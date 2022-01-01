  • Home
Cypress Breakfast House 12344 Barker Cypress Rd

No reviews yet

12344 Barker Cypress Rd

Cypress, TX 77429

Order Again

Popular Items

Hearty Breakfast
Chicken & Waffle
Mexican Skillet

CLASSIC FAVORITES

2 Eggs your way with a meat, side and bread choice

Eggs Your Way

$10.25

2 Eggs your way with a meat, side and bread choice

Hearty Breakfast

$11.95

2 Eggs your way with a meat, side and pancake or French toast choice - sub out pancake or French toast for a waffle for 2 dollars

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.95

Fluffy buttermilk biscuits, smothered in sausage gravy and served with 2 eggs your way with a side choice

Steak & Eggs

$16.25

8oz Flat iron steak served with 2 eggs your way, a side and bread choice

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.95

Served with 2 eggs your way, a side and bread choice

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.75

Served with 2 eggs your way, a side and bread choice

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.25

2 eggs over hard, sliced ham, provolone cheese, tomatoes, and mayo on grilled sourdough served with a side choice

Croissant Sandwich

$10.25

Scrambled eggs with diced bacon and cheddar cheese on a buttery croissant served with a side choice

Eggs Benedict

$12.50

English muffin layered with grilled Canadian bacon, 2 poached eggs, creamy hollandaise served with a side choice

Florentine Benedict

$12.95

English muffin topped with tomatoes, bacon, 2 poached eggs, tomato hollandaise, grilled spinach and artichokes served with a side choice

Philly Benedict

$13.25

English muffin topped with 2 poached eggs, philly steak, green and red bell peppers, red onions covered with queso, topped with sour cream and chives served with a side choice

No Meat & Eggs

$9.25

2 Eggs your way, with a side and bread option

SKILLETS

Mexican Skillet

$13.50

3 scrambled eggs with chorizo, on a bed of potatoes covered with homemade queso, fresh jalapenos and onions topped with mixed cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, and chives served with bread option

Country Skillet

$12.75

3 scrambled eggs with diced ham, onions, and green bell peppers topped with cheese, sour cream, and green onions

Garden Skillet

$12.75

3 egg whites scrambled with spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and green bell peppers topped with mixed cheese served with bread choice

Greek Skillet

$13.75

3 egg whites scrambled with grilled chicken, spinach, red onions, tomatoes, artichokes and Kalamata olives topped with feta cheese and basil pesto served with bread choice

PANCAKES & FRENCH TOAST

CBH Stack

$8.25

3 Fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with butter

Specialty Pancakes

$8.75

French Toast

$7.95

2 Large slices of well - battered sourdough, grilled and topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar served with butter

Stuffed French Toast

$9.50

2 Large slices of French toast filled with sweetened cream cheese, strawberries and blueberries topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar served with butter

French Toast Sandwich

$11.50

Fried egg, American Cheese and sausage nestled between two large slices of grilled French toast topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar served with choice of blueberry or strawberry sauce

WAFFLES

Belgian Waffle

$8.50

Berry Banana Waffle

$9.95

Topped with blueberries, strawberries and bananas topped with caramel sweet cream, caramel sauce and powdered sugar

Chocolate Waffle

$9.25

1 Large, fluffy waffle, available in chocolate or regular batter, filled with chocolate chips, served with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle and powdered sugar

Strawberry Dream

$9.25

1 Large, fluffy waffle, served with strawberries, whipped cream and powdered sugar

Chicken & Waffle

$13.25

Golden-fried, tender chicken with a fluffy Belgian waffle served with our honey mustard

OMELETTES

Southwest Omelette

$12.25

Filled with diced ham, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and mixed cheese topped with sour cream and green onions served with a side and bread choice

Garden Omelette

$12.25

Filled with sautéed spinach, mushrooms, green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and mixed cheese served with a side and bread choice

Carnivore Omelette

$12.95

Filled with diced bacon, sausage, ham and cheddar cheese served with side and bread choice

Mediterranean Omelette

$13.25

Filled with sautéed spinach, tomatoes, artichokes, Kalamata olives, red onions, diced grilled chicken and feta cheese topped with basil pesto served with side and bread choice

Philly Cheesesteak Omelette

$13.25

Filled with seasoned beef, bell peppers and onions topped with our signature queso served with side and bread choice

CBH Spicy Chick Omelette

$12.25

Filled with marinated grilled chicken, sautéed green and red bell peppers, onions, jalapenos and mixed cheese served with side and bread choice

Hawaiian Omelette

$12.75

Filled with marinated grilled chicken, ham, bacon, pineapple, red onions, red and green bell peppers topped with a chipotle sauce served with side and bread choice

Mexican Omelette

$12.95

Filled with chorizo, Jalapenos, onions, cilantro, avocado, cheddar cheese topped with a chipotle sauce served with a side and bread choice

BYO Omelette

$11.95

SOUTH OF BORDER

Breakfast Burrito

$11.75

A generous portion of scrambled eggs, hash browns, bacon, sausage and blacked beans wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with our signature queso, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream and green onions with a side option

Breakfast Quesadilla

$10.95

eggs, chorizo, and cheese nestled between two flour tortillas - grilled and served with pico de gallo, side of salsa and sour cream

Chorizo & Eggs

$10.50

3 scrambled eggs with chorizo garnished with black beans topped with pico de gallo and served with a flour tortilla with a side option

Huevos Rancheros

$10.50

2 eggs sunny side up on warm, corn tortillas topped with fresh salsa, black beans and pico de gallo served with 2 strips of bacon served with side choice

Benedict Buenos

$12.75

Jalapeno corn cakes with chorizo, 2 poached eggs, our signature queso, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream and green onions served with a side

THE LITE SIDE

Fruit Bowl

$7.50

Seasonal fruit served with wheat toast

Fruit & Yogurt

$8.95

A bowl of Vanilla yogurt topped with seasonal fruit and granola served with wheat toast

Oatmeal

$7.95

LUNCH ENTREES

All entrees are homemade! We garnish each dish with the daily vegetable, mashed potatoes and Texas toast

Flat Iron Steak

$16.25

8oz Marinated flat iron steak Served with daily vegetables, mashed potatoes and Texas toast

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.95

Beef cutlet battered and fried served with gravy Served with daily vegetables, mashed potatoes and Texas toast

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.75

Battered and fried chicken breast served with gravy Served with daily vegetables, mashed potatoes and Texas toast

Chicken Royale

$12.25

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with Sautéed mushrooms, onions and provolone cheese Served with daily vegetables, mashed potatoes and Texas toast

SANDWICHES

Cheeseburger

$11.25

8oz Fresh angus beef patty, fully dressed. Served with French fries

Patty Melt

$11.25

8oz Angus patty melt with grilled onions and cheddar cheese served on rye toast served with French Fries

BLT Avocado

$9.95

A heap of bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and mayo on grilled sourdough served with French fries

Cypress Club

$11.25

Grilled sourdough layered with turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and mayo Served with French fries

Cali Grilled Chicken

$11.25

Marinated chicken breast with provolone cheese, avocado, bacon, red onion, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on grilled sourdough Served with French fries

Pesto Chicken

$11.25

Marinated grilled chicken breast with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and basil pesto sauce on grilled sourdough Served with French fries

SALADS

Classic Cobb Salad

$10.25

Turkey, Ham, Mixed Cheese, Red Onion, Tomatoes and Hard-Boiled Eggs

Strawberry Fields Salad

$10.25

Strawberries, Red Onions, Grapes, Pecans, Feta Cheese and Grilled Chicken

Greek Salad

$10.25

Tomatoes, Cucumber, Artichokes, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Feta Cheese and Grilled Chicken

KIDS

Kids Breakfast Plate

$5.50

1 scrambled egg, 1 piece of bacon or sausage, potatoes and wheat toast

Kids Omelette

$5.50

2 Egg cheese omelette served with potatoes and wheat toast

Kids Waffle

$5.75

2 mini waffles served with 1 piece of bacon or sausage

Kids Choc Chip Waffle

$5.95

2 mini chocolate chip waffles served with whipped cream, chocolate sauce and powdered sugar. Served with 1 piece of bacon or sausage

Kids Pancake

$5.50

2 mini pancakes served with 1 piece of bacon or sausage

Kids French Toast

$5.50

1 piece of French toast served with 1 piece of bacon or sausage

Chicken Fingers

$6.95

2 chicken fingers served with French fries

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Grilled cheese served with French fries

BEVERAGES

Water

Reg Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Bold Coffee

$4.00

To Go Coffee

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Choc Milk

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Soda

$1.99

Kids Iced Tea

$1.99

Kids Juice

$1.99

Kids Milk

$1.99

Kids Choc Milk

$1.99

Caramel Iced Coffee

$4.95

Hazelnut Iced Coffee

$4.95

French Vanilla Iced Coffee

$4.95

Mocha Iced Coffee

$4.95

No Flavor Iced Coffee

$4.00

A'LA CARTE

1 Egg

$1.50

Side Bacon

$3.75

Side Ham

$3.50

Side Sausage

$3.50

Side Chicken Sausage

$3.75

Toast

$1.50

Biscuit

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Croissant

$2.29

Corn Bread

$2.29

Side Potatoes

$3.25

Side Hashbrowns

$3.00

Side Pancake

$3.00

1 French Toast

$3.95

Side Grits

$3.00

Side Oatmeal

$3.00

Side Pln Gravy

$2.50

Side Saus Gravy

$3.00

Side Bisc & Gravy

$5.95

Bowl Grits

$4.99

Fruit Cup

$3.25

Side Fries

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Single CFC

$6.50

Single CFS

$7.25

Philly Meat

$5.99

Burger Patty

$5.25

CW Chicken

$6.50

Grilled Chicken

$6.25

Side Steak

$10.50

Black Beans

$2.50

Tomato Slices

$1.75

Avocado

$1.75

Veggie of Day

$2.75

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Queso

$1.99

Salsa

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

ranch

$1.49

Honey Mustard

$1.49

Hollandaise Sauce

$0.99

Tomato Hollandaise Sauce

$1.19
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12344 Barker Cypress Rd, Cypress, TX 77429

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

