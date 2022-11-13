Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cul De Sac Kitchen 3827 N. Mitthoeffer Rd

No reviews yet

3827 Mitthoeffer Rd

Indianapolis, IN 46235

Order Again

Popular Items

Sausage Bella - Dilla Meal
Hoagie Burger Meal
"Q" Sadilla Full Meal

Burgers

Gargantuan Burger Meal

$19.00

Gyro Burger Meal

$17.00

Hoagie Burger Meal

$17.00

Hungry Vegan Meal

$23.00

Jalapeno Burger Meal

$17.00

Pineapple Express Meal

$17.00

PLZ- Burger Meal

$17.00

Portabella Stack Meal

$17.00

Wraps

"Q" Sadilla Full Meal

$20.00

"Q" Sadilla Half Meal

$10.00

Gyro Meal

$17.00

Pizza Pocket

$10.00

1 Raw Pineapple Express Bio - Mineral Wraps Meal

$9.00

2 Raw Pineapple Express Bio - Mineral Wraps Meal

$17.00

1 Raw Walnut Meat Bio Mineral Wrap

$9.00

2 Raw Walnut Meat Bio Mineral Wrap

$17.00

Sac Burritos Full Meal

$17.00

Sac Burritos Half Meal

$9.00

Sausage Bella - Dilla Meal

$10.00

Sausage Bella Wrap

$9.00+

Salads

Sac Taco Salad Meal

$17.00

Gyro Salad

$17.00

Mama Salad

$6.00

Garden Salad

$6.00

Raw Salad

$17.00+

Nachos

Gyro Nachos Full

$22.00

Gyro Nachos Half

$17.00

Raw Walnut Meat Nacho Full Stack

$22.00

Raw Walnut Meat Nacho Half Stack

$17.00

Sac Nacho Stack Meal

$17.00

Dinner

Soul Food Sunday

$30.00

Soul Food Sunday

$17.00

Specialty Fries

Loaded Gyro Fries Full

$22.00

Loaded Gyro Fries Half

$17.00

Nacho Fries Full

$22.00

Nacho Fries Half

$17.00

Sides

Chickpea/Black Bean Curry Side

$6.00

Fried Red Potaotes Side

$6.00

Garden Salad Side

$6.00

Mama Salad Side

$6.00

Veggie Stir Fry Side

$6.00

2oz Guacamole

$3.00

8oz Guacamole

$8.00

8oz Guac w/ Chips

$11.00

Stir Fry

Half Veggie Sausage Stir Fry Meal

$17.00

Full Veggie Sausage Stir Fry Meal

$22.00

Sea Moss Gel

102 Mineral Master Mix Sea Moss Gel 16oz

$25.00

102 Mineral Master Mix Sea Moss Gel 32oz

$45.00

Shakes

16oz Charkra

$9.00

20oz Charkra

$11.00

24oz Charkra

$13.00

Water

600ml Alkaline Spring Water

$2.00

1L Alkaline Spring Water

$3.00

1.5L Alkaline Spring Water

$4.00

Spring Water

$5.00

Honest Teas

Honey Green Tea

$2.25

Half Tea Half Lemonade

$2.25
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Greetings Luvd1s! Welcome to The Cul De Sac Kitchen where meals and memories are made! We are 100% Plant based, Soy-Free, Organic, & NON-GMO. We provide a range of plant based experiences catering to individuals at different places on their journeys. We have what EYE call "transition food", which is for those in the earlier stages of tapping into their health & WELLness; yet still want to INjoy the more familiar cultural cuisines they're used to. We also have delicious raw selections for those whom are more advanced on their plant based journey. Rest assured no matter where you are on Your health & WELLness journey We WILL be a resource to you every step of the way!

3827 Mitthoeffer Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46235

