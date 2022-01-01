Louisville pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Louisville

bar Vetti image

PIZZA

bar Vetti

727 E market st, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$15.00
Choice of HALF/WHOLE ORDER. Roma crunch lettuce, dried apple and anchovy dressing (automatically comes on the side), everything granola, parmesan. ***CONTAINS NUTS***
Meatballs$18.00
Our house-made 3D Farm Meatballs smothered in our famous red sauce, topped with parmesan and parsley. Served with grilled bread.
Fancy Pepperoni Pizza$22.00
12" Pizza Pie with Tomato, Spicy Calabrese Sausage, Mozzarella, pickled fresno peppers & Calabrian chili honey
More about bar Vetti
Pizza Lupo image

PIZZA • PASTA • TAPAS

Pizza Lupo

1540 Frankfort Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (188 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Szechuan Fried Chicken Wings (8pc)$16.00
Szechuan peppercorn & chili breaded wings, fried crisp and topped with house chili crisp (spicy) or without (mild) comes with a side of ranch
Sting Like a Bee$23.00
Detroit style pepperoni cups, milled organic san marzano tomatoes, house hot honey, choice of fresh or aged mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano
Milk & Honey$24.00
cambozola, choice of fresh or aged mozzarella, local garlic, buttermilk ricotta base, fresh basil, house hot honey, parmigiano reggiano
More about Pizza Lupo
Impellizzeri's Pizza image

PIZZA

Impellizzeri's Pizza

4933 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (371 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breadstix$7.99
6 breadsticks smothered in garlic butter, served with marinara dipping sauce.
House Salad$4.99
Romaine & radicchio lettuces,Roma tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini & croutons.
Cheese Bread$8.99
12” homemade pizza dough covered with
garlic butter, Italian spices, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, served with marinara dipping sauce.
More about Impellizzeri's Pizza
Derby City Pizza Co. image

 

Derby City Pizza Co.

9910 Linn Station Rd, Anchorage

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Garden Fresh Salad$5.99
Salad mix topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and Mozzarella cheese
Extra-Large Create Your Own Pizza$12.99
16" thin crust pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.
Small The Champ It's Loaded$13.95
10" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; Sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, and Mozzarella cheese.
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
Parlour Downtown Louisville image

 

Parlour Downtown Louisville

133 W Liberty Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Peppercorn Ranch$7.99
Romaine, house-made ranch dressing, chopped applewood bacon, diced tomatoes, red onion, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons
Cheesesticks$12.99
Pizza dough topped with house-made garlic butter and shredded mozzarella cheese
10 Smoked Wings$15.99
Smoked in house daily and complemented by our amazing dry rub and tossed in your favorite sauce.
More about Parlour Downtown Louisville
Trifecta image

PIZZA

Trifecta

1971 Brownsboro RD, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Southwest Chicken Salad$9.99
Blackened Grilled Chicken, Avocado, corn, tomato, pepper jack, pickled onions, romaine, tortilla strips, Creamy Chipotle Dressing
BYO Burrito$9.00
Your choice of protein, rice, beans, and up to four fillings
Build Your Own Salad$7.50
Choose your base and up to 4 toppings. Additional toppings and proteins can be added for an additional charge.
More about Trifecta
MozzaPi image

PIZZA

MozzaPi

12102 LaGrange Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (346 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HOUSE SALAD$11.00
mixed spring greens, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, parmesan, dijon mustard lemon dressing, with focaccia
FAMOUS SPICY GIARDINIERA$13.00
red sauce, mixed cheese, pepperoni, topped with a mixture of pickled vegetables
THE FLORENZA$13.00
pesto, mozzarella, spinach, grilled chicken, olive oil, lemon
More about MozzaPi
Impellizzeri's Pizza image

 

Impellizzeri's Pizza

805 Blankenbaker Pkwy Suite 105, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Benny's World Famous Breadstix$7.99
6 breadsticks smothered in garlic butter, served with marinara dipping sauce.
Cheese Bread$8.99
12” homemade pizza dough covered with
garlic butter, Italian spices, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, served with marinara dipping sauce.
Dinner Salad$4.99
Romaine & radicchio lettuces,Roma tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini & croutons.
More about Impellizzeri's Pizza
Atria Haymarket Bistro image

 

