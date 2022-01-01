Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Derby City Pizza Co. Valley Station

review star

No reviews yet

12900 Dixie Hwy

Louisville, KY 40272

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Create Your Own Pizza
10" Garlic Cheese Stix
Cheesy Bread

Appetizers

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$7.49

LOAF OF HOT CHEESY BREAD WITH MARINARA SAUCE For pepperoni lovers add: $1.59

10" Garlic Cheese Stix

10" Garlic Cheese Stix

$8.99

our fresh bread topped with a tasty blend of garlic and melted cheese served with a side of our marinara sauce

2 Jumbo Meatballs

2 Jumbo Meatballs

$6.79

juicy jumbo meatballs marinated in our scrumptious Marinara sauce

10" Cinnamon Stix

10" Cinnamon Stix

$7.99

our freshly-baked cinnamon sticks topped vanilla icing

12 Boneless Wings

12 Boneless Wings

$10.99

juicy all white meat chicken that is lightly breaded. Hand spun in your choice of sauce or plain

Create Your Own Pizza

Small Create Your Own Pizza

Small Create Your Own Pizza

$8.99

10" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.

Large Create Your Own Pizza

Large Create Your Own Pizza

$10.99

14" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.

Extra-Large Create Your Own Pizza

Extra-Large Create Your Own Pizza

$12.99

16" thin crust pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.

Individual Pizza

Individual Pizza

$4.99

Small Specialty Pizzas

Small The Champ It's Loaded

Small The Champ It's Loaded

$13.95

10" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; Sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, and Mozzarella cheese.

Small The Runner Up Meat Lovers

Small The Runner Up Meat Lovers

$13.95

10" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; Sausage, pepperoni, ham, hamburger, salami, Italian sausage and Mozzarella cheese.

Small Vegetarian

Small Vegetarian

$13.95

10" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, green olives and Mozzarella cheese.

Small Chicken Ranch

Small Chicken Ranch

$13.95

10" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; Ranch dressing sauce, chicken, onions, bacon, diced tomatoes and Mozzarella cheese.

Small BBQ Chicken Southern Style

Small BBQ Chicken Southern Style

$13.95

10" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; Marinated diced chicken in Rich BBQ with onions and Mozzarella

Small Buffalo Chicken

Small Buffalo Chicken

$13.95

10" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; Marinated diced chicken, onions, and Mozzarella cheese. Not too hot. Just right.

Small Specialty 1/2 Pizza

Small Specialty 1/2 Pizza

10" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza;

Large Specialty Pizzas

Large The Champ It's Loaded

Large The Champ It's Loaded

$23.95

14" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; Sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, and Mozzarella cheese.

Large The Runner Up Meat Lovers

Large The Runner Up Meat Lovers

$23.95

14" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; Sausage, pepperoni, ham, hamburger, salami, Italian sausage and Mozzarella cheese.

Large Vegetarian

Large Vegetarian

$21.95

14" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, green olives and Mozzarella cheese.

Large Chicken Ranch

Large Chicken Ranch

$21.95

14" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; Ranch dressing sauce, chicken, onions, bacon, diced tomatoes and Mozzarella cheese.

Large BBQ Chicken Southern Style

Large BBQ Chicken Southern Style

$21.95

14" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza;Marinated diced chicken in Rich BBQ with onions and Mozzarella

Large Buffalo Chicken

Large Buffalo Chicken

$21.95

14" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza;Marinated diced chicken, onions, and Mozzarella cheese. Not too hot. Just right.

Large Specialty 1/2 Pizza

Large Specialty 1/2 Pizza

14" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza;

Extra-Large Specialty Pizzas

Extra-Large The Champ It's Loaded

Extra-Large The Champ It's Loaded

$25.95

16" thin crust pizza; Sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, and Mozzarella cheese.

Extra-Large The Runner Up Meat Lovers

Extra-Large The Runner Up Meat Lovers

$25.95

16" thin crust pizza; Sausage, pepperoni, ham, hamburger, salami, Italian sausage and Mozzarella cheese.

Extra-Large Vegetarian

Extra-Large Vegetarian

$23.95

16" thin crust pizza; Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, green olives and Mozzarella cheese.

Extra-Large Chicken Ranch

Extra-Large Chicken Ranch

$23.95

16" thin crust pizza; Ranch dressing sauce, chicken, onions, bacon, diced tomatoes and Mozzarella cheese.

