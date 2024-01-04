- Home
Fishbone's Southfield 29244 Northwestern Hwy
29244 Northwestern Hwy
Southfield, MI 48034
Food
Appetizers
- Alligator Voodoo$21.00
Deep Fried Alligator Bites. Remeloude Sauce
- Artichoke & Spinach Dip$16.00
Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Spinach, monterey Jack, Parmesan and Cream Cheeses. Crispy Pita
- Beef Tips Bleu$20.00
Grilled Tenderloin Tips Topped with Bleu Cheese, Tomatoes and Scallions
- Calamari$15.00
Lightly Dusted and Flash Fried. Cocktail Sauce
- Catfish Beignets$16.00
Tender Fried Catfish Bites. Remeloude Sauce.
- Coconut Shrimp$16.00
Mango Chili Sauce
- Crab Cakes Appetizer$26.00
Jumbo Lump Crabmeat. Dijon Sweet Mustard Sauce
- Crabmeat Stuffed Mushrooms$24.00
Mornay Sauce
- Edamame$8.00
Sea Salt
- Louisiana Crawfish Boil$30.00Out of stock
Crawdads tossed in our Spicy Blend
- Mussels$20.00Out of stock
Garlic, Shallots, White Wine
- New Orleans BBQ Shrimp$17.00
Sauteed in a Spicy Butter Herb Sauce.
- Oysters Rockerfeller$20.00
Baked with Fresh Spinach, Pernod (Anise Liquor), Bacon (Can't Remove, in Filling). Mornay Sauce
- Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
Jumbo Shrimp. Cocktail sauce
- Wings Thibodeaux$16.00
Hot and Spicy or Sweet and Sticky
- Zucchini Medallions$11.00
Chipotle Ranch
Soup & Gumbo
- 12oz Clam Chowder togo$10.00
Available Friday Only!
- 12oz Gumbo YaYa togo$9.00
Chicken and Andouille Sausage with Rice
- 12oz Seafood Gumbo togo$11.00
Shrimp and Crabmeat with Rice
- 12oz Soup of Day togo$7.00
- 16 oz Soup of Day togo$10.00
- 16oz Clam Chowder togo$12.00
Available Friday Only!
- 16oz Gumbo YaYa togo$11.00
Chicken and Andouille Sausage with Rice
- 16oz Seafood Gumbo togo$12.00
Shrimp and Crabmeat with Rice
- 32oz Clam Chowder togo$35.00
Available Friday Only!
- 32oz Seafood Gumbo togo$35.00
Shrimp and Crabmeat with Rice
- 32oz Soup of Day togo$15.00
- 32ozGumbo YaYa togo$30.00
Chicken and Andouille Sausage with Rice
Salads
- Chicken Cobb Salad$21.00
Mixed Greens, Chicken Filet, Avocado, Egg, Tomato, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese
- Ginger Salad$8.00
Mixed Greens, Edamame, Cucumber, Asian Slaw
- Lg Caesar$10.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, House Made Croutons, Caesar Dressing
- Lg Garden Salad$9.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Red Cabbage.
- Lg Greek$15.00
Mixed Greens with Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Beets, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini and Feta Cheese
- Maple Glazed Salmon Salad$23.00
Mixed Greens, Candied Walnuts and Strawberries topped with Maple Glazed Grilled Salmon. Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing Recommended
- Praline Chicken$23.00
- Shrimp and Crab Salad$25.00
Mixed Greens, Lump Crabmeat, Shrimp, Avocado, Egg, Tomato, Bleu Cheese
- Sm Caesar$7.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, House Made Croutons, Caesar Dressing
- Sm Garden Salad$7.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Red Cabbage.
- Sm Greek$11.00
Mixed Greens with Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Beets, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini and Feta Cheese
- Spinach Salad$13.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Red Cabbage.
