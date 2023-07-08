Effies 1120 main street

Main picView gallery

Food

Hamburger

Hamburger

$13.50

Cheeseburger

$14.50

Double Hamburger

$18.50

Double Cheeseburger

$19.50

New Effie

$19.00

Hot Effie

$19.00

Bacon Avocado

$19.00

Chili Effie

$17.00

Waterhouse

$17.00

Teriyaki Pineapple

$17.00

1/2 Hamburger

$7.75

1/2 Cheeseburger

$8.50

1/2 New Effie

$11.00

1/2 Hot Effie

$11.00

1/2 Chili Effie

$9.50

1/2 Bacon Avocado

$11.00

1/2 Waterhouse

$9.50

Jims Special

$7.25

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

1/2 Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Sides

Small Fry

$2.75

Med Fry

$4.00

Large Fry

$6.50

Mushroom

$5.50

Gizzard

$6.50

Chicken Strips

$9.00

Fingersteaks

$8.50

Chili Cheese Fry

$6.50

1/2 Chili Cheese Fry

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.50

Kids

Kids Corn Dog

$4.25

Kids Chicken Strip

$5.00

Sauces

Ranch

$0.25

tartar

$0.25

fry sauce

$0.25

bbq

$0.25

honey mustard

$0.25

to go

to go

$1.00

Beverages

N/A Beverages

soda

$2.50

lemonade

$2.00

Ice tea

$2.50

canned soda

$1.50

coffee

$1.50

hot tea

$1.00

hot chocolate

$1.50

apple cider

$1.50

milk

$1.00

chocolate milk

$1.00

orange juice

$1.50

apple juice

$1.50

tom juice

$1.50

Beer

Draft

$3.00

Sm Pitcher

$6.50

Lg Pitcher

$10.00

bottle domestic

$3.50

IPA

$4.50

Irish Death

$4.50

angry orchard

$3.50

Truly

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where we serve the iconic 1 Lb burger. Our burgers are fresh never frozen and buns are made fresh daily.

Location

1120 main street, lewiston, ID 83501

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