Atria Haymarket Bistro

300 East Market St. Suite 100, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
THREE-CHEESE GRILLED CHEESE$3.75
American, Swiss, cheddar, on white bread
Chicken Tenders$5.00
chicken tenders with bbq sauce or ranch for dipping
Diner Burger$5.00
classic burger with American Cheese
More about Atria Haymarket Bistro
Angio's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Angio's Italian Restaurant

1915 Blankenbaker Pkwy, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (448 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
X-Large 2 Topping$17.04
Delivery Special Only. No Exceptions.
Cheese Stix$7.99
Tossed Salad$4.95
More about Angio's Italian Restaurant
Milano Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Milano Italian Restaurant

11300 Westport Rd, Louisville

Avg 3.9 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side Caesar Salad$4.99
Pepperoni Calzone$7.99
Hawaiian Calzone$8.99
More about Milano Italian Restaurant
Hideout Pizzaria image

 

Hideout Pizzaria

5620 Barrett Ln, Valley Station

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperjack Cheese Ball$6.50
buffalo wrap$9.79
Cheese Bread 4pc$8.29
More about Hideout Pizzaria
Derby City Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Derby City Pizza Co.

2500 Crittenden Dr, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (1226 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesy Bread$7.49
LOAF OF HOT CHEESY BREAD WITH MARINARA SAUCE
For pepperoni lovers add: $1.59
Small Create Your Own Pizza$8.99
10" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.
Large Create Your Own Pizza$10.99
14" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
Derby City Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Derby City Pizza Co.

5603 Greenwood Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2819 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PepperJack Cheeseballs$6.99
deep fried pepper-jack cheese balls
Cheesy Bread$7.49
LOAF OF HOT CHEESY BREAD WITH MARINARA SAUCE
For pepperoni lovers add: $1.59
Large The Champ$23.95
14" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza;Sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, and Mozzarella cheese.
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
Mac's @ Mile Wide image

 

Mac's @ Mile Wide

636 Barrett Ave, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Prosciutto$13.00
Arugula, Prosciutto, shaved Parmesan, & Balsamic Glaze
Potato Rosemary$13.00
Roasted garlic puree, thin sliced rosemary potatoes, diced smoked bacon, & shaved parmesan
Pepperoni$13.00
Crushed Italian tomato sauce, zesty pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, & basil
More about Mac's @ Mile Wide
Roosters image

PIZZA • SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

3601 Springhurst Blvd., Louisville

Avg 4.1 (555 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Feathers$3.49
Battered onion petals with Feather Sauce.
Fried Fingers - Full Order$9.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$7.90
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
More about Roosters
Derby City Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Derby City Pizza Co.

2331 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville

Avg 3.7 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
12 Boneless Wings$10.99
juicy all white meat chicken that is lightly breaded. Hand spun in your choice of sauce or plain
Garden Fresh Salad$5.99
Salad mix topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and Mozzarella cheese
Extra-Large Create Your Own Pizza$12.99
16" thin crust pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
Blind Squirrel Restaurant image

 

Blind Squirrel Restaurant

592 North English Station Road, Lousiville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Wrap$13.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders, crisp romaine, shredded cheddar, diced tomatoes, house made ranch choose from either Buffalo or BBQ Sauce rolled into a spinach tortilla.
Rumpke Mountain Nachos$15.00
Warm tortilla chips topped with choice of pulled pork or seasoned ground beef, queso cheese, fresh jalapenos, green onions, pico de gallo topped with guacamole, and spicy sour cream
All-Star Cheeseburger$13.00
Certified Angus Beef burger served with your choice of American, cheddar, blue, pepper jack or Swiss Cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion on a potato bun.
More about Blind Squirrel Restaurant
Rocky's Pizza and Panini image

 

Rocky's Pizza and Panini

3032 Bardstown Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Panini w/ Salad$8.00
Soda And Tea$2.00
Pepperoni Calzone$8.00
More about Rocky's Pizza and Panini
BoomBozz Pizza image

 

BoomBozz Pizza

1890 South Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Large CYO Classic Pie$14.99
Classic Red Sauce & Mozzarella
Tater Kegs$8.99
Jumbo Tater Tots stuffed with Bacon & Cheddar Cheese. Served with your choice: House Buttermilk Ranch, Beer Cheese Queso, or Garlic Cream Sauce.
Large New York Pie$14.99
New York Style Pomodoro Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Romano & Fresh Basil
More about BoomBozz Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Louisville

Tacos

French Fries

Boneless Wings

Pretzels

Chili

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Downtown

No reviews yet

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Okolona

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston