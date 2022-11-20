Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pasqual's Cantina Taco Truck

review star

No reviews yet

1470 Wisconsin Dells Parkway

Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Order Again

Popular Items

Mix & Match 3 Tacos
Street Corn & Chips
Gringo Taco

Appetizers

"Grate" Big Nachos

"Grate" Big Nachos

$11.95

Cheese sauce, fajita chichen OR gringo beef, jalapeños and pico de gallo

Cheese Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$8.00

Pasqual's Cantina original tortilla chips and cheese sauce

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$8.00

Fresh Hass guacamole served with Pasqual's Cantina Original chips

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$8.00
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Roasted tomato salsa served with Pasqual's Cantina Original chips

Spicy Fries

Spicy Fries

$6.00

Crispy fries seasoned with Psqual's Salt served with "smoked" aioli

Street Corn & Chips

Street Corn & Chips

$6.00

"Off the cob" roasted sweet corn mixed with Jalapeño basil aioli and Cotija cheese. Served with Pasqual's Cantina Original tortilla chips

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$11.95

Chopped lettuce, fajita chicken OR gringo beef, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, smoked ranch and chips

Kids Walking Taco

Kids Walking Taco

$8.50

Original Pasqual's Chips, ground beef, melted cheese and sour cream

Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$4.75

Marinated steak, onion, cilantro, piquillo sauce and Cotija cheese.

Chicken Fajita Taco

Chicken Fajita Taco

$4.65

Fajita spiced chicken, lettuce, sour cream, cheese and pico de gallo

Baja Fish Taco

Baja Fish Taco

$4.65

Deep fry cod, Serrano slaw, pico de gallo and cheese

Rajas Tacos

Rajas Tacos

$4.25

Mix of poblano peppers, onion and mushrooms topped with chimichurri, pepitas and cheese

Gringo Taco

Gringo Taco

$4.25

Ground beef, lettuce, sour cream, cheese and piquillo sauce

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$4.25

Slow roasted pork, onion, cilantro, pickled onion and cheese

Mix & Match 3 Tacos

Mix & Match 3 Tacos

$12.00

Sides

Chips

$2.50

Guacamole 2oz

$2.25

Guacamole 5oz

$5.75

Jalapeños

$1.00

Pico De Gallo 2oz

$1.25

Pico De Gallo 5oz

$3.25

Salsa 2oz

$1.00

Salsa 5oz

$2.50

Smoked Aioli

$1.25

Smoked Ranch

$1.25

Carne Asada 2oz

$3.00

Carnitas 2oz

$2.50

Rajas 2oz

$2.00

Chicken 2oz

$2.50

Gringo 2oz

$2.50
Kids Truck Tray Only

Kids Truck Tray Only

$4.00

Nacho Cheese 2oz

$2.00

Queso

$4.00

Sour Cream 2oz

$1.00

Drinks

Water

$3.00

16.9 FL OZ WATER BOTTLE

Jarritos/Coke Soda

Jarritos/Coke Soda

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Great Tacos, Nachos and Salsas!

Location

Directions

Gallery
Pasqual's Cantina Food Truck image
Pasqual's Cantina Food Truck image
Pasqual's Cantina Food Truck image

