Coyo Taco South Miami 1514 South Dixie Highway

No reviews yet

1514 South Dixie Highway

Miami, FL 33146

Order Again

Popular Items

Coyo Guacamole
Carne Asada
Camaron

Tacos

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$8.50

marinated pork, roasted pineapple, onion, queso cotija y cilantro

Birria Taco

$11.00

Beef brisket with guajillo and ancho chilies, cinnamon and oregano, served with broth, onion, cilantro and lime

Camaron

$10.00

achiote, seared gulf shrimp, citrus slaw, chipotle aioli, guacamole, flour tortilla

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$10.00

marinated certified angus skirt steak, pico de gallo, chipotle, queso mixto, cilantro

Carne Asada Alambre

$10.50

marinated certified angus sirloin steak, bacon, chiles toreados, melted queso mixto, pico de gallo, salsa fresca

Carnitas de Pato

$11.00

michoacana style duck confit, serrano salsa, red onion, cotija, cilantro

Cochinita Pibil

$8.50

Yucatan style achiote roasted pork, habanero pickled onions, queso cotija

Coliflor

$8.50

roasted cauliflower, pipian mole, queso mixto, pickled onions, avocado

Daring "Pollo" al Carbon

$10.00

grilled marinated plant based protein, queso mixto, pico de gallo, salsa fresca, cilantro

Grouper Frito

$9.50

Hongos

$9.00

huitlacoche, seasonal mushrooms, queso cotija, pico de gallo, epazote

Pollo al Carbon

$8.50

grilled marinated chicken, queso mixto, pico de gallo, salsa fresca, cilantro

Pollo Alambre

$9.50

grilled marinated chicken, bacon, chiles toreados, melted queso mixto, pico de gallo, salsa fresca

Pork Campechano (LTO)

$10.00

Pork carnitas, chorizo, pork cracklings, salsa verde and pickled onions, served on blue corn tortillas

Burritos

Al Pastor Burrito

$13.00

flour tortilla, rice & beans, pico de gallo, queso mixto, crema and al pastor

Cochinita Pibil Burrito

$13.00

flour tortilla, rice & beans, pico de gallo, queso mixto, crema and cochinita pibil

Pollo al Carbon Burrito

$13.00

flour tortilla, rice & beans, pico de gallo, queso mixto, crema and pollo al carbon

Daring "Pollo" al Carbon Burrito

$14.50

flour tortilla, rice & beans, pico de gallo, queso mixto, crema and plant based protein al carbon

Carne Asada Burrito

$14.00

flour tortilla, rice & beans, pico de gallo, queso mixto, crema and carne asada

Carnitas de Pato Burrito

$14.50

flour tortilla, rice & beans, pico de gallo, queso mixto, crema and carnitas de pato

Carne Asada Alambre Burrito

$14.00

flour tortilla, rice & beans, pico de gallo, queso mixto, crema and carne asada alambre

Pollo Alambre Burrito

$14.00

flour tortilla, rice & beans, pico de gallo, queso mixto, crema and pollo alambre

Grouper Frito Burrito

$14.00

Camaron Burrito

$14.00

flour tortilla, rice & beans, pico de gallo, queso mixto, crema and camaron

Coliflor Burrito

$13.00

flour tortilla, rice & beans, pico de gallo, queso mixto, crema and coliflor

Hongos Burrito

$14.00

flour tortilla, rice & beans, pico de gallo, queso mixto, crema and hongos

Plain Burrito

$12.00

Bowls

Al Pastor Burrito Bowl

$13.00

rice, beans, pico de gallo, quiso mixto, crema and al pastor

Camaron Burrito Bowl

$14.00

rice, beans, pico de gallo, quiso mixto, crema and camaron

Carne Asada Alambre Burrito Bowl

$14.00

rice, beans, pico de gallo, quiso mixto, crema and carne asada alambre

Carne Asada Burrito Bowl

$14.00

rice, beans, pico de gallo, quiso mixto, crema and carne asada

Carnitas de Pato Burrito Bowl

$14.50

rice, beans, pico de gallo, quiso mixto, crema and carnita de pato

Cochinita Pibil Burrito Bowl

$13.00

rice, beans, pico de gallo, quiso mixto, crema and cochinita

Coliflor Burrito Bowl

$13.00

rice, beans, pico de gallo, quiso mixto, crema and coliflor

Daring "Pollo" al Carbon Burrito Bowl

$14.50

rice, beans, pico de gallo, queso mixto, crema and plant based protein al carbon

Grouper Frito Burrito Bowl

$13.50

Hongos Burrito Bowl

$14.00

rice, beans, pico de gallo, quiso mixto, crema and hongos

Plain Burrito Bowl

$12.00

Pollo al Carbon Burrito Bowl

$13.00

rice, beans, pico de gallo, quiso mixto, crema and pollo al carbon

Pollo Alambre Burrito Bowl

$14.00

rice, beans, pico de gallo, quiso mixto, crema and pollo alambre

Salads

Al Pastor Salad

$13.00

organic greens, guacmole, pumpkin seeds, queso cotija, pico de gallo and al pastor

Camaron Salad

$14.00

organic greens, guacmole, pumpkin seeds, queso cotija, pico de gallo and camaron

Carne Asada Alambre Salad

$14.00

organic greens, guacmole, pumpkin seeds, queso cotija, pico de gallo and carne asada alambre

Carne Asada Salad

$14.00

organic greens, guacmole, pumpkin seeds, queso cotija, pico de gallo and carne asada

Carnitas de Pato Salad

$14.50

organic greens, guacmole, pumpkin seeds, queso cotija, pico de gallo and carnitas de pato

Cochinita Pibil Salad

$13.00

organic greens, guacmole, pumpkin seeds, queso cotija, pico de gallo and cochinita pibil

Coliflor Salad

$13.00

organic greens, guacmole, pumpkin seeds, queso cotija, pico de gallo and coliflor

Coyo Cobb Salad

$14.50

romaine and mesclun mix, avocado, black beans, charred corn, pico de gallo, bacon, cotiija cheese, cirspy chicken milanesa, tortilla strips, andavocado cilantro ranch dressing

Daring "Pollo" al Carbon Salad

$14.50

organic greens, guacmole, pumpkin seeds, queso cotija, pico de gallo and plant based protein al carbon

Grouper Frito Salad

$14.00

Hongos Salad

$14.00

organic greens, guacmole, pumpkin seeds, queso cotija, pico de gallo and hongos

Pollo al Carbon Salad

$13.00

organic greens, guacmole, pumpkin seeds, queso cotija, pico de gallo and pollo al carbon

Pollo Alambre Salad

$14.00

organic greens, guacmole, pumpkin seeds, queso cotija, pico de gallo and pollo alambre

Yogi Bowl

$11.00

Quesadillas

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$14.00

large flour tortilla, queso mixto, pico de gallo, crema and al pastor

Birria Quesadilla

$15.00

Camaron Quesadilla

$15.00

large flour tortilla, queso mixto, pico de gallo, crema and camaron

Carne Asada Alambre Quesadilla

$15.00

large flour tortilla, queso mixto, pico de gallo, crema and carne asada alambre

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$15.00

large flour tortilla, queso mixto, pico de gallo, crema and carne asada

Carnitas de Pato Quesadilla

$15.50

large flour tortilla, queso mixto, pico de gallo, crema and carnitas de pato

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

Cochinita Pibil Quesadilla

$14.00

large flour tortilla, queso mixto, pico de gallo, crema and cochinita pibil

Coliflor Quesadilla

$14.00

large flour tortilla, queso mixto, pico de gallo, crema and coliflor

Daring "Pollo" al Carbon Quesadilla

$15.50

large flour tortilla, queso mixto, pico de gallo, crema and plant based protein al carbon

Grouper Frito Quesadilla

$15.00

large flour tortilla, queso mixto, pico de gallo, crema and grouper frito

Hongos Quesadilla

$15.00

large flour tortilla, queso mixto, pico de gallo, crema and hongos

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Pollo al Carbon Quesadilla

$14.00

large flour tortilla, queso mixto, pico de gallo, crema and pollo al carbon

Pollo Alambre Quesadilla

$15.00

large flour tortilla, queso mixto, pico de gallo, crema and pollo alambre

Tortas

Carne Asada Torta

$14.50Out of stock

fresh baked bolillo roll, black beans, queso mixto, avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, pickled jalapenos & onions with grilled angus steak

