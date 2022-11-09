  • Home
  • /
  • Birmingham
  • /
  • Dreamland BBQ - Corporate Sandbox - 4700 Birmingham Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dreamland BBQ - Corporate Sandbox 4700 Birmingham Street

review star

No reviews yet

4700 Birmingham Street

Birmingham, AL 35217

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

NA Beverages

Water Cup

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Half/Half Tea

$2.99

Big Daddy's Squeeze

$2.99

Coca-Cola Classic

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Mello Yello

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Hi-C Orange

$2.99

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.99

Gallon Sweet Tea

$9.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$9.00

Gallon Big Daddy's Squeeze

$11.00

Gallon Lemonade

$11.00

Starters

Starter Okra

Starter Okra

$6.99

Lightly breaded & seasoned with Dreamland BBQ Rub. Topped with Alabama Twang Sauce.

Big Daddy Fries

A generous portion of French fries smothered in nacho cheese. Topped with your choice of boneless rib tips, pork, chicken, or sausage.

Stadium Nachos

Stadium Nachos

A game day staple! Tortilla chips covered with nacho cheese, Dreamland BBQ Sauce, & jalapeños. Topped with your choice of boneless rib tips, pork, chicken, or sausage.

BD Loaded Chips

BD Loaded Chips

Our house-made chips smothered with nacho cheese, creamy slaw, jalapeños, & green onions. Topped with Alabama Twang Sauce, Dreamland BBQ Sauce, & your choice of boneless rib tips, pork, chicken, or sausage.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

Filled with cheese, charred red onions, Wickles Pickles®, Dreamland BBQ Sauce, & stuffed with your choice of boneless rib tips, pork, chicken, or sausage. Topped with Alabama Twang Sauce & green onions.

Hickory-Smoked Sausage

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.49

Five tomatoes battered, fried, & topped with green onions & our Alabama Twang Sauce. A seasonal favorite you loved so much, we decided to make it available year-round.

8 Dream Wings

8 Dream Wings

$15.99

8 wings seasoned with Dreamland Shake. Garnished with Alabama Twang Sauce and green onions. Tossed in your choice of sauce: Dreamland BBQ, BBQ Vinigarette, or Buffalo.

From the Pit

Full Slab

Full Slab

$26.99

Our meats are cooked over a pit of hickory wood & basted with Dreamland BBQ Sauce. Served fresh off the pit with sliced white bread.

Half Slab

Half Slab

$16.49

"Served fresh off the pit with sliced white bread. "

Rib Sandwich

Rib Sandwich

$12.99

Served fresh off the pit with sliced white bread.

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$12.99

Served fresh off the pit with sliced white bread.

Add a Bone

$3.99

Hickory-Smoked Sausage

Sandwiches

Big Daddy BBQ Sandwich - Regular

Big Daddy BBQ Sandwich - Large

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Rib Wrap

$9.99

From The Kitchen

Tips & Chips

Tips & Chips

$10.99

Our savory, slow-cooked boneless rib tips topped with green onions. Seasoned with Dreamland Shake, served with our house-made chips.

Smokehouse Salad

Smokehouse Salad

Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, carrots, & egg. Topped with Monterey jack, cheddar, & your choice of chopped pork, chicken, or boneless rib tips. Served on a bed of iceberg & romaine lettuce.

Farmhouse Salad

Farmhouse Salad

$6.99

Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, carrots, & shredded cheeses. Served on a bed of iceberg & romaine lettuce.

BBQ Baker

BBQ Baker

Baked potato stuffed with shredded Monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with green onions, Alabama Twang Sauce, Dreamland BBQ Sauce, & your choice of boneless rib tips, pork, chicken, or sausage.

Plain Potato

$4.99

Brunswick Stew

Adult Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Chili - Cup

$5.99

Chili - Bowl

$8.99

Chili - Quart

$17.99

Fixins (Sides)

Served with your choice of 2 side Fixins’

Baked Beans

Mac & Cheese

Potato Salad

Creamy Coleslaw

Vinegar Slaw

French Fries

Fried Okra

House-Made Chips

Bag of Chips

$1.99

Plain Potato

$4.99

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Chocolate Dream

Family Meals

Tailgate Special

$119.99

Party Pack - Small

$29.99

Party Pack - Medium

$44.99

Party Pack - Large

$84.99

Kid's Menu

Kids Pork Sandwich

$5.99

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.49

Retail

Apparel

Quart of BBQ Sauce

$7.99

Gallon of BBQ Sauce

$23.99

12 oz BBQ Rub

$7.49

12 oz BBQ Shake

$7.49

Btl Dipping Sauce

$3.99

Loaf of Bread

$2.99

BBQ Gift Box

$24.99

Meats A La Carte + Extras

Boneless Rib Tips

Chopped Pork

Chopped Chicken

Sausage

Extra Dressings

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Test Environment

Location

4700 Birmingham Street, Birmingham, AL 35217

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Current at Cahaba - 4500 5th Ave S.
orange starNo Reviews
4500 5th Ave S. Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Mugshots Grill & Bar - Fultondale, AL
orange star4.1 • 68
3339 Lowery Pkwy Fultondale, AL 35068
View restaurantnext
Mad Pies Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.3 • 366
1731 Decatur Hwy fultondale, AL 35068
View restaurantnext
Post Office Pies
orange star4.5 • 2,832
209 41st St Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Saw's BBQ Avondale
orange starNo Reviews
215 41st St S Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Parkside on 5th
orange starNo Reviews
4036 5th Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Birmingham

Bottega
orange star4.9 • 4,228
2240 Highland Ave S Birmingham, AL 35205
View restaurantnext
Hot and Hot Fish Club
orange star4.8 • 4,138
2901 2nd Ave S #110 Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Automatic Seafood and Oysters
orange star4.9 • 4,036
2824 5th Ave South Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Helen
orange star5.0 • 2,973
2013 2nd Ave North Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurantnext
Post Office Pies
orange star4.5 • 2,832
209 41st St Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Avondale
orange star4.4 • 2,462
3719 3rd Ave S Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Birmingham
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Wetumpka
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston