El Molcajete

Main Menu

Appetizer

Queso

$5.50

Cheese Dip

Queso Poblano

$6.50

Cheese Dip topped with Poblano peppers, onion, tomato, cilantro.

Choriqueso

$6.50

Cheese dip topped with Chorizo.

Pico de Gallo

$4.00

Tomato, Cilantro, Onion, Jalapeño, Lime Juice.

Guacamole

$7.00

Crushed avocado, onion, tomato, cilantro, lime juice.

Camarones Cucaracha

$14.99

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Two fried eggs, topped w/ Ranchero sauce, onions, jalapeno, tomato, cilantro served with rice and beans

Huevos Divorciados

$10.99

Two fried eggs, topped with red and green house sauce, served with rice and beans

Huevos Con Chorizo

$10.99

Two eggs scrambled with chorizo, served with rice and beans, pico de gallo

Huevos Revueltos

$10.99

Two eggs scrambled with ham or bacon served with rice, beans and pico de gallo.

Chilaquiles Rojos

$10.99

Fried tortillas smothered in red sauce topped with queso fresco and sour cream, cilantro, onions served with beans

Chilaquiles Verdes

$10.99

Fried tortillas smothered in green sauce topped with queso fresco and sour cream, cilantro, onions served with beans

Chilaquiles con Arrachera

$13.99

Skirt steak,Fried tortillas smothered in house sauce topped with queso fresco and sour cream, cilantro, onions served with beans

Chilaquiles con Pollo

$11.99

Skirt steak,Fried tortillas smothered in house sauce topped with queso fresco and sour cream, cilantro, onions served with beans

Burritos

Burrito Seco

$9.00

Dry Burrito

Burrito bañado en Salsa Roja

$9.99

Burrito smothered in Red Sauce

Burrito bañado en Salsa Verde

$9.99

Burrito smothered in Green Sauce

Burrito bañado en Queso

$10.99

Burrito smutter in Queso

Burrito al Molcajete

$11.99

Burrito smothered in Red, Green, and Queso sauce

Chicken

Choripollo

$13.99

Chicken Breast topped with Queso sauce and chorizo, served w/rice and beans.

Pollo Poblano

$13.99

Chicken Breast topped shredded cheese, grilled poblano pepper, onion, cilantro, tomato served with rice and beans

Arroz con Pollo

$12.99

Chicken Breast on a bed of rice, topped with Queso Sauce, Side of bean and garnish.

Medio Pollo Asado

$10.99

Half of a charcoal grilled chicken, grilled onions, Jalapeños, served with rice and beans.

Pollo Asado Entero

$15.99

Charcoal grilled whole chicken, grilled onions, Jalapeños, served with rice and beans.

Delicias

Carne Asada

$17.99

Thin char broil skirt steak topped with grilled onions, Jalapeños served w/rice and beans.

Molcajete

$18.99+

Skirt steak, Chicken, bacon, chorizo, cactus, cheese, grilled onions and bell peppers, served w/rice and beans.

Alambre

$17.99

Skirt steak, bacon, onions, bell peppers, tomato, smothered in shredded cheese served w/rice and beans.

Bistec a la Mexicana

$13.99

Diced Steak sautêed with pico de gallo served w/rice and beans.

Lengua en Salsa Verde

$15.99

Beef Tongue sautêed onions, jalapeño, in salsa verde served w/rice and beans.

Carnitas Plato

$13.99

Deep fried Pork, Pico de Gallo, served with rice and beans

Guisado de Puerco

$13.99

Tender Pork in tomatillo sauce served with rice and beans

Flautas de Pollo

$11.99

Shredded Chicken rolled in corn tortilla and fried, topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, sour cream, served w/rice and beans

Flautas de Asada

$11.99

Steak rolled in corn tortilla and fried, topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, sour cream, served w/rice and beans

Chimichanga de Pollo

$12.99

Chicken and cheese wrapped in a flour tortillas and deep fried, topped with Queso Sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream.

Chimichanga de Asada

$12.99

Steak and cheese wrapped in a flour tortillas and deep fried, topped with Queso Sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream.

Nachos Pollo

$10.99

chicken, beans, queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado, on bed of chips

Nachos Asada

$11.99

Steak, beans, queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado, on bed of chips

Nachos Fajita Pollo

$11.99

Chicken, sauteed onions and bell peppers, beans, queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado, on bed of chips

Nachos Fajita Asada

$12.99

Steak, sauteed onions and bell peppers, beans, queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado,

Desserts

Flan

$3.99

Carmel Mexican Custard

Churros

$4.99

Fried carmel fillled pastry rolled in cinnamon and sugar, served w/vanilla Ice cream

Platanos Machos

$5.99

Fried Plantians severed with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup.

Vanilla Sundae

$1.99

vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, cherry

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Rojas Pollo

$10.99

shredded chicken rolled in a corn tortilla, topped w/ red sauce and sour cream served w/rice and beans

Enchiladas Rojas Asada

$10.99

steak rolled in a corn tortilla, topped w/ red sauce and sour cream served w/rice and beans

Enchiladas Verdes Asada

$10.99

Steak rolled in a corn tortilla, topped w/ green sauce and sour cream served w/rice and beans

Enchiladas Verdes Pollo

$10.99

shredded chicken rolled in a corn tortilla, topped w/ green sauce and sour cream served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Blancas pollo

$12.99

shredded chicken rolled in a corn tortilla, topped w/ queso sauce and sour cream served w/rice and beans

Enchiladas Blancas Asada

$12.99

steak rolled in a corn tortilla, topped w/ queso sauce and sour cream served w/rice and beans

Enchiladas Molcajete Asada

$11.99

steak rolled in a corn tortilla, topped w/ red sauce and sour cream served w/rice and beans

Enchiladas Molcajete Pollo

$11.99

shredded chicken rolled in a corn tortilla, topped w/ red sauce and sour cream served w/rice and beans

Fajitas

Fajita Pollo

$13.99

Chicken Fajitas

Fajitas Res

$14.99

Steak Fajitas

Fajitas Camaron

$15.99

Shrimp Fajitas

Fajitas Asada y Pollo

$14.99

Steak and Chicken Fajitas

Fajitas Mix

$17.99

Shrimp, Steak, Chicken Fajitas

Gorditas

Gordita Asada

$3.99

Gordita Pollo

$3.99

Gordita Carnitas

$3.99

Gor Barbacoa

$3.99

Gor Pastor

$3.99

Gordita Nopal

$3.99

Gordita Rajas

$3.99

Gordita Veggie

$3.99

Gordita Lengua

$4.25

Gor Tripa

$4.25

Gordita Cesos

$4.25

Gordita Buche

$4.25

Gordita Chorizo

$4.25

Gordita. Chichar

$3.99

Gor Frijoles

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Fajita Asada

$11.99

Steak, cheese, grilled onion and bell peppers

Quesadilla Fajita Pollo

$10.99

Chicken, cheese, grilled onion and bell peppers

Quesadilla Asada

$9.99

Steak and cheese.

Quesadilla Pollo

$9.99

Chicken and cheese

Quesadilla Chorpollo

$10.99

Chicken, chorizo and cheese

Quesadilla Queso

$8.99

Seafood

Coctel de Camaron

$12.99

Shrimp Cocktail

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$15.99

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

Camarones a la Diabla

$15.99

Shrimp in Diabla Sauce

Camarones Aguachiles

$16.99

Shrimp in Lime Chile Sauce

Mojarra

$13.00

deep fried Whole Tilapia, rice, french fries, and garnish.

Filete de Pescado

$13.99

Fish Fillet topped with pico de gallo, avocado, rice, beans.

Tacos de Pescado Plato

$13.99

3 Fish Tacos, Rice, Beans and garnish.

Tacos de Camaron Plato

$14.99

3 Shrimp Tacos, rice, beans and garnish

Ceviche de Camaron 8oz

$10.99

Shrimp cured in lime juice, onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado

Ceviche de Pescado 8oz

$10.99

Fish cured in lime juice, onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado

Ceviche de Camaron 16oz

$19.99

shrimp cured in lime juice, onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado

Ceviche de Pescado 16oz

$19.99

Fish cured in lime juice, onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado

Ceviche de Mixto 8oz

$12.99

A mix of fish and shrimp cured in lime juice, onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado

Ceviche de Mixto 16oz

$21.99

A mix of fish and shrimp cured in lime juice, onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado

Tostada Ceviche Camaron

$5.99

shrimp cured in lime juice, onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado served on a tostada

Tostada Ceviche Pescado

$4.99

Fish cured in lime juice, onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado served on a tostada

Tostada Ceviche Mixto

$6.99

A mix of fish and shrimp cured in lime juice, onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado served on a tostada

