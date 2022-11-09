Creekside Inn

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

The Golfer Burger
1/2 qt Crab Bisque
Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Today's Specials

1/2 qt - Creamy Tomato Florentine Soup

$5.00

1 qt - Creamy Tomato Florentine Soup

$10.00

Plain Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Pepperjack Mac-n-Cheese Bites

$10.00

with marinara dipping sauce

Chili Crock

$8.50

Topped with cheddar. Served with tortilla chips.

Chili Cheese Dog

$9.00

1/4 lb beef hot dog topped with chili and cheddar cheese. Served with fries or salad.

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$10.00

Meatballs Marinara and Mozzarella Fries or Salad

Appetizers

Chips N' Cheese

$8.00

Tortilla chips with a side of melted cheddar cheese

Chips N' Salsa

$8.00

Tortilla chips with a side of fresh tomato salsa.

Classic Fries

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

with marinara

Crabby Fries

$11.75

Old Bay seasoning & melted cheddar for dipping

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

with tortilla chips

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken and cheddar cheese quesadilla. Comes with salsa and sour cream on the side.

Truffle Fries

$13.00

Tossed with parmesan and garlic drizzled with truffle oil

10 Wings

$14.00

Come tossed in your choice of sauce with celery and blue cheese.

Steamed Mussels

$14.50

Steamed in your choice of Marinara, White Wine Garlic Butter or Fra Diavolo Sauce

Sesame Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Served medium rare with wasabi aioli and gluten free soy sauce

Drunken Littlenecks

$16.00

Cajun Fried Oysters

$16.50

Served with remoulade.

Soup

1/2 qt Crab Bisque

$6.25

1 qt Crab Bisque

$11.25

1/2 qt Soup du Jour

$5.00

1 qt Soup du Jour

$10.00

Salads

Small Side Salad

$4.50

Mixed greens with cucumber, tomato and carrots with your choice of dressing on the side

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens with cucumber, tomato and carrots with your choice of dressing on the side

Romaine Wedge

$13.00

Bacon, crumbled blue cheese, red onion and tomatoes on a romaine wedge with your choice of dressing on the side.

Caesar Salad - Small

$9.50

Romaine with parmesan and croutons tossed with Caesar dressing.

Caesar Salad - Regular

$12.50

Romaine with parmesan and croutons tossed with Caesar dressing.

Pear & Gogonzola Salad Small

$10.75

Mixed greens with pears, blue cheese, candied walnuts and balsamic dressing on the side

Pear & Gogonzola Salad Large

$14.00

Mixed greens with pears, blue cheese, candied walnuts and balsamic dressing on the side

Crispy Buffalo Shrimp Salad

$17.00

Crispy shrimp dipped in buffalo sauce with mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers and crumbled blue cheese, choice of dressing on the side

Grilled Buffalo Shrimp Salad

$17.00

Grilled shrimp dipped in buffalo sauce with mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers and crumbled blue cheese, choice of dressing on the side

Grilled Chicken Triple Crown Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken, chopped egg, red onion, bacon, cucumber, cheddar cheese over mixed greens with honey mustard dressing on the side.

Fried Chicken Triple Crown Salad

$17.00

Fried chicken, chopped egg, red onion, bacon, cucumber, cheddar cheese over mixed greens with honey mustard dressing on the side

Burgers

Our burgers are made fresh with black angus ground sirloin served on a country white bun with lettuce and tomato with a pickle on the side with your choice of fries or garden salad.

The Golfer Burger

$15.50

Made fresh with black Angus ground sirloin served on a country white bun with lettuce and tomato and your choice of cheese with a pickle on the side.

Red, White, and Blue Burger

$18.00

Topped with roasted red peppers, white onions and blue cheese with a pickle on the side.

Rise N' Shine Burger

$18.00

Topped with a fried egg, bacon and American cheese with a pickle on the side.

The Black Jack Burger

$18.00

Blackened seasoning, topped with cheddar cheese, jalapeno peppers, bacon, lettuce and tomato and a pickle on the side.

The Sugar Bacon Burger

$18.00

Topped with frizzled onions, sugar bacon and provolone cheese with a pickle on the side.

