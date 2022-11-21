Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Douglas K. Catering

review star

No reviews yet

3601 W. Commercial #29

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Popular Items

Garlic Rolls Per Dozen
Pastries
Cookie & Brownie Platters

Hot Breakfast Buffets

Buffets delivered in chafing dishes. 12 guest minimum. Paper set and serving utensils are included.

Hearty Breakfast

$168.00+

Hot breakfast buffet made fresh for you. Includes plate, fork, knife, and napkin and serving utensils.

Sunrise Scrambler

$144.00+

Includes plate, fork, knife, and napkin and serving utensils.

Breakfast by the Pan

Everything sold by the pan delivered hot. Includes fork, knife, napkin plate & serving utensils. Chaffing dishes NOT Included
Grilled Egg Wraps

Grilled Egg Wraps

$55.00+

One wrap per person. Fresh scrambled eggs wrapped in a tortilla choice of 3 flavors.

Egg Muffin Sandwiches

Egg Muffin Sandwiches

$32.00+

One sandwich per person. Fried egg on an English muffin choice of 3 flavors.

Scrambled eggs

Scrambled eggs

$39.00+

3 farm fresh eggs per person. Cracked fresh not from a bag.

Apple cider smoked bacon

Apple cider smoked bacon

$35.00+

Center cut, brined in apple cider then smoked.

Sausage patties

Sausage patties

$45.00+

2oz Pork sausage patties

Turkey sausage patties

$35.00+

2oz Pork sausage patties

Home Fries

Home Fries

$35.00+

Season wedged red potatoes sautéed with onions and bell peppers.

Challah French Toast

Challah French Toast

$27.50+

Two thick triangle slices for each person, of buttery Challah bread dipped in cinnamon, vanilla egg bath served with butter & syrup.

Bagels & Pastries

Paper set and serving utensils are included.
Pastries

Pastries

$34.00+

Baked daily: Grandma’s coffee cake, scones, ruggalach and chocolate hazelnut croissant.

Bagels

Bagels

$19.25+

Soft & fresh includes cream cheese & butter

Fruit

Includes serving utensils

Fruit Bowl

$19.50+

Cubed honey dew, cantaloupe, pineapple, red grapes and strawberries.

Sliced Fruit Platter

$34.00+

Includes an assortment of sliced honey dew, cantaloupe, pineapple, red grapes and strawberries.

Choose your buffet

All complete buffets include Plate, fork, knife, and napkin. Serving tongs and spoons.

Included with Buffet

Complete buffets are delivered HOT with Plate, fork, knife, and napkin and serving utensils. Extra charge for Chafing dishes.

Holiday Dinner

Holiday Dinner

$240.00+

Sliced turkey breast, home-style stuffing, red skin garlic mashed potatoes, home made gravy, green beans fresh baked cornbread. cranberry sauce

Italian Feast

Italian Feast

$126.00+

Chicken parmesan topped with marinara, & mozzarella side of rigatoni marinara, Caesar salad, garlic rolls. Includes plate, fork, knife, and napkin and serving utensils.

Seafood Celebration

Seafood Celebration

$168.00+

Shrimp scampi, rigatoni, parmesan cheese Side sautéed squash, zucchini, red pepper, carrots Garden salad, Garlic rolls. Includes plate, fork, knife, and napkin and serving utensils.

Home Cooked Brisket

Home Cooked Brisket

$252.00+

Slow cooked Beef brisket, stewed carrots red skin garlic mashed potatoes, Garden salad, Dinner rolls. Includes plate, fork, knife, and napkin and serving utensils.

Island Flair

Island Flair

$168.00+

Jamaican jerk juicy chicken thighs, side coconut rice & peas, sweet plantains and salad. Includes plate, fork, knife, and napkin and serving utensils.

Fajita Friday

$180.00+

Chicken breast, flank steak, bell peppers & onions, tortillas chips, soft shells, black beans, jasmine rice, lettuce, salsa, sour cream & jalapeño peppers. Includes plate, fork, knife, and napkin and serving utensils.

Comfort Food

Comfort Food

$120.00+

Shepherds Pie Seasoned ground chuck layered with onions, carrots, green peas, sweet corn and red skinned garlic mashed potatoes topped with cheddar cheese. Includes garden salad, dinner rolls. Change the ground beef with lentils for a great Vegetarian option. Includes plate, fork, knife, and napkin and serving utensils.

Doug's Favorite

$205.00+

Chicken masala, red skin garlic mashed potatoes, sautéed squash, zucchini, red pepper, carrots. Includes plate, fork, knife, and napkin and serving utensils.

Salmon Special

$228.00+

Sweet & spicy salmon, rice pilaf, salad. Includes plate, fork, knife, and napkin and serving utensils.

Pasta Lovers

Pasta Lovers

$120.00+

Beef lasagna or Vegetable, salad w/ dressing Includes plate, fork, knife, and napkin and serving utensils.

Bone-in Chicken

Herb Roasted Chicken

$82.50+

Packed 2 thighs per person Seasoned with fresh rosemary, thyme, garlic, parsley and lemon juice.

BBQ Chicken

$82.50+

Seasoned with BBQ rub and Sweet Baby Ray's sauce.

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

$82.50+

Packed 2 thighs per person Marinated in mild Walkers wood jerk season.

Boneless Chicken Breast

Serving: Cage free, No Antibiotics, No Hormones and No Steroids all Vegetarian Diet.
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$75.00+

Deep fried juicy home style chicken breast

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$93.00+

Chicken breast dredged in seasoned flour, sauteed and topped with sliced mushroom Marsala wine sauce.

Chicken Florentine

$93.00+

Dredged in seasoned flour, sautéed and topped with fresh spinach and a delicious mushroom cream sauce

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$93.00+

Chicken breast rolled in Panko breadcrumbs fried golden brown topped with marinara sauce fresh mozzarella cheese & basil.

Chicken Piccata

$93.00+

Chicken breast lightly floured, egg battered and pan seared topped with lemon butter white wine sauce & capers.

Beef

Choice Angus Beef

Shepherd's Pie

$70.00+

Seasoned ground beef layered with mashed potatoes, carrots, onions, green peas and sweet corn.

London Broil includes onions & mushrooms side

$134.00+

Marinated Flank Steak sliced and served with side carmelized onions and mushrooms.

Pepper Steak includes side Jasmine white rice

$125.00+

Sliced flank steak cooked with onions green and red bell peppers soy sauce and fresh ginger. Includes a side of Jasmine white rice.

Pot Roast includes side veggies

$168.00+

Slow roasted beef chuck cooked with Red Bliss Potatoes, Carrots, Celery and onion. Beef and Veggies are served in separate pans.

Ropa Vieja includes side Jasmine white rice

$126.00+

Braised flank steak slow cooked with diced tomatoes onion, bell pepper, garlic, tomato paste, Spanish olive cumin, salt and pepper, oregano and bay leaf. Includes a side of Jasmine white rice.

Meatballs & Marinara

Meatballs & Marinara

$67.00+

Oven roasted and made with lean beef, pork, ricotta and Romano cheeses and seasoned with fresh spices. Served with side rigatoni.

Corned Beef & Cabbage

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$155.00+

Fresh cooked Corned Beef served with cabbage, red potatoes and carrots.

Seafood & Pork

Mango Mahi

$85.00+

Filet of dolphin, lightly seasoned and grilled, topped with a tropical mango salsa

Shrimp Scampi

$75.00+

Large shrimp with fresh shallots and garlic sauteed in butter with white wine, fresh lemon, pepper and parsley served with Rigatoni and side shredded Parmesan.

Sweet & Spicy Grilled Salmon

$80.00+

Premium Salmon from the Icy Cold Antarctic Sustainably farmed with no antibiotics or added hormones. Seasoned with a Sweet blended of red & black peppers, dill, mustard and other herbs.

Baby Back Ribs

$80.00+

Slow cooked, dry rubbed, natural, quality pork baby back with NO growth promoting steroids or hormones. Finished with Sweet Baby Rays.

Pork Carnitas includes side Jasmine white rice

$105.00+

Shredded pork carnitas slow roasted in a citrus and garlic marinade topped with caramelized onions. Includes a side of Jasmine white rice.

Sliced Pork Tenderlion

$80.00+

Roasted pork tenderloin sliced and topped with gravy.

Honey Glazed Ham

$80.00+

Sugar glazed boneless spiral ham sliced and garnish with pineapple. Add brioche dinner rolls to make yummy sandwiches.

Vegetables

Roasted Cali Blend

$28.00+

A blend of broccoli, cauliflower & carrots. Seasoned in butter, cracked pepper salt and fresh garlic.

Sauteed Green Beans

$30.00+

Seasoned in butter, cracked pepper salt and fresh garlic.

Grilled Vegetable Medley

$40.00+

Grilled Portable mushroom, zucchini, yellow squash roasted red peppers.

Pasta

Baked Rigitoni

Baked Rigitoni

$45.00+

Rigatoni pasta mixed with marinara, ricotta, fresh mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.

Lasagna

$45.00+

Made fresh never frozen: Pasta sheets layered with marinara, ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.

Pasta Primavera

$40.00+

Carrots, broccoli, cauliflower and green peas in a Cream sauce with fresh shallots and garlic sauteed in butter, white wine, fresh lemon, pepper and parsley. Served with rigatoni pasta and side shredded Parmesan.

Rigatoni Ala Vodka

Rigatoni Ala Vodka

$40.00+

Crushed tomatoes, vodka, cream and prosciutto over rigatoni pasta side shredded Parmesan.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$45.00+

Elbow pasta melted with a creamy blend of cheddar, mozzarella, Parmesan and heavy cream.

Blackened Chicken Alfredo Rigatoni

$60.00+

Blackened chicken breast tossed with rigatoni pasta and creamy Alfredo sauce.

Potato & Rice

Rosemary Roasted Potato

Rosemary Roasted Potato

$35.00+

Red Bliss Potatoes seasoned with fresh rosemary and butter.

Mashed Potato

$44.00+

Keep it simple, real potatoes, real butter, milk and seasoning.

Rice Pilaf

$35.00+

Fresh, diced fresh carrots, celery, onions, green & red pepper Vegetarian.

Coconut Rice & Peas

Coconut Rice & Peas

$35.00+

Made with fresh cooked red beans & coconut milk.

Jasmine Rice

$30.00+

Sticky and delicious jasmine flower aromatic rice.

Black Beans

$25.00+

Slow cooked with celery, onion & carrots (Not from a can)

Fried Plantains

Fried Plantains

$35.00+

Fried sweet plantains

Sweet Potato Casserole

$43.50+

Fresh sweet potatoes mashed with REAL butter, milk, brown sugar, cinnamon and topped with toasty marshmallows.

Fresh baked rolls & corn bread

Garlic Rolls Per Dozen

$16.00

Dinner knots covered in real butter, fresh garlic & Parmesan cheese

Dinner rolls Per Dozen

Dinner rolls Per Dozen

$12.00

Fresh French roll served with real butter

Corn Bread

Corn Bread

$25.00+

Baked fresh moist & delicious.

Box Lunches.

Grab-n-Go Includes sandwich, fruit, pasta salad, cookie, condiments, paper set. Same assortment as Sandwich Platters listed above.

Cafe Selects Box lunch

$15.00

Packed and labeled in a clear container Includes Fresh fruit, pasta salad, dessert, fork, knife, napkin and condiments

Subs Box lunch

$15.00

Packed and labeled in a clear container Includes Fresh fruit, pasta salad, dessert, fork, knife, napkin and condiments

Wraps Box lunch

$15.00

Packed and labeled in a clear container Includes Fresh fruit, pasta salad, dessert, fork, knife, napkin and condiments

Salad Box lunch

$15.00

Packed and labeled in a clear container Includes Grilled chicken, fresh fruit, dessert, fork, knife, napkin and dressing

Salads

Side salad portions to accompany your meal.

Signature Salad

$45.00+

Romaine, mixed greens, tomatoes are tossed. The remaining items are on the side: blue cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries & mandarin oranges

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$36.00+

Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, croutons

Garden Salad

$36.00+

Romaine, mixed greens, carrot, cucumber, tomato.

Greek Salad

$45.00+

Romaine, mixed greens, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, onions & Kalamata olives

Sandwich Platters

Includes: Serving utensils, condiments and paper sets. Display props not included

Cafe Selects

$38.00+

FRENCH CLUB: Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone, brioche bun. TURKEY AVO WRAP: with, avocado, marinated tomatoes, lettuce, smoked Gouda. CHICKEN WALDORF: chicken salad with apples, walnuts, grapes, basil, mixed greens

Subs

$35.00+

All served with lettuce & tomato ITALIAN COMBO: Ham, salami, provolone, mild banana peppers. TURKEY GOUDA: Turkey breast, smoked Gouda. TUNA SALAD AMERICAN: Albacore tuna. VEGGIE: green pepper, spinach, cucumber, banana pepper.

Wraps

$38.00+

CHICKEN CAESAR: with romaine, croutons, Parmesan AVOCADO CHICKEN: Grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, provolone TURKEY CLUB: Turkey, bacon, lettuce & tomato. GARDEN VEGGIE: romaine & mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, green peppers, onion. FRIED CHICKEN: chicken tenders, sharp cheddar, lettuce & tomato.

Side Items

Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$12.00+

Elbow pasta, mayo, diced celery, red & green bell peppers and spices.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$12.00+

Green & red cabbage mix with slaw sauce, carrots, cranberries and mandarin oranges.

Kettle Cooked Chips

Kettle Cooked Chips

$15.00+

Miss Vickie's single serve bags: Plain, Salt & Vinegar, BBQ

Hot Bites

Great choices for cocktail parties. Items are served hot includes food only
Coconut Chicken & Waffle

Coconut Chicken & Waffle

$44.00+

Fried coconut chicken breast and Belgium Waffle served with sweet & spicy chili sauce.

Franks n' Blanket

Franks n' Blanket

$61.00+

Bite size 100% all beef dogs no fillers, wrapped in a buttery croissant dough served with mustard.

Spinach Phyllo

Spinach Phyllo

$55.00+

Mini filo shells filled with fresh spinach, artichoke, and feta cheese.

Mini All Beef Meatballs

Mini All Beef Meatballs

$33.00+

All beef meatballs are made with lean beef, ricotta and Romano cheeses, fresh garlic and parsley. Serving size 4 per person

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$140.00+

All Blue Crab No Cake! Crab mixed with butter, diced celery, onions spices and just a little flour to hold it all together. Rolled in Italian bread crumbs and deep fried. Served with horseradish sauce.

New Zealand Baby Lamb Chops

New Zealand Baby Lamb Chops

$150.00

Marinated in fresh Dijon mustard, fresh garlic and rosemary then seared on the grill. 2 Whole racks aprox 8 per rack, uncut and delivered rare & cold. Must reheat and cut at location.

Teriyaki Sesame Chicken Skewer

Teriyaki Sesame Chicken Skewer

$55.00+

Grilled chicken breast skewered and seasoned with teriyaki and sesame seeds.

French Onion Soup Boule

French Onion Soup Boule

$78.00+

Delicious bites of Mini French onion soup bread boule.

Spinach Empanadas

Spinach Empanadas

$36.00+

Large 4oz tasty spinach turnover served with fresh salsa

Coconut Chicken Skewer

Coconut Chicken Skewer

$55.00+

Chicken breasted soaked in sweet batter covered in shredded coconut and panko breadcrumbs, Served with sweet and spicy chili sauce.

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$65.00+

Tender scallops marinated in teriyaki and ginger wrapped with sliced water chestnut and apple wood smoked bacon.

Korean Beef Sliders

Korean Beef Sliders

$40.00+

Slow roasted pot roast seasoned with ginger, sesame oil topped with Korean BBQ sauce and Asian coleslaw.

Chimichurri Steak Skewer

$96.00

Grilled Flank Steak (skewered & marinated)

Meat, Cheese & Shrimp Platters

Greek Platter

$33.00+

Slices of tomatoes, cucumbers feta cheese, hummus, kalamata and green olives, carrots & celery sticks. Served with pita bread.

Charcuterie Plate

$55.00+

Prosciutto, Sweet Sopressata, and Dry Coppa, aged cheddar, smoked gouda berries, dates and olives served with assorted crackers.

Cheese & Cracker

$36.00+

Assortment hard semi soft premium cheeses. Served with grapes, berries and crackers.

XL Shrimp Cocktail

XL Shrimp Cocktail

$85.00+

Shrimp garnished and served with cocktail sauce.

Mediterranean Bruschetta

$36.00

grape tomatoes, kalamata & green olives, capers, fresh parsley & basil tossed w/ olive oil & balsamic glaze *Served w/ toasted crostini's

Antipasto Veggie Skewer

$2.25

Fresh Fruit & Veggies

Sliced Fruit Platter

$34.00+

Includes an assortment of sliced honey dew, cantaloupe, pineapple, red grapes and strawberries.

Fruit Bowl

$19.50+

Cubed honey dew, cantaloupe, pineapple, red grapes and strawberries.

Fresh Veggies

$30.00+

Fresh cut assortment to include: carrots, celery, grape tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Served with hummus and ranch dressing.

Chips & Dips

Chips & Salsa

$25.00

Fresh fried chips and mild salsa. Serves 12

Hummus & Pita

$25.00

Flat bread pita, fresh hummus, celery & carrot sticks. Serves 12

Guac-mini-10 N' Chips

$25.00

Juice, Tea, Soda & Water

Fresh Lemonade 1/2 gallon

Fresh Lemonade 1/2 gallon

$10.00

3 ingredients: pure filtered water, lemons and cane sugar. Serves 6 includes cups.

