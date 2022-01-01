Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Cumaco Arepa House

164 Reviews

$$

9642 Allisonville Rd

Indianapolis, IN 46250

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Authentic Venezuela Cuisine.

9642 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46250

