Dogz Bar and Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
DOGZ Bar and Grill in Long Beach, CA is the perfect place to spend quality time with family and friends. Check out our menus, specialties, and more. Visit or call us for more details about our daily specials and catering options. We've been serving our patrons like you since 2011.
Location
5300 E 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803
Gallery
