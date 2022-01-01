Restaurant header imageView gallery

Koki Pizza Food Truck @ Grateful Shed 1470 Wisconsin Dells Parkway

1470 Wisconsin Dells Parkway

Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Popular Items

Build UR own
6 Boneless
Cheese Pizza

Bone-In

6 Bone-In

6 Bone-In

$15.00
10 Bone-In

10 Bone-In

$21.00

Boneless

6 Boneless

6 Boneless

$11.00
10 Boneless

10 Boneless

$15.00
Kids boneless wings

Kids boneless wings

$8.00

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$12.95

Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella and Tomatoes

The Italian Job

The Italian Job

$12.95

Pizza red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, green olives and mozzarella cheese

Hawaii 5-0

Hawaii 5-0

$12.95

Home made pizza sauce, mozzarella, fresh pineapple, red onion and bacon

Southern Coop&pen

Southern Coop&pen

$12.95

Grilled chicken tossed in Bbq sauce, cherry wood smoked bacon, spicy ranch and cheddar jack cheese

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$13.95

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese, Grilled Chicken

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$9.50

Traditional tomato sauce and mozzarella pizza.

Barbecue Pie

Barbecue Pie

$12.95

BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken

Build Pizza

Build UR own

Build UR own

$9.50

Crust, home made pizza sauce and cheese. Add your favorite toppings!

Pasta

Saucy Balls

Saucy Balls

$12.00Out of stock

Three meatballs, pasta, home made marinara sauce, parmesan cheese

Mr. Fredo

Mr. Fredo

$9.50Out of stock

Pasta tossed in a creamy Alfredo sauce topped with grated parmesan cheese

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Fresh chopped romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing croutons and parmesan cheese. (Add Chicken $3)

The Italiano

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green and Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Red Onion, Red Wine Vinaigrette Dressing, Parmesan Cheese

Appetizers

Mozz Sticks

$7.00

Fries

$6.50

Buffalo Mac n' Chz Balls

$6.00

Mac n' Chz Balls

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Grate Pizza, Wings and More!

1470 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

