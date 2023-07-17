PROMOS

PROMO 2 SHAKES AND 1 DESSERT

PROMO 2 SHAKES AND 1 DESSERT

$14.00

IF YOU ORDER TAKE OUT YOUR DESSERT WILL COME IN A BOX.
CREAMY COOKIES HOLY

$15.00

COOKIES AND CREAM MILKSHAKE WITH A VANILLA FROSTED RIM AND CRUSHED OREO®, TOPPED WITH A DELICIOUS CHOCOLATE DONUTS TOWER FILLED WITH A SILKY OREO CREAM PEAKS AND FINISHED WITH AN OREO® COOKIE.

NUTELLA CRUNCH HOLY

$15.00

NUTELLA® MILKSHAKE WITH A CHOCOLATE FROSTED RIM AND CHOCOLATE CRUNCHY PEARLS, TOPPED WITH A FUDGE BROWNIE TOWER, WALNUTS PRALINE, NUTELLA® DRIZZLE AND SEA SALT FLAKES.

PAVLOVA HOLY

$15.00

DELICIOUS PAVLOVA MILKSHAKE WITH A VANILLA FROSTED RIM AND SPRINKLES, TOPPED WITH A CRISPY PAVLOVA BOWL FILLED WITH DULCE DE LECHE PEAKS, CHANTILLY CREAM, FRESH STRAWBERRIES, STRAWBERRY FUFF AND EDIBLE FLOWERS.

GALAXY SHAKE HOLY

$15.00

COTTON CANDY SHAKE IN A GALAXY ARTFUL GLASS CROWNED WITH A SHINY COTTON CANDY ORBIT

BAM BAM HOLYSHAKE

$15.00
COFFEE RUSH HOLY

$16.00

NESPRESSO CAPUCCINO SHAKE SERVED IN A GLASS WITH ESPRESSO AND WHITE CHOCOLATE RIM, TOPPED WITH A GIANT WHITE CHOCOLATE COOKIE, WHIPPED CREAM AND CARAMEL SYRUP

KEY LIME PIE HOLY

$16.00

KEY LIME PIE SHAKE IN AN ARTFUL GLASS TOPPED WITH AN AMAZING MARATHON ISLAND KEY LIME PIE SLICE.

COOL SHAKE HOLY

$16.00

VANILLA SHAKE TOPPED WITH CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE AND A COLORFULL LOLLIPOP AND SOUR PATCH.

COCADA HOLY

$16.00

CREAMY REAL COCONUT MILKSHAKE WITH A VANILLA FROSTED RIM AND TOASTED COCONUT FLAKES, TOPPED WITH A PASSION FRUIT ICE POP, SOUR PASSION FRUIT JELLY CUBES, VANILLA CREAM, COCONUT CHIPS AND EDIBLE FLOWERS.

CHEESECAKE COLLECTION HOLYSHAKES

$15.00Out of stock
UNICORN HOLY

$16.00

UNICORN MIX SPRINKLES RIM AND STRAWBERRY SHAKE MADE WITH FRESH STRAWBERRIES CROWN WITH COTTON CANDY AND A GIANT PUFFY POP.

MINI CREAMY COOKIES

$10.00
MINI UNICORN SHAKE

$10.00
MINI COCADA SHAKE

$10.00
MINI NUTELLA SHAKE

$10.00
MINI GALAXY SHAKE

$10.00
CREATE YOUR OWN SHAKE

$6.00

CLASSIC SHAKES

OUR CLASSIC SHAKES ARE MADE WITH REAL ICE CREAM. CHOOSE YOUR FLAVOR, PICK YOUR TOPPINGS AND FINISH WITH WHIPPED TOPPING.
VANILLA CLASSIC

