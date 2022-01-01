Oar & Oak Birdhouse
16 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2377 Main St, stratford, CT 06615
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
COPPS ISLAND OYSTER SHACK - BROWNS MARINA, STRATFORD
No Reviews
638 Selby's Pond Road Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurant
PizzaCo - 1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
4.6 • 976
1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in stratford
PizzaCo - 1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
4.6 • 976
1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurant
More near stratford