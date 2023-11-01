Don Julios Tampa Palms
No reviews yet
16023 Tampa Palms Blvd W
Tampa, FL 33647
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu (Online)
Tacos
- Taco Carnitas$3.75
Slow cooked Fried Pork
- Taco Al Pastor$3.75
Pork with Pineapple and red chile seasoning
- Taco Puerco Asado$3.75
Pork with Pineapple and red chile seasoning
- Taco Chorizo$3.75
Mexican Style Sausage
- Taco Grilled Chicken$3.99
Grilled Chicken
- Taco Shredded Chicken$3.99
Shredded Chicken
- Taco Campechano$4.49
Chorizo and Grilled Steak
- Taco Carne Molida (Ground Beef)$3.99
Ground Beef
- Taco Carne Asada$4.49
Grilled Steak
- Taco Pescado (Fish)$4.49
Tilapia Fish
- Taco Camaron (Shrimp)$4.49
Shrimp
- Taco Veggie$3.75
Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro
- Taco Quesabirria Tacos & Consome$16.99
Quesabirria Tacos & Consome
- Birria Consome - 8 oz$7.99
Birria Consome 8oz
- Birria Consome - 4 oz$4.49
Birria Consome 4oz
Sides (Acompanantes)
- Chips and Salsa$5.99
Chips and Salsa
- Queso Don Julio$7.49
Melted cheese dip with onions, tomato and serrano peppers.
- Queso-Chorizo Fundido$11.99
Melted cheese with Mexican Chorizo. Served with three handmade tortillas or chips
- Queso-Marisco$13.99
Melted cheese with Shrimp. Served with three handmade tortillas or chips
- Street Corn (Elote)$6.99
Cooked corn on the cob. Mexican Style with mayonnaise, cheese, lime & chili powder
- Guacamole Pequeño (6oz)$7.99
Small Guacamole (6oz). Served with chips
- Guacamole Grande (10oz)$10.99
Small Guacamole (6oz). Served with chips
- Pico de Gallo Pequeño (6oz)$5.99
Small Pico de Gallo. Chopped tomato, onion, serrano pepper, cilantro and lime juice. Served with chips
- Pico de Gallo Grande (10oz)$7.99
Large Pico de Gallo. Chopped tomato, onion, serrano pepper, cilantro and lime juice. Served with chips
- Papitas Fritas (French Fries) - (10oz)$5.99
Papitas Fritas (French Fries)
- Frijoles Refritos (8oz)$4.99
Refried Beans (8oz)
- Arroz Mexicano (8oz)$4.99
Mexican Rice (8oz)
- Tortillas Side (qty 3)$1.99
Mexican Rice (8oz)
Antojitos/Cravings
- Don Julio’s Sampler$31.99
Taquitos, Nachos, Tamal, Quesadilla, Sope, Tostada
- Sope$6.99
Handmade thick corn tortilla topped with refried beans, lettuce, onions, cheese and sour cream
- Tostada$6.99
Hard flat tortilla topped with refried beans, lettuce, onions, cheese and sour cream
- Taquitos Dorados (Flautas)$11.99
Three rolled and fried tortillas topped with lettuce, onions, cheese and sour cream
- Torta$12.99
Mexican sandwich with refried beans, avocado slices, jalapeño, slices, onion slices, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
- Nachos$11.99
Tortilla chips with refried beans, melted cheese and jalapeños. Served with lettuce, Pico de Gallo and sour cream