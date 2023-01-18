Restaurant header imageView gallery

Em's Vietnamese Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

6420 Farm to Market 1463, Ste 800

Katy, TX 77494

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Spring Rolls
Pork & Shrimp Egg Rolls
Dumplings

APPERTIZERS

EM's Special Rolls

$16.00

Egg rolls, spring rolls and coconut shrimps served with homemade peanut sauce & fish sauce & sweet chili sauce.

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Shaking chicken wings with special fish sauce

Spring Rolls

$6.00

Choice of shrimp / grilled pork +$1 / grilled chicken +$1 / grilled beef +$1 / crispy tofu served with homemade peanut sauce.

Pork & Shrimp Egg Rolls

Pork & Shrimp Egg Rolls

$6.00

Flour wrapper filled with minced pork, shrimps, wood ear mushroom, carrot, taro and glass noodles fried to golden brown served with homemade fish sauce.

Vegetarian Egg Rolls

$6.00

Flour wrapper filled with carrot, jicama, taro, glass noodles fried to golden brown served with sweet chili sauce.

Coconut Shrimps

Coconut Shrimps

$8.00

Shrimps wrapped with coconut flakes fried to golden brown served with sweet chili sauce.

Dumplings

Dumplings

$7.00

Choice of vegetable / pork / chicken.

Edamame

$6.00

Soy beans steamed to tender sprinkle with sea salt.

Beef PHỞ

EM's Phở

EM's Phở

$16.00

Rare ribeye steak, welldone lean brisket, beef meatball.

Rare Ribeye Steak Phở

Rare Ribeye Steak Phở

$13.00
Welldone Lean Brisket Phở

Welldone Lean Brisket Phở

$12.00

Beef Meatball Phở

$12.00

Chicken Phở

$12.00
Vegetable & Tofu Phở

Vegetable & Tofu Phở

$12.00

Shrimp Phở

$14.00
Shaking Beef Phở

Shaking Beef Phở

$19.00
Plain Phở

Plain Phở

$8.00

Egg Noodle Soup

Egg Noodle Soup

$14.00

Vermicelli

Em's Vermicelli Bowl

Em's Vermicelli Bowl

$16.00

Grilled meat, grilled shrimp & egg roll

Grilled Pork Vermicelli

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli

$14.00

Grilled Beef Vermicelli

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli

$16.00
Lemongrass Chicken Vermicelli

Lemongrass Chicken Vermicelli

$16.00

Thinly sliced chicken thigh stir fried with lemongrass

Lemongrass Beef Vermicelli

$17.00

Thinly sliced ribeye beef stir fried with lemongrass

Special Patties Vermicelli

$17.00

Mix grilled lemongrass beef mince & pork mince

Shaking Beef Vermicelli

$19.00

Shaking diced filet mignon with white onion

Sharking Tofu Vermicelli

$14.00

Shaking diced tofu with white onion

Egg Rolls Vermicelli

$14.00

Rice Plate

Grilled Pork Rice plate

$14.00
Grilled Chicken Rice plate

Grilled Chicken Rice plate

$14.00

Grilled Beef Rice plate

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp Rice plate

$16.00

Korean BBQ Beef Short Rib Rice plate

$18.00

Sandwich

Grilled Pork Sandwich

Grilled Pork Sandwich

$9.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00
Grilled Beef Sandwich

Grilled Beef Sandwich

$10.00

Special Patties Sandwich

$11.00

Mixed grilled lemongrass beef mince & pork mince

Tofu Sandwich

$8.00

Marinated crispy tofu with vegetarian homemade sauce.

Specialties

Lemongrass Chicken

$16.00

Thinly sliced chicken thigh with onion and bell pepper served with jasmine steamed rice.

Lemongrass Beef

$17.00

Thinly sliced ribeye beef with onion and bell pepper served with jasmine steamed rice.

Shaking Chicken Wok

$16.00

Shaking diced chicken breast with white onion, jalapeno served with jasmine steamed rice.

Shaking Beef Wok

Shaking Beef Wok

$19.00

Shaking diced filet mignon with white onion, jalapeno served with jasmine steamed rice.

Shaking Tofu Wok

$14.00

Shaking diced tofu with white onion, jalapeno served with jasmine steamed rice.

Stir Fried Noodles

$16.00

Stir fried noodles with meat, broccoli, carrot, cabbage.

Crispy Noodles

$17.00

Stir fried meat, broccoli, carrot, cabbage then serve with crispy noodles

Orange Chicken

$16.00

Battered chicken, broccoli with orange sauce served with jasmine steamed rice.

General Tso Chicken

$16.00

Battered chicken, broccoli with general tso sauce, served with jasmine steamed rice.

Fried Rice

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kids Phở

Kids Phở

$7.00
Kids Rice late

Kids Rice late

$7.00

Kids Orange Chicken

$7.00

Mac 'N Cheese

$7.00

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$7.00
Plain Kids Phở

Plain Kids Phở

$6.00

Side order

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Fried Rice

$6.00

Steamed Veggie

$6.00

Broccoli, carot, cabbage.

Beef Meat Ball

$6.00

Wonton Soup

$8.00

Broth

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Beverage

Ice Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Soft Drink

$3.00

Italian Soda

$6.00

Thai Milk Tea

$6.00

Fresh Coconut Juice

$6.00

Vietnamese Ice Coffee

$6.00

Smoothie

$6.00

Jasmine Green Tea

$6.00

with popping boba

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Vietnamese Cuisine featuring classic staples like noodle soup, spring rolls & vermicelli.

Location

6420 Farm to Market 1463, Ste 800, Katy, TX 77494

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Orleans Seafood Kitchen - Fulshear
orange starNo Reviews
6230 FM 1463 Suite 550 Fulshear, TX 77441
View restaurantnext
Local Table - Fulshear
orange starNo Reviews
11525 S. Fry Road Fulshear, TX 77441
View restaurantnext
Frankie’s Italian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
26440 Farm to Market 1093, Suite 490 Richmond, TX 77406
View restaurantnext
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee - Fulshear
orange starNo Reviews
27120 FULSHEAR BEND DRIVE Fulshear, TX 77441
View restaurantnext
RASOI & Oh! Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
4603 FM 1463 STE 500 KATY, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - TX055 - Katy (Westheimer)
orange star4.7 • 468
25830 Westheimer Pkwy Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Katy

PHAT EATERY- Katy Asian Town
orange star4.6 • 1,793
23119 Colonial Parkway Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Katy
orange star4.6 • 1,100
3902 North Fry Rd Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Crust Pizza Co. - Cinco Ranch
orange star4.6 • 880
9920 GASTON RD KATY, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 043 - Mason Road
orange star4.5 • 743
1230 Mason Rd Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Shevere Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 476
25600 Westheimer Pkwy Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - TX055 - Katy (Westheimer)
orange star4.7 • 468
25830 Westheimer Pkwy Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Katy
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (993 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston