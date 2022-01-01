BG picView gallery

Yalla 19565 Biscayne Blvd FH-11

review star

No reviews yet

19565 Biscayne Blvd FH-11

Aventura, FL 33180

Order Again

Sandwiches & Wraps

Falafel

Falafel

$10.00

hummus, tahini, tomato, eggplant, sauerkraut, arugula, amba aioli

Eggplant & Egg Sabich

Eggplant & Egg Sabich

$11.00

hummus, eggplant, egg, cucumber, tomato, amba aioli, sumac onion

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$12.00

amba aioli, tomato, cucumber, red cabbage cole slaw, charred onions

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$13.00

harissa aioli, cucumber, tomato, sumac onion, pickled onion, arugula salad

Lamb Shawarma

Lamb Shawarma

$14.00

amba aioli, red cabbage cole slaw, sumac & charred onion

Moroccan Salmon

Moroccan Salmon

$14.00

preserved lemon aioli, arugula, cucumber

Rice & Quinoa Bowls

Choose a base + protein. All bowls topped with hummus, green salad, sumac onion, pickles
Falafel Bowl

Falafel Bowl

$13.00

your choice base, topped with falafel, hummus, green salad, charred onions

Eggplant & Egg Bowl

Eggplant & Egg Bowl

$14.00

your choice base, topped with roasted eggplant & egg, hummus, green salad, sumac onions, pickles

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$15.00

your choice base, topped with chicken shawarma, hummus, green salad, sumac onions, pickles

Crispy Chicken Bowl

Crispy Chicken Bowl

$16.00

your choice base, topped with crispy chicken, hummus, green salad, sumac onions, pickles

Lamb Shawarma Bowl

Lamb Shawarma Bowl

$17.00

your choice base, topped with lamb shawarma, hummus, green salad, sumac onions, pickles

Morrocan Salmon Bowl

Morrocan Salmon Bowl

$17.00

your choice base, topped with Moroccan spiced grilled salmon, hummus, green salad, sumac onions, pickles

Hummus Bowls

Hummus Bowl

$8.00

hummus, paprika, olive oil, parsley, served with pita

Hummus Falafel

Hummus Falafel

$12.00

hummus bowl topped with falafel, paprika, olive oil, parsley, served with pita

Hummus Chicken Shawarma

Hummus Chicken Shawarma

$14.00

hummus bowl topped with chicken shawarma, paprika, olive oil, parsley, served with pita

Hummus Lamb Shawarma

Hummus Lamb Shawarma

$17.00

hummus bowl, topped with lamb shawarma, served with pita

Hummus Eggplant & Egg

Hummus Eggplant & Egg

$13.00

hummus bowl topped with eggplant, egg, amba aioli, paprika, olive oil, parsley, served with pita

Hummus Crispy Chicken

Hummus Crispy Chicken

$15.00

hummus bowl topped with crispy chicken, paprika, olive oil, parsley, served with pita

Hummus Moroccan Salmon

Hummus Moroccan Salmon

$16.00

hummus bowl topped with moroccan salmon, paprika, olive oil, parsley, served with pita

Salad Bowls

Arugula & Fennel Salad

Arugula & Fennel Salad

$7.00

arugula salad with fennel, almonds, olive oil & lemon

Sides

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$5.00

traditional waffle fries

YALLA Fries (spicy)

YALLA Fries (spicy)

$7.00

house specialty waffle fries, topped with our homemade yalla sauce. spicy.

Crispy Eggplant

Crispy Eggplant

$5.00

side of crispy eggplant served with amba aioli

Hard-Boiled Egg

Hard-Boiled Egg

$2.00

side of hard boiled egg

Turkish Rice

Turkish Rice

$5.00

side of Turkish rice pilaf

Veggie Quinoa

Veggie Quinoa

$5.00

side of veggie quinoa

Red Cabbage Cole Slaw

$5.00
Hummus Side

Hummus Side

$2.00

side of hummus, 2oz

Pita

$1.00

side of one pita

Just Protein

Falafel

$5.00
Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$7.00

side of chicken shawarma

Lamb Shawarma

Lamb Shawarma

$9.00

side of lamb shawarma

Eggplant & Egg

$6.00

side of eggplant & egg

Crispy Chicken

$8.00

side of crispy chicken

Moroccan Salmon

Moroccan Salmon

$9.00

side of Moroccan spiced salmon

Sweets

Malabi Panacotta (vegan)

$5.00

House Drinks

Mint Lemonade

Mint Lemonade

$5.00

homemade mint lemonade

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$5.00

house made iced tea

Bottled Drinks

Acqua Panna Water

$4.00

Mexican Coca Cola

$5.00

Mexican Sprite

$5.00

Mexican Diet Coke

$4.00

Fanta

$5.00

Jump Israeli Grape Soda

$5.00

Coke Zero

$4.00Out of stock

Pellegrino

$4.00

Nesher Malt

$5.00

Olive Oil

Motek Olive Oil 17oz

Motek Olive Oil 17oz

$12.00

17oz extra virgin olive oil, first cold pressed, made in lebanon

Motek Olive Oil 96oz

Motek Olive Oil 96oz

$39.00

96oz Motek extra virgin olive oil, first cold pressed, made in lebanon

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Yalla, Vamos, Let's Go!

19565 Biscayne Blvd FH-11, Aventura, FL 33180

