as endings, the future, the past and doorways. Janus is the God of balance. The ultimate expression of Pinot Noir! Janus is our flagship… the richest, most vibrant and intense blend that we produce. Janus is the first label that Jimi produced when he founded Brooks in 1998. Jimi’s passion and interests of mythology and astrology often were shown through the creation of his first wines.
Draft Beers
Bottled & Canned
Allagash White Ale
Tecate
Modelo
Highlife Btl
Coors Btl
Coors Light
Schilling Blackberry Pear Cider
Athletic (NA) Copper Ale
Athletic (NA) Golden
Angry Orchard
Sierra Nevada Pale
SN Hazy Lil Thing
Stella Artois 16oz
50/50 Donner Party Porter
Tremor Citrus Wheat
Schillings Imperial Apple
Schillings Grapefruit
Jiant Hard Kombucha Guavamente
Crooked 1-2 Punch Hazy IPA
New Glory Citra Dream
Revision Reno as F*ck
Big Stump Tiki Punch Sour
Bud Light
Budweiser
Crooked Lane Thirsty Pretzels Dunkel
Non-Alcoholic
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Tomato Juice
Pineapple Juice
Cran Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Ginger Beer
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Mountain spring Sparkling Water
Root Beer
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Sodas
Hot Chocolate
Hot Cider
Hot Tea
Mocktail
Milk
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
At Cottonwood Restaurant & Bar in Truckee, California, the building’s past as one of the nation’s oldest ski lodges, hand built from salvaged railroad ties in 1928, inspires the décor that features the original longboard skis, toboggans, sleds, and of course a pair of crutches. The building also has a “through the century” vibe with the vast dining room and deck added in the 1970s that overlook historic downtown Truckee. The evolution of this vibrant heritage of casually elegant dining and lively music scene inspires new ideas that flow from the historic setting, recently updated with soothing blue and beige tones, new carpet and natural wood tables that flow with the gorgeous views.
10142 Rue Hilltop, Truckee, CA 96161