Cottonwood Restaurant & Bar

2017, Granache, Petalos, Mencia, Bierzo, Spain

$52.00

93 points Robert Parker - Biodynamic Robert Parker, Jr.'s Wine Advocate: "Their regional wine achieves unheard of levels of complexity and nuance with the 2018 Pétalos del Bierzo. This is the wine that showcases the house style and the character of the vintage, which, in this case, is delicate and very much from the zone. There is an aromatic purity and elegance that is very captivating with a faint flinty background, the cherry essence (Mediterranean) and a touch of fern (Atlantic) plus a honeyed twist that shows up after a couple of hours in the glass. It has a silky texture, soft and caressing, with very fine tannins and the faint bitter twist in the finish. In an ideal world, this should be the first wine people drink from Bierzo, and fortunately, in many cases, it is, given the availability, even if they did a more severe selection. Drink 2020-2025. - Robert Parker