$6.00
CHOCOLATE SHAKE CLASSIC

$6.00

STRAWBERRY SHAKE CLASSIC

$6.00

COTTON CANDY CLASSIC

$6.00

CREAMY COOKIES CLASSIC

$6.00

NUTELLA SHAKE CLASSIC

$6.00

DULCE DE LECHE SHAKE CLASSIC

$6.00

PEANUT BUTTER CLASSIC

$6.00
SALTED CARAMEL CLASSIC

$6.00
COCADA CLASSIC

$6.00

KEY LIME CLASSIC

$6.00

COFFEE RUSH CLASSIC

$6.00
BAM BAM CLASSIC

$6.00

VEGAN VANILLA CLASSIC

$9.00

VEGAN STRAWBERRY CLASSIC

$9.00

VEGAN CHOCOLATE CLASSIC

$9.00

VEGAN CREAMY COOKIES CLASSIC

$9.00

VEGAN PEANUT BUTTER CLASSIC

$9.00

VEGAN COCADA CLASSIC

$9.00

VEGAN COTTON CANDY CLASSIC

$9.00

VEGAN COFFEE RUSH

$9.00

SUNDAES🍨

CREAMY COOKIES SUNDAE

$5.00

WITH CRUSHED OREOS AND CHOCOLATE FUDGE

LOADED STRAWBERRIES SUNDAE

$5.00

WIRH FRESH STRAWBERRIES, WHIPPED CREAM, WHITE CHOCOLATE CHIPS AND STRAWBERRY SYROP

PAVLOVA SUNDAE

$5.00

MINI PAVLOVAS, STRAWBERRIES, DULCE DE LECHE, VANILLA ICE CREAM AND ALMOND SHOWER.

HOLY SUNDAE

$5.00

MINI BROWNIES, NUTELLA, VANILLA ICE CREAM AND NUTS SHOWER.

UNICORN SUNDAE

$5.00

PINK PEARLS, UNICORN SPRINKLES AND VANILLA ICE CREAM.

COOL SUNDAE

$5.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM WITH RAINBOW SPRINKLES AND SOUR PATCH.

CREATE YOUR OWN SUNDAE

$3.00

DESSERTS

OREO DONUT SANDWICH

$6.00
PAVLOVA

$6.00
BROWNIE TOWER WITH NUTELLA AND PRALINE

$6.00

BROWNIE WITH ICE CREAM

$7.00
BROWNIE PLAIN

$4.00
KEY LIME PIE SLICE

$6.00
LOADED PASSION FRUIT POPSICIE FILLED WITH CONDENSED MILK

$6.00
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.00

WHITE CHOCOLATE COOKIE

$3.00

FRUITY PEBBLE COOKIE

$3.00
COTTON CANDY

$4.50

PUFFY POP

$4.00

SWIRL POP

$3.00

SMOOTHIES

BERRY BLISS SMOOTHIE

$8.00

RASPBERRY - CHIA - ACAI - BANANA BASED NICE CREAM SMOOTHIE

COCOA DREAM

$8.00

COCOA – BANANA BASED NICE CREAM SMOOTHIE, MATCHING DELICIOUS FLAVORS AND TEXTURES SUCH AS COCONUT, DATES AND CASHEWS

STRAWBERRY BANANANA SMOOTHIE

$8.00

STRAWBERRIES, BANANA, NON-FAT FROZEN YOGURT, APPLE JUICE

PINA COOLADA

$8.00

PINEAPPLE, BANANA, COCONUT, NON-FAT FROZEN YOGURT, COCONUT MILK

HOLYGREEN SMOOTHIE

$8.00

MANGO, PINEAPPLE, GINGER AND SPINACH BLEND WITH ORANGE JUICE

DRINKS

HOLY. WATER

$2.50

SPARKLING WATER

$3.00Out of stock

COCA-COLA

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

COFFEE BAR BY NESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$3.50
RISTRETTO

$3.50
LUNGO

$3.50
ESPRESSO MACCHIATO

$3.50
CAPPUCCINO

$4.00
LATTE MACCHIATO

$4.00
ICED ESPRESSO

$4.00

ICED MACCHIATTO

$4.00
ICED CAPPUCCINO

$4.00
AFFOGATO NUTELLA

$6.00
AFFOGATO DULCE DE LECHE

$6.00
AFFOGATO PLAIN

$6.00