El Taquito - Coconut Grove 3410 Main Hwy

No reviews yet

3410 Main Hwy

Miami, FL 33133

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Mandarina Jarrito (Mandarin)

Mandarina Jarrito (Mandarin)

$3.00
Guava Jarrito

Guava Jarrito

$3.00
Piña Jarrito (Pineapple)

Piña Jarrito (Pineapple)

$3.00
Toronja Jarrito (Grapefruit)

Toronja Jarrito (Grapefruit)

$3.00
Mango Jarrito

Mango Jarrito

$3.00
Tutifruti Jarrito (Fruitpunch)

Tutifruti Jarrito (Fruitpunch)

$3.00
Limon Jarrito (Lime)

Limon Jarrito (Lime)

$3.00
Tamarindo Jarrito (Tamarind)

Tamarindo Jarrito (Tamarind)

$3.00
Sangria Señorial

Sangria Señorial

$3.00
Sidral Mundet

Sidral Mundet

$3.00
Mineragua Jarrito (Sparkling Water)

Mineragua Jarrito (Sparkling Water)

$3.00

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.00
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$1.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.50
Sprite

Sprite

$1.50
Sunkist

Sunkist

$1.50
Brisk

Brisk

$1.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Tacos

Chicken Taco

$3.50

1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled chicken topped with onions and cilantro.

Steak Taco

$3.50

1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled steak topped with onions and cilantro.

Chorizo Taco

$4.00

1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled homemade chorizo topped with onions and cilantro.

Carnitas Taco

$4.00

1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with roasted and grilled pulled pork topped with onions and cilantro.

Al Pastor Taco

$4.00

1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with rotisserie pork marinated in traditional Mexican adobo topped with pineapple, onions, and cilantro.

Churrasco (x3)

$13.00

Three Tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled skirt steak topped with onions and cilantro.

Cecina (x3)

$13.00

Order of three tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla. Grilled beef marinated in traditional Mexican salt and orange, topped with onions and cilantro.

Shrimp (x3)

$13.00

Three Tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, and tartar sauce.

Nachos

Plain Chips

$3.00

Homemade fried tortilla chips.

Beans and Cheese Nachos

$6.00

Homemade fried tortilla chips topped with beans and cheese.

Pico de Gallo y Chips

$6.00

Homemade fried tortilla chips served with pico de gallo.

Chorizo and Cheese Nachos

$7.00

Homemade fried tortilla chips served with queso dip and grilled chorizo.

Guacamole Chips

$10.00

Homemade tortilla chips served with guacamole.

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Choice of Tex Mex or Mexican-styled quesadillas with grilled chicken and cheese. Tex Mex is 3 folded flour tortillas with lettuce and tomato. Mexican is 3 folded corn tortillas with pico de gallo.

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Choice of Tex Mex or Mexican-styled quesadillas with grilled chicken and cheese. Tex Mex is 3 folded flour tortillas with lettuce and tomato. Mexican is 3 folded corn tortillas with pico de gallo.

Steak Quesadilla

$9.00

Choice of Tex Mex or Mexican-styled quesadillas with grilled steak and cheese. Tex Mex is 3 folded flour tortillas with lettuce and tomato. Mexican is 3 folded corn tortillas with pico de gallo.

Ham (Sincronizada) Quesadilla

$7.00

Choice of Tex Mex or Mexican-styled quesadillas with grilled ham and cheese. Tex Mex is 3 folded flour tortillas with lettuce and tomato. Mexican is 3 folded corn tortillas with pico de gallo.

Ham and Pineapple Quesadilla

$8.00

Choice of Tex Mex or Mexican-styled quesadillas with grilled ham, pineapple, and cheese. Tex Mex is 3 folded flour tortillas with lettuce and tomato. Mexican is 3 folded corn tortillas with pico de gallo.

Chorizo Quesadilla

$10.00

Choice of Tex Mex or Mexican-styled quesadillas with grilled chorizo and cheese. Tex Mex is 3 folded flour tortillas with lettuce and tomato. Mexican is 3 folded corn tortillas with pico de gallo.

Mushroom Quesadilla

$9.00

Choice of Tex Mex or Mexican-styled quesadillas with grilled mushrooms and cheese. Tex Mex is 3 folded flour tortillas with lettuce and tomato. Mexican is 3 folded corn tortillas with pico de gallo.

Al Pastor (Gringa) Quesadilla

$10.00

Choice of Tex Mex or Mexican-styled quesadillas with grilled rotisserie park marinated in traditional Mexican adobo, pineapple, and cheese. Tex Mex is 3 folded flour tortillas with lettuce and tomato. Mexican is 3 folded corn tortillas with pico de gallo.

Churrasco Quesadilla

$14.00

Choice of Tex Mex or Mexican-styled quesadillas with grilled skirt steak and cheese. Tex Mex is 3 folded flour tortillas with lettuce and tomato. Mexican is 3 folded corn tortillas with pico de gallo.

Tortas

Chicken Torta

$10.00

Telera Mexican bread with grilled chicken, beans, mayonnaise, cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce.

Steak Torta

$10.00

Telera Mexican bread with grilled steak, beans, mayonnaise, cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce.

Carnitas Torta

$11.00

Telera Mexican bread with grilled pulled pork, beans, mayonnaise, cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce.

