Plates

Cheesy Garlic Sticks

$11.00

served with spicy tomato sauce

Wings

$15.00Out of stock

jumbo whole wings, sriracha crystal glaze, peanuts, cilantro, ranch

Meatballs

$15.00

meatballs, red sauce

Brooklyn Mozz Sticks

$16.00

crispy hand stretched mozzarella served with marinara sauce

Marinated Cucumbers

$9.00Out of stock

soy, toasted sesame seeds

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$8.00

seasoned waffle fries

Shareable Salads

Serves 2-3
Caesar Salad

$10.99

serves 2-3. hearts of romaine, anchovy-caesar, sprizolina

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$13.00

serves 2-3. pickled red onion, cashew, blue cheese, dried cherries, miso dressing

Chopped Italian

$19.00

serves 2-3. chopped greens, cherry tomatoes, soppressata, provolone, celery, roasted red peppers, chickpeas, vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

double stack chicken, pickles, greens, radish, ranch

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$16.00

Double stack chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Burgers

Le Big Matt

$18.00

double-stack beef patties, American cheese, Sammy Sauce, greens & pickles on a pretzel bun!

Emily Burger

$20.00

dry aged double-stack beef patties, American cheese, emmy sauce, caramelized onions & pickles

Pizzas

Classic

$15.00

red sauce, mozzarella

Colony

$19.00

pepperoni, pickled jalapeños, honey

Roni Supreme

$19.00

pepperoni, calabrian chiles

Margherita Pizza

$22.00

burrata, basil

MVP

$19.00

house made vodka sauce, red sauce, garlic parsley pesto, sesame seed crust

VIP

$25.00

house made vodka sauce, red sauce, garlic parsley pesto, sesame seed crust, pepperoni & calabrian chile

Vodka Pizza

$17.00

house made vodka sauce, basil, pecorino

Seoul Mate

$20.00

vegan spicy kimchi, sausage, peppers, mushrooms

Big Ang

$22.00

house made vodka sauce, ricotta, double pecorino, meatball, banana peppers

Angel

$22.00

ricotta, mushrooms, truffle mushroom cream

Good Paulie

$19.00

caramelized onions, sausage, smoked gouda

Big Hawaiian

$19.00

ezzo pepperoni, crispy bacon, pineapple, chile glaze

Artie Bucco [VEGAN]

$20.00

garlic confit cloves, caramalized onions, basil

Top Dawg

$20.00

ground beef, ezzo pepperoni, bacon, pecorino, ranch dressing

Hot Chicken Pizza

$21.00

Nashville hot chicken, 'Bama white sauce, chopped pickle

Miranda

$20.00

four cheese, crispy bacon, hot honey

The Emmy

$19.00

banana peppers, red onion, ranch, side of red sauce

Kids

Kids Pizza Sticks

$9.00

kids pizza sticks + side of fries or corn

Kids Chicken Bites

$9.00

kids chicken bites + side of fries or corn

Kids Burger

$9.00

kids burger + side of fries or corn

Desserts

Skillet Baked Brownie (NO ICE CREAM)

$9.00

warm triple chocolate baked brownie topped with maldon salt.

Beverages

Can of Coke

$3.00
Can of Diet Coke

$3.00

Can of Grapefruit Soda

$3.00
Can of Sprite

$3.00
Smart Water (Bottled H2O)

$4.00Out of stock

ONLINE: MEAL PACKS

Meal Packs

Family Meal

$85.00

Comes with Cheesy Garlic Sticks, Brussels Sprouts Salad, and Caesar Salad PLUS your choice of 3 Pizzas! Unfortunately, we cannot accommodate modifications for any items within the Family Meal pack.

PARTY PACKS

PARTY PACK (SERVES 8 TO 10)

$150.00

Includes your choice of 1 App, 1 Salad and 5 Pizzas. Serves 8-10 People.

PARTY PACK (SERVES 18 TO 20)

$275.00

Includes your choice of 2 Apps, 2 Salads, 8 Pizzas and 1 Sandwich. Serves 18-20 People.