Fresh Brewed Unsweetened Tea gallon

$10.00

Serves 12. Includes cups, sugar, artificial sweeteners and sliced lemon.

Gold Peak Sweet Tea gallon

$12.00

Serves 12 guest. Includes cups

Kennesaw OJ gallon

$16.00

No preservatives. 100% All Natural. Gallon serves 12. Includes cups.

Assorted 12oz Cans

Assorted 12oz Cans

$1.50

Coke, Diet Coke and Sprite

Bottled Water 16oz

$1.50

10lb Bag Of Ice with bucket

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Coffee

Fresh brewed medium roast breakfast blend. (Decaf upon request)

Large Coffee Urn

$50.00+

Served Hot in a hard plastic urn with cups, stirrers, creamers, sugar & artificial sweeteners.

Coffee by the box

$19.00

96oz Serves approximately 10 guest includes cups, stirrers, creamers, sugar and artificial sweetener.

Holiday Items

Holiday Dinner

Holiday Dinner

$240.00+

Sliced turkey breast, home-style stuffing, red skin garlic mashed potatoes, home made gravy, green beans fresh baked cornbread. cranberry sauce

Honey Glazed Ham

$80.00+

Sugar glazed boneless spiral ham sliced and garnish with pineapple. Add brioche dinner rolls to make yummy sandwiches.

Turkey Breast Sliced

$92.00+

Real turkey breast sliced & kept moist in a clear turkey au jus.

Turkey Gravy

$30.00

Serves 12 Homemade turkey based brown gravy

Choice Prime Rib

$300.00+

Slow roasted tender & juicy choice prime rib sliced and served in au jus.

Beef Brisket

$144.00+

Slow roasted in natural juices and a Mirepoix of fresh carrots, celery and onions.

Honey Garlic Salmon

$80.00+

Premium salmon from the icy cold Antarctic sustainably farmed with no antibiotics or added hormones. Topped with fresh garlic, soy sauce and honey glaze.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$45.00+

Elbow pasta melted with a creamy blend of cheddar, mozzarella, Parmesan and heavy cream.

Sweet Potato Casserole

$43.50+

Fresh sweet potatoes mashed with REAL butter, milk, brown sugar, cinnamon and topped with toasty marshmallows.

Mashed Potato

$44.00+

Keep it simple, real potatoes, real butter, milk and seasoning.

Stuffing

$32.00+

Made with breadcrumbs, butter, celery and onions.

Maple Glaze Carrots

$38.00+

Rainbow baby peeled carrots roasted and glazed in maple brown sugar and cinnamon.

Chafing Dish

$20.00

Includes 1 each: wire chafer, sterno, deep aluminum water pan.

French Baguette Sandwiches

$38.00+

Turkey Cranberry Club: Sliced turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, cranberry mayo, lettuce & tomato. Ham & Creamy Brie: Sliced ham, brie, spring mix & tomato.

Holiday Dessert

Not in the mood for apple or pumpkin pie. Then check these delicious alternatives!

Mini Chocolate Hazelnut Beignet

$14.00+

Soft and yummy bite sized beignets filled with creamy chocolate hazelnut and dusted with powered sugar. Once you pop you can't stop.

Cookie, Brownies

Baked fresh daily. Chocolate chip, Oatmeal, White chocolate macadamia, Cranberry walnut, Peanut butter

Cookies per Dozen bulk

$15.00

Assorted fresh baked Chocolate Chip, Macadamia White Chocolate, Cranberry Walnut, Sugar and Oatmeal Raisin.

Brownies per Dozen bulk

$15.00

Packed bulk: Rich and moist Chocolate chip brownies cut in a triangle.

Cookie Platters

Cookie Platters

$32.00+

Assorted fresh baked Chocolate Chip, Macadamia White Chocolate, Cranberry Walnut, Sugar and Oatmeal Raisin. Displayed on a black plastic platter with a hard dome lid.

Brownie Platters

Brownie Platters

$35.00+

Rich and moist Chocolate chip brownies cut in a triangle. Displayed on a black plastic platter with a hard dome lid.

Cookie & Brownie Platters

$38.00+

An assortment of our fresh baked cookies and brownies. Displayed on a black plastic platter with a hard dome lid.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

For Orders on Saturday or Sunday please call for availability.

Website

Location

3601 W. Commercial #29, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Directions

