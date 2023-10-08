Doggi's Arepa Bar Aventura Mall
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
DON'T FORGET TO ORDER YOUR SIDE SAUCES!
Location
19565 BISCAYNE BLVD STE FH13, Aventura`, FL 33180
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Holyshakes Aventura Mall - 19501 BISCAYNE BOULEVARD
No Reviews
19501 BISCAYNE BOULEVARD AVENTURA, FL 33180
View restaurant
OH MY GOSH! Brigadeiros - OMG Brigadeiros - Aventura Mall
No Reviews
19501 Biscayne Blvd, unit K1995 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurant
Yalla - 19565 Biscayne Blvd FH-11
No Reviews
19565 Biscayne Blvd FH-11 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Aventura`
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant