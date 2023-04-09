- Home
El Molcajete
2932 S 4th St
Louisville, KY 40208
Main Menu
Appetizer
Queso
Cheese Dip
Queso Poblano
Cheese Dip topped with Poblano peppers, onion, tomato, cilantro.
Choriqueso
Cheese dip topped with Chorizo.
Pico de Gallo
Tomato, Cilantro, Onion, Jalapeño, Lime Juice.
Guacamole
Crushed avocado, onion, tomato, cilantro, lime juice.
Camarones Cucaracha
Breakfast
Huevos Rancheros
Two fried eggs, topped w/ Ranchero sauce, onions, jalapeno, tomato, cilantro served with rice and beans
Huevos Divorciados
Two fried eggs, topped with red and green house sauce, served with rice and beans
Huevos Con Chorizo
Two eggs scrambled with chorizo, served with rice and beans, pico de gallo
Huevos Revueltos
Two eggs scrambled with ham or bacon served with rice, beans and pico de gallo.
Chilaquiles Rojos
Fried tortillas smothered in red sauce topped with queso fresco and sour cream, cilantro, onions served with beans
Chilaquiles Verdes
Fried tortillas smothered in green sauce topped with queso fresco and sour cream, cilantro, onions served with beans
Chilaquiles con Arrachera
Skirt steak,Fried tortillas smothered in house sauce topped with queso fresco and sour cream, cilantro, onions served with beans
Chilaquiles con Pollo
Skirt steak,Fried tortillas smothered in house sauce topped with queso fresco and sour cream, cilantro, onions served with beans
Burritos
Chicken
Choripollo
Chicken Breast topped with Queso sauce and chorizo, served w/rice and beans.
Pollo Poblano
Chicken Breast topped shredded cheese, grilled poblano pepper, onion, cilantro, tomato served with rice and beans
Arroz con Pollo
Chicken Breast on a bed of rice, topped with Queso Sauce, Side of bean and garnish.
Medio Pollo Asado
Half of a charcoal grilled chicken, grilled onions, Jalapeños, served with rice and beans.
Pollo Asado Entero
Charcoal grilled whole chicken, grilled onions, Jalapeños, served with rice and beans.
Delicias
Carne Asada
Thin char broil skirt steak topped with grilled onions, Jalapeños served w/rice and beans.
Molcajete
Skirt steak, Chicken, bacon, chorizo, cactus, cheese, grilled onions and bell peppers, served w/rice and beans.
Alambre
Skirt steak, bacon, onions, bell peppers, tomato, smothered in shredded cheese served w/rice and beans.
Bistec a la Mexicana
Diced Steak sautêed with pico de gallo served w/rice and beans.
Lengua en Salsa Verde
Beef Tongue sautêed onions, jalapeño, in salsa verde served w/rice and beans.
Carnitas Plato
Deep fried Pork, Pico de Gallo, served with rice and beans
Guisado de Puerco
Tender Pork in tomatillo sauce served with rice and beans
Flautas de Pollo
Shredded Chicken rolled in corn tortilla and fried, topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, sour cream, served w/rice and beans
Flautas de Asada
Steak rolled in corn tortilla and fried, topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, sour cream, served w/rice and beans
Chimichanga de Pollo
Chicken and cheese wrapped in a flour tortillas and deep fried, topped with Queso Sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream.
Chimichanga de Asada
Steak and cheese wrapped in a flour tortillas and deep fried, topped with Queso Sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream.
Nachos Pollo
chicken, beans, queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado, on bed of chips
Nachos Asada
Steak, beans, queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado, on bed of chips
Nachos Fajita Pollo
Chicken, sauteed onions and bell peppers, beans, queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado, on bed of chips
Nachos Fajita Asada
Steak, sauteed onions and bell peppers, beans, queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado,
Desserts
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Rojas Pollo
shredded chicken rolled in a corn tortilla, topped w/ red sauce and sour cream served w/rice and beans
Enchiladas Rojas Asada
steak rolled in a corn tortilla, topped w/ red sauce and sour cream served w/rice and beans
Enchiladas Verdes Asada
Steak rolled in a corn tortilla, topped w/ green sauce and sour cream served w/rice and beans
Enchiladas Verdes Pollo
shredded chicken rolled in a corn tortilla, topped w/ green sauce and sour cream served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Blancas pollo
shredded chicken rolled in a corn tortilla, topped w/ queso sauce and sour cream served w/rice and beans
Enchiladas Blancas Asada
steak rolled in a corn tortilla, topped w/ queso sauce and sour cream served w/rice and beans
Enchiladas Molcajete Asada
steak rolled in a corn tortilla, topped w/ red sauce and sour cream served w/rice and beans
Enchiladas Molcajete Pollo
shredded chicken rolled in a corn tortilla, topped w/ red sauce and sour cream served w/rice and beans
Fajitas
Gorditas
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Fajita Asada
Steak, cheese, grilled onion and bell peppers
Quesadilla Fajita Pollo
Chicken, cheese, grilled onion and bell peppers
Quesadilla Asada
Steak and cheese.
Quesadilla Pollo
Chicken and cheese
Quesadilla Chorpollo
Chicken, chorizo and cheese
Quesadilla Queso
Seafood
Coctel de Camaron
Shrimp Cocktail
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp in Garlic Sauce
Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp in Diabla Sauce
Camarones Aguachiles
Shrimp in Lime Chile Sauce
Mojarra
deep fried Whole Tilapia, rice, french fries, and garnish.
Filete de Pescado
Fish Fillet topped with pico de gallo, avocado, rice, beans.
Tacos de Pescado Plato
3 Fish Tacos, Rice, Beans and garnish.
Tacos de Camaron Plato
3 Shrimp Tacos, rice, beans and garnish
Ceviche de Camaron 8oz
Shrimp cured in lime juice, onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado
Ceviche de Pescado 8oz
Fish cured in lime juice, onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado
Ceviche de Camaron 16oz
shrimp cured in lime juice, onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado
Ceviche de Pescado 16oz
Fish cured in lime juice, onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado
Ceviche de Mixto 8oz
A mix of fish and shrimp cured in lime juice, onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado
Ceviche de Mixto 16oz
A mix of fish and shrimp cured in lime juice, onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado
Tostada Ceviche Camaron
shrimp cured in lime juice, onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado served on a tostada
Tostada Ceviche Pescado
Fish cured in lime juice, onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado served on a tostada
Tostada Ceviche Mixto
A mix of fish and shrimp cured in lime juice, onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado served on a tostada
Sopes
Soups
Tacos
Torta
Torta Asada
Steak Sandwich, w/Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Jalapeño
Torta Pollo
Chicken Sandwich, w/Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Jalapeño
Torta Carnitas
Carnitas Sandwich, w/Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Jalapeño
Torta Cubana
Sandwich w/ beans, cheese, ham, pollo, franfuter sausage, chorizo, Egg, lettuce, tomate, mayo, Jalapeño.
Vegetarian
Quesadilla Veggie
Sautéed Spinach, mushrooms, onion, bell peppers, cheese
Quesadilla Espinacas
Spinach and cheese
Taco Veggie
Beans, grilled onions, and bell pepper on a yellow corn tortilla.
Nopal Taco
Cactus, grilled onions, tomato, cilantro, house red sauce.
Taco Rajas
Poblano pepper, grilled onions, tomato, cilantro, house red sauce.
Veggie Burrito
Rice, beans, cheese, spinach, mushrooms, grilled onions and bell pepper.
Veggie Burrito Rojo
Rice, beans, cheese, spinach, mushrooms, grilled onions and bell pepper, smothered in house red sauce and shredded cheese
Veggie Burrito Verde
Rice, beans, cheese, spinach, mushrooms, grilled onions and bell pepper, smothered in house green sauce and shredded cheese
Veggie Burrito Queso
Rice, beans, cheese, spinach, mushrooms, grilled onions and bell pepper,
Veggie Torta
Beans, cheese, spinach, mushrooms, grilled onions and bell pepper, lettuce, tomate, jalapeño, mayo.
Chile Relleno Plato
Two Poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, coated in egg, topped w/house red sauce, cilantro and sour cream.
Veggie Burrito Molcajete
Drinks
Caguama 32oz Beers
Import Beer
Agua Frescas
Michelada Caguamas
Soda
Jarritos
Micheladas
Mineral Prepa
Sides
1 Chile Relleno
1 Nopal
1/2 Aguacate
3 Cebollitas Cambry
3 Chiles Toreados
Arroz
Chips y Salsa TOGO
Crema 2oz
Curtido
Ex. Order Tortilla
Frijoles
Jalapeños Vinagre
Limones
Mayo 2oz
Queso Fresco
Salsa Aguacate
Shreddred Cheese 2oz
Ex Queso
Ex Asada
Ex Pollo
Pepinos
Papas Fritas.
Pico Gallo 2oz
Arroz y Frijoles
Arroz, Frijoles, Ensalada
Tostadas
Habanero 1oz
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
The best Mexican cuisine in Louisville to fill both your hearts and your stomachs with happiness.
