The Del-Bar 800 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy

No reviews yet

800 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy

Lake Delton, WI 53965

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Appetizers

Baked Oysters Rockefeller

$3.25

Bacon, onion, spinach & panko crumb

Blue Points

$2.50

East Coast, fresh, crisp texture

Cheese Curds

$13.00

"Sassy Cow" honey mustard

Crispy Calamari

$12.00

Mediterranean aioli

Delaware Bay

$2.50

Firm texture, briny yet mild flavor

Escargot

$15.00

garlic, parsley, chive butter

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$3.65

Kumamotos

$3.00

West Coast, mild brininess, sweet flavor

Oyster Shooter

$8.50

Seared Sashimi Tuna

$14.75

rice crackers, avocado, sesame soy sauce

Seared Sea Scallops(2)

$18.00

Moscato cream reduction sauce

Shrimp DeJonghe(3)

$12.00

"Chef's Special"

Shrimp Tempura(2)

$9.00

lightly battered

Steamed Potstickers

$9.00

pork & vegtable, sesame chili sauce

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.50

ham & three cheeses

Tempura Asparagus

$8.50

sesame soy sauce

Soups & Salads

Clam Chow Cup

$5.95

Clam Chw Blw

$7.95

F Onion Cup

$5.95

F Onion Bwl

$7.95

SUB Clam cup

$2.95

SUB Clam bwl

$4.95

SUB FO cup

$2.95

SUB FO bwl

$4.95

Lobster Bisque

$13.95

Apple Kale SM

$12.95

w/parmesan, candied marcona almonds & lemon vinaigrette

Apple Kale LG

$16.95

w/parmesan, candied marcona almonds & lemon vinaigrette

Avo Tom SM

$12.95

cucmber, Fresh mozzarella, mixed greens, cilantro, lemon, olive oil

Avo Tom LG

$16.95

cucmber, Fresh mozzarella, mixed greens, cilantro, lemon, olive oil

Baby Iceberg Wedges

$10.95

French, bleu cheese & bacon

Caesar

$10.95

Farmer's Market Salad - Small

$12.95

avocado, carrot, cucumber, sunflower seeds, crumbled bleu cheese & shallot vinaigrette

Farmer's Market Salad - Large

$16.95

avocado, carrot, cucumber, sunflower seeds, crumbled bleu cheese & shallot vinaigrette

Goat Cheese Salad - SM

$12.95

Goat Cheese Salad - LG

$16.95

Coleslaw

$3.95

House Salad

$8.95

Spinach Salad

$8.95

SUB Apple Kale

$6.95

SUB Avo/Tom

$6.95

SUB Caesar w/anch

$2.95

SUB Caesar w/no anch

$2.95

SUB Goat Cheese

$6.95

SUB Farm

$6.95

SUB Wedge

$2.95

NC House

NC Spinach

Apple Kale wsand

$8.00

Avo/Tom w/sand

$8.00

Caesar w/ sand

$6.25

Farmer w/sand

$8.00

Goat Cheese w/sand

$8.00

House w/sand

$5.95

Spin w/sand

$5.95

Wedge w/sand

$5.95

Clam w/sand

$3.50

FO w/sand

$3.50

Sandwiches

Del-Bar Prime burger

$16.95

"Niman Ranch" house aioli w/hand cut fries, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles

Veggie Burger

$12.95

house aioli

Fresh Fish

Pan Fried Walleye

$36.00

lightly crumbed, parsley potatoes & asparagus

Pan Fried Perch

$33.95Out of stock

Char Grilled Scottish Salmon

$36.00

wild rice pilaf & bearnaise

Friday Fish Fry

$19.50

Friday Fish Broiled

$19.50

Fresh Seafood

Alaskan King Crab Legs(8 oz)

$57.50

split & steamed w/ drawn butter

Alaskan King Crab Legs(16 oz)

$115.00

split & steamed w/ drawn butter

Killer Shrimp

$34.00

Steamed shrimp in a spicy tomato sauce over linguini or steamed basmati

Single Cold Lobster Tail(5 oz)

$38.00

w/ drawn butter

Twin Cold Lobster Tails(5 oz)

$76.00

w/ drawn butter

Seared Jumbo Sea Scallops

$44.95

w/ moscato cream reduction sauce

Shrimp DeJonghe

$34.00

garlic, lemon, herb, buttery bread topping

Tempura Shrimp(4)

$29.00

lightly battered, cocktail sauce

Tempura Shrimp(5)

$33.00

Prime Aged Steaks

Filet Mignon 6oz

$45.95

Filet Mignon 8oz

$50.95

Filet Mignon 10oz

$55.95

Ribeye Boneless 14oz

$54.95

Ribeye Bone-In 20oz

$65.95

New York Strip 14oz

$50.95

Flat Iron

$36.95

Swiss Filet

$66.00

Poultry & Pork

Brick Chicken

$28.95

pan sauce, green beans & mashed potatoes

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$28.95

Nueske's ham & Gruyere cheese, rice pilaf, veloute

Pasta Carbonara

$21.00

w/prosciutto & asparagus in a light cream sauce

Grilled Pork Chop(12 oz)

$36.00

demi glace, wild mushrooms, mashed

Pork Schnitzel

$36.00

capers, horseradish sauce, spaetzel

Vegtable Platter

$22.00

Roasted & steamed vegtables, bearnaise & wild rice pilaf

Bolognese

$35.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Hamburger

$9.95

w/ applesauce & homemade chips

Kid's Cheeseburger

$9.95

w/ applesauce & homemade chips

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

w/ applesauce & homemade chips

Kids Shrimp(2)

$9.95

w/ applesauce & homemade chips

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

w/ applesauce & homemade chips

Mac N' Cheese

$9.95

w/ applesauce & homemade chips

Butter Noodles

$9.95

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.95

Creme Brulee

$7.95

Flourless Choclate Cake

$7.95

Key Lime Pie

$7.95

Kids Sundae

$2.95

Lemon Pots De Creme

$7.95

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.95

Strawberry Schaum Torte

$7.95

Strawberry Sundae

$7.95

Tiramisu

$7.95

Turtle Sundae

$7.95

Comp Bday Mousse

Cake Cutting Fee

$1.25

50 Ice Cream Sand

$250.00

Sides

Baked Pot

$4.00

Baked w/cheese

$5.00

Bernaise

$3.00

Broc & Cali

$6.00

Broccoli

$6.00

w/ bearnaise sauce

Cauliflower

$6.00

Cauli Mashed

$4.00

Cheesy Hashbrowns

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fried Onions

$1.95

Grn Beans

$6.00

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Hashbrowns No Onion

$4.00

Loaded Baked

$5.50

Loaded HB

$5.50

Loaded Mashed

$5.50

Mashed

$4.00

New Potatoes

$4.00

Pasta

$6.50

Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

butter & sea salt

Spaetzle

$6.00

Squash

$6.00

Steamed Asparagus

$6.00

butter & sea salt

Steamed Spinach

$6.00

butter & seasoning

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Veggie Medly

$6.00

Wild Mushrooms

$5.00

Wild Rice

$6.00

w/entree

Crab (8oz)

$55.00

Lobster (5oz)

$35.00

Scallops (2)

$18.00

Temp Shrmp (2)

$9.00

With Cold

With Cold App

With Hot

With Hot App

With Sandwich

Wings 6 Piece

$12.00

Specials

6oz & 2 DeJonghe

$54.95

6oz & 2 temp

$54.95

8oz w/chef's btr

$50.95

NY & Chefs Butter

$50.95

NY & 2 Temp

$58.95

Ribeye & Chefs Butter

$54.95

Flat & 2 Temp

$45.95

All Inclusive Dinner

$97.58

12oz Queen Prime

$47.95Out of stock

16oz King Prime

$54.99Out of stock

6oz Filet & Lobster

$68.00

8oz Filet Oscar

$64.95

NY Strip w/ Bone Marrow

$49.95

Salmon w/Oscar Style

$54.95

Twin Lobster

$65.00

Special Events

Caymus Wine Dinner

$189.50

Pasta Primavera

$21.00

Beverages

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.90

Cappuccino

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.90

Decaf

$2.95

Emp Red Bull

$4.00

Emp SF Red Bull

$4.00

Espresso

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Grapefruit Juice

$3.90

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Kiddy Cocktail

$2.95

Kids Stw Lemonade

$2.95

Large Milk

$2.95

Latte

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.95

Mello Yellow

$2.95

Milk Shake/Choc

$5.95

Milk Shake/PB

$5.95

Milk Shake/PB-Choc

$5.95

Milk Shake/Van

$5.95

Milk Small

$1.95

Mochaccino

$3.50

Mr Pibb

$2.95

Orange Juice

$3.90

Pellegrino Water

$3.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.90

Red Bull

$6.00

Rootbeer

$3.90

Rootbeer Float

$5.95

Seltzer

$2.95

Sugarfree Red Bull

$6.00

Sprite

$2.95

Sprite Zero

$2.95

Strwbrry Lemonade

$3.95

Tomato Juice

$3.90

Tonic

$2.95

Topo Chico

$3.90

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Virgin Pina Col

$7.00Out of stock

Virgin Stw Daiq

$7.00

Virgin Stw Marg

$7.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Est in 1943, currently run by 3rd generation Wimmer Family. Offering highest sourced quality food, featuring Prime Grade Steaks and Fresh seafood.

Location

800 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy, Lake Delton, WI 53965

Directions

