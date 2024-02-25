- Home
D'Bo's Daiquiris Wings & Seafood 28595 Northwestern Hwy.
No reviews yet
28595 Northwestern Hwy.
Southfield, MI 48034
Daiquiris
- Daiquiri$14.00
Mix and match from our enticing selection of flavors, ranging from classic to exotic. Craft your own customized experience by choosing any combination of our refreshing daiquiris, from the first sip to the last. With a wide array of flavors available, our D'Bo's Daiquiri is the perfect companion to unwind and indulge in a symphony of delightful tastes.
- HennyLada Flight of 4$24.00
Craft your own delightful experience with your choice of four, 6oz mouthwatering Daiquiris. Let your taste buds dance as you mix and match from our irresistible selection. This flight also includes the up-charge for the HennyColada, adding an extra touch of indulgence to your flight.
- Tequila-Rita$18.00
A tantalizing blend of your choice of flavored daiquiri perched atop a double shot of tequila. This spirited concoction promises a harmonious fusion of refreshing fruity notes with the bold kick of tequila, creating a truly invigorating experience. Sip on this vibrant Tequila-Rita and let the flavors transport you to a world of vibrant fiestas and festive celebrations.
Sunday Brunch Menu
Brunch Plates
- Catfish & Grits$18.00
Dive into a comforting combination of three crispy catfish strips served alongside a steaming bed of creamy grits. Whether you prefer a cheesy indulgence or a classic option, our Catfish & Grits dish is a flavor-packed sensation that will satisfy your cravings. Choose your preference and relish the perfect harmony of textures and flavors in every mouthwatering bite.
- Catfish & Waffles$16.00
Enjoy the perfect harmony of flavors with our Catfish & Waffles. Savor three strips of crispy catfish, expertly seasoned and fried to perfection. Paired with fluffy waffles and served with a side of fresh fruits, this dish offers a delightful combination of savory and sweet that will tantalize your taste buds. Experience the best of both worlds in every bite.
- Chicken & Waffles$14.00
njoy the perfect combination of sweet and savory with our classic Chicken & Waffles. Indulge in a crispy and tender fried chicken, paired with fluffy, golden waffles. The contrast of flavors and textures will tantalize your taste buds. Served with maple syrup and your choice of sides, this timeless favorite is a mouthwatering treat that satisfies any craving.
- Grits w/ Bacon & Andouille$13.00
Creamy and comforting, our signature grits are the perfect canvas for a delicious combination of crispy bacon and flavorful Andouille sausage. Dive into a bowl of Southern goodness that will warm your soul. Served just the way you like it, this classic dish is a delightful blend of smoky, savory, and hearty flavors that will leave you longing for more.
- Salmon Croquettes & Grits$12.00
Salmon Croquettes & Grits: Enjoy the perfect combination of flavors with our Salmon Croquettes & Grits. Delight in two delectable salmon croquettes, expertly crafted to a golden brown perfection, delivering a crispy exterior that gives way to tender and flavorful salmon within. Served alongside a comforting bed of creamy grits, this dish offers a harmonious balance of textures and tastes. Experience the indulgence of seafood and Southern comfort in every bite.
- Salmon Croquettes & Waffles$12.00
Three savory salmon croquettes perfectly paired with fluffy waffles and a side of fresh fruit. A delightful combination of crispy exterior, tender salmon, and the subtle sweetness of waffles. Enjoy the harmonious blend of flavors and textures in every bite.
- Salmon Croquettes & Potatoes$12.00
Enjoy the delightful combination of three savory salmon croquettes alongside a comforting serving of potatoes with peppers and onions. These crispy and flavorful croquettes are crafted with tender salmon, perfectly seasoned and pan-fried to perfection. Paired with the savory medley of potatoes, peppers, and onions, this dish offers a harmonious blend of textures and flavors that will leave you craving more.
- Shrimp & Grits$17.00
Succulent shrimp accompanied by creamy grits. Delight in the perfect fusion of flavors as the tender shrimp is cooked to perfection and served atop a bed of velvety, buttery grits. For an extra kick, savor it with our flavorful Creole sauce. A Southern classic that embodies comfort and taste.
- Shrimp Po Boy$12.00
Dive into the delectable flavors of our Fried Shrimp Po Boy. Featuring a generous portion of crispy, succulent shrimp, this sandwich is a true delight. Topped with fresh tomato, crisp lettuce, and a zesty kick of spicy mayo, every bite is a harmonious balance of textures and flavors. Served on a soft roll, it's a handheld masterpiece that will transport you to the streets of New Orleans.
- Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Sink your teeth into our delectable chicken sandwich, featuring a tender and juicy chicken fillet. Served on a soft bun, it comes complete with fresh lettuce, ripe tomato slices, tangy pickles, and a delectable layer of cheese. Elevate your lunchtime with this satisfying combination of flavors and textures.
- Tenders And Waffles$14.00
Enjoy a delightful combination of tender chicken strips and fluffy waffles. Satisfy your cravings with perfectly seasoned and golden-fried chicken tenders, paired with warm, buttery waffles. This classic comfort food is served with a side of syrup for the perfect balance of sweet and savory. A mouthwatering duo that guarantees a satisfying and comforting dining experience.
- Tenders And Grits$14.00
Succulent chicken tenders served with creamy, flavorful grits. Enjoy the perfect combination of tender, juicy chicken and smooth, comforting grits. A satisfying dish that brings together classic flavors for a memorable dining experience.
- Catfish & Potatoes w/Peppers & Onion$17.25
- Catfish Po Boy$12.00
Brunch Sides
- 2 Andouille Sausage (Chicken)$9.00
- 2 Andouille Sausage (Pork)$9.00
- 2 Fried Eggs$3.00
- 4 Slices of Bacon$6.00
- Bowl of Grits$6.00
- Extra Catfish Strip$4.00
- Fried Red Skin Potatoes w/ Grilled Onion & Peppers$6.00
- Salmon Croquettes (3)$6.00
- Shrimp (6)$12.00
- Waffle$7.00
- Fried Red Skin Potatos$6.00
- Fresh Fruit$7.00
- Cheese Grits$6.90
- Scrambled Eggs$3.45
Brunch Sauces
Brunch Drinks
- Coffee$2.00
- Lavender-Pear Lemonade$10.00
Experience a refreshing twist on a classic beverage. Crafted with Pear Absolut, luscious Pear Puree, and a touch of fragrant Lavender Simple Syrup, this lemonade is a flavor sensation. Squeeze of fresh limes adds a zesty kick, balancing the sweet and floral notes. Quench your thirst with this invigorating and unique drink that combines the essence of pears, the allure of lavender, and the tang of citrus.
- Mimosas$10.00
Experience a refreshing burst of flavors with our classic Mimosa. This delightful concoction combines the vibrant essences of orange, pineapple, peach, and strawberry lemonade, creating a symphony of fruity goodness. Sip on this effervescent and invigorating blend, perfect for any occasion.
- Pomegranate Margarita$12.00
A tantalizing blend of premium tequila, tangy pomegranate juice, and zesty lime. Served chilled with a salt rim for the perfect balance of sweet and tart. Elevate your cocktail experience with this refreshing and vibrant libation that will transport you to a tropical paradise.
- Red Sangria$10.00
- Spiked Coffee$8.00
- Tequila Sunrise Mimosa$10.00
A refreshing twist on the classic mimosa. Our Tequila Sunrise Mimosa combines the vibrant flavors of tequila, orange juice, and a splash of grenadine, creating a captivating sunrise in a glass. Sip on this delightful concoction and let the tangy citrus notes and subtle sweetness dance on your palate. Perfect for brunch or any occasion where you want to add a touch of fun and sophistication to your drink selection.
Brunch Chicken
- Party Wings 5 Pcs$8.00
Five tantalizing Party Wings, perfectly seasoned and cooked to golden perfection. Accompanied by your choice of either creamy Blue Cheese or our flavorful House Made Ranch Dressing.
- Party Wings 10 Pcs$14.00
Your wing-lover's dream come true! Enjoy a mouthwatering selection of ten perfectly cooked chicken wings, where you can choose up to two distinct flavors. Accompanied by your choice of creamy Blue Cheese or House Made Ranch dressing, these wings are the ultimate indulgence for any gathering or craving.
- Party Wings 20 Pcs$27.00
Twenty (20) mouthwatering Party Wings await you, offering the perfect balance of crispy texture and tantalizing flavors. Customize your experience with up to four (4) different flavor options, accompanied by your choice of our creamy Blue Cheese or tangy House Made Ranch dressing. Get ready to elevate your taste buds with this irresistible wing feast.
- Party Wings 30 Pcs$40.00
Thirty (30) delectable Party Wings await you, offering a burst of flavor in each bite. Choose up to six (6) mouthwatering flavors and enjoy them alongside your preferred dressing—either the creamy Blue Cheese or our House Made Ranch—for an unforgettable wing experience.
- Whole Wings 5 Pcs$14.00
Enjoy a generous portion of five whole wings, cooked to perfection. These wings boast a tantalizing golden-brown exterior, enticing you with their savory aroma. Accompanied by your choice of either creamy Blue Cheese or our signature House Made Ranch dressing, this dish delivers a harmonious combination of flavors that will have you licking your fingers in delight.
- Whole Wings 10 Pcs$27.00
Enjoy a generous serving of 10 mouthwatering whole wings. Customize your experience by selecting up to 2 flavorful options from our wide variety. To complete the experience, your wings are accompanied by your choice of either creamy Blue Cheese or our House Made Ranch dressing. Get ready for a finger-licking feast that will leave you craving more.
- Whole Wings 15 Pcs$40.00
Indulge in a generous portion of 15 whole wings, cooked to perfection. Customize your experience by choosing up to three delightful flavors. Accompanied by your choice of creamy Blue Cheese or our House Made Ranch dressing, this tantalizing dish is a wing lover's dream come true.
- Whole Wings 20 Pcs$53.00
Indulge in a generous serving of 20 whole wings, perfectly cooked and full of flavor. Customize your experience by selecting up to 4 different mouthwatering flavors. Accompanied by your choice of tangy Blue Cheese or creamy House Made Ranch dressing, this tantalizing dish offers an explosion of taste that will leave you craving more.
- Whole Wings 25 Pcs$65.00
You can select up to 4 different flavors. Comes with your choice of Blue Cheese or House Made Ranch dressing.
- Tenders 4 Pc$7.00
4 Piece tender, your choice of flavor and dip.
- Tenders 8 Pc$14.00
8 Piece tenders with your choice of flavor and dip.
Brunch Salads
- House Salad$9.00
Enjoy a refreshing blend of crisp spring mix, juicy tomatoes, crunchy cucumbers, and flavorful carrots, all tossed in our signature D’bos house vinaigrette. Customize your salad by adding your choice of boneless chicken, grilled shrimp, or fried shrimp. A perfect harmony of freshness and tanginess awaits in every bite, making this salad a delightful choice for a light and satisfying meal.
- Ceaser Salad$12.00
Crisp, fresh romaine lettuce tossed with our signature creamy Caesar dressing, topped with crunchy croutons and a sprinkle of savory Dbos Garlic Parmesan. Customize your salad by adding tender boneless chicken, succulent grilled shrimp, or crispy fried shrimp. A timeless favorite that combines the perfect balance of flavors and textures, satisfying your cravings in every bite.
- Mediterranean Salad$14.00
Crisp romaine and spring mix blend, combined with chopped beets, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and tangy pepperoncini peppers. Topped with a generous sprinkle of Feta crumbles. Drizzled with our signature D'Bos Lemon Pepper dressing. Customize your salad by adding your choice of boneless chicken, succulent grilled shrimp, or crispy fried shrimp. Immerse yourself in the vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean with this refreshing and satisfying salad.
- Cobb Salad$15.00
Savor our individual-sized Cobb Salad, a delicious blend of fresh romaine and spring mix, paired with grilled chicken, boiled eggs, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, ripe tomatoes, and refreshing cucumber. Topped with a drizzle of our signature spicy Ranch dressing, this salad offers a perfect balance of flavors and textures in every bite.
Desserts
- Peach Cobbler$9.00
Indulge in a timeless favorite with our homemade Peach Cobbler. Savor the perfect balance of juicy, sun-ripened peaches nestled beneath a buttery, golden crust.
- Sweet Potato Pie$6.00
Indulge in a slice of pure bliss with our homemade Sweet Potato Pie. Every bite is a heavenly symphony of rich, velvety sweet potato filling, delicately spiced with hints of cinnamon and nutmeg. Nestled in a flaky, buttery crust, this timeless dessert is a harmonious balance of sweetness and warmth. Treat yourself to a slice of comfort and savor the nostalgic flavors that will transport you to a state of pure dessert bliss.
- Strawberry Cheesecake$10.00
ndulge in a slice of our luscious strawberry cheesecake. Delight in the velvety smoothness of our signature cheesecake, perfectly balanced with a burst of fresh strawberries. Each bite is a heavenly combination of rich, creamy goodness and fruity sweetness.
- Oreo Cheesecake$10.00
Indulge in a slice of pure decadence with our Oreo Cheesecake. Each bite is a luscious combination of velvety smooth cheesecake infused with the irresistible flavors of Oreo cookies. Served with a dollop of whipped cream, this heavenly dessert is the perfect balance of rich, creamy indulgence and the delightful crunch of chocolatey Oreo goodness.
- Sweet Potatoe Pound Cake$7.00
Indulge in a sinful delight with our signature Slutty Brownie. This irresistible treat features layers of rich chocolate chip cookie dough, fudgy brownie, and luscious Oreo cookies. Every bite offers a symphony of textures and flavors, from the gooey center to the crispy edges. Satisfy your sweet cravings and experience pure bliss with this ultimate indulgence.
- Burbon Bread Pudding$9.00
Indulge in a slice of paradise with our Pineapple Upside Down Cake. Moist and tender, each bite unveils a delightful blend of caramelized pineapple, velvety cake, and a hint of warm spices.
- Banana Pudding Cheesecake$10.00
Dive into a heavenly dessert featuring our luscious banana pudding. Velvety smooth layers of creamy custard, sliced ripe bananas, and delicate vanilla wafers create a delightful symphony of flavors and textures. Satisfy your sweet tooth with this classic treat that will transport you to dessert bliss.
- Pound Cake$6.00
Indulge in a slice of our decadent pound cake. Moist, rich, and perfectly sweet, each bite is a heavenly experience. Served as a delightful dessert, our pound cake is the perfect ending to a memorable meal.
- Sorbet$5.00
Catering Menu
Catering Packages
- D'Bo's Family Pack$75.00
Your ultimate feast for 5-6 people! Choose either (50) Party Wings or (25) Whole Wings, accompanied by your choice of (2) sides. Complete your meal with (4) Rolls and quench your thirst with a refreshing (1) gallon of Grape Drink, Punch, or Lemonade. Customize your wings with up to 5 different flavors and enjoy them with a side of your preferred dressing, either blue cheese or ranch. A perfect combination of flavors and variety that guarantees a satisfying meal for the whole family.
- D'Bos Party Pack$50.00
Choose between (30) party wings or (15) whole wings, perfectly cooked to golden perfection. Served with your choice of (2) sides, (4) rolls, and a refreshing (1) gallon of grape drink, punch or lemonade. Ideal for 2-3 people, this party pack lets you indulge in up to 3 mouthwatering flavors of your choice. Complete your wing experience by selecting either creamy blue cheese or tangy ranch dressing.
Catering - Wings
- Party Wings 50 Pcs$45.00
You can select up to 5 different flavors. Comes with your choice of Blue Cheese or House Made Ranch dressing.
- Whole Wings 50 Pcs$90.00
Indulge in our crowd-pleasing Whole Wings, a perfect choice for your next event or gathering. This generous platter features 50 perfectly seasoned wings, allowing you to choose up to 4 different flavors to satisfy every palate. Accompanied by your choice of creamy Blue Cheese or our signature House Made Ranch dressing, this catering option is sure to delight and impress your guests.
Catering - Seafood
- Shrimp | Per lbs$20.00
Indulge in the succulent flavors of our shrimp, sold by the pound. Delicately seasoned and expertly prepared, each bite promises a burst of freshness and exquisite taste. Perfect for any occasion, our shrimp will elevate your catering experience to new heights.
- Lobster Tail 5-6oz | Per Piece$20.00
Indulge in pure decadence with our succulent Lobster Tail, each weighing 5-6oz. Delicately prepared to perfection, these exquisite pieces promise a taste of luxury that will elevate any occasion.
- Catfish Strip Half Pan | 25 Pieces$75.00
Dive into a sea of flavor with our Catfish Strip Half Pan. Delight in 25 expertly seasoned and crisply fried catfish strips, perfect for satisfying every seafood craving at your next event or gathering.
- Crab | Per lbs$15.00
Catering - Salads
- Cobb Salad$60.00+
Indulge in our signature Cobb Salad, perfect for sharing. A delightful fusion of fresh romaine and spring mix, adorned with grilled chicken, boiled eggs, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, ripe tomatoes, and refreshing cucumber. Finished with a drizzle of our signature spicy Ranch dressing, this salad is a symphony of flavors that's sure to satisfy. Available in a half pan serving 5-6 or a full pan serving 10-12, it's the ideal addition to any gathering.
- Caeser Salad (Half Pan)$45.00
- House Salad (Half Pan)$45.00
- Mediterranean Salad$55.00
Catering - Sandwich Bar
- Half Pan (10) Checkered Cow$100.00
A juicy burger, any toppings on a toasted gourmet bun, your choice of beef, turkey, or Impossible burger
- Half Pan (10) Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$100.00
- Half Pan (10) Beef Philly Cheesesteak$100.00
- Half Pan (10) Slaw Dog$50.00
Deep fried smoke sausage with slaw on a toasted bun.
Catering - Sides
Catering - Drinks
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
The Godfather of Hotwings for 30+ years. We turned Memphis, TN into the Hot Wing Capital of the world. Voted Best Wings in the Mid-South 25+ years.
