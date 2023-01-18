Em's Vietnamese Cuisine
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Vietnamese Cuisine featuring classic staples like noodle soup, spring rolls & vermicelli.
Location
6420 Farm to Market 1463, Ste 800, Katy, TX 77494
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Orleans Seafood Kitchen - Fulshear
No Reviews
6230 FM 1463 Suite 550 Fulshear, TX 77441
View restaurant
Frankie’s Italian Kitchen
No Reviews
26440 Farm to Market 1093, Suite 490 Richmond, TX 77406
View restaurant
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee - Fulshear
No Reviews
27120 FULSHEAR BEND DRIVE Fulshear, TX 77441
View restaurant