Cowboy Burger

$18.00

Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and BBQ Sauce with a pickle on the side.

The Swiss Farmer Burger

$18.00

Topped with Swiss cheese, bacon and mushrooms with a pickle on the side.

The Crabby Bull Burger

$22.00

Topped with a house-made crab cake and tomato with a pickle on the side.

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served with fries or garden salad

Pork Roll Sandwich

$11.00

Pork roll, egg and american cheese on a round roll. Served with fries or garden salad.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Tomato & Bacon

$12.50

American cheese on sourdough bread with tomato & bacon

BLT Sandwich

$12.50

bacon, lettuce and tomato on sourdough with a side of mayo.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy chicken topped with spinach artichoke dip and cheddar cheese. Served with fries or garden salad.

Portabella Sandwich

$16.00

Portabella mushroom with pesto, roasted red peppers and provolone cheese. Served with fries or garden salad.

French Dip Sandwich

$17.00

Roast beef topped with Swiss and provolone on a Lisco roll with a French onion au jus. Served with fries or salad.

Tuscano Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Topped with roasted red peppers, provolone cheese and pesto sauce

Shrimp Tacos

$17.50

Grilled or crispy shrimp, lettuce, salsa & remoulade in soft shell tacos

Blackened Tuna Sandwich

$20.00

Seared with Cajun seasoning, served with a side of remoulade

Creekside Crab Cake Sandwich

$23.50

with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of remoulade.

(1) Plain Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Entrees

Fried Shrimp Basket

$21.00

Served with fries, cole slaw and cocktail sauce.

Crab Cake (1)

$26.50

One crab cake with a side of remoulade, served with mashed potatoes and vegetables.

Crab Cakes (2)

$41.50

Two crab cakes with a side of remoulade, served with mashed potatoes and vegetables.

Mussels & Linguini

$26.00

Prince Edward Island steamed mussels served with linguini with Marinara, White Wine Garlic Butter or Fra Diavolo Sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$25.50

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese and served over linguini

Crispy Chicken Italiano

$26.00

Crispy chicken topped with roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese and creamy spinach and garlic cream sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and vegetables.

Blackened Salmon and Shrimp

$33.00

topped with a garlic cream sauce and served with mashed potatoes and vegetables.

Crab Stuffed Flounder

$34.00

Flounder stuffed with crab imperial. Served with mashed potatoes and vegetables.

Clams & Linguini

$28.00

Littleneck clams steamed with beer, butter, garlic and parsley. Served with linguine.

10oz Choice NY Strip Steak

$38.50

Topped with frizzled onions served with mashed potatoes and vegetables

Choice Filet Mignon (8oz)

$40.00

With your choice of sauce. Served with frizzled onions, mashed potatoes and vegetables.

Kids

12 and under

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

with chips or applesauce

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

with chips or applesauce

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

with chips or applesauce

Kids Hot Dog

$10.00

Juicy 1/4 lb hot dog on a torpedo roll with chips or applesauce

Kids Linguine with Marinara

$10.00

Kids Linguine With Butter

$10.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$11.00

with chips or applesauce

Gluten Free

We have prepared this suggested menu options based on the most current ingredient information from our food suppliers and their stated absence of wheat/gluten within these items. Please be aware that during normal kitchen operations involving shared cooking and preparation areas, including common fryer oil, the possibility exists for food items to come in contact with other food products. Due to these circumstances, we are unable to guarantee that any menu item can be completely free of allergens.

GF Chips N' Salsa

$8.00

Tortilla chips with a side of fresh tomato salsa

GF Chips N' Cheese

$8.00

Tortilla chips with a side of melted cheddar cheese

GF Steamed Mussels

$14.50

Steamed in your choice of Marinara, White Wine Garlic Butter or Fra Diavolo Sauce

GF Sesame Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Served medium rare with wasabi aioli and gluten free soy sauce

GF Pear and Gorgonzola Salad Small

$10.75

Pears, blue cheese, candied walnuts and balsamic dressing with mixed greens

GF Pear & Gorgonzola Salad Large

$14.00

Pears, blue cheese, candied walnuts and balsamic dressing with mixed greens

GF Triple Crown Salad with Grilled Chicken

$17.00

Grilled chicken, chopped egg, red onion, bacon, cucumber, cheddar cheese and honey dijon with mixed greens

GF Grilled Buffalo Shrimp Salad

$17.00

Grilled shrimp dipped in buffalo sauce with mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers and crumbled blue cheese, choice of dressing on the side

GF Blackened Tuna Sandwich

$21.00

Seared with Cajun seasoning with a side of remoulade. Served on a Udi's gluten free bun with cole slaw or garden salad.

GF Tuscano Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Topped with roasted red peppers, provolone cheese & pesto sauce. Served on a Udi's gluten free bun with cole slaw or garden salad.

GF The Golfer Burger

$16.00

Our burgers are made fresh from black angus ground sirloin with lettuce and tomato, a pickle on the side and served with cole slaw or a garden salad. All gluten free burgers and sandwiches are served on a Udi's gluten free bun.

GF Red, White and Blue Burger

$19.00

Topped with roasted red peppers, white onions and blue cheese. Our burgers are made fresh from black angus ground sirloin with lettuce and tomato, a pickle on the side and served with cole slaw or a garden salad. All gluten free burgers and sandwiches are served on a Udi's gluten free bun.

GF Cowboy Burger

$19.00

Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and BBQ Sauce. Our burgers are made fresh from black angus ground sirloin with lettuce and tomato, a pickle on the side and served with cole slaw or a garden salad. All gluten free burgers and sandwiches are served on a Udi's gluten free bun.

GF The Black Jack Burger

$19.00

Blackened seasoning and topped with jack cheese, jalapeno peppers and bacon. Our burgers are made fresh from black angus ground sirloin with lettuce and tomato, a pickle on the side and served with cole slaw or a garden salad. All gluten free burgers and sandwiches are served on a Udi's gluten free bun.

GF Rise and Shine Burger

$19.00

Topped with a fried egg, bacon and American cheese. Our burgers are made fresh from black angus ground sirloin with lettuce and tomato, a pickle on the side and served with cole slaw or a garden salad. All gluten free burgers and sandwiches are served on a Udi's gluten free bun.

GF Baked Salmon

$29.00

Served with mashed potatoes and vegetables.

GF New York Strip, 10 oz

$38.50

Served with mashed potatoes and vegetables

GF Choice Filet Mignon, 8 oz

$40.00

Served with mashed potatoes and vegetables

GF House Salad

$9.00

mixed greens with your choice of dressing.

GF Romaine Wedge Salad

$13.00

bacon, crumbled blue cheese, red onion and tomatoes on a romaine wedge.

GF Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

with tortilla chips.

GF Portabella Sandwich

$16.00

portabella mushroom with pesto, roasted red peppers and provolone cheese.

GF The Swiss Farmer Burger

$19.00

Topped with Swiss cheese, bacon and mushrooms. Our burgers are made fresh from black angus ground sirloin with lettuce and tomato, a pickle on the side and served with cole slaw or a garden salad. All gluten free burgers and sandwiches are served on a Udi's gluten free bun.

Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00
Coke 20 oz Bottle

Coke 20 oz Bottle

$2.50
Diet Coke 20 oz Bottle

Diet Coke 20 oz Bottle

$2.50
Sprite 20 oz Bottle

Sprite 20 oz Bottle

$2.50
Dr. Pepper 20 oz Bottle

Dr. Pepper 20 oz Bottle

$2.50
Ginger Ale 20 oz Bottle

Ginger Ale 20 oz Bottle

$2.50
Dasani Water 20 oz Bottle

Dasani Water 20 oz Bottle

$2.50
Gold Peak Sweet Tea 20 oz Bottle

Gold Peak Sweet Tea 20 oz Bottle

$2.50
Gold Peak Unsweet Tea 20 oz Bottle

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea 20 oz Bottle

$2.50
Gold Peak Raspberry Tea 20 oz Bottle

Gold Peak Raspberry Tea 20 oz Bottle

$2.50
Gold Peak Green Tea 20 oz Bottle

Gold Peak Green Tea 20 oz Bottle

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Good Food, Good Fun, Good Friends!

Website

Location

197 East Avenue, Woodstown, NJ 08098

Directions

