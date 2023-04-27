Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dogz Bar and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

5300 E 2nd St

Long Beach, CA 90803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.75

Gingerbeer

$3.75

Milk

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Speedy Energy

$4.00

Sprite

$3.75

Dogz Cocktails

$12 Bottomless Mimosas 1:00PM

$12.00

$8 Bloody Mary

$8.00

818 Kiwi Spritz

$12.70

Classic Lemon Drop Martini

$12.70

Dogz Mule

$12.70

Dogz Paloma

$12.70

Espresso Martini

$12.70

Frose

$10.89

Frozen Marg

$10.89

Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita

$12.70

Ketel Peach Crush

$12.70

Red Sangria

$10.07

Shoot The Dog

$15.00

Tennessee Lemonade

$12.70

White Sangria

$10.07

Shots

Baja Blast

$10.00

Blowjob

$10.00

Bomb Pop

$10.00

Breakfast Shot

$10.00

Cactus Cooler

$10.00

Chocolate Cake Shot

$10.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$10.00

Colorado Bulldog

$10.00

Four Horseman

$10.00

Four Horseman Going Hunting

$10.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Jagerbomb

$10.00

Kamakazi

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Liquid Cocaine

$10.00

Melon Ball

$10.00

Mexican Lollipop

$10.00

Mind Eraser

$10.00

Pineapple Upsidedown Cake

$10.00

Pink Starburst

$10.00

Purple Rain

$10.00

Red Headed Slut

$10.00

Shoot the Dog

$15.00

Shoot The Root

$10.00

Slippery Nipple

$10.00

Three Wiseman

$10.00

Tic-Tac

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

Wet Pussy

$10.00

White Gummy Bear

$10.00

White Tea

$10.00

Jolly Rancher

$10.00

Food

Appetizers

Burger Slider Trio

$15.95

Served with grilled onions and American cheese on toasted Hawaiian Bread rolls

Chicken Fingers

$12.95

Four breaded chicken breast strips. Served with ranch and bbq sauce

Chili Bowl

$12.95

A hot bowl of our delicious made-from-scatch Angus beef chili

Chili Cup

$7.95

A hot cup of our delicious made-from-scratch angus beef chili

Chips and Salsa

$6.50

Add guacamole or queso dip for $4

French Fries

$6.95

Your Choice of skinny or steak fries. Add chili or cheese for $3 each

Hummus Platter

$15.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.95

Eight stuffed, breaded and fried jalapenos. Served with Ranch

Jar of Pickled Eggs

$10.00

Jar of nine pickled eggs

Loaded Nachos

$16.95

Chips, refried beans, cheese, sour cream, jalapeno, guacamole and pico de gallo. Substituteskinny fries for free. Add chicken, steak, carnitas, or seasoned ground beef for $3

Mac' N Cheese Bowl

$12.95

Homemade cheesy and irresistable. Add chili for $1.50

Mac' N Cheese Cup

$7.95

Homemade cheesy and irresistable. Add chili for $1.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95

Six mozzarella sticks served with warm marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$8.95

Beer battered and fried to golden brown perfection

Pickled Egg

$1.75

With potato chips and peppers

Potato Chips

$3.50

Yukon potato chips made fresh daily. Add Mom's onion dip for $3.50

Pub Pretzel

$10.95

A delicious warm and steamy pretzel served with a side of queso dip and honey mustard

Pulled Pork Sliders

$13.95+

Pulled Pork on a mini Hawaiian Roll. Served with BBQ dipping sauce and potato chips

Sampler Platter

$22.95

Wings, jalapeno poppers, mozzarella sticks, skinny fries, onion rings, mini corn dogs, fried zucchini. Served with ranch. No substitutions

Sweet Potato Tots

$8.95

Nuggets of golden bite sized goodness

Three Skewers

$16.95

Your Choice of chicken, steak or shrimp. Served with ranch and bbq sauce

Wings

$12.95+

Buffalo/ BBQ/ Teriyaki/ Spicy Buffalo/ Lemon Pepper/ Caribbean Jerk

Zucchini Fries

$9.95

Zucchini strips battered and fried. Served with Ranch

Dogz and Sausages

BBQ Dog

$10.95

Grilled frank with BBQ sauce, mustard, onions, cheddar cheese and Applewood bacon

