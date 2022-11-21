- Home
Douglas K. Catering
No reviews yet
3601 W. Commercial #29
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Hot Breakfast Buffets
Breakfast by the Pan
Grilled Egg Wraps
One wrap per person. Fresh scrambled eggs wrapped in a tortilla choice of 3 flavors.
Egg Muffin Sandwiches
One sandwich per person. Fried egg on an English muffin choice of 3 flavors.
Scrambled eggs
3 farm fresh eggs per person. Cracked fresh not from a bag.
Apple cider smoked bacon
Center cut, brined in apple cider then smoked.
Sausage patties
2oz Pork sausage patties
Turkey sausage patties
2oz Pork sausage patties
Home Fries
Season wedged red potatoes sautéed with onions and bell peppers.
Challah French Toast
Two thick triangle slices for each person, of buttery Challah bread dipped in cinnamon, vanilla egg bath served with butter & syrup.
Bagels & Pastries
Fruit
Choose your buffet
Included with Buffet
Complete buffets are delivered HOT with Plate, fork, knife, and napkin and serving utensils. Extra charge for Chafing dishes.
Holiday Dinner
Sliced turkey breast, home-style stuffing, red skin garlic mashed potatoes, home made gravy, green beans fresh baked cornbread. cranberry sauce
Italian Feast
Chicken parmesan topped with marinara, & mozzarella side of rigatoni marinara, Caesar salad, garlic rolls. Includes plate, fork, knife, and napkin and serving utensils.
Seafood Celebration
Shrimp scampi, rigatoni, parmesan cheese Side sautéed squash, zucchini, red pepper, carrots Garden salad, Garlic rolls. Includes plate, fork, knife, and napkin and serving utensils.
Home Cooked Brisket
Slow cooked Beef brisket, stewed carrots red skin garlic mashed potatoes, Garden salad, Dinner rolls. Includes plate, fork, knife, and napkin and serving utensils.
Island Flair
Jamaican jerk juicy chicken thighs, side coconut rice & peas, sweet plantains and salad. Includes plate, fork, knife, and napkin and serving utensils.
Fajita Friday
Chicken breast, flank steak, bell peppers & onions, tortillas chips, soft shells, black beans, jasmine rice, lettuce, salsa, sour cream & jalapeño peppers. Includes plate, fork, knife, and napkin and serving utensils.
Comfort Food
Shepherds Pie Seasoned ground chuck layered with onions, carrots, green peas, sweet corn and red skinned garlic mashed potatoes topped with cheddar cheese. Includes garden salad, dinner rolls. Change the ground beef with lentils for a great Vegetarian option. Includes plate, fork, knife, and napkin and serving utensils.
Doug's Favorite
Chicken masala, red skin garlic mashed potatoes, sautéed squash, zucchini, red pepper, carrots. Includes plate, fork, knife, and napkin and serving utensils.
Salmon Special
Sweet & spicy salmon, rice pilaf, salad. Includes plate, fork, knife, and napkin and serving utensils.
Pasta Lovers
Beef lasagna or Vegetable, salad w/ dressing Includes plate, fork, knife, and napkin and serving utensils.
Bone-in Chicken
Boneless Chicken Breast
Chicken Tenders
Deep fried juicy home style chicken breast
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast dredged in seasoned flour, sauteed and topped with sliced mushroom Marsala wine sauce.
Chicken Florentine
Dredged in seasoned flour, sautéed and topped with fresh spinach and a delicious mushroom cream sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken breast rolled in Panko breadcrumbs fried golden brown topped with marinara sauce fresh mozzarella cheese & basil.
Chicken Piccata
Chicken breast lightly floured, egg battered and pan seared topped with lemon butter white wine sauce & capers.
Beef
Shepherd's Pie
Seasoned ground beef layered with mashed potatoes, carrots, onions, green peas and sweet corn.
London Broil includes onions & mushrooms side
Marinated Flank Steak sliced and served with side carmelized onions and mushrooms.
Pepper Steak includes side Jasmine white rice
Sliced flank steak cooked with onions green and red bell peppers soy sauce and fresh ginger. Includes a side of Jasmine white rice.
Pot Roast includes side veggies
Slow roasted beef chuck cooked with Red Bliss Potatoes, Carrots, Celery and onion. Beef and Veggies are served in separate pans.
Ropa Vieja includes side Jasmine white rice
Braised flank steak slow cooked with diced tomatoes onion, bell pepper, garlic, tomato paste, Spanish olive cumin, salt and pepper, oregano and bay leaf. Includes a side of Jasmine white rice.
Meatballs & Marinara
Oven roasted and made with lean beef, pork, ricotta and Romano cheeses and seasoned with fresh spices. Served with side rigatoni.
Corned Beef & Cabbage
Fresh cooked Corned Beef served with cabbage, red potatoes and carrots.
Seafood & Pork
Mango Mahi
Filet of dolphin, lightly seasoned and grilled, topped with a tropical mango salsa
Shrimp Scampi
Large shrimp with fresh shallots and garlic sauteed in butter with white wine, fresh lemon, pepper and parsley served with Rigatoni and side shredded Parmesan.
Sweet & Spicy Grilled Salmon
Premium Salmon from the Icy Cold Antarctic Sustainably farmed with no antibiotics or added hormones. Seasoned with a Sweet blended of red & black peppers, dill, mustard and other herbs.
Baby Back Ribs
Slow cooked, dry rubbed, natural, quality pork baby back with NO growth promoting steroids or hormones. Finished with Sweet Baby Rays.
Pork Carnitas includes side Jasmine white rice
Shredded pork carnitas slow roasted in a citrus and garlic marinade topped with caramelized onions. Includes a side of Jasmine white rice.
Sliced Pork Tenderlion
Roasted pork tenderloin sliced and topped with gravy.
Honey Glazed Ham
Sugar glazed boneless spiral ham sliced and garnish with pineapple. Add brioche dinner rolls to make yummy sandwiches.
Vegetables
Roasted Cali Blend
A blend of broccoli, cauliflower & carrots. Seasoned in butter, cracked pepper salt and fresh garlic.
Sauteed Green Beans
Seasoned in butter, cracked pepper salt and fresh garlic.
Grilled Vegetable Medley
Grilled Portable mushroom, zucchini, yellow squash roasted red peppers.
Pasta
Baked Rigitoni
Rigatoni pasta mixed with marinara, ricotta, fresh mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.
Lasagna
Made fresh never frozen: Pasta sheets layered with marinara, ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.
Pasta Primavera
Carrots, broccoli, cauliflower and green peas in a Cream sauce with fresh shallots and garlic sauteed in butter, white wine, fresh lemon, pepper and parsley. Served with rigatoni pasta and side shredded Parmesan.
Rigatoni Ala Vodka
Crushed tomatoes, vodka, cream and prosciutto over rigatoni pasta side shredded Parmesan.
Mac & Cheese
Elbow pasta melted with a creamy blend of cheddar, mozzarella, Parmesan and heavy cream.
Blackened Chicken Alfredo Rigatoni
Blackened chicken breast tossed with rigatoni pasta and creamy Alfredo sauce.
Potato & Rice
Rosemary Roasted Potato
Red Bliss Potatoes seasoned with fresh rosemary and butter.
Mashed Potato
Keep it simple, real potatoes, real butter, milk and seasoning.
Rice Pilaf
Fresh, diced fresh carrots, celery, onions, green & red pepper Vegetarian.
Coconut Rice & Peas
Made with fresh cooked red beans & coconut milk.
Jasmine Rice
Sticky and delicious jasmine flower aromatic rice.
Black Beans
Slow cooked with celery, onion & carrots (Not from a can)
Fried Plantains
Fried sweet plantains
Sweet Potato Casserole
Fresh sweet potatoes mashed with REAL butter, milk, brown sugar, cinnamon and topped with toasty marshmallows.
Fresh baked rolls & corn bread
Box Lunches.
Cafe Selects Box lunch
Packed and labeled in a clear container Includes Fresh fruit, pasta salad, dessert, fork, knife, napkin and condiments
Subs Box lunch
Packed and labeled in a clear container Includes Fresh fruit, pasta salad, dessert, fork, knife, napkin and condiments
Wraps Box lunch
Packed and labeled in a clear container Includes Fresh fruit, pasta salad, dessert, fork, knife, napkin and condiments
Salad Box lunch
Packed and labeled in a clear container Includes Grilled chicken, fresh fruit, dessert, fork, knife, napkin and dressing
Salads
Signature Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, tomatoes are tossed. The remaining items are on the side: blue cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries & mandarin oranges
Classic Caesar
Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, croutons
Garden Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, carrot, cucumber, tomato.
Greek Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, onions & Kalamata olives
Sandwich Platters
Cafe Selects
FRENCH CLUB: Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone, brioche bun. TURKEY AVO WRAP: with, avocado, marinated tomatoes, lettuce, smoked Gouda. CHICKEN WALDORF: chicken salad with apples, walnuts, grapes, basil, mixed greens
Subs
All served with lettuce & tomato ITALIAN COMBO: Ham, salami, provolone, mild banana peppers. TURKEY GOUDA: Turkey breast, smoked Gouda. TUNA SALAD AMERICAN: Albacore tuna. VEGGIE: green pepper, spinach, cucumber, banana pepper.
Wraps
CHICKEN CAESAR: with romaine, croutons, Parmesan AVOCADO CHICKEN: Grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, provolone TURKEY CLUB: Turkey, bacon, lettuce & tomato. GARDEN VEGGIE: romaine & mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, green peppers, onion. FRIED CHICKEN: chicken tenders, sharp cheddar, lettuce & tomato.
Side Items
Hot Bites
Coconut Chicken & Waffle
Fried coconut chicken breast and Belgium Waffle served with sweet & spicy chili sauce.
Franks n' Blanket
Bite size 100% all beef dogs no fillers, wrapped in a buttery croissant dough served with mustard.
Spinach Phyllo
Mini filo shells filled with fresh spinach, artichoke, and feta cheese.
Mini All Beef Meatballs
All beef meatballs are made with lean beef, ricotta and Romano cheeses, fresh garlic and parsley. Serving size 4 per person
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
All Blue Crab No Cake! Crab mixed with butter, diced celery, onions spices and just a little flour to hold it all together. Rolled in Italian bread crumbs and deep fried. Served with horseradish sauce.
New Zealand Baby Lamb Chops
Marinated in fresh Dijon mustard, fresh garlic and rosemary then seared on the grill. 2 Whole racks aprox 8 per rack, uncut and delivered rare & cold. Must reheat and cut at location.
Teriyaki Sesame Chicken Skewer
Grilled chicken breast skewered and seasoned with teriyaki and sesame seeds.
French Onion Soup Boule
Delicious bites of Mini French onion soup bread boule.
Spinach Empanadas
Large 4oz tasty spinach turnover served with fresh salsa
Coconut Chicken Skewer
Chicken breasted soaked in sweet batter covered in shredded coconut and panko breadcrumbs, Served with sweet and spicy chili sauce.
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Tender scallops marinated in teriyaki and ginger wrapped with sliced water chestnut and apple wood smoked bacon.
Korean Beef Sliders
Slow roasted pot roast seasoned with ginger, sesame oil topped with Korean BBQ sauce and Asian coleslaw.
Chimichurri Steak Skewer
Grilled Flank Steak (skewered & marinated)
Meat, Cheese & Shrimp Platters
Greek Platter
Slices of tomatoes, cucumbers feta cheese, hummus, kalamata and green olives, carrots & celery sticks. Served with pita bread.
Charcuterie Plate
Prosciutto, Sweet Sopressata, and Dry Coppa, aged cheddar, smoked gouda berries, dates and olives served with assorted crackers.
Cheese & Cracker
Assortment hard semi soft premium cheeses. Served with grapes, berries and crackers.
