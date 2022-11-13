Cul De Sac Kitchen 3827 N. Mitthoeffer Rd

Restaurant info

Greetings Luvd1s! Welcome to The Cul De Sac Kitchen where meals and memories are made! We are 100% Plant based, Soy-Free, Organic, & NON-GMO. We provide a range of plant based experiences catering to individuals at different places on their journeys. We have what EYE call "transition food", which is for those in the earlier stages of tapping into their health & WELLness; yet still want to INjoy the more familiar cultural cuisines they're used to. We also have delicious raw selections for those whom are more advanced on their plant based journey. Rest assured no matter where you are on Your health & WELLness journey We WILL be a resource to you every step of the way!