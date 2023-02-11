Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Knight 1013 Ferndale Ave

Johnstown, PA 15905

Johnstown, PA 15905

Pizza

Medium (12”)

$12.49

Large (14”)

$13.49

Personal (7”)

$6.99

WALK IN SPECIAL (2 slices & Drink)

$6.49

By the slice

$2.50

X-Large 16”

$14.99

7” 1 Topping Pizza & Soda

$8.49

Half Italian Hoagie- Fry’s & Soda

$8.99

Appetizers

Cheese Sticks

$6.49

Onion Rings

$4.99

Knight Fry’s

$4.99

Cheddar Cheese Balls

$5.49

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Hoagies

Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$8.99

Italian Hoagie

$9.49

Meatball Hoagie

$8.49

Steak & Cheese Hoagie

$9.99

Knight Steak Hoagie

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Hoagie

$10.99

Salads

Tossed Salad

$5.49

Knight Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Steak Salad

$10.99

Desserts

Delicious deserts perfect Togo snack!

Cheesecake

$3.99

Mixed berry sheet cake

$4.99

Drinks

20oz Bottle

$2.50

2 Liter

$3.99

Stromboli

Knight-boli

$10.49

Meatball Stromboli

$8.99

Build-a-Boli (4 Toppings + Sauce/Cheese

$9.49

Little Knight Meals

Little Knight Pizza/W Fry’s

$5.99

Knight Tenders/W Fry’s

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1013 Ferndale Ave, Johnstown, PA 15905

