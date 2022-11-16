Restaurant header imageView gallery

Curbside Coffeehouse

review star

No reviews yet

405 Freeport Road

Blawnox, PA 15238

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

24 oz cold brew
24 oz. HOT latte
Fruit

cold breakfast & small sides

Overnight oats

$6.50

Fruit

$6.25

8 oz side

$6.00

side pint

$9.00

yogurt parfait

$6.50

soups to go

pint of soup

$6.45

quart of soup

$12.75

big salads

Big organic veggie with chicken salad

$13.65

Buddha bowl

$14.10

Everyday veggie salad

$12.00

fresh bakery

$2 baked good

$2.00

$3 baked good

$3.00
$4 baked good

$4 baked good

$4.00

$6 baked good

$6.00

bagel

$2.25

BIG loaf

$4.25

Cookie bag chocolate chip

$5.15
Cookie box chocolate chip

Cookie box chocolate chip

$13.15

croissant

$2.20

Powerballs

$5.00Out of stock
Specialty bar

Specialty bar

$5.25

$5 baked good

$5.00

Cold brew

20 oz cold brew

$4.65

24 oz cold brew

$5.00

Lattes

12 oz HOT latte

$4.00

16 oz HOT latte

$4.64

20 oz. HOT latte

$5.25

24 oz. HOT latte

$6.00

20 oz. ICED latte

$5.05

24 oz. ICED latte

$5.65

Frappes

Frappe

$6.15

Mochas

12 OZ HOT mocha

$4.50

16 OZ HOT mocha

$5.25

20 OZ HOT mocha

$5.75

24 OZ HOT mocha

$6.25

20 OZ ICED mocha

$5.75

24 OZ ICED mocha

$6.25

Drip brew

12 oz drip

$2.55

16 oz. drip

$2.65

20 oz. drip

$2.90

24 oz drip

$3.25

12 oz Decaf

$2.55

16 oz Decaf

$2.65

20 oz Decaf

$2.90

24 oz Decaf

$3.25

12 oz flavor drip

$2.55

16 oz flavor drip

$2.65

20 oz flavor drip

$2.90

24 oz flavor drip

$3.25

Pure Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.25

Quad Espresso

$4.25

Shaken Espresso

20 oz shaken espresso + flavor

$5.75

24 oz shaken espresso + flavor

$6.25

Americano

12oz Hot Americano

$3.75

16oz Hot Americano

$4.50

20 oz Hot Americano

$4.85

20oz Iced Americano

$4.45

24oz Hot Americano

$5.00

24oz Iced Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

12 oz cap

$4.00

16 oz cap

$4.45

20 oz cap

$4.80

24 oz cap

$5.25

Cafe au Lait

12 oz cafe au lait

$3.25

16 oz cafe au lait

$3.55

20 oz cafe au lait

$3.85

24 oz cafe au lait

$4.05

Chicken Salad

8oz Chicken Salad

$7.00

16oz Chicken Salad

$14.00

Turkey

turkey bacon ranch

$10.55

turkey pesto mozzarella

$10.55

turkey special

$10.75

Beef

London broil

$11.00

beef special

$12.00

Ham

ham & jam

$10.55

ham special

$10.75

Assorted meats

Italian

$11.00

chicken club

$11.00

special

$11.50

Hoagie

$14.00

Chicken Salad

Wheat - CranAlmond

$10.30

Croissant - CranAlmond

$10.30

chicken salad special

$11.00

smoothies

almond bananza

$9.44

banana, almond milk, orange, honey, almond butter, chia

almond spiced chai

$9.44

almond butter, chai tea, banana

banana split

$9.44

strawberry, pineapple, greek yogurt, banana, chocolate sauce

beaches & greens

$9.44

pineapple, coconut, banana, wheatgrass, flax

beet apple ginger

$9.44

strawberry, apple, ginger, almond milk, beet powder, banana

berry almond butter

$9.44

four berry puree with fresh berries, banana, almond butter, almond milk

black

$9.44

banana, peach, four berry purree, coconut milk, activated charcoal

blue magic

$9.44

banana, pineapple, mango, coconut milk, blue majik spirulina algae

blueberry banana

$9.44

blueberry muffin

$9.44

banana, blueberries, oat milk, cinnamon, oats, flax

blueberry zinger

$9.44

blueberry, banana, lemon, ginger

C.A.T

$9.44

carrots, apples, orange, ginger, lemon, turmeric, banana

cashew cold brew

$9.44

cashews, 8 oz of cold brew coffee, three dates, unsweetened cocoa powder

chocolate peanut butter buzz

$9.44

chocolate sauce, peanut butter, banana, double shot of espresso

CUSTOM CONCOCTION

$9.44

date cinnamon espresso

$9.44

four dates, double shot of espresso, ground cinnamon, banana

green gem

$9.44

banana, lemon, celery, apple, cucumber

green grass

$9.44

mango, lemon, coconut milk, ginger, wheatgrass, banana

immunity boost

$9.44

turmeric, cayenne, ginger, cucumber, hemp hearts, lemon, banana, peach, greens

matcha maker

$9.44

banana, pineapple, apple, coconut milk, matcha powder

matcha mango

$9.44

mango, matcha powder, banana, coconut milk

orange berry peach

$9.44

banana, orange, peach, four berry, greek yogurt

passionfruit acai

$9.44

banana, greek yogurt, passnfruit guava puree, acai berry

peach mango

$9.44

banana, peach, mango, greek yogurt

peanut butter banana honey

$9.44

banana, peanut butter, honey

pineapple passionfruit

$9.44

banana, yogurt, passionfruit, pineapple

revive

$9.44

banana, peach, cucumber, chia, orange,

spicy green cayenne

$9.44

1/2 lemon, 1/2 mango, ginger, cayenne, banana, greens

strawberry banana

$9.44

summer sun

$9.44

banana, orange, peach, cucumber, yogurt, wheatgrass

sunny carrot

$9.44

carrots, apples, chai tea, three dates

wake up call

$9.44

peanut butter, dried cranberries, oats, cinnamon, honey, banana, cold brew

yellow

$9.44

pineapple, coconut milk, turmeric, hemp hearts

hot tea

12 oz HOT tea

$2.35

16 oz HOT tea

$2.35

20 oz HOT tea

$2.35

24 oz HOT tea - 2 teabags

$2.75

iced teas

20 oz iced green tea

$2.75

20 oz iced black tea

$2.75

24 oz iced green tea

$3.25

24 oz iced black tea

$3.25

20 oz special

$3.00

24 oz special

$3.45

20 oz lemonade

$2.75

24 oz lemonade

$3.25

20 oz Arnold palmer

$2.75

24 oz Arnold palmer

$3.25

tea lattes

12 oz hot chai

$3.85

16 oz hot chai

$4.15

20 oz hot chai

$4.50

24 oz hot chai

$4.85

20 oz iced chai

$4.40

24 oz iced chai

$4.85

12 oz hot matcha

$4.50

16 oz hot matcha

$4.75

20 oz hot matcha

$5.00

24 oz hot matcha

$5.30

20 oz iced matcha

$4.85

24 oz iced matcha

$5.45

12 oz Blawnox fog

$4.50

16 oz Blawnox fog

$4.75

20 oz Blawnox fog

$5.10

24 oz Blawnox fog

$5.45

Seltzers

20 oz seltzer

$3.00

24 oz. seltzer

$3.75

20 oz. lemonade

$3.00

24 oz. lemonade

$3.75

Lemonades

20 oz lemonade

$3.15

24 oz lemonade

$3.45

20 oz matcha lemonade

$4.00

24 oz matcha lemonade

$4.50

20 oz charcoal lemonade

$4.00

24 oz charcoal lemonade

$4.50

Etc

Chips

$2.25

$1

$1.00

$2

$2.00

$3

$3.00

$4

$4.00

$5

$5.00

$6

$6.00

$7

$7.00

$8

$8.00

$9

$9.00

$10

$10.00

$11

$11.00

$12

$12.00

campfire mug

$12.00

Stainless tumbler

$19.00

Cooler Drinks

Deer Park Water

$1.45

La Cruix

$1.45

Mash

$2.75

Nantucket Nectar

$2.50

Coke

$1.25

Essentia Small

$3.00

Essentia HUGE

$4.50

San Pellegrino Can

$2.50

San Pellegrino Big Green Bottle

$3.50

Hot chocolates

12 oz hot chocolate

$3.85

16 oz hot chocolate

$4.10

20 oz hot chocolate

$4.50

24 oz hot chocolate

$4.85
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thoughtful edible items to brighten your day!

Website

Location

405 Freeport Road, Blawnox, PA 15238

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
1337 Old Freeport Rd. Pittsburgh, PA 15238
View restaurantnext
Local Provisions - Pittsburgh
orange starNo Reviews
1111 Freeport Road Pittsburgh, PA 15238
View restaurantnext
New York Super Sub - Fox Chapel
orange star4.3 • 454
1122 Freeport Rd Pittsburgh, PA 15238
View restaurantnext
Off the Rails Barbeque and Drafthouse
orange starNo Reviews
549 Allegheny River Blvd Verona, PA 15147
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Fox Chapel
orange starNo Reviews
929 Freeport Rd Pittsburgh, PA 15238
View restaurantnext
Lock & Dam Dog Shop
orange star4.5 • 52
7331 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Blawnox

Condado Tacos - Lawrenceville
orange star4.6 • 6,412
4300 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh
orange star4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
orange star4.6 • 4,655
146 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
orange star4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Meat & Potatoes
orange star4.3 • 3,073
649 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Mintt Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 2,612
3033 Banksville road Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Blawnox
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston