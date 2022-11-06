Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eggsquisite Cafe - Frisco

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

6801 Warren Pkwy. Ste 101

Frisco, TX 75034

Popular Items

Side Meat
Breakfast Sandwich
Traditional

Classic Favs

Traditional

$12.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.00

Corned Beef Hash

$12.00

Steak & Eggs

$17.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00

Southern Combo

$12.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Sunshine Sandwich

$12.00

Migas

$13.00

Burrito

$11.00

Skillets

Eggsquisite Skillet

$13.00

Meat lover Skillet

$13.00

Santa Fe Skillet

$13.00

Chicken Carnita Skillet

$13.00

Steak Skillet

$17.00

Veggie Skillet

$12.00

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$11.00

Avocado Benedict

$13.00

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$15.00

Southern Benny Benedict

$14.00

Crab Cake Benedict

$16.00

Chorizo Benedict

$13.00

Healthy

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Hummus Avocado Toast

$12.00

Berry Energy Bowl

$12.00

Bagel N Lox

$14.00

Iron Man Scrambler

$11.00

Steel Cut Oats

$6.00

Sweet Combo

2 X 4

$13.00

French Connect

$13.00

Crepes Combo

$13.00

Waffle N' More

$13.00

Pancakes

Buttermilk Cakes

$9.00

Very Berry Cakes

$13.00

Lingonberry Cakes

$13.00

Cheesecake Cakes

$13.00

Gluten free Cakes

$12.00

Cinnamon Roll Cakes

$13.00

Lemon poppy Cakes

$12.00

Banana Nutella Cakes

$12.00

Oreo Cakes

$12.00

Pumpkin Cakes

$13.00

Crepes

Plain Crepes

$9.00

Very Berry Crepes

$13.00

Banana Nutella Crepes

$12.00

Lingonberry Crepes

$13.00

French Toast

French Toast

$9.00

Very Berry French Toast

$13.00

Rice Krispie French Toast

$10.00

Banana Nutella French Toast

$12.00

Gluten Free French Toast

$12.00

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$13.00

Waffle

Plain Waffle

$9.00

Very Berry Waffle

$13.00

Chicken & Waffles

$13.00

Gluten Free Waffle

$12.00

Banana Nutella Waffle

$12.00

Coconut Waffle

$12.00

Kids

Mickey Cake

$6.00

Kids French Toast

$6.00

Kids Breakfast

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Tenders

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Lunch Favorites

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.00

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Monterey

$13.00

Eggdrop

$13.00

Beyond Meat

$13.00

Whiskey BBQ

$13.00

Patty Melt

$13.00

Salad

Eggsquisite Chicken Salad

$13.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Chicken Apple Pecan Salad

$13.00

Strawberry Pecan Salad

$12.00

Taco Salad

$13.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

BLTE

$12.00

Turkey pesto Panini

$12.00

Venetian Chicken Panini

$13.00

Buffalo chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Turkey bacon club

$12.00

Turkey Avocado wrap

$13.00

Greek Wrap

$13.00

Ranch Chicken Melt

$13.00

Sides

Side One egg

$2.00

Side Two Eggs

$4.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Tortilla

$2.00

Side Protein

$6.00

Side Corned Beef Hash

$4.50

Side Meat

$4.00

Side Tomato Slices

$2.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Jalapeños

$1.50

Side Berries

$5.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Side Hash Brown

$3.00

Side Grits

$3.00

Side Grits Add Chz

$3.79

Side Yogurt

$3.50

Side Gravy

$1.50

Side French Fries

$3.50

Side Okra

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Maple Syrup

$2.00

Eggsquisite Hot Sauce

$5.50

Beverage

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$7.00

Coffee

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Soda

$3.50

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Latte

$5.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

Iced Latte

$5.50

Juice

$4.00

Freshly Squeezed OJ

$5.00

Milk / Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kids Drink

$3.00

Kids OJ

$3.50

Americano

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We take pride in offering the freshest ingredients and friendliest staff. Our caring and committed staff will ensure you have a fantastic experience with us.

Website

Location

6801 Warren Pkwy. Ste 101, Frisco, TX 75034

Directions