- Wedge Salad$11.00
Iceberg Lettuce Wedge, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Bacon and Tomato. Bleu Cheese Dressing
Sandwiches
- Andouille Sausage PoBoy$18.00
Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Red Beans. French Fries and Cole Slaw
- Beef Burger$16.00
Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onion French Fries and Coleslaw
- Bronzed Shrimp PoBoy$18.00
Lettuce, Tomatoes and Remeloude Sauce French Fries and Coleslaw
- Catfish PoBoy$18.00
Lettuce, Tomatoes and Remeloude Sauce French Fries and Coleslaw
- Chicken BLT Sandwich$18.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon. Lettuce, Tomatoes and Avocado French Fries and Coleslaw Spicy Sauce
- Fried Shrimp PoBoy$18.00
Lettuce, Tomatoes and Remeloude Sauce French Fries and Coleslaw
- Grilled Chicken Filet Sandwich$16.00
Sundried Tomatoe and Garlic Aioli, Avocado French Fries and Coleslaw
- Perch PoBoy$18.00
Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar Sauce. French Fries and Coleslaw
- Short Rib Sliders$18.00
Horseradish Cream Sauce, Celery Root Slaw. French Fries and Coleslaw
- Turkey Burger$16.00
Remeloude Sauce Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onion French Fries and Coleslaw
New Orleans Favorites
- Andouille Sausage$20.00
Grilled with Red Beans and Rice
- Blackened Shrimp & Grits$26.00
Grit Patty. Bacon Cream Sauce
- Catfish Atchafalaya$28.00
Grilled Filets Smothered with Crawfish Ettouffe. Starch and Vegetable
- Chicken Jambalaya$23.00
Spicy Blend of Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Mushrooms and House Creole Sauce Tossed with Rice. Mushrooms are in the Creole Sauce.
- Chicken Pasta Orleans$25.00
Sauteed Chicken, Mushrooms and Tomatoes tossed in our Pesto Cream Sauce with Fettuccine. Topped with Scallions and Parmesan Cheese
- Crawfish Ettouffe$25.00
Smothered Stew of Onions, Peppers and Crawfish Tail Meat served with Rice.
- Jambalaya$25.00
Spicy Blend of Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Mushrooms and House Creole Sauce Tossed with Rice. Mushrooms are in the Creole Sauce.
- Lagniappe Platter$35.00
Grilled Andouille Sausage, Fried Catfish, Fried Shrimp and Red Beans with Rice.
- Pasta Orleans$30.00
Sauteed Shrimp, Crab Meat, Crawfish, Mushrooms and Tomatoes tossed in our Pesto Cream Sauce with Fettuccine. Topped with Scallions and Parmesan Cheese
- Southern Fried Catfish$25.00
Served with Red Beans and Rice. Not potato and Vegetable unless otherwise specified
- Veggie Pasta Orleans$25.00
Sauteed Broccoli, Spinach, Asparagus, Mushrooms and Tomatoes tossed in our Pesto Cream Sauce with Fettuccine. Topped with Scallions and Parmesan Cheese
Steak & Chops
- Braised Short Ribs$35.00
Celery Root Potato Puree, Red Wine Demi Glace. Vegetable
- Filet Mignon$45.00
10oz Tenderloin Starch and Vegetable. Butterflied over Medium Well
- Lamb Chops$55.00
4 Chops Starch and Vegetable
- Land & Sea$50.00
5oz Filet or 2 Lamb Chops and 5oz Lobster Tail Starch and Vegetable
- New York Strip$45.00
14oz Black Angus Starch and Vegetable
- Ribeye$45.00
14oz Black Angus Starch and Vegetable
- T-Bone$49.00
20oz Black Angus Starch and Vegetable
Chicken & Ribs
- Char-Grilled Chicken Filet$22.00
Mediterranean Marinade. Lemon Butter Sauce. Starch and Vegetable
- Chicken & Ribs$38.00
Spicy BBQ or Sweet and Sticky sauce. Starch and Vegetable.
- Chicken Finger Dinner$22.00
Fried Chicken Tenders. Starch and Vegetable
- Chicken Florentine$24.00
Sauteed Chicken Breast, Spinach, Artichokes, Feta and Parmesan Cheeses, Rice and Lemon Butter Sauce.
- Chicken Piccata$24.00
Sauteed Chicken Breast, Angel Hair Pasta, Capers, Parsley, Lemon Butter White wine Sauce
- St Louis Ribs$28.00
Half Slab Ribs Spicy BBQ or Sweet and Sticky sauce. Starch and Vegetable.
