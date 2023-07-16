Dough Bros Italian Kitchen - Plano
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1941 PRESTON RD #1004, PLANO, TX 75093
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Park + Preston
No Reviews
1900 Preston Road Plano, TX 75093
View restaurant