Effies 1120 main street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Where we serve the iconic 1 Lb burger. Our burgers are fresh never frozen and buns are made fresh daily.
Location
1120 main street, lewiston, ID 83501
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Imua Hawaiian Restaurant - 800 Main Street
No Reviews
800 Main Street Lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurant