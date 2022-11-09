Creekside Inn
75 Reviews
$$
197 East Avenue
Woodstown, NJ 08098
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Today's Specials
1/2 qt - Creamy Tomato Florentine Soup
1 qt - Creamy Tomato Florentine Soup
Plain Grilled Cheese
Pepperjack Mac-n-Cheese Bites
with marinara dipping sauce
Chili Crock
Topped with cheddar. Served with tortilla chips.
Chili Cheese Dog
1/4 lb beef hot dog topped with chili and cheddar cheese. Served with fries or salad.
Meatball Parm Sandwich
Meatballs Marinara and Mozzarella Fries or Salad
Appetizers
Chips N' Cheese
Tortilla chips with a side of melted cheddar cheese
Chips N' Salsa
Tortilla chips with a side of fresh tomato salsa.
Classic Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
with marinara
Crabby Fries
Old Bay seasoning & melted cheddar for dipping
Spinach Artichoke Dip
with tortilla chips
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken and cheddar cheese quesadilla. Comes with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Truffle Fries
Tossed with parmesan and garlic drizzled with truffle oil
10 Wings
Come tossed in your choice of sauce with celery and blue cheese.
Steamed Mussels
Steamed in your choice of Marinara, White Wine Garlic Butter or Fra Diavolo Sauce
Sesame Ahi Tuna
Served medium rare with wasabi aioli and gluten free soy sauce
Drunken Littlenecks
Cajun Fried Oysters
Served with remoulade.
Salads
Small Side Salad
Mixed greens with cucumber, tomato and carrots with your choice of dressing on the side
House Salad
Mixed greens with cucumber, tomato and carrots with your choice of dressing on the side
Romaine Wedge
Bacon, crumbled blue cheese, red onion and tomatoes on a romaine wedge with your choice of dressing on the side.
Caesar Salad - Small
Romaine with parmesan and croutons tossed with Caesar dressing.
Caesar Salad - Regular
Romaine with parmesan and croutons tossed with Caesar dressing.
Pear & Gogonzola Salad Small
Mixed greens with pears, blue cheese, candied walnuts and balsamic dressing on the side
Pear & Gogonzola Salad Large
Mixed greens with pears, blue cheese, candied walnuts and balsamic dressing on the side
Crispy Buffalo Shrimp Salad
Crispy shrimp dipped in buffalo sauce with mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers and crumbled blue cheese, choice of dressing on the side
Grilled Buffalo Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp dipped in buffalo sauce with mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers and crumbled blue cheese, choice of dressing on the side
Grilled Chicken Triple Crown Salad
Grilled chicken, chopped egg, red onion, bacon, cucumber, cheddar cheese over mixed greens with honey mustard dressing on the side.
Fried Chicken Triple Crown Salad
Fried chicken, chopped egg, red onion, bacon, cucumber, cheddar cheese over mixed greens with honey mustard dressing on the side
Burgers
The Golfer Burger
Made fresh with black Angus ground sirloin served on a country white bun with lettuce and tomato and your choice of cheese with a pickle on the side.
Red, White, and Blue Burger
Topped with roasted red peppers, white onions and blue cheese with a pickle on the side.
Rise N' Shine Burger
Topped with a fried egg, bacon and American cheese with a pickle on the side.
The Black Jack Burger
Blackened seasoning, topped with cheddar cheese, jalapeno peppers, bacon, lettuce and tomato and a pickle on the side.
The Sugar Bacon Burger
Topped with frizzled onions, sugar bacon and provolone cheese with a pickle on the side.
Cowboy Burger
Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and BBQ Sauce with a pickle on the side.
The Swiss Farmer Burger
Topped with Swiss cheese, bacon and mushrooms with a pickle on the side.
The Crabby Bull Burger
Topped with a house-made crab cake and tomato with a pickle on the side.
Sandwiches
Pork Roll Sandwich
Pork roll, egg and american cheese on a round roll. Served with fries or garden salad.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Tomato & Bacon
American cheese on sourdough bread with tomato & bacon
BLT Sandwich
bacon, lettuce and tomato on sourdough with a side of mayo.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken topped with spinach artichoke dip and cheddar cheese. Served with fries or garden salad.
Portabella Sandwich
Portabella mushroom with pesto, roasted red peppers and provolone cheese. Served with fries or garden salad.
French Dip Sandwich
Roast beef topped with Swiss and provolone on a Lisco roll with a French onion au jus. Served with fries or salad.
Tuscano Chicken Sandwich
Topped with roasted red peppers, provolone cheese and pesto sauce
Shrimp Tacos
Grilled or crispy shrimp, lettuce, salsa & remoulade in soft shell tacos
Blackened Tuna Sandwich
Seared with Cajun seasoning, served with a side of remoulade
Creekside Crab Cake Sandwich
with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of remoulade.
(1) Plain Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Entrees
Fried Shrimp Basket
Served with fries, cole slaw and cocktail sauce.
Crab Cake (1)
One crab cake with a side of remoulade, served with mashed potatoes and vegetables.
Crab Cakes (2)
Two crab cakes with a side of remoulade, served with mashed potatoes and vegetables.
