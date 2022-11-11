Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Cricket Car Hop

329 Reviews

$

900 Access Rd

Stratford, CT 06615

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Long Dogs
Cheeseburger

Hot Dogs

Our hot dogs are made with Hummel's finest natural casing, beef pork blend served on a buttered & toasted New England style bun.

Long Dogs

$4.89

Regular Dogs

$3.99

Kids Dogs

$3.50

Burgers

Our premium 1/4 lb burgers are ground fresh daily by the Pat Lafrieda Co with domestically raised beef and made with a blend of 50% Chuck, 25% Brisket, and 25% Short Rib.

Hamburger

$4.90

Double Hamburger

$6.40

Cheeseburger

$5.40

Double Cheeseburger

$7.40

Long Burger

$5.10

Our Longburger is a 1/4 lb hamburger pattie served on the same toasted New England style hot dog buns our dogs are served on. Try one with your favorite toppings

Long Burger w/Cheese

$5.60

Wrangler Cheeseburger

$6.20

Wrangler Double Cheeseburger

$7.75

Wrangler Long Cheeseburger

$6.40

Golden

$6.60

Golden Double

$9.20

Golden Long Cheeseburger

$7.69

Fries & Sides

Fries

$3.89

Steak and Cheese Fries

$8.89

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$3.89

Onion Rings

$3.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$3.99
Mozzarella Sticks

$3.99

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$4.59

Chicken Sandwich

$5.80

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Fish Sandwich

$5.99

BLT

$6.10

Cup of Chili

$5.99

Cricket Philly

$6.10

Cricket Parm

$6.69

No Meat Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Grinder Special (BIG Philly)

$10.99Out of stock

A big portion of Pat Lafrieda shaved steak on a New York Grinder Roll. Your choice of toppings!

Chicken & Seafood

Chicken Wings

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$9.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Clam Basket W/Fries

$7.99Out of stock

Clam Strips

$5.69Out of stock

Shrimp Basket w/Fries

$8.49

Double Shrimp 8oz

$10.49

Clam Roll

$5.99Out of stock

Fish N' Chip Special

$9.99

Kids Meals

Kids Dogs

$3.50

Kids Hamburger

$3.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.00

Kids 2 pc Chicken Tenders

$4.00

Kids Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$4.00

Kid Size Fries

$3.00

Kids Hot Dog Meal

$5.75

All Kids value meals come with a kid size portion of fries and a kid size soft drink

Kids Burger Meal

$5.75

All Kids value meals come with a kid size portion of fries and a kid size soft drink

Kids Cheeseburger Meal

$6.25

All Kids value meals come with a kid size portion of fries and a kid size soft drink

Kids 2 pc Chicken Tender Meal

$6.25

All Kids value meals come with a kid size portion of fries and a kid size soft drink

Kids Crispy Chicken Sandwich Meal

$6.25

Snacks

Chips

$1.75

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.00

Salads

Garden

$6.49Out of stock

Caesar

$6.49Out of stock

Drinks

Coffee

$2.00+

Tea

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Choc Milk

$2.25

Brisk Iced Tea

$1.85

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$1.85+

Diet Coke

$1.85+

Root Beer

$1.85+

Dr Pepper

$1.85+

Orange LavaBurst Hi-C

$1.85+

Cherry Coke

$1.85+

Sprite

$1.85+

Lemonade

$1.85+

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$1.85+

Club Soda

$1.85+

Shakes

Milkshakes

$4.99+

Ice Cream Cones

Vanilla Cone

$2.75+

Chocolate Cone

$2.75+

Swirl Cone

$2.75+

Ice Cream Cups

Vanilla Cup

$3.50+

Chocolate Cup

$3.50+

Swirl Cup

$3.50+

Nor'easters

Chocolate Nor'easter

$5.50+

Vanilla Nor'easter

$5.50+

Swirl Nor'easter

$5.50+

Floats

$4.00+
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Home of the famous Long Dog

Website

Location

900 Access Rd, Stratford, CT 06615

Directions

