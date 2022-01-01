The Bottom Line The Bottom Line

The Bottom Line imageView gallery

Starters

Our Chili

French Onion Soup

$7.99

Jerk Chicken Strips

$9.59

House Wings

$10.99

Bottom Line Nachos

$9.99

Veggie Platter

$8.99

Soup Of The Day

Out of stock

Crispy Calamari

$10.99Out of stock

Quesadilla

$9.99

Basket of Fries

$5.99

Basket Tater Tots

$7.99

Chicken Tenders

$11.50

Buffalo Tenders

$12.50

Cheese Fries

$7.99

Cheese Tots

$8.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Hamburger

$10.99

House Burger

$12.75

THE HEIDENBERGER

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Provolone and Mushroom Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Texas Chicken

$11.99

The Mother Clucker

$12.99

Veggie Burger

$10.99

Salads

House Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Taco Salad

$11.99

Seafood

BLACKENED SALMON

$17.99Out of stock

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$18.99Out of stock

Fish and Chips

$12.99

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Tuna Steak Sandwich

$12.99

Mexican

"I Street" Burrito

$10.59

Quesadilla

$9.99

Taco Platter

$10.99

Taco Salad

$11.99

Deli

Steak and Cheese

$12.99

Turkey Reuben

$12.59

Southwest Wrap

$11.99

The Bottom Line Club

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Reuben

$12.99Out of stock

BLT Sandwich

$10.59

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Specials

Chicken Pot Pie

$13.99

Pasta of the Day

$15.99

Daily Special

Out of stock

Cincinnati Chili

$7.00

Coneys

$7.00

Cincinnati Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

2 Hot Dogs with Side

$9.99Out of stock

Macaroni & Cheese Wedges

$7.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$7.00

Sides

Side of Fries

$3.99

Side of Tater Tots

$3.99

Side of Cole Slaw Large

$2.99

Side Salad

$5.59

Side Caesar Salad

$5.59

Chips and Salsa

$5.99

Extras

Add BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Add Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Add Chipolte Mayo

$1.00

Add Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Add Guacamole

$1.00

Add Horseradish Sauce

$0.75

Add Jalapenos

$0.75

Add Pickels

$0.75

Add Salsa

$0.75

Add Tot Sauce

$0.75

Add Sour Cream

$1.00

Add Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Employee Meal

Add House Wing Sauce

$0.75

Add Salad Dressing

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Molten Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Wraps

Steak and Cheese Wrap

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Southwest Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Gin

Rail / Well Gin

$6.35

Beefeater

$9.10Out of stock

Bombay Gin

$8.20Out of stock

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Cold River Gin

$8.20

Green Hat Gin

$9.10Out of stock

Harahorn Gin

$10.00

Hendricks Gin

$9.10Out of stock

Nolets Gin

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.20

Tanqueray 10

$10.00Out of stock

Gordon Pnk

$7.35

Rum

Rail / Well Rum

$6.35

Bacardi

$8.20

Bacardi 4 Year

$10.00Out of stock

Bacardi 10 Year

$12.00Out of stock

Captain Morgan

$8.20

Gosling's

$8.20

Lyon Rock & Rum

$9.00

Lyon Rum White

$8.20

Lyon Rum Dark

$9.00

Mount Gay

$9.00Out of stock

Malibu

$8.20

Depaz

$10.00

Bacardi Lime

$8.00Out of stock

Bacardi Artic Grape

$8.00Out of stock

Ron Zacapa 23 Solera

$10.00

Rum Haven Coco

$8.20

Tequila

Rail / Well Tequila

$6.35

1800 Silver

$9.10Out of stock

Agava Loco

$8.20

Altos Plata

$8.20

Altos Reposado

$9.10

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Cenote Anejo

$14.00Out of stock

Derrumbes Mezcal

$10.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

Fidencio Mezcal

$12.00

Patron Silver

$10.00Out of stock

Volcan Cristalino

$12.00Out of stock

Astral Blanco

$9.00

Whiskey

Rail / Well Whiskey

$6.35

Angels Envy

$12.00

Angels Envy Cask

$22.00Out of stock

Angels Envy Rye

$15.00

Bardstown Fusion

$10.00

Basil Hayden's

$12.00

Basil Hayden's Toast

$14.00

Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke

$14.00

Blantons

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.10

Bulleit Rye

$9.10

Crown Royal

$9.10

Dovetail Barrel

$14.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$10.00

Elmer T Lee

$16.00

George Dickel Tabasaco

$8.20

Jack Daniel's

$8.20

Jack Daniels Single Barrel Rye

$10.00

Jameson

$9.10

Jameson Black Barrel

$10.00

Jameson Orange

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.20

Kikori Whisky

$10.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$9.10

Sagamore Double Oak Rye

$11.00

Sagamore Rum Cask Finish

$14.00

Sagamore Sherry Cask Finish

$14.00

Screwball Peanut Whiskey

$8.20

Seagrass Barrel

$14.00

Suntori Toki

$10.00

Willett Pot Still Reserve

$11.00

Willett Straight Rye

$14.00

Bare Knuckle Straight Wheat Whiskey

$10.00Out of stock

KO Distiller's Reserve Rye

$12.00

Van Winkle 12 Year Lot "B"

$32.00Out of stock

Kentucky Vintage 90

$14.00

Green Spot Irish Whiskey

$12.00

Red Breast 12 Year

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.10

Tenjaku Pure Malt

$12.00

Hatozaki Small Batch

$15.00

Kamiki Cedar Cask

$15.00

Scotch

Rail / Well Scotch

$6.35

Ardbeg 10 Year

$10.00

Benriach 12 Year

$14.00

Dalmore 12 Year

$14.00

Dalmore 15 Year

$18.00

Dewars White Label

$8.20

GlenDronach 12 Year

$12.00

Glendronach Peated

$14.00

Glenfiddich 12 Year

$12.00

Glenfiddich 15 Year

$15.00Out of stock

Glenglassaugh Revival

$11.00

Glenkinchie 12

$12.00

Glenlivit 12 Year

$12.00

Glenmorangie 10 Year

$10.00

Glenmorangie Lasanta

$12.00

Glenmorangie Nectar d'or

$13.00

Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban

$14.00

J&B Scotch

$8.20

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.20

Johnnie Walker Select Casks

$10.00

Laphroaig 10 Year

$10.00

Macallan 12 Year

$14.00

Oban 14 Years

$14.00

Tailisker 10 Year

$11.00

Liqueuers / Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$8.20

Campari

$8.20

Chartreuse, Green

$10.00

Chartreuse, Yellow

$9.10

Hennessey

$12.00

Remy Martin 1738

$14.00

Fernet-Branca

$8.20

Drambuie

$8.20

Frangelico

$8.20

Jagermeister

$8.20

Rumple Minze

$8.20

Rum Chata

$8.20

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Amaretto

$7.30

Kahlua

$8.20

Fireball

$8.20

Lemoncello Caffo

$8.20

Licor 43

$8.20

Anisette

$7.30

Amaro Lucano

$10.00

Amaro Montenegro

$10.00

Amaro Nonino Quintessentia

$10.00

Amaro Sfumato

$8.20

Bailey's Irish Cream

$8.20

Cointreau

$8.20

B&B

$10.00

Benedictine

$10.00

Black Razz

$5.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Brandy

$8.00

Butterscotch

$5.00

Chacho

$7.30

Cherry Brandy

$7.30

Domaine Canton

$8.20

Dry Sac

$8.20

Luxardo

$8.20

Melon

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Pimms

$8.20

Sambucca

$8.20Out of stock

Southern Comfort

$8.20Out of stock

Tia Maria

$8.20

Tuaca

$8.20Out of stock

Triple Sec

$5.00

Irish Mist

$8.20Out of stock

St-Germain

$8.20

Pere Dom Brandy

$8.20

Classic Cocktails

Aviation

$12.00

Boulevardie

$14.00

Last Word

$15.00

Paper Plane

$15.00

Monte Carlo

$14.00

Toronto

$14.00

Drink Menu

"I Street" Breeze

$10.00

Soda

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.25

Tonic Water

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Aronld Palmer

$4.00

Energy Drink

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

N/A

Water

Odouls

$5.00Out of stock

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Coors Edge

$5.00

Kailber

$6.00

No Beverage

Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:01 am - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:01 am - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:01 am - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:01 am - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:01 am - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:01 am - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:01 am - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1716 I St NW, Washington, DC 20006

Directions

Gallery
The Bottom Line image

