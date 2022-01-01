Louisville pizza restaurants you'll love
bar Vetti
727 E market st, Louisville
|Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Choice of HALF/WHOLE ORDER. Roma crunch lettuce, dried apple and anchovy dressing (automatically comes on the side), everything granola, parmesan. ***CONTAINS NUTS***
|Meatballs
|$18.00
Our house-made 3D Farm Meatballs smothered in our famous red sauce, topped with parmesan and parsley. Served with grilled bread.
|Fancy Pepperoni Pizza
|$22.00
12" Pizza Pie with Tomato, Spicy Calabrese Sausage, Mozzarella, pickled fresno peppers & Calabrian chili honey
Pizza Lupo
1540 Frankfort Ave, Louisville
|Szechuan Fried Chicken Wings (8pc)
|$16.00
Szechuan peppercorn & chili breaded wings, fried crisp and topped with house chili crisp (spicy) or without (mild) comes with a side of ranch
|Sting Like a Bee
|$23.00
Detroit style pepperoni cups, milled organic san marzano tomatoes, house hot honey, choice of fresh or aged mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano
|Milk & Honey
|$24.00
cambozola, choice of fresh or aged mozzarella, local garlic, buttermilk ricotta base, fresh basil, house hot honey, parmigiano reggiano
Impellizzeri's Pizza
4933 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville
|Breadstix
|$7.99
6 breadsticks smothered in garlic butter, served with marinara dipping sauce.
|House Salad
|$4.99
Romaine & radicchio lettuces,Roma tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini & croutons.
|Cheese Bread
|$8.99
12” homemade pizza dough covered with
garlic butter, Italian spices, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, served with marinara dipping sauce.
Derby City Pizza Co.
9910 Linn Station Rd, Anchorage
|Garden Fresh Salad
|$5.99
Salad mix topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and Mozzarella cheese
|Extra-Large Create Your Own Pizza
|$12.99
16" thin crust pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.
|Small The Champ It's Loaded
|$13.95
10" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; Sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, and Mozzarella cheese.
Parlour Downtown Louisville
133 W Liberty Street, Louisville
|Peppercorn Ranch
|$7.99
Romaine, house-made ranch dressing, chopped applewood bacon, diced tomatoes, red onion, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons
|Cheesesticks
|$12.99
Pizza dough topped with house-made garlic butter and shredded mozzarella cheese
|10 Smoked Wings
|$15.99
Smoked in house daily and complemented by our amazing dry rub and tossed in your favorite sauce.
Trifecta
1971 Brownsboro RD, Louisville
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Blackened Grilled Chicken, Avocado, corn, tomato, pepper jack, pickled onions, romaine, tortilla strips, Creamy Chipotle Dressing
|BYO Burrito
|$9.00
Your choice of protein, rice, beans, and up to four fillings
|Build Your Own Salad
|$7.50
Choose your base and up to 4 toppings. Additional toppings and proteins can be added for an additional charge.
MozzaPi
12102 LaGrange Rd, Louisville
|HOUSE SALAD
|$11.00
mixed spring greens, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, parmesan, dijon mustard lemon dressing, with focaccia
|FAMOUS SPICY GIARDINIERA
|$13.00
red sauce, mixed cheese, pepperoni, topped with a mixture of pickled vegetables
|THE FLORENZA
|$13.00
pesto, mozzarella, spinach, grilled chicken, olive oil, lemon
Impellizzeri's Pizza
805 Blankenbaker Pkwy Suite 105, Middletown
|Benny's World Famous Breadstix
|$7.99
6 breadsticks smothered in garlic butter, served with marinara dipping sauce.
|Cheese Bread
|$8.99
12” homemade pizza dough covered with
garlic butter, Italian spices, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, served with marinara dipping sauce.
|Dinner Salad
|$4.99
Romaine & radicchio lettuces,Roma tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini & croutons.
Atria Haymarket Bistro
300 East Market St. Suite 100, Louisville
|THREE-CHEESE GRILLED CHEESE
|$3.75
American, Swiss, cheddar, on white bread
|Chicken Tenders
|$5.00
chicken tenders with bbq sauce or ranch for dipping
|Diner Burger
|$5.00
classic burger with American Cheese
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Angio's Italian Restaurant
1915 Blankenbaker Pkwy, Louisville
|X-Large 2 Topping
|$17.04
Delivery Special Only. No Exceptions.
|Cheese Stix
|$7.99
|Tossed Salad
|$4.95
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Milano Italian Restaurant
11300 Westport Rd, Louisville
|Side Caesar Salad
|$4.99
|Pepperoni Calzone
|$7.99
|Hawaiian Calzone
|$8.99
Hideout Pizzaria
5620 Barrett Ln, Valley Station
|Pepperjack Cheese Ball
|$6.50
|buffalo wrap
|$9.79
|Cheese Bread 4pc
|$8.29
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Derby City Pizza Co.
2500 Crittenden Dr, Louisville
|Cheesy Bread
|$7.49
LOAF OF HOT CHEESY BREAD WITH MARINARA SAUCE
For pepperoni lovers add: $1.59
|Small Create Your Own Pizza
|$8.99
10" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.
|Large Create Your Own Pizza
|$10.99
14" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Derby City Pizza Co.
5603 Greenwood Rd, Louisville
|PepperJack Cheeseballs
|$6.99
deep fried pepper-jack cheese balls
|Cheesy Bread
|$7.49
LOAF OF HOT CHEESY BREAD WITH MARINARA SAUCE
For pepperoni lovers add: $1.59
|Large The Champ
|$23.95
14" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza;Sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, and Mozzarella cheese.
Mac's @ Mile Wide
636 Barrett Ave, Louisville
|Prosciutto
|$13.00
Arugula, Prosciutto, shaved Parmesan, & Balsamic Glaze
|Potato Rosemary
|$13.00
Roasted garlic puree, thin sliced rosemary potatoes, diced smoked bacon, & shaved parmesan
|Pepperoni
|$13.00
Crushed Italian tomato sauce, zesty pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, & basil
PIZZA • SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
3601 Springhurst Blvd., Louisville
|Onion Feathers
|$3.49
Battered onion petals with Feather Sauce.
|Fried Fingers - Full Order
|$9.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
|10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$7.90
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Derby City Pizza Co.
2331 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville
|12 Boneless Wings
|$10.99
juicy all white meat chicken that is lightly breaded. Hand spun in your choice of sauce or plain
|Garden Fresh Salad
|$5.99
Salad mix topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and Mozzarella cheese
|Extra-Large Create Your Own Pizza
|$12.99
16" thin crust pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.
Blind Squirrel Restaurant
592 North English Station Road, Lousiville
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders, crisp romaine, shredded cheddar, diced tomatoes, house made ranch choose from either Buffalo or BBQ Sauce rolled into a spinach tortilla.
|Rumpke Mountain Nachos
|$15.00
Warm tortilla chips topped with choice of pulled pork or seasoned ground beef, queso cheese, fresh jalapenos, green onions, pico de gallo topped with guacamole, and spicy sour cream
|All-Star Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Certified Angus Beef burger served with your choice of American, cheddar, blue, pepper jack or Swiss Cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion on a potato bun.
Rocky's Pizza and Panini
3032 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|1/2 Panini w/ Salad
|$8.00
|Soda And Tea
|$2.00
|Pepperoni Calzone
|$8.00
BoomBozz Pizza
1890 South Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville
|Large CYO Classic Pie
|$14.99
Classic Red Sauce & Mozzarella
|Tater Kegs
|$8.99
Jumbo Tater Tots stuffed with Bacon & Cheddar Cheese. Served with your choice: House Buttermilk Ranch, Beer Cheese Queso, or Garlic Cream Sauce.
|Large New York Pie
|$14.99
New York Style Pomodoro Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Romano & Fresh Basil