Daring "Pollo" al Carbon Torta

$15.50Out of stock

fresh baked bolillo roll, black beans, queso mixto, avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, pickled jalapenos & onions with grilled marinated plant based protein

Grouper Frito Torta

$14.50Out of stock

Pollo al Carbon Torta

$13.50Out of stock

fresh baked bolillo roll, black beans, queso mixto, avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, pickled jalapenos & onions with grilled marinated chicken breast

Pollo Milanesa Torta

$14.50

fresh baked bolillo roll, black beans, queso mixto, avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, pickled jalapenos & onions with crispy breaded chicken breast

Dessert

Churros

$7.00

fried dough topped with cinnamon and sugar served with cajeta and chocolate

Sides

Coyo Guacamole

$8.50

hand smashed Hass avocado, cilantro, pico de gallo, tortilla chips

Elote de Calle

$5.50

corn on the cob, chipotle aioli, queso cotija, tajin

Esquite

$5.50

corn off the cob, epazote, chipotle aioli, queso cotija, tajin

Ensalada Organica

$6.00

organic greens, pico de gallo, queso cotija, pumpkin seeds, lime vinaigrette

Arroz Verde

$3.50

organic rice, cilantro y espinaca

Frijoles Refritos

$3.50

hand smashed organic black beans, queso cotija

Side Guacamole

$4.00

hand smashed Hass avocado, cilantro, pico de gallo

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

fresh fried tortillas chips

Extras

Side Pollo al Carbon

$6.00

Side Daring "Pollo" al Carbon

$7.00

Side Al Pastor

$6.00

Side Cochinita Pibil

$6.00

Side Carnitas de Pato

$7.00

Side Camaron

$7.00

Side Carne Asada

$7.00

Side Carne Asada Alambre

$7.00

Side Pollo Alambre

$6.50

Side Milanesa Chicken

$7.00

Side Hongos

$7.00

Side Coliflor

$6.00

Side Salsa Fresca

$0.50

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Side Salsa Verde Salsa

$0.50

Side Roasted Tomatillo Salsa

$0.50

Side Mango Habanero Salsa

$0.50

Side Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Side Salsa Chipotle

$0.50

Side Crema

$0.50Out of stock

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Corn Tortillas

$1.50

Side Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Side Burrito Flour Tortilla

$1.00

Side Lettuce

$2.00

Side Queso Mixto

$2.00

Side of Pineapple

$0.50

Alcoholic Beverages

Coyo Margarita Half Gallon

$30.00

Frozen Cointreau Margarita

$10.00

MODELO ESPECIAL BTL

$7.00

PACIFICO BTL

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coyo Water

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Mexican Sprite

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Jarritos Mandarina

$3.50

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.50

Jarritos Limon

$3.50Out of stock

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.50

Jarritos Tamarindo

$3.50

Limorena Lemonade

$3.50

Squirt

$3.50

Jarritos Pineapple 16OZ

$4.00

Jarritos Mandarina 16OZ

$5.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch 16OZ

$5.00

Jarritos Tamarindo 16OZ

$5.00

FRAS Iced Tea Peach

$7.00

FRAS Iced Tea Hibiscus

$7.00

Family Style

1lb Cochinita Pibil

$18.00

1lb Pollo al Carbon

$18.00

1lb Carne Asada

$28.00

1lb Camaron

$30.00

1lb Carnitas de Pato

$30.00

1lb Daring "Pollo" al Carbon

$30.00

PLANT BASED PROTEIN

1lb Hongos

$24.00

1lb Coliflor

$16.00

Corn Tortillas (6)

$2.50

Flour Tortillas (6)

$2.50

Arroz Verde Pint

$5.50

Arroz Verde Quart

$8.00

Frijoles Pint

$5.50

Frijoles Quart

$8.00

Esquite Pint

$8.00

Esquite Quart

$12.00

Cabbage Citrus Slaw Pint

$5.50

Cabbage Citrus Slaw Quart

$8.00

Guacamole Pint

$11.00

Guacamole Quart

$20.00

Pico de Gallo Pint

$11.00

Pico de Gallo Quart

$18.00

Queso Mixto Pint

$9.00

Queso Cotija Pint

$9.00

Salsa Fresca Pint

$5.50

Roasted Tomatillo Pint

$5.50

Salsa Chipotle Pint

$5.50

Chipotle Aioli Pint

$5.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
1514 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL 33146

