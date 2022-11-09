Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dumpling Time Santana Row

review star

No reviews yet

378 Santana Row

Suite 1035

San Jose, CA 95128

Order Again

Quick Bites

Pickled Lotus, Carrot

$7.50

Cucumber, Fresno Chili Salad

$7.50

Wakame Seaweed Salad

$7.50

Wood Ear Mushroom Salad

$7.50

Sesame Jellyfish Salad

$10.00

Crispy Truffle Peanuts

$5.50

Meat & Seafood

Shrimp Toast

$12.50

DT Wings Sweet

$16.00

DT Spicy Monster Wings

$16.00

Side of Chicken

$6.50

Bao

BBQ Pork Bao

$9.50

Siu Mai

Shrimp & Pork Siu Mai

$9.50

Maine Lobster Siu Mai

$17.00

Xi'An Dumpling

Vegetable Dumpling

$11.00

Chili Pork Dumpling

$11.50

Lamb Dumpling

$13.00

Veggies

Edamame

$7.00

Garlicky Green Beans

$11.50

Crispy Sesame Tofu Squares

$9.00

Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls

$9.00

Xiao Long Bao

Pork XLB

$11.00

Tom Yum

$12.00

Har Gow

Shrimp Har Gow

$9.50

Noodle & Rice

Beijing Noodles

$11.00

Southeast Fried Rice Noodles

$16.00

Vegan Fried Rice

$12.50

Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$11.00

Chicken Gyoza

$11.00

Seafood Gyoza

$15.50

Wagyu Beef Gyoza

$16.50

Sweet Bao & Dessert

Trio of Buns

$8.50

PDR Menu

$45 Set Menu

$45.00

$55 Set Menu

$55.00

Non-Alcoholic

Apple Juice

$4.50Out of stock

Mango Yuzu Kombucha

$6.50

Coke ToGo

$4.50

Diet Coke ToGo

$4.50

Fiji Still Water

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Hot: Bi Luo Chin - Green

$4.50

Hot: Chrysanthemum Tea

$4.50

Hot: Da Hong Pao - Oolong

$4.50

Hot: Jasmine Green Tea

$4.50

Hot: Tie Guan Yin - Oolong

$4.50

Ito Green Tea

$5.00

Ito Jasmine Green Tea

$5.00

Ito Oolong Tea

$5.00

Lemon Ginger Kombucha

$6.50

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.00

Raspberry Kombucha

$6.50

Sprite ToGo

$4.50

Wine & Sparkling

Brut Rosé, Chandon, Napa 187ml 11

$12.00

Domaine Chandon GL

$13.00

Domaine Chandon BTL

$50.00

Private Prop Chard GL

$15.00

Private Prop Chard BTL

$59.00

Land of Saints Sauv Blanc GL

$15.00

Land of Saints Sauv Blanc BTL

$59.00

Folk Machine GL -Pinot Noir

$13.00

Folk Machine BTL

$50.00

Lucas & Lewellen GL -Red Blend

$16.00

Lucas & Lewellen BTL

$63.00

Trail Maker Rosé 2021 BTL, Mendocino

$56.00

Trail Maker Rosé 2021 GL, Mendocino

$14.00

Sake

Ozeki Hana Awaka Sparkling Sake BTL

$21.00

Tozai Snow Maiden Junmai Nigori BTL

$15.00

Manga GL

$11.00

Manga BTL

$63.00

Seikyo Takehara, Mirror of Truth BTL

$34.00

Yuki No Bosha BTL

$95.00

Konteki, Pearls of Simplicity BTL

$53.00

Beer

21st Amendment - El Sully

$9.00

Tsing Tao

$9.00

Sapporo

$9.00

Lagunitas IPA

$9.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA

$9.00

Tremor Light Lager

$9.00

T-Shirts

AAPI T-Shirt

Tiger T-Shirt (S)

$25.00

Tiger T-Shirt (M)

$25.00

Tiger T-Shirt (L)

$25.00

Drinks

Coke ToGo

$3.50

Diet Coke ToGo

$3.50

Sprite ToGo

$3.50

Add Ons

No utensils

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A DUMPLING-AND-BEER HOUSE FROM THE ACCLAIMED RESTAURANT TEAM BEHIND SAN FRANCISCO’S MICHELIN-STARRED OMAKASE AND NIKU STEAKHOUSE

Website

Location

378 Santana Row, Suite 1035, San Jose, CA 95128

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