Mussels & Linguini
Prince Edward Island steamed mussels served with linguini with Marinara, White Wine Garlic Butter or Fra Diavolo Sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese and served over linguini
Crispy Chicken Italiano
Crispy chicken topped with roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese and creamy spinach and garlic cream sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and vegetables.
Blackened Salmon and Shrimp
topped with a garlic cream sauce and served with mashed potatoes and vegetables.
Crab Stuffed Flounder
Flounder stuffed with crab imperial. Served with mashed potatoes and vegetables.
Clams & Linguini
Littleneck clams steamed with beer, butter, garlic and parsley. Served with linguine.
10oz Choice NY Strip Steak
Topped with frizzled onions served with mashed potatoes and vegetables
Choice Filet Mignon (8oz)
With your choice of sauce. Served with frizzled onions, mashed potatoes and vegetables.
Kids
Kids Chicken Fingers
with chips or applesauce
Kids Cheeseburger
with chips or applesauce
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
with chips or applesauce
Kids Hot Dog
Juicy 1/4 lb hot dog on a torpedo roll with chips or applesauce
Kids Linguine with Marinara
Kids Linguine With Butter
Kids Fried Shrimp
with chips or applesauce
Gluten Free
GF Chips N' Salsa
Tortilla chips with a side of fresh tomato salsa
GF Chips N' Cheese
Tortilla chips with a side of melted cheddar cheese
GF Steamed Mussels
Steamed in your choice of Marinara, White Wine Garlic Butter or Fra Diavolo Sauce
GF Sesame Ahi Tuna
Served medium rare with wasabi aioli and gluten free soy sauce
GF Pear and Gorgonzola Salad Small
Pears, blue cheese, candied walnuts and balsamic dressing with mixed greens
GF Pear & Gorgonzola Salad Large
Pears, blue cheese, candied walnuts and balsamic dressing with mixed greens
GF Triple Crown Salad with Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken, chopped egg, red onion, bacon, cucumber, cheddar cheese and honey dijon with mixed greens
GF Grilled Buffalo Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp dipped in buffalo sauce with mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers and crumbled blue cheese, choice of dressing on the side
GF Blackened Tuna Sandwich
Seared with Cajun seasoning with a side of remoulade. Served on a Udi's gluten free bun with cole slaw or garden salad.
GF Tuscano Chicken Sandwich
Topped with roasted red peppers, provolone cheese & pesto sauce. Served on a Udi's gluten free bun with cole slaw or garden salad.
GF The Golfer Burger
Our burgers are made fresh from black angus ground sirloin with lettuce and tomato, a pickle on the side and served with cole slaw or a garden salad. All gluten free burgers and sandwiches are served on a Udi's gluten free bun.
GF Red, White and Blue Burger
Topped with roasted red peppers, white onions and blue cheese. Our burgers are made fresh from black angus ground sirloin with lettuce and tomato, a pickle on the side and served with cole slaw or a garden salad. All gluten free burgers and sandwiches are served on a Udi's gluten free bun.
GF Cowboy Burger
Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and BBQ Sauce. Our burgers are made fresh from black angus ground sirloin with lettuce and tomato, a pickle on the side and served with cole slaw or a garden salad. All gluten free burgers and sandwiches are served on a Udi's gluten free bun.
GF The Black Jack Burger
Blackened seasoning and topped with jack cheese, jalapeno peppers and bacon. Our burgers are made fresh from black angus ground sirloin with lettuce and tomato, a pickle on the side and served with cole slaw or a garden salad. All gluten free burgers and sandwiches are served on a Udi's gluten free bun.
GF Rise and Shine Burger
Topped with a fried egg, bacon and American cheese. Our burgers are made fresh from black angus ground sirloin with lettuce and tomato, a pickle on the side and served with cole slaw or a garden salad. All gluten free burgers and sandwiches are served on a Udi's gluten free bun.
GF Baked Salmon
Served with mashed potatoes and vegetables.
GF New York Strip, 10 oz
Served with mashed potatoes and vegetables
GF Choice Filet Mignon, 8 oz
Served with mashed potatoes and vegetables
GF House Salad
mixed greens with your choice of dressing.
GF Romaine Wedge Salad
bacon, crumbled blue cheese, red onion and tomatoes on a romaine wedge.
GF Spinach Artichoke Dip
with tortilla chips.
GF Portabella Sandwich
portabella mushroom with pesto, roasted red peppers and provolone cheese.
GF The Swiss Farmer Burger
Topped with Swiss cheese, bacon and mushrooms. Our burgers are made fresh from black angus ground sirloin with lettuce and tomato, a pickle on the side and served with cole slaw or a garden salad. All gluten free burgers and sandwiches are served on a Udi's gluten free bun.
Beverages
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Tea
Coke 20 oz Bottle
Diet Coke 20 oz Bottle
Sprite 20 oz Bottle
Dr. Pepper 20 oz Bottle
Ginger Ale 20 oz Bottle
Dasani Water 20 oz Bottle
Gold Peak Sweet Tea 20 oz Bottle
Gold Peak Unsweet Tea 20 oz Bottle
Gold Peak Raspberry Tea 20 oz Bottle
Gold Peak Green Tea 20 oz Bottle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Good Food, Good Fun, Good Friends!
197 East Avenue, Woodstown, NJ 08098