XL Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp garnished and served with cocktail sauce.
Mediterranean Bruschetta
grape tomatoes, kalamata & green olives, capers, fresh parsley & basil tossed w/ olive oil & balsamic glaze *Served w/ toasted crostini's
Antipasto Veggie Skewer
Fresh Fruit & Veggies
Sliced Fruit Platter
Includes an assortment of sliced honey dew, cantaloupe, pineapple, red grapes and strawberries.
Fruit Bowl
Cubed honey dew, cantaloupe, pineapple, red grapes and strawberries.
Fresh Veggies
Fresh cut assortment to include: carrots, celery, grape tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Served with hummus and ranch dressing.
Chips & Dips
Juice, Tea, Soda & Water
Fresh Lemonade 1/2 gallon
3 ingredients: pure filtered water, lemons and cane sugar. Serves 6 includes cups.
Fresh Brewed Unsweetened Tea gallon
Serves 12. Includes cups, sugar, artificial sweeteners and sliced lemon.
Gold Peak Sweet Tea gallon
Serves 12 guest. Includes cups
Kennesaw OJ gallon
No preservatives. 100% All Natural. Gallon serves 12. Includes cups.
Assorted 12oz Cans
Coke, Diet Coke and Sprite
Bottled Water 16oz
10lb Bag Of Ice with bucket
Sparkling Water
Coffee
Holiday Items
Holiday Dinner
Sliced turkey breast, home-style stuffing, red skin garlic mashed potatoes, home made gravy, green beans fresh baked cornbread. cranberry sauce
Honey Glazed Ham
Sugar glazed boneless spiral ham sliced and garnish with pineapple. Add brioche dinner rolls to make yummy sandwiches.
Turkey Breast Sliced
Real turkey breast sliced & kept moist in a clear turkey au jus.
Turkey Gravy
Serves 12 Homemade turkey based brown gravy
Choice Prime Rib
Slow roasted tender & juicy choice prime rib sliced and served in au jus.
Beef Brisket
Slow roasted in natural juices and a Mirepoix of fresh carrots, celery and onions.
Honey Garlic Salmon
Premium salmon from the icy cold Antarctic sustainably farmed with no antibiotics or added hormones. Topped with fresh garlic, soy sauce and honey glaze.
Mac & Cheese
Elbow pasta melted with a creamy blend of cheddar, mozzarella, Parmesan and heavy cream.
Sweet Potato Casserole
Fresh sweet potatoes mashed with REAL butter, milk, brown sugar, cinnamon and topped with toasty marshmallows.
Mashed Potato
Keep it simple, real potatoes, real butter, milk and seasoning.
Stuffing
Made with breadcrumbs, butter, celery and onions.
Maple Glaze Carrots
Rainbow baby peeled carrots roasted and glazed in maple brown sugar and cinnamon.
Chafing Dish
Includes 1 each: wire chafer, sterno, deep aluminum water pan.
French Baguette Sandwiches
Turkey Cranberry Club: Sliced turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, cranberry mayo, lettuce & tomato. Ham & Creamy Brie: Sliced ham, brie, spring mix & tomato.
Holiday Dessert
Cookie, Brownies
Cookies per Dozen bulk
Assorted fresh baked Chocolate Chip, Macadamia White Chocolate, Cranberry Walnut, Sugar and Oatmeal Raisin.
Brownies per Dozen bulk
Packed bulk: Rich and moist Chocolate chip brownies cut in a triangle.
Cookie Platters
Assorted fresh baked Chocolate Chip, Macadamia White Chocolate, Cranberry Walnut, Sugar and Oatmeal Raisin. Displayed on a black plastic platter with a hard dome lid.
Brownie Platters
Rich and moist Chocolate chip brownies cut in a triangle. Displayed on a black plastic platter with a hard dome lid.
Cookie & Brownie Platters
An assortment of our fresh baked cookies and brownies. Displayed on a black plastic platter with a hard dome lid.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
For Orders on Saturday or Sunday please call for availability.
3601 W. Commercial #29, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309