Chorizo Torta

$11.00

Telera Mexican bread with homemade grilled chorizo, beans, mayonnaise, cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce.

Ham Torta

$9.00

Telera Mexican bread with grilled ham, beans, mayonnaise, cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce.

Al Pastor Torta

$12.00

Telera Mexican bread with rotisserie pork marinated in traditional Mexican adobo, pineapple, beans, mayonnaise, cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce.

Churrasco Torta

$15.00

Telera Mexican bread with grilled skirt steak, beans, mayonnaise, cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce.

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

$9.00

A flavorful mix of grilled onions, peppers, and chicken. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Upgrade to SUPREME (+cheese, bacon, and mushrooms) +$4

Steak Fajita

$9.00

A flavorful mix of grilled onions, peppers, and steak. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Upgrade to SUPREME (+cheese, bacon, and mushrooms) +$4

Al Pastor Fajita

$13.00

A flavorful mix of grilled onions, peppers, and rotisserie pork marinated in traditional Mexican adobo. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Upgrade to SUPREME (+cheese, bacon, and mushrooms) +$4

Churrasco Fajita

$15.00

A flavorful mix of grilled onions, peppers, and skirt steak. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Upgrade to SUPREME (+cheese, bacon, and mushrooms) +$4

Shrimp Fajitas

$15.00

A flavorful mix of grilled onions, peppers, and shrimp. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Upgrade to Supreme (cheese, bacon, mushrooms) +$4

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$9.00

12" wrapped flour tortilla with grilled chicken, peppers, onions, cheese, and beans. Served with nacho chips.

Steak Burrito

$9.00

12" wrapped flour tortilla with grilled steak, peppers, onions, cheese, and beans. Served with nacho chips.

Chorizo Burrito

$11.00

12" wrapped flour tortilla with grilled homemade chorizo, peppers, onions, cheese, and beans. Served with nacho chips.

Carnitas Burrito

$11.00

12" wrapped flour tortilla with grilled pulled prok, peppers, onions, cheese, and beans. Served with nacho chips.

Al Pastor Burrito

$11.00

12" wrapped flour tortilla with rotisserie pork marinated in traditional Mexican adobo, grilled peppers, onions, cheese, and beans. Served with nacho chips.

Churrasco Burrito

$15.00

12" wrapped flour tortilla with grilled skirt steak, peppers, onions, cheese, and beans. Served with nacho chips.

Shrimp Burrito

$15.00

12" wrapped flour tortilla with grilled shrimp, peppers, onions, cheese, and beans. Served with nacho chips.

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$9.00

Three chicken enchiladas topped with sour cream, cheese, onions, cilantro, and homemade traditional Mexican salsa roja or verde.

Chicken Enchiladas

$9.00

Three chicken enchiladas topped with sour cream, cheese, onions, cilantro, and homemade traditional Mexican salsa roja or verde.

Steak Enchiladas

$9.00

Three steak enchiladas topped with sour cream, cheese, onions, cilantro, and homemade traditional Mexican salsa roja or verde.

Carnitas Enchiladas

$11.00

Three pulled pork enchiladas topped with sour cream, cheese, onions, cilantro, and homemade traditional Mexican salsa roja or verde.

Ham Enchiladas

$9.00

Three ham enchiladas topped with sour cream, cheese, onions, cilantro, and homemade traditional Mexican salsa roja or verde.

Flautas

Chicken Flauta

$10.00

4 rolled and deep-fried corn tortillas filled with chicken. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and queso cotija.

Steak Flauta

$10.00

4 rolled and deep-fried corn tortillas filled with steak. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and queso cotija.

Veggie

Veggie Enchiladas

$10.00

Three veggie enchiladas topped with grilled green peppers, red peppers, onions, sour cream, cheese, onions, cilantro, and homemade traditional Mexican salsa roja or verde.

Veggie Taco (x3)

$8.00

Three veggie tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled green peppers, red peppers, and onions

Veggie Burrito

$10.00

12" wrapped flour tortilla with grilled, peppers, onions, cheese, and beans. Served with nacho chips.

Veggie Torta

$9.00

Telera Mexican bread with grilled peppers, onions, beans, mayonnaise, cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce.

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.00

Choice of Tex Mex or Mexican-styled quesadillas with grilled peppers, onions, and cheese. Tex Mex is 3 folded flour tortillas with lettuce and tomato. Mexican is 3 folded corn tortillas with pico de gallo.

Veggie Fajita

$10.00

A flavorful mix of grilled onions, and peppers. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Upgrade to SUPREME (+cheese, bacon, and mushrooms) +$4

Taco Salad

Steak Salad

$9.00

Chicken Salad

$9.00

Plain salad

$8.00

Extras, Sauces, & Co.

Extras

Sauces

Other ingredients

Beer

Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$4.00
Negra Modelo

Negra Modelo

$4.00
Corona Extra

Corona Extra

$4.00
Lagunitas IPA

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00
Bud Light

Bud Light

$4.00
Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$4.00
Heineken

Heineken

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

MEXICAN RESTAURANT AND TAKE OUT Come in and enjoy!

Location

3410 Main Hwy, Miami, FL 33133

Directions

El Taquito - Coconut Grove image
El Taquito - Coconut Grove image
El Taquito - Coconut Grove image