Bratwurst Sausage

$12.95

1/4 pound, beer boiled and grilled

Buffalo Style

$9.50

Steamed frank topped with buffalo sauce and served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese

Cajun Sausage

$12.95

Grilled 1/4 pound sausage

Cheesy Dog

$9.50

Grilled frank topped with melted cheddar or swiss cheese

Chicago Dog

$10.95

Mustard, relish, onions, tomatoes, pickles, celery salt and sport peppers on a poppy seed bun

Chili Dog

$10.95

Steamed frank topped with all beef Angus chili and onions

Corn Dog

$7.95

Battered and Fried Golden Brown

Italian Sausage

$12.95

Grilled 1/4 pound sausage

King Kraut

$9.50

Steamed frank with brown mustard, loaded with Sauerkraut

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.50

Ten individual golden, crispy mini corn dogs

New York Dog

$9.50

Steamed frank served with sauerkraut, red onions, and deli mustard

Peppers Party

$10.95

Meaty chili, pepperoncinis, sport peppers, jalapeno, and yellow peppers

Plain Dog

$7.95

Steamed all beef Vienna frank

Polish Sausage

$12.95

Grilled 1/4 pound sausage

Portuguese Sausage

$12.95

Grilled 1/4 pound Linguica sausage

Teenie Weineez

$10.95

Three mini 3" gourmet dogz served on a mini bun. Served any style

Your Way Dog

$10.95

Our classic streamed frank made any way you want with your choice of four toppings

Mexican

Baja Fish Taco

$3.00

Hand battered fish taco served with cabbage, pico de gallo and baja sauce

Carnitas Plate

$21.95

Choice of flour or corn tortillas. Served with rice, beans, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, avocado and pico de gallo

Carnitas Plate For two

$31.95

Choice of flour or corn tortillas. Served with rice, beans, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, avocado and pico de gallo

Chicken Tortilla Bowl

$12.95

House recipe with tortilla strips, shredded cheese and avocado

Chicken Tortilla Cup

$7.95

House recipe with tortilla strips, shredded cheese and avocado

Combination Burrito

$17.95

With beans, rice and cheese. Your choice of chicken, carnitas, steak or seasoned ground beef. Served wet with enchilada sauce adna side of guacamole and sour cream

Crispy Taco

$5.95

Chicken, carnitas, steak or seasoned ground beef. Served with lettuce tomato and cheese

Enchiladas Plate

$13.95

Two cheese enchiladas served with rice and beans. Add chicken, carnitas, steak or seasoned ground beef for $3

Quesadilla

$12.95

Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Add chicken, carnitas, steak or seasoned ground beef for $3

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Soft Taco

$5.95

Chicken, carnitas, steak or seasoned ground beef. Served soft "street style"

Soup Of The Day Bowl

$12.95

Soup Of The Day Cup

$7.95

Taco Plate

$16.95

Chicken , carnitas, steak or seasoned ground beef. Two crispy or soft tacos served with rice and beans

Taquitos

$16.95

Four chicken, carnitas, steak, or seasoned ground beef taquitos. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacmole and pico de gallo

Burgers and Sandwiches

BLT Sandwhich

$13.95

Bacon, lettuce and tomato served on your choice of bread

Burger Slider Trio

$15.95

Served with grilled onions and American cheese on toasted Hawaiian bread rolls

Chicken Wrap

$15.95

Grilled, Cajun, or crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato and cucumber

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Crispy chicken with Sriracha-mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion adn avocado

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Grilled chicken with Sriracha-mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion adn avocado

Hamburger

$15.95

1/3 pound Angus beef burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese

Pastrami Sandwich

$16.95

Served on your choice of bread with thousand island or mustard and a pickle spear

Reuben

$17.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.95

Romaine with shredded parmesan and croutons

Cobb Salad

$16.95

Dogz House Salad

$11.95

Spring mix with cucumbers, red onion, tomato and croutons

Greek Salad

$13.95

Small Caesar Salad

$7.00

Small House Salad

$7.00

South West Chicken Salad

$16.95

Taco Salad

$16.95

Romaine with seasoned ground beef, red onion, cilantro, corn, black beans, tomatoes, shredded cheese, avocado and crunchy tortilla strips

BYO Steak

BYO Steak

Breakfast

1 Egg

$1.50

1 Pancake

$3.95

1 Waffle

$3.95

2 Eggs

$3.00

2 Sausage Patties

$3.00

2 Slices French Toast

$3.95

3 Slices Bacon

$4.00

Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Scrambled eggs, potato and cheese. Your choice of chorizo, bacon or sausage.

Breakfast Sandwich

$15.95

Scrambled or over medium eggs served on a brioche bun. Your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham. Topped with mayo, cheese and avocado. Served with breakfast potatoes.

Breakfast Scramble

$13.95

Breakfast Scramble or Dogz Omeltte, served with toast, your choice of meat and four toppings.

Breakfast Slider Trio

$12.95

Scrambled eggs and cheese served on a toasted Hawaiian roll with your choice of bacon, sausage or ham and a side of potatoes.

Chicken and Waffles

$17.95

Fried chicken breast served with homemade golden brown waffles.

Dogz Breakfast Special

$11.95

Bacon or sausage and two eggs, served with breakfast potatoes and your choice of toast. Chorizo and scrambled eggs served with tortilla and refried beans.

French Toast and Two Eggs

$14.95

French toast and two eggs, served with bacon and breakfast potatoes.

Pancakes and Two Eggs

$14.95

Potatoes

$3.00

Sourdough Toast

$1.95

Wheat Toast

$1.95

White Toast

$1.95

Daily Special

As BBQ Dog

$2.00

As Bratwurst

$9.50

As Buffalo Dog

$2.00

As Cajun

$9.50

As Cheesy Dog

$2.00

As Chicago Dog

$2.00

As Chili Dog

$2.00

As Corn Dog

$9.50

As Italian

$9.50

As King Kraut

$2.00

As NY Dog

$2.00

As Peppers Party

$2.00

As Plain Dog

$9.50

As Polish

$9.50

As Port Hawaiian

$9.50

For The Dogz

Burger Patty For Dogs

$4.00

Chicken Breast For Dogs

$4.00

Hot Dog For Dogs

$4.00

Extras/ Sides

1000 Island

$0.50

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon Strip

$1.50

BBq Sauce

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Carrots and Celery

$3.00

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Guacamole 4oz

$2.00

Guacamole 8oz

$4.00

Habanero Chopped

$0.50

Hamburger Patty

$4.00

Jalapenos Pickled

$1.00

Jalapenos Raw

$1.00

Onion Dip 4oz

$2.00

Onion Dip 8oz

$4.00

Queso Dip 4oz

$2.00

Queso Dip 8oz

$4.00

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa Habanero

$0.50

Salsa Roja

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$0.50

Side Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Side Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Side of Beans

$3.00

Side of Butter

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side Potatoes

$2.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Bean/Cheese Burrito

$5.95

Kids Burger

$5.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Kids Corn Dogs

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Mac/Cheese

$5.95

Kids Mini Dogs

$5.95

Dessert

Brownie AlaMode

$8.95

Churro Bites

$8.95

Dogz Sundae

$8.95

Burger Thursday

Hamburger

$15.95

1/3 pound Angus beef burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

DOGZ Bar and Grill in Long Beach, CA is the perfect place to spend quality time with family and friends. Check out our menus, specialties, and more. Visit or call us for more details about our daily specials and catering options. We've been serving our patrons like you since 2011.

Location

5300 E 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco Shore - Long Beach
orange starNo Reviews
5316 1/2 E 2nd St Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Long Beach - Belmont Shore
orange star4.2 • 3,262
5258 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Roe Seafood Dining & Fish Market - 5374 E 2nd St
orange star4.4 • 1,837
5374 E 2nd St Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Viaje - 5224 2nd St
orange starNo Reviews
5224 2nd St Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Long Beach Tap House
orange star4.1 • 372
5110 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Sushi Nikkei - Belmont Shore
orange starNo Reviews
5020 E 2ND ST Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Long Beach

The Breakfast Bar - Atlantic Ave
orange star4.1 • 6,889
70 Atlantic Ave Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Long Beach - Belmont Shore
orange star4.2 • 3,262
5258 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Cluck & Blaze
orange star4.6 • 3,261
4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107 Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
La Parolaccia Osteria Italiana
orange star4.5 • 3,204
2945 E Broadway Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
The Social List - Long Beach
orange star4.2 • 3,036
2105 E 4th St Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext
Baja Sonora - Clark Ave
orange star4.4 • 3,025
2940 Clark Ave Long Beach, CA 90815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Long Beach
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
No reviews yet
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston