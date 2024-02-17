Detroit Pizza Depot 358 W 38th St Unit K13
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Detroit Pizza Depot! Our mission is to bring you the best, most authentic, Detroit-Style pizza in the world. From The Motor City, To The Angel City.
Location
358 W 38th St Unit K13, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Gallery
