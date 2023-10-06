eM Que Viet 1332 Grand Ave
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Vietnamese food with a twist. Serving all of Que Viet's classic dishes of 40 year following along with some specialty items made especially for our eM location.
1332 Grand Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55105
