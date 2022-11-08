A map showing the location of Deep Sea Sugar and Salt (Cakes)View gallery

Deep Sea Sugar and Salt (Cakes)

review star

No reviews yet

6601 Carleton Ave S

Seattle, WA 98108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

November Cakes

The London Fog

The London Fog

$80.00+

Early Grey Cake, Hone and Early Grey Syrup, Bergamot Mascarpone Cream, Cream Cheese Frosting

Chocolate Salted Caramel

Chocolate Salted Caramel

$75.00+

Dark Chocolate Cake, Dark Salted Caramel, Cream Cheese Frosting, Caramel Pour

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$80.00+

Carrot Pineapple Cake, Browned Butter Cream Cheese Frosting

Cranberry Ricotta

Cranberry Ricotta

$90.00+

Ricotta Olive Oil cake, Simple Syrup Soak, Cranberry Jam, Cream Cheese Frosting

Brown Butter Pumpkin

Brown Butter Pumpkin

$90.00+

Pumpkin Cake, Pumpkin Mascarpone Mousse, Brown Butter Cream Cheese Frosting, Everyone's Favorite!

Ginger Molasses Stout

Ginger Molasses Stout

$95.00+

Ginger Molasses Cake, 9lb Porter Beer & Molasses Soak, Cream Cheese Frosting, Caramel Pour

Caramel Apple

Caramel Apple

$90.00+

Ricotta Olive Oil Cake, Spiced Apple Filling, Dark Salted Caramel, Cream Cheese Frosting, Caramel Pour

Bourbon Maple Cream

$95.00+

Maple Cream Cake, Bourbon & Maple Syrup Soak, Whipped Maple Mousse, Maple Crunch, Cream Cheese Frosting, Spiced Oat Crumble

Chocolate Coffee Caramel

$85.00+

Dark Chocolate Cake, Espresso Mascarpone Cream, Dark Salted Caramel, Cream Cheese Frosting, Ganache Pour

Hazelnut Nutella Crunch (*contains nuts)

Hazelnut Nutella Crunch (*contains nuts)

$95.00+

Ricotta Olive Oil Cake, House-Made Nutella, Hazelnut Mascarpone Cream, Hazelnut Brittle, Cream Cheese Frosting

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6601 Carleton Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Deep Sea Sugar and Salt (Slices)
orange starNo Reviews
6601 Carleton Avenue South Seattle, WA 98108
View restaurantnext
Burb's Burgers - Georgetown - 5825 Airport Way S
orange starNo Reviews
5825 Airport Way S Seattle, WA 98108
View restaurantnext
GEORGETOWN LIQUOR COMPANY
orange star4.3 • 873
5501 Airport Way S Ste.B Seattle, WA 98108
View restaurantnext
FONDA LA CATRINA
orange star4.2 • 2,522
5905 Airport Way S Seattle, WA 98108
View restaurantnext
El Sirenito
orange star4.4 • 404
5901 Airport Way S Seattle, WA 98108
View restaurantnext
Elysian Brewing Co. - Taproom
orange starNo Reviews
5410 Airport Way Seattle, WA 98108
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston