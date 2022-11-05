Restaurant header imageView gallery

Desperados Burger & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1342 U STREET NW

Washington, DC 20009

Order Again

Speed

Pbr

$4.00

Naddy Boe

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Dogfish 60 min

$8.00

DC Brau

$8.00

Vodka

$8.00

Whiskey

$8.00

Rum

$8.00

Tequila

$8.00

Gin

$8.00

Mystery Shot

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

White Claw

$6.00Out of stock

Jameson

$10.00Out of stock

The Chancer

$10.00

Casamigos

$14.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

COMBOS

Mystery shot combo

$6.00

PBR or Natty BO with mystery shot

The chancer

$8.00

PBR or Natty BO with your choice of rail shot

The pusher

$10.00

Miller Bud or Coors lite with your choice of rail shot

Rude boy

$11.00

Miller Bud or Coors lite with your choice of tullamore dew or jack

The hipster

$11.00

Your choice of draft and rail shot

The Confident one

$13.00

Your choice of draft with either a tullamore jack or milagro

COGNAC

Hennessy

$11.00

COCKTAILS

Long island

$12.00

Vodka redbull

$12.00

Marg

$12.00

Dark n stormy

$12.00

Whiskey sour

$9.00

Amaretto sour

$8.00

Moscow

$10.00

SHOTS/SHOOTERS

Green tea

$10.00

White tea

$10.00Out of stock

Vegas

$12.00Out of stock

Mystery

$4.00

Washington apple

$12.00

SODA

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50Out of stock

Gingerale

$2.50

Red bull

$5.00

Juice

$3.00

BURGERS

CLASSIC BURGER

$14.95

100% fresh ground angus beef with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions. For $1, add your choice of cheese: American, cheddar, Swiss, provolone, or blue cheese crumbles.

PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM BURGER

$13.95Out of stock

Two-grilled portobello mushroom caps, avocado, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and balsamic aioli.

VEGGIE BURGER

$12.95

Special blend of grains and vegetables, grilled onions, tomato, lettuce and balsamic aioli.

CAJUN BURGER

$14.95

100% fresh ground angus beef with Cajun spices, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño and Cajun sauce.

CAJUN QUESADILLA BURGER

$14.95Out of stock

100% fresh ground angus beef with Cajun spices, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and Cajun sauce

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$15.95

100% fresh ground angus beef with cheddar cheese and crispy bacon topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickle

BLUE CHEESE BURGER

$15.95

100% fresh ground angus beef with blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon, and blue cheese dressing

HAWAIIAN BURGER

$15.95

100% fresh ground angus beef with grilled pineapple, crispy bacon, Swiss cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles with chipotle mayo.

SOUTHWESTERN TURKEY BURGER

$16.50Out of stock

Ground turkey with Cajun spices, served with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, with Cajun sauce on the side.

PBR & Cheeseburger

$20.00

LAMB BURGER

$16.50Out of stock

SANDWICHES

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$15.95Out of stock

Served with grilled peppers and onions, lettuce and tomato.

SHRIMP PO` BOY

$16.95Out of stock

A classic Louisiana po boy sandwich with fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and homemade cajun sauce on crispy french bread.

STARTERS

Quesadilla

$12.00

Your choice of chicken or pork sautéed in bbq or buffalo sauce, grilled with smoked gouda cheese and drizzled with chipot- le mayo

Tacos

$12.00

THREE MINI TACOS your choice of chicken, roasted pork or beef with Guacamole, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Nachos

$10.00Out of stock

Tortilla chips with quacamole, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeños, roasted corn and black beans.

Wings

$12.00

Your choice of Buffalo or BBQ, served with ranch or blue cheese.

Chicken Tenders

$12.00Out of stock

Mozzarella stix

$7.00

Despo fries

$10.00

Crispy bacon, grilled onions, sour cream an cheese

SALADS

Desperados Cobb Salad

$11.00Out of stock

A bed of romaine lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, cheddar cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, cucum- ber, served with your choice of dressing. (Add chicken for $3).

Southwest Salad

$11.00Out of stock

A bed of romaine lettuce, corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, Monterey jack, avocado, pico de gallo, and tortilla chips served with your choice of dredding. (Add chicken for $3)

SIDES

Fries (Seasoned)

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings (Seasoned)

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks(4)

$7.00

Desperados Style Fries

$10.00

Crispy bacon, grilled onions, sour cream & cheese

Baked potato

$5.00Out of stock

Speed

Pbr

$4.00

Naddy Boe

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Dogfish 60 min

$8.00

DC Brau

$8.00

Vodka

$8.00

Whiskey

$8.00

Rum

$8.00

Tequila

$8.00

Gin

$8.00

White claw

$6.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1342 U STREET NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

