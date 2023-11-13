Crazy Rock n Sushi - Gardena 1546 West Redondo Beach Boulevard
1546 West Redondo Beach Boulevard
Gardena, CA 90247
MAIN MENU
SMALL DISH
- POPCORN SHRIMP$10.50
Tempura battered deep-fried shrimp served with chive sauce
- PANKO SHRIMP$8.95
4 pieces / bread battered deep-fried shrimp served with spicy mayo
- FRIED BABY OCTOPUS$9.50
Lightly tempura battered fried baby octopus served with spicy mayo
- SOFT SHELL CRAB$9.50
Tempura battered deep-fried soft shell crab served with ponzu dressing
- MONKEY BOWL$8.95
Lightly deep-fried mushroom stuffed with spicy tuna in special house sauce
- MIXED TEMPURA$8.95
Assorted tempura
- SHRIMP TEMPURA$9.95
Assorted tempura
- TORNADO SHRIMP$9.50
5 pieces of shrimp wrapped with crispy potato
- SHRIMP SHUMAI$8.50
6 pieces of steamed shrimp dim sum
- TUNA TACO$8.50
Tuna and tomato in special house salsa sauce on fried wonton skin
- JALAPENO POPPER$7.95
Deep-fried jalapeño stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese topped with smelt egg and green onion
- BAKED GREEN MUSSEL$8.95
Baked large New Zealand green mussel with dynamite mayo sauce
- CALAMARI TEMPURA$9.50
Lightly fried calamari served with tempura sauce
- FRIED OYSTER$8.50
3 pieces of panko battered deep-fried oyster served with spicy mayo
- ORANGE CHICKEN$8.50
Deep-fried chicken with orange peels in special house sauce
- GARLIC GREEN BEAN$7.95
Sautéed green bean with house special garlic sauce
- TAKOYAKI$6.95
6 pieces of famous Osaka style octopus balls with fish flakes and mayo sauce
- SESAME CHICKEN$8.25
Deep-fried chicken marinated, served with sweet & chili sauce
- CHICKEN TERIYAKI$7.95
Grilled chicken or beef with Hawaiian style house made teriyaki sauce
- BEEF TERIYAKI$8.95
Grilled chicken or beef with Hawaiian style house made teriyaki sauce
- SPICY GARLIC EDAMAME$6.95
Pan-fried soy bean with garlic and chili pepper
- BEEF GYOZA$7.50
6 pieces of pan-fried beef dumpling with ponzu dressing
- SEAFOOD MISO$8.50
Miso soup with mussel, shrimp, and squid
- MUSHROOM MISO$7.50
Miso soup with enoki mushroom and shiitake mushroom
- VEGGIE EGG ROLL$4.50
Shredded vegetable in egg roll wrapper served with sweet and spicy sauce
- EDAMAME$3.50
Steamed soy beans
HOT KITCHEN SPECIAL
- FRIED RICE$12.95
Served with miso soup and salad
- YAKISOBA$13.50
Japanese pan-fried noodle, served with miso soup and salad
- CURRY$12.95
Served with miso soup and salad
- YELLOWTAIL COLLAR$16.50
Grilled yellowtail collar served with ponzu dressing, salad, and rice
- UDON$12.50
Traditional Japanese udon
- NABEYAKI UDON$15.95
Shrimp tempura, chicken, vegetable, and egg in house made fish broth
- UDON & CALIFORNIA ROLL$16.50
- UDON & MIXED TEMPURA$18.50
- UNAGI BOWL$21.95
BENTO COMBINATION
SIGNATURE COMBINATION
- SUSHI COMBINATION (9PCS)$21.95
Chef's choice sushi combination freshness guaranteed. Please no substitution
- SASHIMI COMBINATION (SM/12PCS)$30.50
Chef's choice sashimi combination freshness guaranteed. Please no substitution
- SASHIMI COMBINATION (LG/18PCS)$46.95
Chef's choice sashimi combination freshness guaranteed. Please no substitution
- CHIRASHI$25.95
Chef's choice sashimi on sushi rice. Please no substitution
FUSION CUISINE
- SALMON BLUE CRAB$19.50
6 pieces / real blue crabmeat and avocado, wrapped in fresh salmon
- YELLOWTAIL JALAPENO$16.95
6 pieces / fresh yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño and house special dressing
- ALBACORE SPECIAL$16.95
6 pieces / spicy tuna and avocado wrapped in seared albacore
- GARLIC LOVER'S ALBACORE$17.95
6 pieces / seared albacore sashimi with crispy onion, chives, garlic butter and ponzu dressing
- BLACK SNAPPER WITH MANGO$17.95
6 pieces / fresh kurodai (black snapper), mango, ponzu goma, truffle oil, yuzu, and green onion
- MADAI WITH LIME CAVIAR$18.95
Red sea bream (madai) sashimi with yuzu kosho and lime caviar, and shiso leaf and Hawaiian sea salt on top
- SALMON MANGO SPECIAL$15.50
6 pieces / fresh salmon sashimi with spicy crabmeat, mango, and house special dressing
- ALBACORE WITH CRISPY ONION$15.95
6 pieces / seared albacore sashimi with crispy fried onion and house special dressing
- CRISPY RICE WITH SPICY TUNA$13.95
6 pieces / spicy tuna on pan fried crispy rice topped with jalapeño and eel sauce
FRESH & BAKES SPECIAL ROLLS
- R1 GIANT ROLL$15.95
In: crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber / out: salmon, spicy tuna, scallop, green onion, and smelt egg
- R2 ZEN SASHIMI ROLL$15.95
In: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and cucumber / out: soy paper, avocado, green onion, and smelt egg
- R3 DOUBLE HAMACHI ROLL$15.95
In: yellowtail and cucumber / out: yellowtail, green onion, smelt egg, and gochujang sauce
- R4 SAPPORO ROLL$15.95
In: crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber / out: baked crawfish, spicy albacore, green onion, and smelt egg
- R5 LEMON ROLL$15.50
In: spicy tuna, and cucumber / out: avocado, tuna, and lemon slices on top
- R6 SPICY CRAWFISH ROLL$15.50
In: spicy tuna and cucumber / out: baked crawfish, mushroom, green onion, and smelt egg
- R7 BAKED ALBACORE ROLL$14.95
In: crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber / out: baked seared albacore, baked spicy albacore, green onion, and smelt egg
- R8 LION KING ROLL$14.95
In: spicy crabmeat, cucumber, and gobo / out: avocado and shredded crabmeat
- R9 MANGO MANGO ROLL$14.95
In: salmon, avocado, and mango / out: soy paper and chopped mango
- R10 SUPER CATERPILLAR ROLL$14.50
In: fresh water eel and cucumber / out: spicy tuna, avocado, green onion, and smelt egg
- R11 HAWAIIAN VOLCANO ROLL$14.50
In: crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber / out: baked salmon, spicy tuna, green onion, and smelt egg
- R12 ALBACORE 101 ROLL$14.50
In: crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber / out: seared albacore, green onion, smelt egg, and crispy onion on top
- R13 EL DIABLO ROLL$14.50
In: spicy tuna and cucumber / out: baked salmon and crunch on top
- R14 TIGER TAIL ROLL$13.50
In: crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber / out: shrimp
- R15 RAINBOW ROLL$13.95
In: crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber / out: tuna, salmon, albacore, yellowtail, and house cooked tiger shrimp
- R16 ALASKAN ROLL$13.95
In: crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber / out: salmon, red onion, and lemon
- R17 DRAGON ROLL$13.50
In: crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber / out: fresh water eel, avocado, and unagi sauce
- R18 TRUFFLE SALMON ROLL$13.95
In: spicy crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber / out: salmon, avocado, and truffle oil
- R19 BAKED SALMON ROLL$13.50
In: crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber / out: baked salmon, green onion, and smelt egg
- R20 ASAHI ROLL$13.50
In: salmon, cream cheese, and avocado / out: baked crabmeat and spicy mayo
- R21 911 ROLL$13.95
In: spicy tuna, cucumber, and cilantro / out spicy crabmeat, jalapeño, green onion, smelt egg, and gochujang sauce
- R22 CATERPILLAR ROLL$12.50
In: crabmeat, fresh water eel, and cucumber / out: avocado and sesame seed
- R23 BAKED SCALLOP ROLL$12.50
In: crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber / out: baked scallop, mushroom, green onion, and smelt egg
- R24 RED ROSE ROLL$12.50
In: crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber / out: spicy tuna, crunch, and spicy mayo
TEMPURA SPECIAL ROLL
- R26 CRAZY ROLL$15.95
In: spicy albacore, and cucumber / out: avocado, spicy albacore, shredded crabmeat, baby shrimp tempura, green onion, and smelt egg
- R27 CRUNCH SPIDER ROLL$14.95
In: crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, and deep-fried soft shell crab / out: spicy tuna, crunch, and unagi sauce
- R28 SALSA ALBACORE ROLL$15.50
In: no rice, shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and cucumber / out: seared albacore and house salsa on top
- R29 UNAGI TEMPURA ROLL$15.50
In: spicy tuna, cucumber, and cream cheese / out: spicy tuna, unagi tempura, and green onion
- R30 PROTEIN SALMON ROLL$15.50
In: no rice, shrimp tempura, crabmeat, salmon, and avocado / out: mango, jalapeño, and gochujang sauce
- R31 SUPER DRAGON ROLL$15.95
In: shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and cucumber / out: fresh water eel, and sesame seed
- R32 SUPER CRUNCH ROLL$15.50
In: shrimp tempura, crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber / out: shrimp, avocado, crunch, and unagi sauce
- R33 GEISAH ROLL$15.50
In: shrimp tempura, crabmeat, and cucumber / out: seared salmon, spicy mayo, and crunch
- R34 SPICY DRAGON ROLL$14.95
In: shrimp tempura, crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber / out: fresh water eel, avocado, spicy shredded crabmeat, and crunch
- R35 SPICY CRAWFISH TEMPURA ROLL$14.95
In: spicy tuna, and cucumber / out: deep fried crawfish, jalapeno, smelt egg, and unagi sauce
- R36 GODZILLA ROLL$14.95
In: spicy tuna, and cucumber / out: avocado, spicy tuna, crispy onion, and jalapeño
- R37 HOT & SPICY ROLL$14.95
In: spicy tuna, jalapeño, and cream cheese / out: spicy albacore, crunch, jalapeno popper, green onion, and smelt egg
- R38 SPICY TUNA & AVOCADO ROLL$14.50
In: shrimp tempura, crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber / out: avocado, spicy tuna and crunch
- R39 SALMON LOVER ROLL$14.50
In: shrimp tempura, spicy crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber / out: salmon, green onion, smelt egg, spicy mayo, and gochujang sauce
- R40 ALPHA ALBACORE ROLL$13.95
In: shrimp tempura, spicy crabmeat, and cream cheese / out: seared albacore, green onion, and smelt egg
- R41 CRUNCH SCALLOP ROLL$13.95
In: crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber / out: scallop tempura
- R42 CRUNCH DRAGON ROLL$14.95
In: shrimp tempura, crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber / out: fresh water eel, avocado and crunch
- R43 SALMON TEMPURA ROLL$12.95
In: crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber / out: salmon tempura, green onion, smelt egg, and unagi sauce
- R44 HOT NIGHT ROLL$12.95
In: shrimp tempura, crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber / out: spicy tuna, crunch, unagi sauce, and spicy mayo
- R45 UMAMI ROLL$12.95
In: shrimp tempura, crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber / out: spicy crabmeat, green onion, smelt egg, and spicy mayo
- R46 GOLD CRUNCH ROLL$12.95
In: shrimp tempura, crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber / out: crunch and unagi sauce
- R47 CALIFORNIA TEMPURA ROLL$12.95
In: crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber / out: deep-fried, smelt egg, green onion, and unagi sauce
- R48 SPIDER ROLL$12.95
In: crabmeat, soft shell crab, and avocado / out: smelt egg
HOUSE ROLL
- CALIFORNIA ROLL$6.50
- SALMON ROLL$6.50
- YELLOWTAIL ROLL$6.95
- PHILADELPHIA ROLL$6.50
- TUNA ROLL$6.50
- SPICY SALMON w/ CRAB ROLL$6.50
- MEXICAN ROLL$6.50
- SPICY TUNA ROLL$6.75
- SPICY SCALLOP HAND ROLL$6.50
- SPICY ALBACORE ROLL$6.25
- SPICY YELLOWTAIL ROLL$6.95
- SMOKED SALMON ROLL$6.50
- SALMON AVOCADO ROLL$6.25
- SALMON SKIN ROLL$6.25
- BIG ROLL$6.25
Crab meat, avocado, shrimp, sweet squash, and egg
- OCTOPUS ROLL$6.25
- BAKED PHILADELPHIA ROLL$6.75
- MANGO SALMON ROLL$6.50
- MANGO MEXICAN ROLL$6.50
PREMIUM HOUSE ROLL
- HOUSE CUCUMBER ROLL$13.95
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and avocado wrapped with cucumber
- BAKED SPICY SALMON ROLL$9.50
Spicy salmon on top, crab meat, avocado, and cucumber
- CRUNCH PHILADELPHIA ROLL$10.50
Salmon tempura, avocado, and cream cheese
- DYNAMITE ROLL$9.95
Baked scallop, shrimp, onion, and mushroom on California roll
- JALAPENO SALMON ROLL$9.50
- GREEN MEXICAN ROLL$9.50
No rice, spicy crab meat, shrimp, and avocado, wrapped with cucumber
- VEGGIE ROLL$6.50
Asparagus, avocado, cucumber, gobo, spring mix, and kanpyo (dried gourd)
- AVOCADO ROLL$5.50
- CUCUMBER ROLL$5.25
- ASPARAGUS ROLL$5.25
SUSHI
- TUNA BELLY (N)$12.95
- TUNA (N)$6.50
- SALMON (N)$5.95
- ALBACORE (N)$5.50
- FATTY YELLOWTAIL (N)$6.50
- YELLOWTAIL (N)$6.25
- SEA URCHIN (N)$14.50
- SWEET SHRIMP (N)$8.50
- RED SEA BREAM (N)$8.50
- BLACK SEA BREAM (N)$8.50
- SEARED TUNA (N)$6.50
- SHRIMP (N)$4.95
- SEARED SALMON (N)$6.50
- SMOKED SALMON (N)$6.25
- FRESH WATER EEL (N)$6.95
- OCTOPUS (N)$5.50
- SQUID (N)$4.95
- MACKEREL (N)$5.25
- SALMON EGG (N)$6.95
- SMELT EGG (N)$4.95
- EGG (N)$4.50
- BAY SCALLOP (N)$4.95
- IMITATION CRAB (N)$4.50
- BAKED SPICY SALMON (N)$4.95
SASHIMI
SALAD
- SASHIMI SALAD$16.50
- MANGO AVOCADO SALAD$9.50
- SEAWEED CUCUMBER SALAD$7.95
- SALMON SKIN SALAD$9.50
- SUNOMONO SALAD$5.50
Cucumber in sweet vinegar sauce with sesame seeds
- SUNOMONO SHRIMP$8.95
Shrimp on top of sunomono salad
- SUNOMONO OCTOPUS$8.95
Octopus on top of sunomono salad
- CHICKEN SALAD$8.50
Grilled chicken on a bed of mixed lettuce with house special vinaigrette
- HOUSE SALAD$6.50
Mixed green salad with house special dressing
POKE BOWL
- SALMON POKE BOWL$14.50
Basic poke bowl includes seaweed salad, crabmeat, avocado, green onion, onion, seaweed flake, cilantro, sesame seed, crunch garlic, and jalapeño
- TUNA POKE BOWL$14.95
Basic poke bowl includes seaweed salad, crabmeat, avocado, green onion, onion, seaweed flake, cilantro, sesame seed, crunch garlic, and jalapeño
- SASHIMI MIX POKE BOWL$14.95
Basic poke bowl includes seaweed salad, crabmeat, avocado, green onion, onion, seaweed flake, cilantro, sesame seed, crunch garlic, and jalapeño
PARTY BOAT
- OSAKA BOAT$105.00
Gold crunch roll, rainbow roll, salmon lover roll, caterpillar roll, spicy tuna & avocado roll, hot night roll, Alaskan roll and dragon roll
- TOKYO BOAT$125.00
Special rolls: Sapporo roll, albacore 101 roll, super dragon roll, hot night roll, rainbow roll, Alaskan roll and gold crunch roll. Nigiri sushi : 2 tuna, 2 salmon, 2 albacore, 2 yellowtail and 2 shrimp
- CRAZY BOAT$145.00
Special rolls: crunch spider roll, super crunch roll, spicy tuna & avocado roll, giant roll, double hamachi roll and dragon roll. Nigiri sushi : 2 tuna, 2 salmon, 2 albacore, 2 yellowtail and 2 shrimp. Sashimi: 3 tuna, 3 salmon, 3 albacore and 3 yellowtail
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
