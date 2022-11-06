Eggsquisite Cafe - Frisco
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We take pride in offering the freshest ingredients and friendliest staff. Our caring and committed staff will ensure you have a fantastic experience with us.
Location
6801 Warren Pkwy. Ste 101, Frisco, TX 75034
