Food

Sandwiches

Fuzzbee

$12.95

Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Carrots, Sesame Sticks, Vegenaise/Curry, Alfalfa Sprouts & House Dressing

Fuzzbee Burger

$12.95

Beyond Burger, Tomatoes, Green Leaf Lettuce, Onions, Alfalfa Sprouts & House Dressing (Served on a Multi-Grain Roll)

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Onions, Vegenaise & Alfalfa Sprouts

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Homemade Albacore White Tuna Salad, Tomatoes, Carrots, Alfalfa Sprouts & House Dressing

Salads

Garden Avocado Salad

$10.95

Avocado, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Chick Peas, Walnuts, Alfalfa Sprouts & House Dressing

Tuna Salad

$12.95

Homemade Albacore White Tuna Salad, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots,Walnuts, Alfalfa Sprouts & House Dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Alfalfa Sprouts & House Dressing

Caprése Salad

$12.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Fresh Basil, Pesto Sauce & Balsamic Glaze

Chick Pea Salad

$12.95

Chick Peas, Cherry Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Onions, Cucumber, Parsley, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice & Balsamic Glaze

Mediterranean Salad

$12.95

Feta Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Olives, Olive Oil, Lemon & Spices

Rainbow Salad

$14.95

Red Cabbage, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumber, Blueberries, Onions, Chick Peas, Feta Cheese, Sesame Sticks & House Dressing

Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.95

Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Radishes, Alfalfa Sprouts & Seasoning

Smoked Salmon Toast

$12.95

Smoked Salmon, Cherry Tomatoes, Cream Cheese & Alfalfa Sprouts

Caprése Toast

$10.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Fresh Basil & Pesto

PBB / ABB

$7.95

Peanut Butter or Almond Butter, Banana, Honey & Coconut Flakes

Hummus Toast

Hummus Toast

$8.95

Açaí

Classic Acai

$12.95

Açaí Sorbet, Banana, Fresh Berries, Granola, Coconut Flakes & Chia Seeds

Kaya Acai

$14.95

Açaí Sorbet, Strawberries, Banana, Pineapple, Granola, Cacao Nibs, Almond Butter, Chia seeds & coconut flakes

Bowls

Fruit Salad

$9.95

Fresh Seasonal Fruits, Granola, Yogurt, Walnuts & Coconut Flakes

Berry Bowl

$12.95

Strawberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Raspberries, Kiwi & Walnuts

Hummus Bowl

$9.95

Homemade Hummus, Chick Peas, Cherry Tomatoes & Olive Oil served with Whole Wheat Pita

Overnight Oats

$8.95Out of stock

Oats, Almond Milk, Yogurt, Blueberries & Chia Seeds

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$7.95

Key Lime Pie

$7.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50

Almond Croissant

$3.95

Blueberry Muffin

$3.95

Bran Muffin

$3.95

Banana Bread

$3.95

Snacks

Dirty Potato Chips

$1.95

Apple

$2.00

Banana

$1.00

Doggie Bowl

$5.95Out of stock

Beverages

Smoothies

Piña Colada

$8.95

Coconut Milk, Vanilla Yogurt, Pineapple, Bananas

Green Monster

$8.95

Apple Juice, Pineapple, Avocado & Spinach

Berry Blast

$8.95

Apple Juice, Vanilla Yogurt, Mixed Berries, Bananas

Mango Breeze

$8.95

Mango, Coconut Water & Banana

Chocolate Banana

$8.95

Oat Milk, Banana & Cacao Powder

Juices

Carrot Juice

$8.95
Coconut Groove

$8.95
Orange Juice

$7.95
Mint Lemonade

$3.95
Red Zinger Iced Tea

$3.95
Gingerade

$3.95

Apple Juice

$3.95

Premade Drinks

Smart Water

$2.50

Perrier

$2.50

Coconut Water

$2.50

Honest Apple

$1.95

Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Matcha

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00