Seafood
- Faroe Island Salmon$30.00
Grilled Salmon Starch and Vegetable Lobster Cognac Sauce
- Ginger Salmon$30.00
Grilled Salmon Starch and Vegetable Ginger Teriyaki Sauce
- Sauteed Lake Perch$32.00
Fresh Lake Perch Lightly Dusted and Sauteed. Starch and Vegetable
- Fried Lake Perch$32.00
Fresh Deep fried Perch. Starch and Vegetable
- Orange Roughy$30.00
Garlic Parmesan Crust Lemon Butter Sauce Starch and Vegetable
- Jumbo Fried Shrimp$25.00
Jumbo Breaded Shrimp Starch and Vegetable Cocktail Sauce
- Crab Stuffed Shrimp$35.00
Stuffed with Jumbo Lump Crabmeat Starch and Vegetable Lobster Cognac Sauce
- Fish & Chips$26.00
Tempura Fried French Fries and Coleslaw Tartar Sauce
- Lobster Mac & Cheese$26.00
Creamy White Cheddar and Gruyere Cheeses
- Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes Dinner$36.00
Three Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes Sweet Dijon Mustard Sauce Starch and Vegetable
- 1lb Crab Legs$110.00
Alaskan King Crab Legs They Do Not Get Bigger Than This! Drawn Butter Starch and Vegetable
- 2lb Crab Legs$210.00
Alaskan King Crab Legs They Do Not Get Bigger Than This! Drawn Butter Starch and Vegetable
- Whole Branzino$34.00
Fresh European Sea Bass. Starch and Vegetable. Whole Fish with Head and Tail.
- Branzino Filet$34.00
Fresh European Sea Bass. Starch and Vegetable. We Filet in House, may have Bones.
- Lobster Tails$50.00
Desserts
Sides/Enhancements
Kids/Events
Extra Dressings
Pans To Go
- 1/3 Pan Beef Tips$80.00
Grilled Tenderloin Tips Topped with Bleu Cheese, Tomatoes and Scallions
- 1/3 Pan Alligator Voodoo$80.00
Deep Fried Alligator Bites. Remeloude Sauce
- 1/3 Pan Catfish Beignets$60.00
Tender Fried Catfish Bites. Remeloude Sauce.
- 1/3 Pan Hot Wings Thibodeaux$65.00
Hot and Spicy or Sweet and Sticky
- 1/3 Pan Coconut Shrimp$50.00
Mango Chili Sauce
- Pan2Go Short Ribs Sliders$70.00
Horseradish Cream Sauce, Celery Root Slaw.
- Pan2Go Artichoke & Spinach Dip$60.00
Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Spinach, monterey Jack, Parmesan and Cream Cheeses. Crispy Pita
- Pan2Go Char-Grilled Chicken Filet$85.00
Mediterranean Marinade. Lemon Butter Sauce. Starch and Vegetable Bread and Butter
- Pan2Go Jambalaya$75.00
Spicy Blend of Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Mushrooms and House Creole Sauce Tossed with Rice. Mushrooms are in the Creole Sauce. Bread and Butter
- Pan2Go Faroe Island Salmon$120.00
Grilled Salmon Starch and Vegetable Lobster Cognac Sauce Bread and Butter
- Pan2Go Seafood Pasta$90.00
Sauteed Shrimp, Crab Meat, Crawfish, Mushrooms and Tomatoes tossed in our Pesto Cream Sauce with Fettuccine. Topped with Scallions and Parmesan Cheese. Bread and Butter
- Pan2GO Chicken Pasta$70.00
Sauteed Chicken, Mushrooms and Tomatoes tossed in our Pesto Cream Sauce with Fettuccine. Topped with Scallions and Parmesan Cheese. Bread and Butter
- Pan2Go St Louis Ribs$80.00
Half Slab Ribs Spicy BBQ or Sweet and Sticky sauce. Starch and Vegetable. Bread and Butter
- PTG Jumbo Fried Shrimp$75.00
Jumbo Breaded Shrimp Starch and Vegetable Cocktail Sauce Bread and Butter
- Pan2Go Lobster Mac & Cheese$80.00
Creamy White Cheddar and Gruyere Cheeses. Bread and Butter
- Pan2Go Chicken Jambalaya$70.00
Spicy Blend of Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Mushrooms and House Creole Sauce Tossed with Rice. Mushrooms are in the Creole Sauce. Bread and Butter
- Pan2Go Garden Salad$35.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Red Cabbage. Bread and Butter
- Pan2Go Greek Salad$55.00
Mixed Greens with Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Beets, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini and Feta Cheese. Bread and Butter
- Pan2Go Caesar Salad$35.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, House Made Croutons, Caesar Dressing. Bread and Butter
- 1/2 Doz Rolls$6.00
- 1/3 Pan Vegetable$35.00
Chef's Vegetable of the Day
- 1/3 Pan Potato$35.00
Chef's potato of the Day
- 1/3 Pan Rice$35.00
- 1/3 Pan Red Beans w/Rice$45.00
- Full Cheesecake$50.00
- Full Key Lime Pie$50.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
29244 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI 48034