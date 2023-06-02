A map showing the location of Dells Diner 230 W Munroe AveView gallery

Dells Diner 230 W Munroe Ave

review star

No reviews yet

230 W Munroe Ave

Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Breakfast

Crepes, French Toast, & Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$5.99

A stack of 3 fluffy buttermilk pancakes. A shgetort stack of 2 pancakes

Short Stack Pancakes

$4.99

French Toast

$8.99

Two thick slices served with whipped cream and powdered sugar

Nutella French Toast

$11.99

Topped with bananas, berries, whipped cream, chocolate, and powdered sugar

Two Crepes

$6.99

Served with whipped cream and powdered sugar

Caramel Crepe

$8.99

Goat milk caramel and pecans served with whipped cream and powdered sugar

Nutella Crepe

$9.99

Nutella stuffed crepes topped with bananas, berries, whipped cream, chocolate, and powdered sugar

Cinamon roll French Toast

$11.99

Omelets

Ultimate Veggie Omelet

$10.99

Spinach, mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes, and Wisconsin Cheddar cheese

Colorado Omelet

$11.99

Hickory smoked bacon, sausage, ham, onions, peppers, and Wisconsin Cheddar cheese

Wisconsin Cheddar Omelet

$9.99

Three eggs with Wisconsin Cheddar

California Omelet

$11.50

Roasted turkey, hickory smoked bacon, avocado, Roma tomatoes, and Swiss cheese

Hangover Omelet

$11.99

Chorizo, onions, peppers and white Cheddar sauce

Dinner Deluxe Omelet

$11.99

Bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, peppers, and Wisconsin Cheddar cheese

The Benedicts

The Dells Benedict

$12.99

English muffin halves topped with country ham, basted eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns

Carnitas Benedict

$12.99

Carnitas 2 over medium eggs, hollandaise sauce, and paprika over English muffins, served with hash browns

Farmer's Benedict Scramble

$12.99

Eggs scrambled with sautéed mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and Havarti cheese smothered with our sundried tomato hollandaise atop two slices of grilled cornbread. Served with fresh fruit

Breakfast Platter

Rise N Dine

$8.99

Two eggs, two bacon or sausage, served with hash browns, and toast

2 X 4

$10.99

Two eggs, two cakes, two bacon, and two sausage links

Huevos Rancheros

$12.99

Ranch eggs Wisconsin style. A grilled tortilla covered with refried beans, green peppers, onions, tomato and pepperoncini. Topped with two eggs cooked to your liking and smothered with cheese

Dells Breakfast

$10.99

Two eggs, bacon slices or three sausages or ham, served with hash browns and toast

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.99

A homemade buttermilk biscuit baked to a golden brown & topped with sausage gravy

Great Combos

Rib Eye, 10 Oz & Eggs

$22.99

Choice steak, char-broiled to taste, served sizzling with two eggs, any style, with hash browns & buttered toast

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.99

A tender 5 oz sirloin steak, cut fresh daily, coated with seasoned breading and deep-fried to perfection, topped with gravy, served with two eggs, any style, hash browns & buttered toast

Hash Platter

Harvest Hash

$11.99

Diced red, Idaho sweet potatoes, green onions, roasted red pepper and spinach. Served with 2 eggs any style and toasted fresh baked bread

Hand Carved Corned Beef Hash

$11.99

Made with our slow-roasted hand-cut brisket, diced red potatoes and caramelized onions. Served with 2 eggs any style and toasted freshly baked beard

Scrambled Hangover

$12.99

3 eggs scrambled with chorizo, jalapeños, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, hash browns and Wisconsin Cheddar y Jack cheeses, served with grilled cornbread and a side of our virgin Broadway Bloody Mary

Lunch/Dinner

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, grated Parmesan cheese, diced tomatoes, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing

Taco Salad

$14.00

Leaf lettuce with taco meat, diced tomato, onion, black olives, & a sprinkle of shredded Cheddar cheese on top, served with salsa & sour cream in a fried tortilla bowl

Berry Salad

$16.00

Spring mixed greens, feta cheese, pecans, mixed fresh berries & poppyseed dressing

Papaya Power Salad

$16.00

Kale greens, quinoa, papaya cubes, pecans, & Honolulu dressing

Santa Fe Salad

$16.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Pulled Pork

$14.99

Smoked pulled pork topped with tangy BBQ sauce and coleslaw

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.99

Juicy grilled chicken, crispy bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, & red onion drizzled in ranch dressing

Classic Club

$14.99

Sliced turkey, crispy bacon, diced tomatoes, shredded Cheddar, leaf lettuce, & mayo

Philly Sandwich

$16.99

Shaved prime rib, mozzarella, green pepper, and onion. Served on a side of au jus

Ruben

$14.99

Corned beef topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, & Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Seasoned grilled tender chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, & onion

Santa Fe Sandwich

$15.99

Smash Burgers

The Dells Burger of the Week

Ask your served about this weeks delicious specialty burger

Classic Burger

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and choice of cheese

Wisconsin Burger

$15.00

Hickory smoked bacon. Wisconsin Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce topped with thick-cut onion ring

Prime-Time Burger

$16.00

Shaved prime rib. Sautéed mushrooms and caramelized onion smothered with melted baby Swiss. Served with au jus

Patty Melt

$14.00

Smash patty, grilled onion, Swiss, and Wisconsin Cheddar cheese on grilled light rye

Entrees

Ribeye

$26.99

12 oz cut in-house grilled to your liking with our signature steak seasoning

Meatloaf Marsala

$17.99

Served with garlic mashed potatoes & veggies

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.99

Fettuccine tossed in a creamy Alfredo sauce

Grill Salmon

$18.99

Grill salmon over cranberry rice

Sirloin Steak

$21.00

Caribbean Chicken

$21.00

Chicken Cajun Pasta

$21.00

Sides

Bacon

$2.50

Sausage

$2.50

Ham

$2.50

Pancake

$2.00

Hash Browns

$1.50

Fries

$3.00

Eggs

$2.00

Fruit

$3.00

Toast

$1.50

House salad

$2.59

Friday Night Fish Fry

Regular Cod Dinner

$13.00

Fried cod filets with coleslaw, tartar sauce, & lemon

Large Cod Dinner

$16.00

Fried cod filets with coleslaw, tartar sauce, & lemon

Broiled Cod Dinner

$16.00

Broiled cod filet with coleslaw, melted butter, & lemon

Lake Perch Dinner

$16.00

Fried lake perch filet with coleslaw, tartar sauce, & lemon

Beer Battered Jumbo Prawns

$18.00

(5) beer-battered jumbo prawns with coleslaw, cocktail sauce, & lemon

Walleye

$20.00

Lightly breaded & baked walleye with coleslaw, tartar sauce, & lemon

Kid's Menu

Kid's French Toast

$7.99

Served with one egg any style and bacon or sausage

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Served with French fries

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Served with French fries

Kid's Rise N Dine

$7.99

One egg, bacon or sausage and toast

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Served French fries

Mickey Pancake

$7.99

Topped with whipped cream, choice of bacon or sausage

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.99

Served with French fries

Desserts

Malts and Shakes

$5.99

Hand-dipped ice cream. Strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla

Root Beer

$4.99

Cinnamon

$3.99

Turtle Sundae

$7.99

Vanilla ice cream topped with hot fudge, caramel, pecans, and whipped cream

Cookie & Cream

$6.99

Homemade chocolate chip cookie topped with choice of vanilla or chocolate ice cream, hot fudge & whipped cream

Homemade Pies & Cookies

$4.99

Chocolate peanut butter, pecan, & coconut cream

Beverages

Fountain Soda Pepsi Products

$3.00

Specialty Drinks

$5.00

Bottled Beers

$5.00

Domestic import. Corona

Juices

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Brew Coffee

$2.50

Our own special blend

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.50

Hazelnut caramel or French vanilla

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$3.00

Regular or raspberry

Cappuccino

$4.50

Starters

Apps

Chicken tenders

$10.00

Jalapeño poppers

$9.00

Nachos

$12.00

Wings

$16.00+

Cheese curds

$10.00

Quesadilla

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

230 W Munroe Ave, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

