Deli Plaza - Wyoming Ave

18401 wyoming

detroit, MI 48221

SANDWICH

XTRA MEAT

$6.50

CORNED BEEF (REG) / Deli Prize Winner

$14.29

Corned Beef, Swiss, Mustard

SLURP

$15.59

Corned Beef, Coleslaw, Russian Dressing

RUEBEN- SK, RUSSIAN, SWISS

$15.59

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss, Russian Dressing, Grilled Rye

FAT BOY BURGER - grilled onion roll

$12.99

Hamburger, pastrami, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper jack cheese ON grilled onion roll

DELI PLAZA MIX

$15.59

Corned Beef, Pastrami, Mustard

DINTY MOORE

$15.59

Corned Beef, lettuce, tomamto, russian dressing

CHEESEBURGER

$10.39

lettuce, tomato, onion

ROAST BEEF

$14.29

Meat, cheese, dressing

Mini Corned Beef

$7.80

TURKEY

$14.29

Meat, cheese, dressing

HAM

$14.29

Meat, cheese, dressing

BLT (BACON LETTUCE TOMATO)

$5.85

PASTRAMI

$14.29

Meat, cheese, dressing

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.09

Chicken Tender HALAL

$10.39

SALAMI

$12.99

Meat, cheese, dressing

TUNA

$10.39

Meat, cheese, dressing

MAKE IT A COMBO

COMBO (FRIES+DRINK ADDON)

$5.50

DRINKS

CAN POP

$1.95

KOOLAID- X LARGE(24oz)

$3.89

KOOLAID-MED-(16oz)

$2.59

KOOLAID-SMALL (12oz)

$1.95

WATER

$1.95

KOOLAID- X LARGE(44oz)

$6.49

EGG ROLLS

CHEESEBURGER EGGROLL

$5.19

Hamburger, Onion, Bell Pepper, Cheese

CORNED BEEF & SWISS EGGROLL

$5.19

Corned Beef & Swiss

EGGROLL COMBO

$7.80

JOJO ROLL EGGROLL

$5.19

Chicken,Cream cheese, Green Onion, Special blend of seasoning

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK EGGROLL

$5.19

Steak, Green & Red Pepper, Onion, American Cheese

SOUL ROLL EGGROLL

$5.19

Greens, Mac, Sweet Potato

HOT DOGS

CHILI DOG

$4.54

PLAIN BEEF HOTDOG

$2.59

POLISH SAUSAGE

$3.25

RED HOT

$4.55

SIDES

add Chili

$1.94

Cheese Sticks (4)

$4.67

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.97+

Chips

$0.98

Cole Slaw

$4.38+

Deviled Eggs - 2

$1.29

Extra Cheese

$1.30

Fried Mushrooms

$6.49

Fried Okra

$4.67

FRIES - Crinkle Cut

$3.89

Jalapeno Poppers (4)

$4.23

Jalpeno Poppers (7)

$6.49

Onion Rings

$4.67

Pickle - Whole Dill

$2.60

Potato Salad

$5.47+

XTRA MEAT

XTRA MEAT

$6.50

CORNED BEEF BY THE POUND

1/2 LB

$16.89

1 LB

$32.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
18401 wyoming, detroit, MI 48221

