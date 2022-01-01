A map showing the location of Oar & Oak BirdhouseView gallery

Oar & Oak Birdhouse

16 Reviews

2377 Main St

stratford, CT 06615

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

The Classic
French Fries (vegetarian)
The Eddie Vedder

Add Ons

Add Ketchup

Add Utensils

Chicken Sandwiches

The Base Model

$11.00

Fried OR Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, black pepper mayo.

The Classic

$13.00

fried chicken, bacon, American, spicy ranch, b&b pickles, jalapeno (add fries & a drink for $4)

The Cobra Kai

$13.00

fried chicken, teriyaki, yuzu-chili mayo, kimchi pickles (add fries & a drink for $4)

The Phoenix

$13.00

fried chicken, buffalo hot sauce, blue cheese, b&b pickles (add fries & a drink for $4)

The Eddie Vedder

$13.00

fried chicken, maple-bacon jam, BBQ, b&b pickles, spicy ranch (add fries & a drink for $4)

The Lone Star

$13.00

fried chicken, BBQ, bacon, spicy ranch, crispy onion rings (add fries & a drink for $4)

The '63 Stingray

$13.00

fried chicken, hot honey, pepper jack, onion jam, bacon, aioli (add fries & a drink for $4)

The Jane Fonda

$13.00

marinated chicken, bacon, avocado aioli, tomato jam, arugula

Not Chicken Sandwiches

The Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Crunchy fried cod, b&b tartar sauce, crisp iceberg lettuce

The Big Vin Burger

$13.00

pepper jack, b&b pickles, BBQ, bacon, onion rings

The Big Daddy Burger

$13.00

bacon, American, onion jam, black pepper mayo (add fries & a drink for $4)

Beyond Meat Burger (vegan)

$13.00

veggie-dijonaise, pickles, onion jam (add fries & a drink for $4)

Wings!!!

$12.00

pick a flavor: buffalo - teriyaki - garlic parm (add fries & a drink for $4)

Country Fried Chicken Tenders

$10.00

honey BBQ, ranch (add fries & a drink for $4)

Fried Chicken Tacos

$13.00

spicy ranch, bacon jam, queso fresco (add fries & a drink for $4)

The Bel-Air Burger

$13.00

American, dill pickles chips, thousand Island, fries(on the burger)

Pastrami Monte Cristo

$14.00

Pastrami, whole grain mustard, brie, onion jam, served on French toast

Sides

Crispy Potatoes

$6.00

bacon jam, black pepper, sea salt

Bacon-Truffle Fries

$9.00

parmesan, truffle mayo, fried garlic

Crispy Brussels Sprouts (vegan)

$8.00

maple vinaigrette, pepitas

Arugula Salad (vegetarian)

$8.00

apples, pears, roasted pumpkin seeds, house dressing

Warm Cornbread

$6.00

bacon jam

Mac 'N' Cheese (vegetarian)

$10.00

Creamy cheese sauce, bread crumbs, herbs

French Fries (vegetarian)

$4.00

crispy, and tasty

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.00

Orange

$2.50

Steaz Green Tea Blueberry

$2.50

Steaz Green Tea Peach

$2.50

Steaz Super Fruit

$2.50Out of stock

Steaz Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Hosmer Root Beer

$2.50

Hosmer Ginger Ale

$2.50

Water

$2.00

Hosmer Cream Soda

$2.50Out of stock

East Coast Kombucha Lemon Lime

$5.00

East Coast Kombucha Ginger

$5.00

East Coast Kombucha Grapefruit Hops

$5.00

East Coast Kombucha Cherry

$5.00

East Coast Kombucha Tangerine Turmeric

$5.00Out of stock

East Coast Kombucha Lavender Lemonade

$5.00

East Coast Kombucha Hibiscus

$5.00

East Coast Kombucha Blueberry Ginger

$5.00

Cheerwine

$2.50Out of stock

Club Soda

$2.00

Extra's

Extra Spicy Ranch

$0.75

Extra Black Pepper Mayo

$0.75

Extra Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Extra BBQ

$0.75

Extra Truffle Mayo

$0.75

Extra Bacon Jam

$1.00

Extra Tomato Jam

$1.00

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.75

Extra Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Extra Cheese

$0.50

Extra Bacon

$1.00

Apparel

Clean Earth Hats

$28.00

Clean Earth Long T shirt

$30.00

Clean Earth Sweatshirt

$45.00

Oar & Oak Sweatshirt

$45.00

Oar & Oak Tshirt

$20.00

Clean Earth Cups Small

$15.00

Clean Earth Cups Medium

$20.00

Clean Earth Cups Large

$25.00

Clean Earth Beanie Adult

$20.00

Clean Earth Beanie Child

$20.00

Sea no Hats

$30.00

Sea no Hoodie

$45.00

Sea no Tote Bag

$80.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

2377 Main St, stratford, CT 06615

Directions