Sopes

Sopes Asada

$3.99

Sopes Pollo

$3.99

Sopes Carnitas

$3.99

Sopes Barbacoa

$3.99

Sopes Pastor

$3.99

Sopes Nopal

$3.99

Sopes Rajas

$3.99

Sopes Frijoles

$3.99

Sopes Chicharron

$3.99

Sopes Lengua

$4.25

Sopes Tripa

$4.25

Sopes Cesos

$4.25

Sopes Buche

$4.25

Sopes Chorizo

$4.25

Soups

Caldo de Camaron

$14.99

Shrimp Soup

Caldo de Pescado

$14.99

Fish Soup

Caldo 7Mares

$16.99

Mixed Seafood Soup

Caldo de Pescado y Camaron

$15.99

Fish and Shrimp Soup

Caldo de Pollo

$12.99

Chicken Soup

Caldo de Res

$14.99

Beef Soup

Menudo

$12.99

Beef Stomach Soup

Tacos

Taco Asada

$2.99

Taco Pollo

$2.99

Taco Pastor

$2.99

Taco Carnitas

$2.99

Taco Barbacoa

$2.99

Taco Chicharron

$2.99

Taco Lengua

$3.75

Taco Buche

$3.75

Taco Cesos

$3.75

Taco Tripa

$3.50

Taco Chorizo

$3.75

Taco Pescado

$3.75

Taco Camaron

$3.75

Taco Lomo

$3.75

Taco Arrachera

$3.75

Birria Tacos

$12.99

Taco Campechano

$3.75

Torta

Torta Asada

$9.99

Steak Sandwich, w/Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Jalapeño

Torta Pollo

$9.99

Chicken Sandwich, w/Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Jalapeño

Torta Carnitas

$9.99

Carnitas Sandwich, w/Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Jalapeño

Torta Cubana

$11.99

Sandwich w/ beans, cheese, ham, pollo, franfuter sausage, chorizo, Egg, lettuce, tomate, mayo, Jalapeño.

Vegetarian

Quesadilla Veggie

$9.99

Sautéed Spinach, mushrooms, onion, bell peppers, cheese

Quesadilla Espinacas

$7.99

Spinach and cheese

Taco Veggie

$2.75

Beans, grilled onions, and bell pepper on a yellow corn tortilla.

Nopal Taco

$2.99

Cactus, grilled onions, tomato, cilantro, house red sauce.

Taco Rajas

$2.99

Poblano pepper, grilled onions, tomato, cilantro, house red sauce.

Veggie Burrito

$9.00

Rice, beans, cheese, spinach, mushrooms, grilled onions and bell pepper.

Veggie Burrito Rojo

$9.99

Rice, beans, cheese, spinach, mushrooms, grilled onions and bell pepper, smothered in house red sauce and shredded cheese

Veggie Burrito Verde

$9.99

Rice, beans, cheese, spinach, mushrooms, grilled onions and bell pepper, smothered in house green sauce and shredded cheese

Veggie Burrito Queso

$10.99

Rice, beans, cheese, spinach, mushrooms, grilled onions and bell pepper,

Veggie Torta

$9.00

Beans, cheese, spinach, mushrooms, grilled onions and bell pepper, lettuce, tomate, jalapeño, mayo.

Chile Relleno Plato

$13.99

Two Poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, coated in egg, topped w/house red sauce, cilantro and sour cream.

Veggie Burrito Molcajete

$10.99

Lunch

Lunch

Lunch Chilaquiles con Pollo

$11.99

Skirt steak,Fried tortillas smothered in house sauce topped with queso fresco and sour cream, cilantro, onions served with beans

Lunch Flautas de Pollo

$9.99

Shredded Chicken rolled in corn tortilla and fried, topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, sour cream,

Lunch Flautas de Asada

$9.99

Steak rolled in corn tortilla and fried, topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, sour cream,

Lunch Chimichanga

$10.99

Steak or Chicken, cheese wrapped in 10

Lunch Chimi Pollo

$9.99

Chicken and cheese wrapped in a flour tortillas and deep fried, topped with Queso Sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream.

Lunch Chimi Asada

$9.99

Steak and cheese wrapped in a flour tortillas and deep fried, topped with Queso Sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream.

Lunch Nachos Pollo

$9.99

chicken, beans, queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado, on bed of chips

Lunch Nachos Asada

$9.99

Steak, beans, queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado, on bed of chips

Lunch Nachos Fajita Pollo

$10.99

Chicken, sauteed onions and bell peppers, beans, queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado, on bed of chips

Lunch Nachos Fajita Asada

$10.99

Steak, sauteed onions and bell peppers, beans, queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado,

Lunch Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Two fried eggs, topped w/ Ranchero sauce, onions, jalapeno, tomato, cilantro served with rice and beans

Lunch Huevos Divorciados

$9.99

Two fried eggs, topped with red and green house sauce, served with rice and beans

Lunch Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.99

Two eggs scrambled with chorizo, served with rice and beans, pico de gallo

Lunch Huevos Revueltos

$9.99

Two eggs scrambled with ham or bacon served with rice, beans and pico de gallo.

Lunch Chilaquiles Rojos

$10.99

Fried tortillas smothered in red sauce topped with queso fresco and sour cream, cilantro, onions served with beans

Lunch Chilaquiles Verdes

$10.99

Fried tortillas smothered in green sauce topped with queso fresco and sour cream, cilantro, onions served with beans

Lunch Chilaquiles con Arrachera

$13.99

Skirt steak,Fried tortillas smothered in house sauce topped with queso fresco and sour cream, cilantro, onions served with beans

Lunch Chile Relleno Plato

$8.99

One Poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, coated in egg, topped w/house red sauce, cilantro and sour cream.

Lunch Enchiladas Rojas Pollo

$8.99

shredded chicken rolled in a corn tortilla, topped w/ red sauce and sour cream

Lunch Enchiladas Rojas Asada

$8.99

steak rolled in a corn tortilla, topped w/ red sauce and sour cream

Lunch Enchiladas Verdes Asada

$8.99

Steak rolled in a corn tortilla, topped w/ green sauce and sour cream

Lunch Enchiladas Verdes Pollo

$8.99

shredded chicken rolled in a corn tortilla, topped w/ green sauce and sour cream

Lunch Enchiladas Blancas pollo

$9.99

shredded chicken rolled in a corn tortilla, topped w/ queso sauce and sour cream

Lunch Enchiladas Blancas Asada

$10.99

steak rolled in a corn tortilla, topped w/ queso sauce and sour cream

Lunch Enchiladas Molcajete Asada

$9.99

steak rolled in a corn tortilla, topped w/ red sauce and sour cream

Lunch Enchiladas Molcajete Pollo

$9.99

shredded chicken rolled in a corn tortilla, topped w/ red sauce and sour cream

Lunch Taco Plato

$10.99

Three Steak or Chicken Street Style Taco, served w/ rice and beans

Lunch Burrito Plato

$10.99

10' Flour tortilla burrito Steak or Chicken, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomate Served w/rice and beans.

Lunch Fajitas

$10.99

Steak or Chicken sauteed onions bell peppers, served w/rice and beans

Lunch Quesadilla

$8.99

10'

Lunch Quesadilla Fajitas

$9.99

10'

Lunch Quesadilla Queso

$7.99

Lunch Quesadilla Veggie

$8.99

Nachos

Lunch Nachos Pollo

$9.99

chicken, beans, queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado, on bed of chips

Lunch Nachos Asada

$9.99

Steak, beans, queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado, on bed of chips

Lunch Nachos Fajita Pollo

$10.99

Chicken, sauteed onions and bell peppers, beans, queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado, on bed of chips

Lunch Nachos Fajita Asada

$10.99

Steak, sauteed onions and bell peppers, beans, queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado,

Huevos

Lunch Huevos Revueltos

$9.99

Two eggs scrambled with ham or bacon served with rice, beans and pico de gallo.

Lunch Huevos Divorciados

$9.99

Two fried eggs, topped with red and green house sauce, served with rice and beans

Lunch Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Two fried eggs, topped w/ Ranchero sauce, onions, jalapeno, tomato, cilantro served with rice and beans

Lunch Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.99

Two eggs scrambled with chorizo, served with rice and beans, pico de gallo

Enchiladas

Lunch Enchiladas Blancas Asada

$10.99

steak rolled in a corn tortilla, topped w/ queso sauce and sour cream

Lunch Enchiladas Molcajete Asada

$9.99

steak rolled in a corn tortilla, topped w/ red sauce and sour cream

Lunch Enchiladas Verdes Pollo

$8.99

shredded chicken rolled in a corn tortilla, topped w/ green sauce and sour cream

Lunch Enchiladas Verdes Asada

$8.99

Steak rolled in a corn tortilla, topped w/ green sauce and sour cream

Lunch Enchiladas Rojas Pollo

$8.99

shredded chicken rolled in a corn tortilla, topped w/ red sauce and sour cream

Lunch Enchiladas

Lunch Enchiladas Molcajete Pollo

$9.99

Lunch Enchiladas Rojas Asada

$8.99

Lunch Enchiladas Blancas Pollo

$10.99

Chilaquiles

Lunch Chilaquiles con Arrachera

$13.99

Skirt steak,Fried tortillas smothered in house sauce topped with queso fresco and sour cream, cilantro, onions served with beans

Lunch Chilaquiles Verdes

$10.99

Fried tortillas smothered in green sauce topped with queso fresco and sour cream, cilantro, onions served with beans

Lunch Chilaquiles Rojos

$10.99

Fried tortillas smothered in red sauce topped with queso fresco and sour cream, cilantro, onions served with beans

Lunch Chilaquiles con Pollo

$11.99

Skirt steak,Fried tortillas smothered in house sauce topped with queso fresco and sour cream, cilantro, onions served with beans

Drinks

Caguama 32oz Beers

Corona Caguama

$8.00

Modelo Caguama

$8.00

Victoria Caguama

$8.00

Sol Caguama

$8.00

Tecate Caguama

$8.00

Import Beer

Corona

$4.50

Modelo Esp.

$4.50

Dos XXL

$4.50

Dos XXA

$4.50

Tecate

$4.50

VIctoria

$4.50

Sol

$4.50

Modelo Negra

$4.50

Coronita

$4.50

Corona Lite

$4.50

Corona Fam. 12oz

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Domestic Beer

Mic Ultra

$4.50

Budweiser

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Coors Lite

$3.75

Agua Frescas

Fresa

Guanabana

Horchata

Jamaica

Limonada

Mango

Maracuya

Melon

Pina

Sandia

Tamarindo

Small Agua Fresca

$2.75

Large Agua Fresca

$3.50

Refill Agua Fresca

$1.50

Michelada Caguamas

Michelada Corona Caguama

$12.50

Michelada Modelo Caguama

$12.50

Michelada Victoria Caguama

$12.50

Michelada Tecate Caguama

$12.50

Michelada Sol Caguama

$12.50

Soda

Mellow Yello

$3.25+

Phibb

$3.25+

Coke

$3.25+

D. Coke

$3.25+

Coke Zero

$3.25+

Sprite

$3.25+

Lemonade

$3.25+

Fanta

$3.25+

Sweet Tea

$3.25+

Unsweet Tea

$3.25+

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Jarritos

Mandarina

$2.75

Limon

$2.75

Toronja

$2.75

F. Punch

$2.75

Mango

$2.75

Piña

$2.75

Sangria

$2.75

Sidral

$2.75

Agua Mineral

$2.75

Tamarindo

$2.75

Fresa

$2.75

Guava

$2.75

Micheladas

Mich. Modelo

$8.50

Mich. Budlight

$8.50

Mich. Budweiser

$8.50

Mich. Coors

$8.50

Mich. Corona

$8.50

Mich. Corona Lite

$8.50

Mich. M. Ultra

$8.50

Mich. Negra Modelo

$8.50

Mich. Pacifico

$8.50

Mich. Sol

$8.50

Mich. Tecate

$8.50

Mich. Victoria

$8.50

Mich. XXA

$8.50

Mich. XXL

$8.50

Mineral Prepa

Suero -limos y Sal

$4.00

Gringa - Mich.

$5.50

Sides

1 Chile Relleno

$4.50

1 Nopal

$1.99

1/2 Aguacate

$2.99

3 Cebollitas Cambry

$2.99

3 Chiles Toreados

$2.50

Arroz

$2.99

Chips y Salsa TOGO

$1.99

Crema 2oz

$0.85

Curtido

$1.25

Ex. Order Tortilla

$0.99

Frijoles

$2.99

Jalapeños Vinagre

$1.25

Limones

$0.75

Mayo 2oz

$0.85

Queso Fresco

$2.50

Salsa Aguacate

$0.50

Shreddred Cheese 2oz

$0.75

Ex Queso

$1.99

Ex Asada

$3.99

Ex Pollo

$2.99

Pepinos

$2.50

Papas Fritas.

$2.75

Pico Gallo 2oz

$0.75

Arroz y Frijoles

$4.99

Arroz, Frijoles, Ensalada

$5.50

Tostadas

$0.99

Habanero 1oz

$0.50

Kids

Burrito, Arroz y Frijoles

$5.99

Taco, Arroz y Frijoles

$5.99

Quesadilla, Arroz y Frijoles

$5.99

Enchilada, Arroz y Frijoles

$5.99

Pollo Con Papas,

$6.99

Nuggets y Papas

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The best Mexican cuisine in Louisville to fill both your hearts and your stomachs with happiness.

Location

2932 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40208

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