Extra-Large BBQ Chicken Southern Style

Extra-Large BBQ Chicken Southern Style

$23.95

16" thin crust pizza; Marinated diced chicken in Rich BBQ with onions and Mozzarella

Extra-Large Buffalo Chicken

Extra-Large Buffalo Chicken

$23.95

16" thin crust pizza; Marinated diced chicken, onions, and Mozzarella cheese. Not too hot. Just right.

Extra-Large Specialty 1/2 Pizza

Extra-Large Specialty 1/2 Pizza

16" thin crust pizza;

Pasta

Spaghetti w/ Sauce

Spaghetti w/ Sauce

$8.99

spaghetti topped with our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$10.99

spaghetti topped with 2 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread

Lasagna

Lasagna

$10.99

Layers of sausage, beef, onions, cottage cheese, Romano cheese, Italian sausage and Mozzarella cheese served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread

Toasted Subs

Jumbo Meatball Sub

Jumbo Meatball Sub

$8.99

Mighty homemade meatballs covered with melted Mozzarella server on our 8" Italian bread.

Ham & Cheese Sub

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.99

Deli-cut smoked ham sliced thin and piled high with Mozzarella cheese served on our 8" Italian bread.

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$8.99

Thick meat lover’s sandwich with ham, pepperoni and salami, topped with Mozzarella cheese served on our 8' Italian bread.

Pizza Hoagie

Pizza Hoagie

$8.99

Topped with pepperoni, pizza sauce, Mozzarella cheese, baked to perfection. Add additional topping to make it our own

Healthy Choices

10" Gluten-Free Cheese Pizza

10" Gluten-Free Cheese Pizza

$11.99

a Gluten free crust

Large Crustless Pizza

Large Crustless Pizza

$15.95

14'' crust-less pizza featuring your choice of 5 toppings

Individual Crustless Pizza

Individual Crustless Pizza

$8.99

8" crust-less pizza featuring your choice of 5 toppings

10" Broccoli & Cheese Crust Pizza

10" Broccoli & Cheese Crust Pizza

$11.99

a Gluten free and carb-free crust

Salads

Big Chef Salad

Big Chef Salad

$8.99

Salad mix topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, pepperoni, salami, ham, croutons, and Mozzarella cheese. with your choice of dressing on the side.

Garden Fresh Salad

Garden Fresh Salad

$5.99

Salad mix topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and Mozzarella cheese

Big Grilled Chicken Salad

Big Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Salad mix topped with grilled chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and Mozzarella cheese. your choice of dressings on the side.

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti with meatball

Kids Spaghetti with meatball

$5.99

spaghetti topped with 1 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with garlic bread

Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$5.99

With one one topping

Side orders

Side order Banana Pepper

Side order Banana Pepper

$0.45
side order jalapenos

side order jalapenos

$0.45
side order pepperoncini

side order pepperoncini

$0.99
side Garlic Butter

side Garlic Butter

$0.69
Side Ranch

Side Ranch

$0.45
Side Blue Cheese

Side Blue Cheese

$0.45
Side Italian

Side Italian

$0.45
Side Honey Mustard

Side Honey Mustard

$0.45
Side Thousand Island

Side Thousand Island

$0.45
Side Fat Free Ranch

Side Fat Free Ranch

$0.45
Side French

Side French

$0.45
Side Red Vinaigrette

Side Red Vinaigrette

$0.45
Side Pickle

Side Pickle

$0.50

20oz Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.59
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.59
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.59
Diet Mountain Dew

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.59
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.59
Big Red

Big Red

$2.59
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.59

Pink Lemonade

$2.59
Unsweetened Iced Tea

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.59
Sweet Iced Tea

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.59

Desserts

Derby Pie

Derby Pie

$3.49

A chocolate and walnut tart in a pie shell with a pastry dough crust.

Brownies

Brownies

$2.99

a chocolate chip brownie topped with icing on top

February pizza

Lg. Teriyaki pizza

$19.99

Sm. Teriyaki pizza

$13.95

Xlg. Teriyaki pizza

$23.95

Lg. Meatball Pizza

$21.95

Sm. Meatball Pizza

$14.95

Sm. cheeseburger pizza

$14.95

Lg. cheeseburger pizza

$23.95

xl. cheeseburger pizza

$25.95

Double Pepperoni Extreme Lg

$14.99

Double Pepperoni Extreme Sm

$12.99

Double Pepperoni Extreme Xlg

$18.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12900 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY 40272

Directions

